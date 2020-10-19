Keanu Reeves is not only adored for his super humble personality but has become one of the most beloved actors across the globe. The actor has been a part of some very highly praised movies during his acting career and has donned the roles of some very popular fictional characters.

So, here is a list of the best rated Keanu Reeves movies, according to IMDb.

1. The Matrix (8.7)

The first of the Matrix series is still pretty much the most ground-breaking one. The science-fiction revolves around Reeves' mild-mannered office worker, Neo, and his discovery that the world he was living in was a simulation.

2. Toy Story 4 (7.8)

This might come as a surprise but, Reeves role as Duke Caboom, a defective Canadian stuntman action figure literally was one of his best work. His character stole the show in the last part of the Toy Story series.

3. Dangerous Liaisons (7.6)

This was a period drama that is based on a French play. The film is set in the pre-Revolution era Paris and focuses on the intrigue and seduction between two scheming nobles. Here Reeves plays the role of a commoner who is lied to.

4. The Devil's Advocate (7.5)

In this legal thriller, Reeves plays a young lawyer who, after winning a high profile case, is recruited by a big city firm.

5. John Wick: Chapter 2 (7.5)

This sequence of the John Wick series was loved much more than the first one. The movie dug deeper into the mythology of this world in John's latest quest for vengeance.

6. Bram Stoker's Dracula (7.4)

The movie is an adaptation of the classic horror novel which introduced the most iconic vampire of all time with a little twist.

7. John Wick (7.4)

Reeves is an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement just to find out the murderers who killed his dog and took his everything.

8. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (7.4)

In this movie, the ex-hitman is on the run after he kills a member of the international assassin's guild and the story has taken a surprising turn.

9. Point Break (7.3)

An action movie about an FBI agent who goes undercover to bust a surfer gang who might be robbing banks.

10. Much Ado About Nothing (7.3)

This adaptation of a Shakespeare play sees Reeves play the villanious role of Don John.

Have you watched them all?