Horror movies are something we don’t exactly “enjoy” but we cannot not watch them. And they’re perfect for a weekend, when you want to indulge in movies that don’t leave you very soon. So, if you’re someone who likes a spine-chilling horror, that leaves you scared for days, then we’ve got just the list for you. Here are some of the best horror movies on Netflix – the kind that should be on your watch list. That said, these are also some of the best horror movies of all time.

List Of The Best Scary Movies On Netflix

1. Bird Box (2018)

Lead Actors: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich

Supporting Cast: Sarah Paulson, Danielle Macdonald, Tom Hollander, BD Wong, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker)

Director: Susanne Bier

Release Date: December 13, 2018

Release Platform: Theaters, Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 124 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $333.4 million worldwide

Languages: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Mandarin), Portuguese

This is one of the top horror movies on Netflix that was directed by Susanne Bier and stars Sandra Bullock in the lead role as Malorie Hayes. The plot closely follows the events of the novel by Josh Malerman. In a world overrun by a mysterious force that compels people to commit suicide if they look at it, Malorie, along with two children she cares for, must navigate through a dangerous landscape while blindfolded to find safety.

2. Stree (2018)

Lead Actors: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor

Supporting Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Flora Saini

Director: Amar Kaushik

Release Date: August 31, 2018

Release Platform: Theaters, Netflix

Run Time: Approximately 128 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: Box Office Gross: Approximately ₹180.76 crore (India)

Languages: Stree has not been officially dubbed into other languages

Stree is one of the best bollywood horror movies that was released in 2018. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. It blends elements of horror, comedy, and social commentary and became a commercial success. The story is set in the small town of Chanderi, where an urban legend circulates about a female spirit who visits the town during an annual festival.

3. Bulbbul (2020)

Lead Actors: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

Supporting Cast: Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Director: Anvita Dutt

Release Date: June 24, 2020

Release Platform: Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 94 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: Not available

Languages: The movie is primarily in Hindi.

Bulbbul is an Indian supernatural horror film that was released on Netflix in June 2020. The movie is produced by Anushka Sharma and directed by Anvita Dutt. It falls within the genres of horror, drama, and fantasy. The story is set in late 19th-century Bengal and follows the life of a young girl named Bulbbul, who is married off at a young age to a much older man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bollywood Horror Movies According to IMDb

4. Ghost Stories (2020)

Lead Actors: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Vijay Varma

Directors: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap

Release Date: January 1, 2020

Release Platform: Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 144 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 4.4

Revenue: Commercial success

Languages: The movie is primarily in Hindi

The anthology film is directed by four prominent Indian filmmakers – Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The film consists of four different segments, each directed by one of the filmmakers, and they are loosely connected by a common theme of horror. Each segment presents a unique and chilling tale, exploring various sub-genres of horror and psychological suspense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Horror Movies Based On True Stories

5. Kaal (2005)

Lead Actors: Ajay Devgn, John Abraham

Supporting Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Vishal Malhotra

Director: Soham Shah

Release Date: April 29, 2005

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 126 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 4.7

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in Hindi and have been subtitled in other languages.

Kaal is an Indian supernatural horror-thriller movie directed by Soham Shah. The story revolves around a group of strangers who come together for a jungle safari in the Jim Corbett National Park in India. As they venture into the dense forest, they encounter a series of terrifying and inexplicable events.

6. Eli (2019)

Lead Actors: Charlie Shotwell, Kelly Reilly

Supporting Cast: Max Martini, Lili Taylor

Director: Ciarán Foy

Release Date: October 18, 2019

Release Platform: Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 98 minutes.

