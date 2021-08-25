If you're addicted to suspense, mystery, and thriller dramas that have a nail biting finish, you'd have probably exhausted your Bollywood and Hollywood watchlist.

Remember, language barrier isn't an issue in a movie you appreciate. It's no secret that South Indian cinema produces some of the greatest thriller films in the country.

So, we've compiled a list of 16 South Indian thriller films that will keep you glued to your screen without blinking.

1. Ratsasan

After his father's death, Arun gives up his goal of becoming a filmmaker and becomes a police officer. He then goes on the hunt for a psychotic killer who preys on school girls. This horror-meets-psychological-crime thriller is scary as heck, and we'd only recommend it to the gutsy ones to watch it.

2. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

The narrative focuses around a police detective who loses his leg while investigating the strange death of a couple, and is a Tamil sleeper hit yet highly acclaimed suspense-thriller. Years later, he is compelled to relive his past, which includes some unexpected twists and turns.

3. Visaranai

There's a reason why this Tamil crime thriller has received so many national and international honours! It shines light on police corruption, the suffering of the immigrant class, and the never-ending battle between good and evil.

4. Anjaam Pathira

This compelling Malayalam drama tells the story of Anwar, a consultant criminologist who assists the Kerala Police Department in investigating a unique pattern of serial killings that must be solved as soon as possible.

5. Gultoo

A contemporary Kannada suspense thriller with a theme and characters that are relatable. The story unfolds quickly and will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time. It's the only film on cybercrime worth giving a watch.

6. U-Turn

We have witnessed the magic of Samantha Akkineni in The family Man 2. Well, U-Turn, this bilingual paranormal thriller starring Samantha Akkineni and Aadhi Pinisetty will send your mind into a tailspin for a few days after you've seen it.

7. Vikram Vedha

The Tamil film stars Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and is based on the folklore ‘Vikram Betaal.' It's the narrative of an honourable police officer's pursuit of a dangerous criminal, which evolves into a serious play that evokes a wide range of emotions in the audience.

8. Kavaludaari

This Kannada police drama is slow-moving, with fascinating narrative twists and some excellent performances. Only those who like detailed storylines will get the most out of this film.

9. Mumbai Police

This Malayalam film follows ACP Antony Moses, who is attempting to reclaim his memories following a tragic accident. One of the finest climaxes ever witnessed in Malayalam cinema may be seen in this film.

10. 13B

Only Manohar sees that the events on the programme are oddly mirrored by the happenings in his family's actual life as the entire family becomes addicted to a new TV series named Yavarum Nalam. Manohar chooses to investigate the occurrences personally in order to avoid causing fear among his family members.

11. Ezra

When Ranjan and Priya relocate to Kochi, they find it difficult to adjust to their new surroundings. Priya buys an old box one day and carries it home. The pair proceeds to encounter many strange events after opening the package.

12. Vishwaroopam

Viz is a Kathak teacher in New York. His wife, Nirupama, who is turned off by his femininity and instead wants to have an affair with her boss, employs a private investigator to dig up dirt on her husband so she may divorce him. This sets in motion a chain of events Nirupama had not foreseen.

13. 7th Day

David Abraham, an IPS officer, is in an accident and meets Shan and Vinu. David feels something is wrong as Vinu departs the hospital. Further investigation reveals that Shan and Vinu are members of a group of friends being pursued by a criminal genius named Christopher Moriarty, who believes they have his missing 1.75 crore rupees.

14. Memories

Sam is a cop who became an alcoholic after witnessing his wife and children being murdered right in front of his eyes. He becomes emotionally engaged in a case involving the kidnappings of numerous young married men when he is assigned to it.

15. Kuttrame Thandanai

Ravi has a condition called tunnel vision, which causes his eyesight to deteriorate and eventually lead to blindness. Ravi need a loan of 3,20,000 rupees to have his eyesight repaired, but his application gets rejected. He decides to blackmail two suspects in a murder trial in which he is the only witness.

16. Anukokunda Oka Roju

Sahasra wakes up the next day after a night of partying, unaware that the next day is actually the day after. She senses something is wrong and is terrified as she is pursued by a couple of assassins attempting to kill her. She tries to remember what happened the night of the party to figure out what happened the next day, of which she has no memory.

