Smartphones have become an essential part of our day to day life. To make your smartphone even more useful you will need some essential apps to track your fitness goals, apps that will keep you productive, some camera apps and more.

We have collected the most useful apps that Google Play Store and Apple App Store has to offer.

1. 8Fit

If being fit it your goal but you have not been able to go to a gym due to the lockdown, you should try 8Fit. It creates customizable exercise programs and meal plans. The app has some HIIT workouts which will keep you in shape without taking up too much of your time.

2. HealthTap

At the time when the nation is under lockdown, getting to a doctor is not easy for everyone. So instead of making a Google search, you can pose your question to a database of real doctors using this app. This can be a great help when you have a strange ache or pain.

3. LastPass

Keeping a track of dozens of strong passwords can be difficult, but LastPass can handle logins along with credit card codes and secured notes. The app protects all your data by a single master password.

While there are a lot of password managers in the market, the cross-platform syncing, the number of features it offers and the intuitive user interface makes it one of the best in the market.

4. CamScanner

Earlier, to scan a document, you would need a scanner but all you need now is a smartphone and an app called CamScanner. The app can scan, crop and enhance images in seconds, leaving you with digital docs that are aligned and easy to read.

5. Open Camera

As the name implies, Open Camera is an open-source camera app that features auto-stabilization and manual controls for ISO, white balance and exposure. It also has built-in remote features so you can click pictures without touching your phone.

6. Pixtica

Pixtica comes with a bunch of neat little tricks and some decent post-processing capabilities. Some of the features of the app include live filters, exposure controls, a dedicated GIF recorder, a slow-mo mode, QR code scanner, RAW file support and a couple of manual controls.

7. Google Podcasts

Google has now stepped into podcasting services with its Google Podcasts which hits a nice balance between functionality and simplicity. Apart from playing your favourite shows, it also syncs all your devices. Once you subscribe to a show, new episodes will be downloaded and join your queue automatically.

8. Snapseed

With an impressive rating of 4.5 stars and more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, Snapseed is one of the most popular photo editing apps out there. The app is so powerful that it gives you access to just about every image-tweaking tool that you can have.

From adjusting colour to removing objects from the image, Snapseed enables you to tweet the effects on a very fine level. The best part of the app is, it's free.

9. Pocket

If you don't have enough time to catch up on those long articles, just save the article and Pocket will read it for you. Not just that, you can also sync the items so they will be accessible when you are offline.

10. Adobe Premiere Clip

Adobe Premiere Clip lets you do everything from trimming clips to controlling the music volume. You can sync your video to the beat of your chosen music and add all the complex finishing touches. Not just that, the app also lets you sync your projects across all your devices.

There you have it, these are some of the apps that you must have on your smartphone.