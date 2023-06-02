Scoop, a brand-new courtroom drama streaming television series, is now streaming, and trust us, it looks brilliant!

Based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison, the show follows a prominent crime reporter, Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), who becomes the prime suspect in the terrible murder of another journalist.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani.

Here are some tweets that one must definitely read before streaming it:

Excellent & captivating series!! Binged all night!! Karishma Tanna was outstanding!! #Scoop — Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) June 2, 2023

Aight, I'm not gonna be angry all by myself so I want other peeps to join me..



Please watch Scoop on Netflix. You absolutely HAVE to! — Ankita Nallana (@saturnian_s) June 2, 2023

What a power pack trailer of #scoop starring @KARISHMAK_TANNA .



This series is gonna be remarkable undoubtedly.



Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak is seeming marvellous , different from usual & strong .



Cant wait for June 2 @NetflixIndia — Pranay Ajmera (@pranaysajmera) May 18, 2023

PHENOMENAL SERIES🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽



Acting, storytelling…

Everything is top notch!



All the lead actors – Karishma, Zeeshan, Harman… were anyway fabulous but I especially loved the actor who played Jagtap, such a natural actor 👏🏼#Scoop pic.twitter.com/QEwFX8DWki — koilak (@koilak2) June 2, 2023

I swear,

I had to pause the show for a minute and digest the fact that this is Harman…



Never have I felt the impact of years passing by me as acute as seeing him play an older character when it feels like just yesterday I watched him in ‘What’s your rashee…?’😭#Scoop pic.twitter.com/OxZC3skJAY — koilak (@koilak2) June 2, 2023

Harman Baweja in 'Scoop' though 😮😮😮 — Abbas Momin (@AbbasMomin) June 1, 2023

#SCOOP holy god that was Harman Baweja. I just realised it when the second episode started . Nice to see him as himself rather than a copy of Roshan . — @sh (@ashwinners) June 2, 2023

Just wrapped up watching #Scoop and the weakest thing about this web series on #Netflix is #KarishmaTanna who essays the role of #JagrutiPathak aka #JignaVora. This series could have been a Masterpiece, but sadly it’s all over the place!! Disappointing!! #ScoopOnNetflix — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) June 2, 2023

The web series #Scoop, which released today on #Netflix, depicts the story of journalist #JignaVora. There won't be a moment when @KARISHMAK_TANNA performance didn't remind me of you. — हताश इंजीनियर (@Bureaucraze) June 2, 2023

@mehtahansal पहले Shahid फिर Scam 1992 और अब Scoop sir इतनी खतरनाक रिसर्च कहा से करते हो ? एक बार फिर से बहुत बहुत बधाई हो। बहुत ही बेहतरीन series बनाई है।👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



#SCOOP #Netflix — Akshay Srivastava اکشے سروستھاوہ (@srivastakshay) June 2, 2023

