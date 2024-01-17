Valentine’s Day is called the ‘day of love’, for a reason. As it approaches closer, the air becomes infused with the sweet scent of romance, and hearts beat in synchrony with the anticipation of love’s celebration. Whether you’re penning a heartfelt note, crafting a card, or simply seeking inspiration to convey your deepest emotions, romantic Valentines Day quotes serve as timeless treasures that encapsulate the essence of love.

In celebration of this cherished day, we present to you a treasury of emotion—a compendium of 150 Valentine’s Day wishes that transcends the ordinary and delves into the very essence of love’s myriad facets. These lovers day wishes are a compass guiding you through the landscape of love, offering a language that is both universal and deeply personal.

Valentine’s Day quotes for husband

For those who have found soulmates in their husbands, this day becomes a canvas upon which love is painted with strokes of admiration, gratitude, and unspoken joy. Join us on a journey through the corridors of emotion we present a curated collection of valentine wish for hubby. May these valentine quotes for him become the whispered promises and sweet echoes that make your day an ode to the enduring romance that defines your shared story.

1. “I have for the first time found what I can truly love. I have found you.” – Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte

2. “I love you for making me better by loving me. Be my valentine.” -Unknown

3. “I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” – The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

4. “Yours is the light by which my spirit’s born, you are my sun, my moon and all my stars.”- You are My Sun, My Moon, and All My Stars by E.E. Cummings

5. “If you live to be 100, I hope I love to be 100 minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” -Ernest H. Shepard

6. “You stole my heart from day one, and I think you should keep it for a lifetime.” – Unknown

7. “You’re something between a dream and a miracle.” – Elizabeth Barret Browning

8. “When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you and I’m home.” – Dory In Finding Nemo

9. “I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach.” How Do I Love Thee? by Elizabeth Barret Browning

10. “People are weird. When we find someone with weirdness that is compatible with ours, we team up and call it love.” – Dr. Seuss

11. “You are every lovely word I could think of.” – Unknown

12. “Love at the lips was touch, As sweet as I could bear, And once that seemed too much, I lived on air. – To Earthward by Robert Frost

13. “If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.” – Emma by Jane Austen

14. “You don’t marry the person you can live with- you marry the person you can’t live without.” -Unknown

15. “Walking with your hands in mine and mine in yours, that’s exactly where I want to be always.” – Fawn Weaver

16. “And suddenly all the love songs were about you.” – Unknown

17. “To find someone who will love you for no reason, and to shower that person with reasons, that is the ultimate happiness.” -Robert Brault

18. “Sexiness wears thin after a while and beauty fades, but to be married to a man who makes you laugh every day, ah now that’s a real treat.” – Joanne Woodward

19. “I look at you and see the rest of my life in front of my eyes.” -Unknown

20. “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale.” – Anonymous

21. “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

22. “Love is like a friendship caught on fire.” — Jeremy Taylor

23. “For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” ― Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins

24. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

25. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

Valentine’s Day quotes for Wife

Valentine’s Day serves as a poignant reminder to celebrate the extraordinary bond that exists between couples, with spouses standing at the epicenter of this heartfelt celebration. For husbands eager to convey their feelings, we present a carefully curated collection of Valentine’s quotes for wives and Valentine’s Day quotes for my love who holds the key to their hearts. These Valentine’s quotes for her will turn this special day into a symphony of appreciation for the woman who graces your life with love, laughter, and endless joy.

26. “You make me want to be a better man.” — Melvin Udall in As Good As It Gets

27. “A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you.” — Unknown

28. “For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” ― “Cecilia In The Satellite,” by Andrew McMahon

29. “I may not be your first love, but let me be your last, and I will make sure you never regret it.” — Unknown

30. “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more. That plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds.” — The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

31. “If it were in my power, I would choose you to be my valentine every day for the rest of our lives.” — Unknown

32. “People may fade away from my life, but it’s you I am going to hold on to. You are my everything.” — Anonymous

33. “You’re the moon of my life, that’s all I know and all I need to know and if this is a dream I will kill the man who tries to wake me.” — Khal Drogo, exchanging wedding vows with Daenerys in Game of Thrones

34. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher

35. “Love starts as a feeling, But to continue is a choice;

And I find myself choosing you

More and more every day.”

