Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 trailer is out now. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the first episode has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests on the show.



We like our guests like we like our koffee - steaming! ☕



Good thing we have @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 serving up the first episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. New season starts 7th July.#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/S2XbNkw6XW — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 5, 2022

suhaag raat myths. The

In a very offbeat pairing, Ranveer and Alia spilled all the beans and got the balls rolling. Keeping in line with the show, the duo had conversations ranging from relationship trajectories to supporting their partners and marrying the love of their lives. That's not all. Keeping in line with the show, candid confessions were also made - from sex playlists tomyths. The episode , sure, looks like a lot of fun.

The episode is also the first time Alia Bhatt is making an appearance after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. Back in Season 4 when Alia Bhatt came to Koffee With Karan for the second time with Parineeti Chopra, she had candidly mentioned how she wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor. This was way back in 2014. Fast forward to now, Alia definitely manifested this and married him. The couple tied the knot in April 2022.



The couple hasn't spoken much about each other after the wedding and Karan Johar knew where to pull the strings. We managed to get a sneak peek into the episode and found out that KJo asked Alia how she is managing in the majestic Bollywood family, considering she comes from a nuclear family. To which she replied,

I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.

Alia's response shows she's definitely living her dream life. The first episode releases on July 7. Until then, we can only wait and see what else Alia Bhatt tells the world about her modern fairytale.



Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here