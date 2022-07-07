Koffee With Karan Season 7 trailer is out now. Putting all speculations to rest, we finally have a complete list of the guests we will see this season. A lovely addition to the show has been the inclusion of celebs not only from Bollywood but also from the South Indian film industry. The trailer shows two very familiar and popular faces from the south - Samantha Ruth Prabhu (who will be accompanied by Akshay Kumar) and Vijay Deverakonda (who will be coming to the show with Ananya Panday).

This is not the first time celebrities from the South Indian film industry have appeared on Koffee With Karan. Previously in Season 6, the show had Prabhas, S. S. Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati as guests following the success of Baahubali and the episode was a fun watch.

While we wait for Samantha and Vijay and all the other expected Koffee With Karan Season 7 guests to spill the beans, we would love it if we could see these South Indian stars on the show.

1. Ram Charan



The Telugu actor is a crowd favourite and more so after the huge success of his movie, RRR. He has wowed the audience with his performance in commercial successes. He also made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra in Zanjeer. We would want to know more about him and Koffee With Karan does make a good platform.

2. N.T. Rama Rao Jr



While we are talking about RRR, we cannot help but talk about the bond he shared with Ram Charan in the movie. The Telugu actor dons a lot of hats and we would like to see a more candid avatar of him. It would be exciting to see him on the show. The makers could take it a notch higher by bringing Ram Charan and NTR together on the same episode. We would definitely love seeing the duo pull each other’s legs.

3. Yash

The KGF actor often shares pictures of his family on his Instagram - his cute pictures with his children shows how much of a doting father he is and how much he is in love with his wife. It would make a great watch to see him spill all the secrets of the film industry and give us the inside scoop.

4. Dhanush

He got our eyes glued to him with Kolaveri Di and later won hearts with his performance as Kundan in Raanjhanaa. While he did appear with Sara Ali Khan on Koffee Shots for the promotions of Atrangi Re, we would love to have a single episode dedicated only to him. Considering how Dhanush rarely brings out his candid side, we would get to see a different avatar of him on the show.

5. Allu Arjun



Pushpa: The Rise made him even more popular pan India. The actor is known for his fun persona and it would be even better to see the fun side of him as he plays the Koffee With Karan. The Telugu actor has been a household name for a long time. Butmade him even more popular pan India. The actor is known for his fun persona and it would be even better to see the fun side of him as he plays the koffee games on

6. Rashmika Mandanna



The actor is on a success spree and is showing no signs of stopping. The success she received after her performance in Pushpa was spectacular. Rashmika has a few Bollywood projects lined up too and Koffee With Karan would be a great platform for her to bring out her fun side.

7. Nayanthara



The actor is set to mark her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Plus she recently married her partner, Vignesh Shivan. The show will definitely be the perfect place for her to spill the deets about her upcoming movie, and her personal life.

8. Dulquer Salmaan



The Malayalam actor has always been a favourite with the romantic roles he portrays on the screen. He has carved a niche for himself. We want to see a different side to the actor and Koffee With Karan is a place where celebs bring out all their different personalities.

9. Sai Pallavi



The actor has never shied away from speaking her mind. And that makes her the perfect pick for the talk show. Delivering many hits, we would love to see her on the show spilling all the tea during rapid fires.

10. Rajinikanth



Okay, who would not want to see an episode that has Rajinikanth as the guest? The actor is massively popular and he clearly needs no introduction. We would love to see him get candid, play the koffee games, and spill all the industry secrets.

While we can only wish for this to happen, do not forget to tune into the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt where they shed light on their marriages, their relationships, and career.