— Bending The Universe by Justin Wetch

36. “You have made a place in my heart where I thought there was no room for anything else. You have made flowers grow where I cultivated dust and stones.” — The Shadow Rising by Robert Jordan

37. “Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.” – The History of Love by Nicole Krauss

38. “When I look at you, I see everything I’ve ever wanted.” — Anonymous

39. “I found the one my heart loves.” — Song of Solomon 3:4

40. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

41. “I love you so much that I am afraid to lose you. That’s the reason I act stupid all the time.” — Anonymous

42. “If I could ask God one thing, it would be to stop the moon. Stop the moon and make this night, and your beauty last forever.” — William Thatcher in A Knight’s Tale

43. “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” — Rabbi Ben Ezra by Robert Browning

44. “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be and if you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you feel the same way.” — Chandler, proposing to Monica on Friends

45. “My love for you is a journey, starting at forever and ending at never.” — Unknown

46. “It’s amazing how one day someone walks into your life, and suddenly, you can’t remember how you lived without them.” — Anurag Prakash Ray

47. “When you are in love you can’t fall asleep

Because reality is finally better than your dreams.”

— Dr. Seuss

48. “I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me.” — Roy Croft

49. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

50. “Let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but not make a bond of love: Let it be rather a moving sea between the shores of your souls.” — Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet

Valentine’s Day wishes for boyfriend

As Cupid’s arrows find their mark and the world readies itself for the enchanting celebration of love, our thoughts naturally turn to those who hold a special place in our hearts. For those eager to express their deepest affection to their beloved boyfriends, this article unveils a treasure trove of heartfelt Valentine’s quotes for boyfriends. Each Valentine’s quote for him is a carefully crafted sentiment designed to resonate with the unique connection you share. Join us on a journey of Valentine’s Day quotes for my love that encapsulates admiration, gratitude, and the sheer joy of having a special someone who holds a key to your heart.

51. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life! You make every day brighter with your presence.”

52. “On this special day, I just want to express how grateful I am to have you as my Valentine. I love you more than words can say.”

53. “Wishing the most amazing boyfriend a Happy Valentine’s Day! You fill my heart with love and joy every single day.”

54. “To the man who stole my heart, Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and adventures together.”

55. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love! You’re not just my boyfriend; you’re my best friend and my greatest support.”

56. “On this day of love, I want to remind you of how special you are to me. Happy Valentine’s Day, my handsome Valentine!”

57. “To the one who makes my heart skip a beat and my days brighter, Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you more than words can express.”

58. “Wishing my incredible boyfriend a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

59. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who completes me. You’re not just my boyfriend; you’re my everything.”

60. “On this day of love, I want to thank you for being the amazing person you are. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

61. “To the man who holds the key to my heart, Happy Valentine’s Day! You make every moment special.”

62. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love! You’re not just my boyfriend; you’re my partner in crime and my greatest confidant.”

63. “Wishing my handsome Valentine a day filled with love, joy, and all the things that make us smile. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

64. “On this special day, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. Here’s to us!”

65. “To the one who makes my heart race and my soul sing, Happy Valentine’s Day! I am so lucky to have you in my life.”

66. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love! You make every day feel like a celebration of love.”

67. “Wishing the most wonderful boyfriend a Happy Valentine’s Day! You are my greatest blessing.”

68. “To the one who lights up my world, Happy Valentine’s Day! I am so grateful to have you by my side.”

69. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who makes my heart skip a beat. I love you more than words can express.”

70. “On this day of love, I want to let you know that you are my forever Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

71. “To my favorite person in the world, Happy Valentine’s Day! You make every moment special, and I cherish you more each day.”

72. “Wishing my incredible boyfriend a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!”

73. “On this day of love, I want to thank you for being the amazing person you are. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

74. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who makes my heart race and my soul sing. I love you more than words can express.”

75. “To the love of my life, Happy Valentine’s Day! You are the reason my heart is full of joy and love.”

