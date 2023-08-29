Since their debut on the silver screen, the X-Men movies have captivated audiences worldwide with their dynamic blend of superhuman abilities, moral dilemmas and breathtaking action. Adapted from the beloved Marvel Comics series, these films have not only redefined the superhero genre but have also carved a lasting legacy in the realm of cinematic storytelling. Here are X-Men movies in order to watch!

X-Men Movies in Chronological Order List

1. X-Men (2000)

Lead Actors: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen Supporting Artists: Halle Berry, Famke Janssen

Halle Berry, Famke Janssen Director: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Release Date : July 14, 2000

: July 14, 2000 Run Time : 104 minutes

: 104 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Revenue : $296.3 million

: $296.3 million Language: English

The film introduces the conflict between mutants and humans. Professor Xavier and his X-Men must stop Magneto’s Brotherhood of Mutants from turning world leaders into mutants and launching a war.

2. X2: X-Men United (2003)

Lead Actors : Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen

: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen Supporting Artists : Halle Berry, Famke Janssen

: Halle Berry, Famke Janssen Director : Bryan Singer

: Bryan Singer Release Date : May 2, 2003

: May 2, 2003 Run Time : 134 minutes

: 134 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Revenue : $407.7 million

: $407.7 million Language: English

The X-Men join forces with their former adversaries to combat a mutant assassin who poses a threat to both mutants and humans.

Also Read: Animated movies list

3. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

kinopoisk.ru

Lead Actors : Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen

: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen Supporting Artists : Halle Berry, Famke Janssen

: Halle Berry, Famke Janssen Director : Brett Ratner

: Brett Ratner Release Date : May 26, 2006

: May 26, 2006 Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Revenue : $459.4 million

: $459.4 million Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

A cure for mutation threatens the mutant community, causing a division between those who want to embrace their powers and those who want to be “cured.”

4. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Lead Actor : Hugh Jackman

: Hugh Jackman Supporting Artists: Liev Schreiber, Ryan Reynolds

Liev Schreiber, Ryan Reynolds Director : Gavin Hood

: Gavin Hood Release Date : May 1, 2009

: May 1, 2009 Run Time : 107 minutes

: 107 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.6

: 6.6 Revenue : $373.1 million

: $373.1 million Language: English

The film delves into the backstory of Wolverine, tracing his life from his early years through his time in various wars and his eventual transformation into the mutant we know. It explores his complicated relationship with his half-brother Sabretooth and the Weapon X program.

Also Read: DC animated movies

5. X-Men: First Class (2011)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead Actors : James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender Supporting Artists : Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Bacon

: Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Bacon Director : Matthew Vaughn

: Matthew Vaughn Release Date: June 3, 2011

June 3, 2011 Run Time: 132 minutes

132 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Revenue : $353.6 million

: $353.6 million Language: English

Set in the 1960s, the film explores the early years of Professor X and Magneto’s friendship as they work together to prevent a nuclear war. They form the first class of mutants, including Mystique and Beast, while facing a powerful adversary, Sebastian Shaw.

6. The Wolverine (2013)

Lead Actor : Hugh Jackman

: Hugh Jackman Director : James Mangold

: James Mangold Release Date : July 26, 2013

: July 26, 2013 Run Time: 126 minutes

126 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.7

: 6.7 Revenue : $414.8 million

: $414.8 million Language: English

Logan travels to Japan and confronts his own mortality as he becomes embroiled in a conflict between Yakuza and samurai while facing his inner demons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Best Animated Films

7. X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014)

Lead Actors : Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender Supporting Artists : Jennifer Lawrence, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart

: Jennifer Lawrence, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart Director : Bryan Singer

: Bryan Singer Release Date : May 23, 2014

: May 23, 2014 Run Time : 132 minutes

: 132 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Revenue : $747.9 million

: $747.9 million Language: English

Mutants from the future send Wolverine’s consciousness back to the 1970s to prevent a catastrophic event that leads to the destruction of both mutants and humans. He must work to unite young Professor X and Magneto to change the course of history.