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

The movie is directed by Ciarán Foy and stars Charlie Shotwell in the titular role, along with Lili Taylor, Kelly Reilly, and Max Martini. The story follows a young boy named Eli, who suffers from a rare autoimmune disorder that makes him highly allergic to the outside world. Due to his condition, he has to live in a hermetically sealed environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Cam (2018)

Lead Actors: Madeline Brewer, Patch Darragh

Supporting Cast: Melora Walters, Devin Druid

Director: Daniel Goldhaber

Release Date: November 16, 2018

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 94 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

Cam is a psychological thriller and horror movie that was released on Netflix in November 2018. The film is directed by Daniel Goldhaber and written by Isa Mazzei, and it stars Madeline Brewer in the lead role. The story follows Alice Ackerman, a young woman who works as a camgirl under the online pseudonym Lola.

8. Rakkhosh (2019)

Lead Actor: Sanjay Mishra

Supporting Cast: Priyanka Bose, Tannishtha Chatterjee

Director: Abhijit Kokate

Release Date: March 20, 2019

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 120 minutes.

Revenue: The film was acclaimed critically, and did not do well commercially.

IMDb Rating: 4.8

Languages: The movie is primarily in Hindi.

This is one of the horror movies on Netflix which released in 2019. The movie is written and directed by Abhijit Kokate and follows a unique and eerie narrative. The story revolves around a lonely and deformed man named Shoumik Bose, played by Priyanka Bose, who works as a government employee in a secluded government hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. All My Friends Are Dead (2021)

Lead Actors: Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz, Mateusz Wiecławek

Supporting Cast: Adam Graf

Director: Jan Belcl

Release Date: February 3, 2021

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 97 minutes.

IMDb rating: 5.9

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in Polish.

All My Friends Are Dead is a dark comedy-horror film that was released on Netflix in February 2021. It is a Polish-language film based on a popular graphic novel of the same name by Avery Monsen and Jory John. The movie takes place during a New Year’s Eve party at a remote house, where a diverse group of characters come together to celebrate. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.9.

10. The Perfection (2018)

Lead Actors: Allison Williams, Logan Browning

Supporting Cast: Steven Weber, Alaina Huffman

Director: Richard Shepard

Release Date: May 24, 2019

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 90 minutes.

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

The movie is directed by Richard Shepard and stars Allison Williams and Logan Browning in the lead roles. The story follows Charlotte Willmore (Allison Williams), a former musical prodigy who had to leave her prestigious music academy due to personal reasons. The Perfection keeps the audience on edge with its unpredictable plot twists and psychological manipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Lead Actors: Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette

Supporting Cast: Daniel Zovatto, Stephen Lang

Director: Fede Álvarez

Release Date: August 26, 2016

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 88 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $157.1 million worldwide

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

Don’t Breathe is a horror-thriller film released in 2016. The movie is directed by Fede Álvarez and stars Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, and Stephen Lang in the lead roles. The film is known for its creative use of sound and silence to build tension, making it a nerve-wracking and immersive viewing experience.

12. U Turn (2016)

Lead Actors: Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty

Supporting Cast: Rahul Ravindran, Bhumika Chawla

Director: Pawan Kumar

Release Date: 20 May 2016

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 128 minutes.

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Languages: Not available (It is primarily in Telugu)

U Turn is a horror suspense that revolves around a series of mysterious deaths happening at a particular U-turn on a flyover in Bengaluru, India. The story follows a young female journalist who gets involved in investigating these incidents, and as she delves deeper, she uncovers dark secrets and a web of lies that put her life at risk. It was made in Kannada and later dubbed into various other languages, reaching a wider audience across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)

Lead Actors: Ruth Wilson, Bob Balaban

Supporting Cast: Lucy Boynton, Paula Prentiss

Director: Oz Perkins

Release Date: October 28, 2016

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 89 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 4.6

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Cast: Ruth Wilson, Bob Balaban, Lucy Boynton, Paula Prentiss

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House is a psychological horror film released in 2016. It was written and directed by Oz Perkins and stars Ruth Wilson, Paula Prentiss, Bob Balaban, and Lucy Boynton. The film follows the story of a young live-in nurse named Lily (played by Ruth Wilson) who takes care of an elderly horror novelist named Iris Blum (played by Paula Prentiss).

