The new year calls for some good stories and cinema in Bollywood. We have abundant artists in the industry that deserve more work and screen presence. Because time and again, they have showered us with extraordinary performances! Not only can they act well, unlike others, but these celebs also stand as pillars of mainstream Hindi films.

We compiled a list of some of these artists we want to see more of in 2023 because they’re too good!

1. Tripti Dimri

Oh-my-god! Tripti Dimri as Qala checked all the boxes of a wonderful performance for us. Her soul-stirring expressions and dialogues kept all hooked. We cannot forget her character as Bulbbul, which challenged the patriarchal norms of our society. She’s a gem, and we need to see more of her prowess acting in 2023.

2. Tillotama Shome

3. Vijay Varma

Vijay’s character in Darlings was a much-talked subject in 2023. The character of Hamza, a psychotic alcoholic husband essayed by Vijay was so good that people actually wanted to punch him and yet praised his acting. Hence proved why we need to watch more of him in 2023.

Jitendra’s performance in Panchayat season 2 needs to be much talked about. The way he indulged himself in the character of Abhishek Tripathi and subtly delivered every emotion so well! He has so much more potential and needs to be seen more.

5. Varun Grover

Watching Varun Grover as lyricist Majrooh in Qala was soothing to watch. He was the comfort in Qala’s suffocating life and each dialogue he spoke in the movie was a lesson. We deserve more of Varun’s screen presence in our lives!

6. Sheeba Chadha

Every character Sheeba played was a masterpiece, and I think she would look sassy in a women-centric lead role. Some of her power-packed performances include Shakuntla Devi, Gully Boy or Pagglait, and many more. Can we please stop typecasting her in a Maa role because she’s just too good?

7. Sobhita Dhulipala

8. Neil Bhoopalam

Neil has been part of many amazing projects but does Bollywood give him enough credit for his strong acting skills? No. From Shaitan to Four more Shots to Masaba Masaba, Neil rocked every character he played.

We cannot forget how Sharib nailed JK Talpade in The Family Man. His oh-so-amazing acting abilities deserve much more praise and attention. It was equally impressive to watch him in Pagglait and we need to see him doing more such amazing projects.

10. Manoj Bajpayee

How could the list end without this legend? Manoj Bajpayee is among the many underrated actors Bollywood fails to notice. Thanks to OTT, we get to see his iconic personality and spectacular acting skills.

Bollywood, take note of this!

