The lockdown in India is still underway and theatres and malls have been asked to remain shut. Due to this, many filmmakers are choosing to release their films directly on digital platforms.

Here are a few films that will be screened directly on OTT platforms:

1. Gulabo Sitabo

This Shoojit Sircar film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

2. Laxmmi Bomb

The Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy, which is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana will make a digital release on Disney+Hotstar.

3. Ludo

Anurag Basu's multi-starrer which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Suresh Saraf is said to be releasing on Netflix soon.

4. Jhund

This film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru is directed by Nagraj Manjule and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It is rumoured to release on Netflix.

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi starrer biopic of Gunjan Saxena will see a digital release on Netflix.

6. Shakuntala Devi

A biopic of the famous woman called the 'human calculator', this Sanya Malhotra and Vidya Balan starrer will release on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Khaali Peeli

This romantic action film starring Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles is said to be releasing on Netflix soon.

8. Mimi

This Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar starrer film about a surrogate mother, which is a remake of the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! will be making a digital release on Disney+Hotstar.

9. Shiddat

Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, Mohit Raina and Sunny Kaushal starrer Shiddat is also being slated for a digital release.

10. Indoo Ki Jawaani

This Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer will also be making a digital debut instead of releasing in theatres.

BRB, getting my popcorn ready.