Valentine’s Day wishes for girlfriend

For those seeking to convey the depth of their affection to their beloved girlfriends, this article unveils a collection of enchanting Valentine’s quotes for girlfriend. Each Valentine’s quote for her, is a carefully crafted expression, designed to encapsulate the unique essence of your relationship, transforming this day into a canvas painted with the colors of love. May these Valentine’s Day quotes for my love serve as the perfect notes in the symphony of your love story, making this day an unforgettable celebration of the bond that grows stronger with each passing heartbeat.

76. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful and amazing woman in my life. You make every day special with your love.”

77. “Wishing my sweetheart a Valentine’s Day filled with love, laughter, and all the happiness in the world. You mean everything to me.”

78. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life! You are the sunshine that brightens my darkest days and the joy that fills my heart.”

79. “To my incredible girlfriend, Happy Valentine’s Day! Thank you for making every moment with you magical and memorable.”

80. “On this day of love, I want you to know how much you mean to me. Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful Valentine.”

81. “Wishing the most special woman in my life a Happy Valentine’s Day! Your love is the greatest gift, and I am grateful for you every day.”

82. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love! You make my heart skip a beat, and I am so fortunate to have you by my side.”

83. “To the one who completes me, Happy Valentine’s Day! Your love is my greatest treasure, and I cherish every moment with you.”

84. “Wishing my extraordinary girlfriend a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

85. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the queen of my heart! Your love reigns supreme, and I am honored to be your king.”

86. “To the one who makes my world brighter, Happy Valentine’s Day! You are the reason for my happiness and the joy in my heart.”

87. “Wishing my sweetheart a day as sweet and special as you are. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!”

88. “On this day of love, I want to express my gratitude for having you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful girlfriend.”

89. “To the love of my life, Happy Valentine’s Day! Your love is my greatest blessing, and I am grateful for you every day.”

90. “Wishing the most incredible girlfriend a Happy Valentine’s Day! You make every day an adventure, and I cherish every moment with you.”

91. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who fills my life with love and laughter. You are my forever Valentine.”

92. “To the woman who stole my heart, Happy Valentine’s Day! I am grateful for your love, and I cherish every moment with you.”

93. “Wishing my amazing girlfriend a day filled with love, joy, and all the happiness in the world. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

94. “On this day of love, I want you to know that you are the melody to my heart’s sweetest song. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

95. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who makes my heart skip a beat. You are my love, my life, and my everything.”

96. “To my favorite person in the world, Happy Valentine’s Day! You make every moment special, and I cherish you more each day.”

97. “Wishing my incredible girlfriend a day filled with love and happiness. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!”

98. “On this day of love, I want to thank you for being the amazing person you are. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

99. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who makes my heart race and my soul sing. I love you more than words can express.”

100. “To the love of my life, Happy Valentine’s Day! You are the reason my heart is full of joy and love.”

Valentine’s Day Quotes Funny

As the world gears up for a celebration of love, we invite you to explore the lighter side of romance with our collection of funny Valentine’s quotes. These humorous Valentine’s quotes are tailored to infuse laughter into the tapestry of affection, reminding us that love, at its core, is a joyful journey. So, buckle up for a ride filled with laughter, and may these humorous quotes infuse your celebration with warmth, joy, and a hearty dose of love.

101. “Love is like a pizza. You can’t have too much, and once it gets cold, it’s not as good.” – Anonymous

102. “Valentine’s Day: when your dinner date is a heart-shaped pizza and your soulmate is Netflix.” – Unknown

103. “I wish love was like volleyball, you call ‘Mine’ and everyone backs off.” – Bill Murray

104. Valentine’s Day is the one day you want your bear to be bigger than your belly.” – Unknown

105. “Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing.” – Natasha Leggero

106. “Valentine’s Day is for people who are already in a relationship. For the rest of us, there’s Pizza Day.” – Unknown

107. “Valentine’s Day is the one day that reminds you that if you don’t have a special someone, you’re alone.” – Lewis Black

108. “Love is a lot like a backache; it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” – George Burns