14. Gothika (2003)

Lead Actors: Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr.

Supporting Cast: Charles S. Dutton, Penélope Cruz

Director: Mathieu Kassovitz

Release Date: November 21, 2003

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 98 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Revenue: $141.6 million worldwide

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

This is a supernatural horror thriller film released in 2003. It was directed by Mathieu Kassovitz and stars Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr., Penélope Cruz, and Charles S. Dutton. The story follows Dr. Miranda Grey (played by Halle Berry), a brilliant and respected psychiatrist working at a mental institution. One night, while driving home in a storm, she encounters a young girl standing in the middle of the road and swerves to avoid hitting her, resulting in an accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Lead Actors: Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso

Supporting Cast: Lulu Wilson, Henry Thomas

Director: Mike Flanagan

Release Date: October 21, 2016

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 99 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: $81.7 million worldwide

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

It serves as a prequel to the 2014 film Ouija and is directed by Mike Flanagan. The movie stars Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso, Lulu Wilson, Henry Thomas, and Parker Mack. The story is set in Los Angeles in 1965 and follows the Zander family, who run a seance scam business. To enhance their act, Alice Zander (played by Elizabeth Reaser) incorporates a Ouija board into their seances.

16. Kaali Khuhi (2020)

Lead Actors: Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Misra

Supporting Cast: Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora

Director: Terrie Samundra

Release Date: October 30, 2020

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 90 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 3.6

Revenue: The film did not do well commercially.

Languages: The movie is primarily in Hindi, and dubbed versions might not be available since it was originally produced in Hindi.

The movie is directed by Terrie Samundra and features an ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Satyadeep Mishra, and Riva Arora. The story revolves around a 10-year-old girl named Shivangi (played by Riva Arora) who visits her ancestral village with her parents. Upon arriving, she becomes aware of a dark secret that has haunted the village for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Boomika (2021)

Lead Actors: Aishwarya Rajesh, Vidhu Gowda

Supporting Cast: Pavel Navageethan, Surya Ganapathy

Director: Rathindran R. Prasad

Release Date: August 23, 2021

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 124 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Revenue: The film was received well commercially.

Languages: The movie is primarily in Tamil, and was dubbed in Hindi.

Boomika is a Tamil-language horror-thriller film released in 2021. The movie is directed by Rathindran R. Prasad and stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. It also features actors such as Vidhu, Pavel Navageethan, and Surya Ganapathy. The story of the film revolves around environmental issues, particularly deforestation and its impact on nature and communities.

18. Sightless (2020)

Lead Actors: Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch

Supporting Cast: December Ensminger, Lee Jones

Director: Cooper Karl

Release Date: September 29, 2020

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 89 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Revenue: Not available

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

The psychological-horror film is directed by Cooper Karl and stars Madelaine Petsch, Alexander Koch, and Deniz Akdeniz. The movie follows the story of Ellen Ashland (played by Madelaine Petsch), a young woman who was brutally attacked and left blinded. As she struggles to adapt to her new life without sight, she becomes increasingly paranoid and afraid of her surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. The 3rd Eye (2017)

Lead Actors: Jessica Mila, Denny Sumargo

Supporting cast: Citra Prima, Bianca Hello

Director: Rocky Soraya

Release Date: September 28, 2017

Release Platform: Theaters, Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 108 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Revenue: $229,531, worldwide

Languages: The film is primarily in Indonesian, and dubbed in English

The 3rd Eye is one of the top rated horror movies on Netflix. It is directed by Rocky Soraya and stars Jessica Mila, Bianca Hello, and Denny Sumargo. The movie revolves around Alia (played by Jessica Mila), a young woman who regains her sight after receiving a corneal transplant. However, after the surgery, she starts experiencing eerie and supernatural visions.

