We know how trends easily go viral on the internet and become the talk of the town. Art is a great medium to exhibit culture and diversity- but it can also take a conflicting turn. Amidst this, AI-generated images are doing rounds on social media, and janta is keeping up with this latest trend.
A Delhi-based artist, Madhav Kohli, created AI images of Indian men and women in their “stereotypical” forms. He captioned the thread, “Indian men created using Stereotypes and ai.”
The artist shared a similar thread for women from different states. Here’s how it looks:
The post has gone viral on the internet and people have a lot of questions about this. Here’s what they said:
