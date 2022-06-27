Karan Johar, the show's presenter and creator, announced Koffee with Karan season 7, earlier this year. The Bollywood enthusiast in us is anticipating another season filled with rumours and scandalous claims as always.

But the most intriguing feature of this well-liked chat show is the expected celebrity guests this year. And we have compiled a list of celebs that are more likely to be the guests in the forthcoming season of Koffee with Karan.

1. S. S. Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

We are all aware of Rajamouli's masterpiece RRR, which has swept the movie business and audiences alike. And it is expected that the lead cast, which includes Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, will appear on the couch to discuss the film's enormous success.

2. Yash

KGF, featuring Yash, was another huge hit that catapulted its star to unfathomable renown. There have been speculations about the actor appearing on the popular show this season.

3. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel

With his Baahubali cast, Prabhas earlier made his chat show debut. And this time, there's a chance he might make another appearance alongside Prashant Neel, the director of his upcoming project Salaar.

4. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

It's also rumoured that the Kapoor sisters, who have been in the industry for decades, would join on the Koffee with Karan couch. Although Kareena has come on the show several times during the seasons, if Karisma came, it would be their maiden appearance.

5. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

Even before making his Bollywood debut, Vijay Deverakonda had the audience's attention. The possibility exists that both the actor and his co-star for Liger, Ananya Panday, may be welcomed this season.

6. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, a star of primarily South Indian cinema, has also captured the attention of Hindi audiences. She is well-liked by the crowd, so it is not out of the question that she might be invited as well.

7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The newlywed B-town couple has already made appearances at events, but their appearance at KWK will be their first as a married couple. They are a clear guest this time, as evidenced by the fact that their prior appearances have been heavily influenced by their connection.

8. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The same is true with Alia and Ranbir, another celebrity couple who had participated in the talk show separately but whose fans will find this presence to be much more special.

9. Shah Rukh Khan

The show's fan favourite and close friend of the host, Shah Rukh Khan, may return for this season as he is starting a new chapter in his career. After plenty of while, the actor decided to work on some exciting projects, so what better platform to discuss them on?

10. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The show is also anticipated to feature the much tipped Bollywood duo Kiara and Siddharth. Malhotra previously appeared on the show alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, and Advani might make her debut this year.

11. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Since the beginning of their careers, the two contemporaries have been placed against one another, yet they now appear to be rather close. And it would be interesting to follow their equation on the show closely.

Can you hold off till the next season of Koffee with Karan? Because we can hardly contain our excitement.