20. The Binding (2020)

Lead Actors: Mia Maestro, Riccardo Scamarcio

Supporting Cast: Giulia Patrignani, Mariella Lo Sardo

Director: Domenico Emanuele de Feudis

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Release Platform: Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 93 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 4.8

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in Italian.

The Binding is an Italian horror film released in 2020. It is directed by Domenico Emanuele de Feudis and stars Riccardo Scamarcio, Mía Maestro, and Giulia Patrignani. The story follows a young woman named Emma (played by Mía Maestro), who travels with her husband and their newborn baby to her husband’s family home in Southern Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Vivarium (2019)

Lead Actors: Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg

Supporting Cast: Jonathan Aris, Senan Jennings

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Release Date: March 27, 2020

Release Platform: Theaters, Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 97 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Revenue: $434,030, box office

Languages: Danish, English

Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, the film stars Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg in the lead roles. The movie follows a young couple, Gemma (played by Imogen Poots) and Tom (played by Jesse Eisenberg), who are looking to buy their first home. However, after they enter the new house, they find themselves trapped in an inexplicable and nightmarish scenario.

22. Unfriended (2014)

Lead Actors: Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm

Supporting Cast: Renee Olstead, Will Peltz, Jacob Wysocki

Director: Levan Gabriadze

Release Date: April 17, 2015

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 82 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Revenue: $64.1 million worldwide

Languages: It was primarily in English

This is a found footage supernatural horror film released in 2014. The movie is directed by Levan Gabriadze and is part of the Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures’ horror film series. The story unfolds entirely through a computer screen, showing the perspective of a high school student named Blaire (played by Shelley Hennig) as she interacts with her friends via video chat and messaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

23. The Whole Truth (2016)

Lead Actors: Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger

Supporting Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gabriel Basso

Director: Courtney Hunt

Release Date: October 21, 2016

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 93 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: $6.4 million worldwide

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

Directed by Courtney Hunt, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gabriel Basso, and Jim Belushi. The story revolves around a defense attorney named Richard Ramsey (played by Keanu Reeves) who takes on the case of a teenager named Mike Lassiter (played by Gabriel Basso) accused of murdering his wealthy father, Boone Lassiter (played by Jim Belushi).

24. Sabrina (2018)

Lead Actors: Luna Maya, Christian Sugiono

Supporting Cast: Sara Wijayanto, Jeremy Thomas

Director: Rocky Soraya

Release Date: July 12, 2018

Release Platform: Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 113 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 4.2

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in Indonesian.

This is a horror movie directed by Rocky Soraya and stars Luna Maya, Christian Sugiono, and Sara Wijayanto. The Indonesian film revolves around a woman named Maira, who moves into a new house with her husband and daughter. Strange and terrifying events start to occur, and Maira suspects that the presence of a malevolent spirit named Sabrina is haunting her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Lights Out (2016)

Lead Actors: Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman

Supporting Cast: Billy Burke, Maria Bello

Director: David F. Sandberg

Release Date: July 21, 2016

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 81 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: $148.9 million worldwide

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

Lights Out is a horror film released in 2016. It is directed by David F. Sandberg and serves as a feature-length adaptation of the 2013 short film of the same name, also directed by Sandberg. The movie stars Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Billy Burke, Alexander DiPersia, and Maria Bello. The story revolves around a family haunted by a malevolent supernatural entity that appears only in the darkness.

26. Synchronic (2019)

Lead actors: Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan

Supporting Cast: Katie Aselton, Ally Ioannides

Directors: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Release Date: October 23, 2020

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 102 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: $5.1 million worldwide

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

It is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who are known for their work in the sci-fi and horror genres. The movie stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. The story follows two paramedics, Steve Denube (played by Anthony Mackie) and Dennis Dannelly (played by Jamie Dornan), who encounter a series of bizarre and disturbing incidents while responding to emergency calls in New Orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT

27. Awake (2021)

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt

Supporting Cast: Lucius Hoyos, Shamier Anderson

Director: Mark Raso

Release Date: June 9, 2021

Release Platform: Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 96 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 4.9

Revenue: The film was a critical success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

The movie is set in a world where a global event causes all electronic devices to malfunction, leading to a widespread loss of power. During this event, people also lose their ability to sleep, and as a result, society descends into chaos. The lack of sleep leads to paranoia, hallucinations, and violent behavior.

