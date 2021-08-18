When it comes to Indian horror shows, we've all grown up watching a couple that honestly disturbed our sleeping schedule, whether that's shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai or X Zone.

So, here we have the best horror shows rated according to IMDb, just in case you were curious about which ones you can revisit.

1. Zee Horror Show - 8.1

The show was a weekly series that was presented by the Ramsay Brothers and aired on television from 1993 to 2001. It premiered on Zee TV, and each episode brought along a new story with it.

2. Achanak 37 Saal Baad - 7.9

Achanak 37 Saal Baad began airing on Sony Entertainment Television in 2002. The show revolved around a small town known as Gahota, which experienced paranormal activities after every 37 years.

3. Ssshhhh...Koi Hai - 7.5

A classic in terms of Indian horror shows, this was an anthology series that brought a new short story to tell every episode or so. The series premiered in 2001 and ran for three seasons until 2010. Ssshhhh...Koi Hai's title song was scary enough on its own TBH.

4. Aahat - 7.2

Another anthology horror series, we've never truly forgotten the iconic flying bats opening scene of the show, have we? Aahat was created by B. P. Singh for Sony Entertainment Television. It first aired in 1995 and celebrities such as Om Puri, Mandira Bedi, Tom Alter, Ashutosh Rana, Shivaji Satam, Virendra Saxena Nivaan Sen and Satyadev Dubey have starred in the show.

5. Saturday Suspense - 7

Saturday Suspense first came out in 1997 on Zee TV, and has been directed and produced by notable personalities such as Shyam Ramsay, Homi Wadia, Anant Mahadevan, Vivek Agnihotri, Anurag Basu, Deepak Tijori, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vikram Bhatt & Ashok Shekhar.

6. Woh - 6.4

The show aired on Zee TV in 1998, and film director Ashutosh Gowarikar starred in it as the protagonist. So many kids stopped looking at clowns the same way after it! Remember the little na na na na na tune it hummed? Actually, Woh was an adaptation of the American TV miniseries It

7. X-Zone - 6.3

X-Zone began airing in 1998 on Zee TV. Multiple directors such as Anurag Basu, Tulsi Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, Kushan Nandy, Vivek Agnihotri, Imtiaz Ali, Anil Sharma, Ketan Mehta created its episodes. And the show was inspired by the famous American series X-Files.

8. Mano Ya Na Mano - 6.1

Not to be confused with the 2006 show that was hosted by Irrfan Khan, this 1995 horror show used to run on Zee TV. Mano Ya Na Mano showed the audience different fictional horror stories and was directed by Rajesh Ranashinge.

9. Fear Files - 5.9

Directed by Govind Agrawal, Maqbool Khan and Ajay Mishra, Fear Files began running on Zee TV in 2012. It showed the viewers specific paranormal stories and incidents and their diagnoses.

10. Darr Sabko Lagta Hai - 5.8

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai began airing in 2015 on And TV. It's been directed by multiple people and was hosted by Bipasha Basu. The show featured two stories every week with themes such as possession, zombies and other paranormal activities.

11. Bhoot Aaya - 5.5

Bhoot Aaya began airing on Sony TV in 2013 and was directed by Ayush Raina. The show was essentially a series of confessions about paranormal activities by real victims and aired once a week, on Sundays.

They don't make them like this anymore.