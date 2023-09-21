Sometimes it’s fascinating to take a look at the lives of royalty. And, often we find ourselves aspiring to change up our style game, or business acumen by looking up to certain royalty. This is why we’ve curated a list of Indian royals and what they are up to right now, maybe you can find some Inspo here. Take a look:

1. Sawai Padmanabh Singh

Member of the Jaipur royal family, Sawai Padmanabh Singh is renowned for his skill at the game of kings, Polo, and for his incredibly stylish lifestyle. In fact, he has played on the Indian national team against British royals, Prince William and Prince Harry as well.

2. Yaduveer Krishna Dutta Chamaraja Wadiyar

Yaduveer Krishna Dutta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the head of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family. He graduated with a BA in Economics and English from Boston University in the US and is currently working to better education amenities and the environment.

Credit: Facebook

3. Yuvraj Jaydeepsinh Jadeja

The prince maintains a relatively private life, but what we can make out from his Instagram page, Yuvraj Jaydeepsinh Jadeja is passionate about animal welfare and pistol shooting (in fact, he’s a medalist in the discipline).

4. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad

The 56-year-old has had a notable career in cricket. He played cricket for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. He also later became a cricket administrator and served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association. Not only this, but Samarjitsinh Gaekwad has experience with golf and has even built a 10-hole golf course and clubhouse at the Laxmi Vilas Palace complex.

Credit: Mashable

5. Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh is the Raja of Khetri, a luxury hotelier, marathon runner, and co-organizer of one of India’s coolest music festival, Magnetic Fields, in Rajasthan.

6. Saif Ali Khan

An actor and owner of ₹5,000 crores worth of ancestral property, Saif Ali Khan is probably the most well-known royalty of our country.

7. Lakshyaraj Singh

Lakshyaraj Singh is the executive director of the HRH Group of Hotels, which is the flagship commercial venture of the House of Mewar. He is also known for his philanthropy, being a TEDx speaker, and Guinness Book of World Records holder (that too seven!).

8. Princess Gauravi Kumari

Princess Gauravi Kumari is a graduate of New York University and currently owns and manages the PDKF store which retails Rajasthani craft items, created by women who’ve been trained by the Princess DIYA KUMARI Foundation (named after Gauravi’s mother).

9. Princess Mohena Singh

Princess Mohena Singh of Rewa is an Indian dancer, notable choreographer, and television actor. She frequently posts wonderful videos of herself dancing away to popular songs on her Instagram profile as well.

10. Maharaj Devraj Singh

Maharaj Devraj Singh of Jaipur has a Thai and Indian heritage. His mother, Princess Rajawongse Priyanandana Rangsit is the daughter of HRH Princess Vibhavadi Rangsit and HSH Prince Piyarangsit Rangsit. The royalty is the author of the book Dulha Rai’s Conquest of Dausa: The Early History of Kachwahas and has a keen interest in sports such as horse riding and swimming.

11. Princess Mriganka Singh

The great-granddaughter of Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir (the last ruling king of J&K), and daughter of Chitrangada Raje, from the Scindia royal family of Gwalior and Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh, Mriganka Singh is a versatile personality with her own business and interest in sports such as Polo. She owns her own Furniture brand and graduated from LASALLE College of the Arts, Singapore.

They all have such great style.