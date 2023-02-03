Artificial Intelligence (AI) can do wonders! And the latest trend of AI-generated art pieces is one such proof of it. We have come across many digital artists presenting their artificial intelligence artwork on social media. Remember when an artist had visualised how Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities would look like in snowfall using this technology? Or when another artist created AI image collections of Indian men and women in ‘stereotypical’ forms?

Keeping up with this trend, an artist opted for AI technology to turn different countries into women and the results are breathtaking AF. Her artwork has now caught our attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Alexa, who goes by the username Crypto Tea on Twitter, posted her work on the platform. The collection features AI-generated images of women from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Iran, India, and more.

“I wanted to put AI to the test and see if it could not only pick up features of different people around the world, but also cultures — which it did,” Alexa told Buzzfeed.

Here are the photos:

The United States

Source: Crypto Tea

ADVERTISEMENT The United Kingdom

Source: Crypto Tea

Germany

Source: Crypto Tea

Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT Source: Crypto Tea

Russia

Source: Crypto Tea

Iran

Source: Crypto Tea

ADVERTISEMENT Japan

Source: Crypto Tea

Mexico

Source: Crypto Tea

Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT Source: Crypto Tea

China

Source: Crypto Tea

Greece

Source: Crypto Tea

ADVERTISEMENT Jamaica

Source: Crypto Tea

Canada

Source: Crypto Tea

India

ADVERTISEMENT Source: Crypto Tea

Here’s the original post:

I asked AI to turn countries into women 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/cGmwclKl7v — Crypto Tea (@CryptoTea_) January 13, 2023

Let’s check out how netizens have reacted to it:

this is effing amazing work! https://t.co/CVkOHixp0p — Simon Rai (@raioshi_nft) January 27, 2023

Incredible, and incredibly beautiful https://t.co/A4e5GhtpaN — Freedom Node (@freedom_node) January 24, 2023

Absolutely gorgeous — Eric W. Davis (@EricDavis_W) January 14, 2023

This is.. fascinating. — Dustin (@Draynick86) January 14, 2023

Pretty cool stuff, AI is something and so are the personifications of states in these forms — Spencer Tucker (@EverydayZukini) January 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT That’s pretty amazing. — Joel (@JoelSorrell) January 14, 2023

Super cool — Adrian | The Web Scraping Guy (@adrian_horning_) January 15, 2023

What are your thoughts about these AI-generated images?