8. Deadpool (2016)

Lead Actor : Ryan Reynolds

: Ryan Reynolds Supporting Artists: Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein

Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein Director : Tim Miller

: Tim Miller Release Date : February 12, 2016

: February 12, 2016 Run Time : 108 minutes

: 108 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Revenue : $783.1 million

: $783.1 million Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

Irreverent mercenary Wade Wilson becomes the antihero Deadpool, seeking revenge against the man who subjected him to an experiment that left him with accelerated healing powers.

Also Read: Animated Movies Quotes

9. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Lead Actors : James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence

: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence Supporting Artists : Oscar Isaac, Sophie Turner

: Oscar Isaac, Sophie Turner Director : Bryan Singer

: Bryan Singer Release Date : May 27, 2016

: May 27, 2016 Run Time : 144 minutes

: 144 minutes IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Revenue : $543.9 million

: $543.9 million Language: English

The ancient mutant Apocalypse awakens in the 1980s with the intention of cleansing the world and rebuilding it under his rule. The X-Men must unite to stop his devastating plans.

10. Logan (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead Actor : Hugh Jackman

: Hugh Jackman Supporting Artist: Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart Director : James Mangold

: James Mangold Release Date : March 3, 2017

: March 3, 2017 Run Time : 137 minutes

: 137 minutes IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Revenue : $619 million

: $619 million Language: English

Set in a future where mutants are nearly extinct, an aging Wolverine and an ailing Professor X embark on a journey to protect a young mutant with extraordinary abilities, all while facing their own personal demons.

Also Read: Amazing Animated TV Shows for Adults

11. Deadpool 2 (2018)

Lead Actor : Ryan Reynolds

: Ryan Reynolds Supporting Artists : Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin

: Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin Director : David Leitch

: David Leitch Release Date : May 15, 2018

: May 15, 2018 Run Time : 119 minutes

: 119 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.7

: 7.7 Revenue : $785.0 million

: $785.0 million Language: English

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadpool assembles a team of mutants called X-Force to protect a young mutant from a time-traveling soldier named Cable.

Also Read: Animated Films For Kids & Adults

12. Dark Phoenix (2019)

Lead Actors : Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

: Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender Supporting Artists : Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult

: Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult Director : Simon Kinberg

: Simon Kinberg Release Date : June 5, 2019

: June 5, 2019 Run Time : 113 minutes

: 113 minutes IMDb Rating : 5.7

: 5.7 Revenue : $252.4 million

: $252.4 million Language: English

Jean Grey’s transformation into the powerful Dark Phoenix poses a grave threat to both her fellow mutants and the world, leading the X-Men to face one of their most challenging foes.

13. The New Mutants (2020)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead Actors : Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy

: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy Supporting Artists : Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga

: Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga Director : Josh Boone

: Josh Boone Release Date : August 28, 2020

: August 28, 2020 Run Time : 94 minutes

: 94 minutes IMDb Rating : 5.3

: 5.3 Revenue : $46.4 million

: $46.4 million Language: English

A group of young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, must fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s):

1. What is the correct order of the X-Men movies?

This order follows the timeline of the X-Men movies in order and should give you a coherent viewing experience:

X-Men: First Class (2011) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) X-Men (2000) X2: X-Men United (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) The Wolverine (2013) Deadpool (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Dark Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (2020)

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 90s Animated TV Shows

2. Should you watch X-Men in chronological order or release order?

The decision of whether to watch the X-Men movies in chronological order list or release order ultimately depends on your preferences and what kind of viewing experience you’re looking for. If you’re new to the series and want to experience it in a way that aligns with the internal timeline, watching in chronological order might be a good choice. If you’re a longtime fan or prefer to experience the series as it was initially released, then a release order might be more appealing.

Also Read: Best Animated Movies To Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

3. What are the first 3 X-Men movies?

The first three X-Men movies, released in the early 2000s, form the initial trilogy of the X-Men film series are X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

Also Read: Essential Anime Films To Watch

4. What is the 3rd X-Men movie?

ADVERTISEMENT

The third X-Men movie is titled “X-Men: The Last Stand.” It was released in 2006 and directed by Brett Ratner. This film is part of the original X-Men film trilogy and serves as the third installment in that series.

Happy streaming!

Please note that all images are from IMDb.