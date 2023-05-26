There’s a whole lot of stuff available online, yet most of us still spend our time scrolling Facebook incessantly, present company included. To whack you out of that self-placed inertia, here’s a list of cool stuff you can totally use for free online.

Some of it is useful, while some of it is just Internet fun. Regardless, here’s a list of cool stuff you can do online for free!

1. Make some sick beats at Patatap

They even have matching visuals to complement the sounds. Jam out with your friends for a guaranteed good time!

2. Learn any course you can imagine at Coursera

Learn from literally thousands of options, a lot of which are free. Knowledge is power after all, especially unnecessary knowledge!

3. Read hilarious online comics like Dr. Mc Ninja

Or go on to comic prospector and find something else you like (But if you don’t like Dr.McNinja then you suck)

4. Photoshop pictures online using Pixlr

No need to sign up or anything, just go on and manipulate your photos and make your friends look fat.It’s a classic!

5. Play hi quality games at BigPoint

Just make sure you have an unlimited internet plan, otherwise you’re screwed.

6. Send files upto 1GB for free from Pando

That’s HUGE!

7. Learn how to make pretty much anything at VideoJug

Learn to make cool cakes or candles or dirty toys or whatever.

8. Learn to read body language and detect lies at Blifaloo

There’s no sure shot way to tell if a person is lying, but you can always pretend that there is and get them to tell the truth anyway!

9. Get free tech support at Techguy

If you’re having problems with your computer, this free volunteer site will sort you out. Forget your stupid computer guy who only shows up when you’re not at home!

10. Find free wifi spots worldwide at WifiFreeSpot

It even lists some clinics in Delhi with free Wi-Fi! Now I can just pretend to have a migraine and get free internet woohoo!

11. Send an anonymous email with 10MinuteMail

The email address disappears after ten seconds, so you go scot-free while your nemesis finally accepts that you are the better human.

12. Learn any language in the world at Duolingo

With a little patience, you can be spewing French pickup lines and Spanish cuss words interchangeably. Very useful.

13. Watch from hundreds of documentaries at DocumentaryHeaven

It’s got Kubrick on the home page, which basically convinced me that this site is legit. They’ve got loads of free documentaries ripe for the picking!

14. Learn killer magic tricks at GoodTricks

Everybody loves magic, so if you want to be the next David Blaine (Do you really?), then head on over here and start levitating or whatever.

15. Torrent websites for everything else!

Just don’t download anything illegal! *smirk*

Get off Facebook and go do something useful!