109. “If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?” – Lily Tomlin

110. “I wanted to make it really special on Valentine’s Day, so I tied my boyfriend up. And for three solid hours, I watched whatever I wanted on TV.” – Tracy Smith

111. “I love being married. It’s so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” – Rita Rudner

112. “The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one. The best way to appreciate your wife is to imagine yourself without one.” – Unknown

113. “I love you more than coffee, but please don’t make me prove it.” – Elizabeth Evans

114. “Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning, all you need is two hearts and a diamond. By the end, you’re looking for a club and a spade.” – Unknown

115. “Valentine’s Day: Love it or leave it. Just don’t try to eat it. It tastes like plastic.” – Unknown

116. “Love is being stupid together.” – Paul Valery

117. “Love is an electric blanket with somebody else in control of the switch.” – Cathy Carlyle

118. “If love is the answer, can you rephrase the question?” – Lily Tomlin

119. “Love is an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties.” – Jules Renard

120. “My wife and I were happy for twenty years. Then, we met.” – Rodney Dangerfield

121. “Love is an exploding cigar we willingly smoke.” – Lynda Barry

122. “Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties.” – Jules Renard

123. “Love is being stupid together.” – Paul Valéry

124. “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” – Ingrid Bergman

125. “Behind every great man, there is a woman rolling her eyes.” – Jim Carrey

Humorous Valentine quotes

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we invite you to indulge in the lighter side of affection with our curated collection of funny Valentine’s quotes. These Valentine’s Day quotes serve as a reminder that amidst the poetry of love, a well-timed joke or a clever quip can be the secret ingredient to a heartwarming connection. Join us on this journey through comedic sentiments, as we explore the charm and levity that hilarious Valentine quotes bring to the celebration of love.

126. “Love is grand; divorce is at least 100 grand.” – Unknown

127. . “Valentine’s Day is the one day a year I can order a heart-shaped pizza without judgment.” – Ellen DeGeneres

128. “I asked my wife what she wanted for Valentine’s Day. She said, ‘Nothing would make her happier than just one day where I didn’t say something sarcastic.’ I was speechless.” – Unknown

129. “Love is an electric blanket with someone else in control of the switch.” – Cathy Carlyle

130. “Valentine’s Day: when even my coffee is in a relationship – with cream.” – Unknown

131. “I thought I was your Valentine, turns out I’m just your target market for February 14th.” – Unknown

132. “If love is blind, why is lingerie so popular?” – Unknown

133. “My wife and I were happy for twenty years. Then, we met.” – Rodney Dangerfield

134. “Valentine’s Day: Love it or leave it. Just don’t try to eat it. It tastes like plastic.” – Unknown

135. “Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing.” – Natasha Leggero

136. . “Valentine’s Day is the one day you want your bear to be bigger than your belly.” – Unknown

137. “Valentine’s Day: the one day a year where chocolates and wine are considered a well-balanced meal.” – Unknown

138. “I wish love was like volleyball, you call ‘Mine’ and everyone backs off.” – Bill Murray

139. “I love you more than a dessert buffet at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. And that’s saying something.” – Unknown

140. “On Valentine’s Day, I’m reminded that I’m lucky you’re my valentine every day, not just today.” – Unknown

141. “Love is like Wi-Fi. It’s invisible but has the power to connect you to what matters most.” – Unknown

142. “If your love was a vegetable, it would be a cute-cumber!” – Unknown

143. “Valentine’s Day is the one day a year my coffee talks back to me.” – Unknown

144. “Why do I need a date for Valentine’s Day? I can buy my own chocolate and pretend it’s a surprise.” – Unknown

145. “Valentine’s Day: the day my wallet gets a workout.” – Unknown

146. “They say love is blind. If that’s true, then Cupid must be legally blind.” – Unknown

147. “Love is sharing your popcorn. Even on Valentine’s Day when your favorite movie is on TV.” – Unknown

148. “Valentine’s Day is the day we measure love in flowers, chocolates, and the absence of forgotten plans.” – Unknown

149. “Love is not having to say you’re sorry… until you finish the last piece of chocolate.” – Unknown

150. “Valentine’s Day: when love is in the air, and so is the smell of overpriced roses.” – Unknown