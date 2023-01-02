We know how trends easily go viral on the internet and become the talk of the town. Art is a great medium to exhibit culture and diversity- but it can also take a conflicting turn. Amidst this, AI-generated images are doing rounds on social media, and janta is keeping up with this latest trend.

A Delhi-based artist, Madhav Kohli, created AI images of Indian men and women in their “stereotypical” forms. He captioned the thread, “Indian men created using Stereotypes and ai.”

First, Delhi pic.twitter.com/BVoa4GRSBt — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) December 27, 2022

The artist shared a similar thread for women from different states. Here’s how it looks:

The post has gone viral on the internet and people have a lot of questions about this. Here’s what they said:

Brilliant art and mind blowing tech though 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/M4vOS2wbT0 — Ameyavikrama Thanvi (@AmeyavikramaT) December 29, 2022

Stereotypes evolved through Colorist, Racists mindset. https://t.co/Sowdazqs4s — Tejas Temak (@TejasTemak) December 29, 2022

Based on stereotypes was expecting south indians with lungis. On Who's stereotypes it's actually based on ? 🥴 https://t.co/9gFOXaF0K2 — Vik 🌿 (@muskmelonstan) December 28, 2022

AI too good, stereotypes a little wayward, but overall brilliant effort..!!! https://t.co/YEPHK2gWqX — प्रखर🇮🇳 (@wokiepedia) December 28, 2022

This thread is very unsettling https://t.co/91SXvNuqLS — adi (@CalmSilhouette) December 28, 2022

I lost it for every single one of these https://t.co/1K8im1kGpp — a (@aadxxtya) December 28, 2022

Even American whites won't do such kind of horrible stereotyping.

This whole thread is mindless poop assessment nothing real. https://t.co/LKWXmee29e — Ankit Sinh (@aryadhiraja) December 28, 2022

For women it generates the bollywood women, for men it generates the rikshaw pullers and taxi drivers? https://t.co/hzSuzynzv1 — The fourth positionist (@BlackSh20965850) December 29, 2022

I need y’all Delhi boys to come forward 😭😭 https://t.co/5nJo8irv4n — M. (@ilovecocomo) December 29, 2022

