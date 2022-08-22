The South Indian film industry has always been a thriving one. From its actors, to the movies, plotlines and the screenplay, everything is stellar!

So when it comes to the actors , I think we all have a certain level of curiosity about their lives, for instance, their lavish homes!

So, we've compiled a list of the most expensive homes owned by our favourite South film actors. Here take a look:

1. Dhanush

Dhanush's stunning 19,000 sq. ft, four-storey home in Chennai cost a whopping ₹150 crore!

2. Kamal Hassan

Similar to Dhanush, Kamal Hassan owns 2 apartments in Chennai worth ₹19.5 crores.

3. Rajnikanth

Super star Rajnikanth owns multiple properties, but permanently lives in Poes Garden, Chennai which was worth ₹35 crores.

4. Akkineni Nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna and wife Amala live in a super luxurious home in Hyderabad worth ₹42 crores.

5. Allu Arjun

The Pushpa actor lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. And the stunning home is worth a whopping ₹100 crores.

6. Prabhas

Baahubali's lead, Prabhas owns many lavish and super expensive things. One of which is a beautiful farmhouse in Hyderabad worth ₹60 crores.

7. Vijay Deverakonda

As we all know, Deverakonda is one of the most popular, crushed-on stars and he currently lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad in a ₹15 crore house.

8. Ram Charan

Ram Charan of RRR (and much more) fame, owns a mansion in Hyderabad, which is worth ₹30 crores.

9. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu resides in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, with his wife and kids. Jubilee Hills is one of the poshest localities in Hyderabad so it's not surprising so many celebs own homes there. As for Mahesh Babu, his home in the luxe neighborhood is worth ₹28 crores.

10. Chiranjeevi

Another mega star who owns a house in Jubilee Hills is Chiranjeevi. It's worth ₹14.36 crores. He also owns a residence in Chennai, which is worth ₹2 crores.

Let's not even get into the vehicles they own!