Toxic friendships and Bollywood go hand in hand as we see characters lie, belittle, ruin relationships and fight their best friends for the 'girl'. As we look back at some popular films that we've loved over the years, we can't help but highlight the red flags that these friendships obviously ignored.

1. Sweetu & Naina - Kal Ho Naa Ho

Naina fat-shamed her 'best friend' and blamed her for her breakup instead of consoling her. Her snarky remarks were less than reassuring and she was an awful friend.

2. Sam & Kunal - Dostana

They bonded as they pretended to be a couple but they constantly fought each other for Neha's attention. The makers wanted you to believe they were friendly as they 'gave up' on the girl together but honestly, their friendship was toxic and they definitely weren't a great match.

3. Sonu & Titu - Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety

Yes, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a brilliant song but there is nothing more to this co-dependant borderline obsessive friendship. Sonu wanted to own Titu and if you saw it as anything else, you need a reality check.

4. Aman & Rohit - Kal Ho Naa Ho

Aman used Rohit to get over his guilt of pushing Naina away. Then got him to use the '6 din ladki in' plan in order to manipulate her, all to make sure that he could die knowing he forced two people together, who may or may not have been right for each other. He probably didn't even consider Rohit a friend.

5. Rahul & Anjali - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rahul ignored Anjali as soon as Tina entered the picture and Anjali was only around Rahul because she was secretly in love with him. Not to mention, the always fought each other and created a scene at college, he laughed at her when she tried dressing up and she let him manipulate and cheat on girls, their friendship was immature and toxic.

6. Raj & unnamed friends - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Raj was a bully and he treated his friends like his sidekicks. They barely had any dialogues and he never ever asked them for advice about his relationships, if he should travel to another country for a girl, if she knows he likes her after he pranked her multiple times?

7. Rajat, Nishant & Vikrant - Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Luv Ranjan obviously has a way with portraying male friendships because they're all waving red flags. These three friends encouraged each other's fuckboi tendencies and didn't want the other to ever grow up into decent human beings.

8. Shiva & Kabir - Kabir Singh

Shiva let Kabir endanger patients, go down a rabbit hole, instead of calling the cops on him or getting him into a rehab facility. Your friends aren't supposed to cover your ass no matter what the consequences, they're supposed to do the right thing.

9. Chintu & Fahim - Pati Patni Aur Woh

Fahim was an absolutely terrible friend, he helped Chintu destroy his marriage, kept his emotional infidelity a secret and stuck with his immature ass up till the very end.

10. Maddy & the gang - Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

Not only did his friends encourage Maddy to lie and stalk Reena, they also offered to murder Saif's character when he showed up to marry her. This was a truly messed up bunch.

11. Tine & Pooja - Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Pooja lied to Tina, Tina stole the guy Pooja liked, but they both pretended they didn't know and played each other. Yeah sure, BFFs for life.

These aren't the only films that have encouraged toxic friendships, Bollywood has a habit of portrayed the fuckboi troupe with pride. Including films like Garam Masala, Masti, Desi Boyz and Heyy Babyy that basked in the toxicity of the friendships that they showed. But not all friend groups in Bollywood were bad, some just had individual bad friends like Akash in Dil Chahta Hai and Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.