28. The Snowman (2017)

Lead Actors: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson

Supporting Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Release Date: October 13, 2017

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 119 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Revenue: $43.1 million worldwide

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

The Snowman is among the scary movies on Netflix, directed by Tomas Alfredson and based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø. The movie stars Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and J.K. Simmons. The story follows Detective Harry Hole (played by Michael Fassbender), a brilliant but troubled investigator, as he teams up with Katrine Bratt (played by Rebecca Ferguson).

ADVERTISEMENT

29. Hold The Dark (2018)

Lead Actors: Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård

Supporting Cast: James Badge Dale, Riley Keough

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Release Date: September 28, 2018

Release Platform: Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 125 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, the film is based on the novel of the same name by William Giraldi. The movie stars Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård, James Badge Dale, and Riley Keough. The story is set in a remote Alaskan village where children are reported missing and presumed to be taken by wolves.

30. In The Tall Grass (2019)

Lead Actors: Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted

Supporting Cast: Patrick Wilson, Will Buie Jr.

Director: Vincenzo Natali

Release Date: October 4, 2019

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 101 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

In the Tall Grass is a supernatural horror film released in 2019. It is based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King and Joe Hill. The movie is directed by Vincenzo Natali. The story follows a brother and sister, Cal and Becky, who hear a young boy’s cries for help coming from a field of tall grass alongside a desolate highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

31. Berlin Syndrome (2017)

Lead Actors: Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt

Supporting Cast: Matthias Habich, Emma Bading

Director: Cate Shortland

Release Date: May 25, 2017

Release Platform: Theaters, Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 116 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Matthias Habich, Emma Bading

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

The film is considered one of the top horror movies on Netflix. It is directed by Cate Shortland and based on the novel of the same name by Melanie Joosten. The movie stars Teresa Palmer and Max Riemelt in the lead roles. The story revolves around Clare, an Australian tourist who travels to Berlin and meets a charismatic local man named Andi.

32. The Platform (2019)

Lead actors: Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor

Supporting Cast: Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale Coka

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 94 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 7

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Cast: Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale Coka

Languages: The movie is primarily in Spanish, and was dubbed in English.

This is a Spanish science fiction horror film released in 2019, which is directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and features Ivan Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, and Emilio Buale Coka. The movie is set in a dystopian future where prisoners are housed in a vertical prison called The Hole or The Pit.

ADVERTISEMENT

33. Family Blood (2018)

Lead Actors: Vinessa Shaw, James Ransone

Supporting Cast: Colin Ford, Ajiona Alexus

Director: Sonny Mallhi

Release Date: March 31, 2018

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 92 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 4.2

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

Directed by Sonny Mallhi, the film stars Vinessa Shaw, James Ransone, Colin Ford, and Ajiona Alexus. The story follows a woman named Ellie (played by Vinessa Shaw), who is struggling with alcoholism and trying to start a new life for herself and her teenage children, Christopher (played by Colin Ford) and Nikki (played by Ajiona Alexus).

34. His House (2020)

Lead Actors: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu

Supporting Cast: Matt Smith, Javier Botet

Director: Remi Weekes

Release Date: January 27, 2020

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 93 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

It is the directorial debut of Remi Weekes and stars Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku in the lead roles. The movie follows a South Sudanese refugee couple, Bol (played by Sope Dirisu) and Rial (played by Wunmi Mosaku), who flee war-torn South Sudan to seek a home in the United Kingdom. As they investigate further, they are forced to confront the demons of their past and the horrors that follow them.

