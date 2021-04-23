We all know that KJo's talk show Koffee With Karan is famous for all the controversial statements celebrities make on it. So, it isn't surprising that the show has often been the reason for the worsening of many feuds and cold wars between celebs.

1. Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Remember when Kareena made remarks about Priyanka's accent and then Priyanka responded by roasting Saif Ali Khan's accent? Yeah, we do too. Although these two were already in the midst of a cold war, Karan Johar's show definitely worsened the situation.

2. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

The feud between Shah Rukh and Salman ran pretty far back. And even though things between the two have cooled down now; there was an episode on the talk show where Shah Rukh apologised to Salman on air, and that further irritated the situation between the two. As Salman thought that the apology should have been made privately.

3. Abhay Deol and Anil Kapoor

In an interview, Abhay Deol had made a few remarks about how the content of Aisha was too focused on fashion and style. To which, while on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Anil Kapoor responded by saying, "Abhay Deol needs help in every way." Oof! Spicy!

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Who else remembers when Deepika Padukone said Ranbir should start endorsing condoms? Wow, that must've burned, even if just a little!

5. Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel

Back in the day, Ameesha Patel had made a remark about how she would never do a film like Jism. To which Bipasha said, "Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry a film like Jism, honestly. Not just your body, you have to have a very strong personality. And I think she’s too petite, too small… her whole frame is wrong." That's a lot of body shaming!

6. Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut

Here is some slut-shaming (read: embarrassing to hear) content. On an episode of the show, Karan Johar asked Sanjay Dutt what he would do if he woke up as Kangana, he responded by saying, "Wear a salwaar kameez."

7. Preity Zinta and Tusshar Kapoor

True to the show's catty nature, Karan Johar asked Tusshar Kapoor which actress comes to his mind when he hears the word ‘Botox’, Tusshar said, "Priety Zinta." He did apologise for his words later, though.

8. Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu

The rivalry between Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu existed before this KWK incident took place. On an episode of the show, Kareena took a dig at John Abraham (who was dating Bipasha back then) and said, "John Abraham is expressionless."

9. Rani Mukherji and Preity Zinta

The two were rumoured to have never really gotten along and Rani pretty much solidified the speculations by saying, "I think Preity talks too much, she should talk less. That's the only thing I want to tell her through your show. I think she has an opinion about everything. I think she should cut that out."

10. Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar

I think we all knew of their little cold war. It was the ultimate confrontation when Karan invited her as a guest on one of the episodes. As Karan asked her, "Who has given you unnecessary attitude in the industry?" She said, "I think you Karan... In my biopic, if there ever is one, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie..... the flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia."

Jeez, this is way too much drama!