ADVERTISEMENT

35. I Am Mother (2019)

Lead Actors: Clara Rugaard, Rose Byrne (voice)

Supporting Cast: Hilary Swank, Luke Hawker

Director: Grant Sputore

Release Date: June 7, 2019

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 115 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity appears to have been wiped out. A highly advanced robot called “Mother” (voiced by Rose Byrne) is tasked with repopulating the Earth by raising a human child, referred to as “Daughter” (played by Clara Rugaard), in an underground facility. The film is considered as one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

36. Veronica (2017)

Lead Actors: Sandra Escacena, Bruna González

Supporting Cast: Claudia Placer, Iván Chavero

Director: Paco Plaza

Release Date: August 25, 2017

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 105 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 7

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in Spanish.

Veronica is a Spanish horror film released in 2017. It is directed by Paco Plaza and stars Sandra Escacena in the lead role. The movie is loosely based on real events that took place in Madrid in the early 1990s and revolves around the life of a teenage girl named Veronica (played by Sandra Escacena).

ADVERTISEMENT

37. No One Gets Out Alive (2021)

Lead Actors: Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca

Supporting Cast: David Figlioli, Mounir Quazzani

Director: Santiago Menghini

Release Date: September 29, 2021

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 86 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

The movie follows an immigrant woman named Ambar (played by Cristina Rodlo) who moves to a run-down boarding house in search of a better life. However, she soon discovers that the place is haunted by malevolent spirits. As the supernatural occurrences escalate, Ambar becomes trapped in the nightmarish world of the boarding house.

38. I See You (2019)

Lead Actors: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney

Supporting Cast: Judah Lewis, Owen Teague

Director: Adam Randall

Release Date: September 11, 2019

Release Platform: Theaters, Netflix

Runtime: Approximately 98 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $1.1 million, Box office

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

It is directed by Adam Randall and stars Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Owen Teague, and Judah Lewis. The movie follows the Harper family, consisting of Jackie Harper (played by Helen Hunt), her husband Greg (played by Jon Tenney), and their teenage son Connor (played by Judah Lewis). They live in a small town where a series of disturbing and mysterious disappearances have occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

39. 1922 (2017)

Lead Actors: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker

Supporting Cast: Dylan Schmid, Neal McDonough

Director: Zak Hilditch

Release Date: October 20, 2017

Release Platform: Streaming Service (Netflix)

Runtime: Approximately 101 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: The film was a commercial success.

Languages: The movie is primarily in English.

It is based on a novel by Stephen King, which was originally published in his collection Full Dark, No Stars. The movie is directed by Zak Hilditch. The story is set in the year 1922 and revolves around Wilfred James (played by Thomas Jane), a farmer living in rural Nebraska. As guilt, paranoia, and haunting visions consume Wilfred, he finds himself entangled in a web of terror that he cannot escape.

40. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Lead Actors: Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat

Supporting Cast: Mark Fredrichs, Amber Armstrong

Director: Oren Peli

Release Date: September 25, 2009

Release Platform: Theaters

Runtime: Approximately 86 minutes.

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: $193.4 million worldwide

Languages: Various languages based on regional releases

Paranormal Activity is a found footage horror film released in 2007. It is directed by Oren Peli and serves as the first installment in the “Paranormal Activity” film series. The movie follows a young couple who move into a new suburban home. After experiencing some unexplained and unsettling events, they set up a video camera in their bedroom to capture any unusual occurrences while they sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

Intense Romance Movies

FAQs

1. What is the #1 scariest movie on Netflix 2023?

Hush is the scariest movie on Netflix. The film was released in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Where can I watch the best horror movies?

Netlflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have some of the best horror movies.

3. Is there any good horror films on Netflix?

Yes, there are many horror films on Netflix, in different languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. .Where can I watch the best horror movies?

You can explore a number of titles on Netflix in the scary movie genre.

You gotta be prepared for these films.