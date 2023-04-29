This weekend brings the release of another brand-new thriller horror, U-Turn.

ADVERTISEMENT The movie revolves around a journalist intern, Radhika Bakshi (Alaya F), who investigates a story around a constructed flyover, where motorists die mysteriously after taking an illegal U-turn. However, she becomes the prime suspect in the matter.

Directed by Arif Khan, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, Manu Rishi and Rajesh Sharma, to name a few.

Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before streaming the movie on Zee5:

ADVERTISEMENT #UTurn is a well crafted thriller, plays with the viewers mind. Surprises with the twists, keeps on the edge of the seat with the tight screenplay and smart writing. #UTurnReview

⭐⭐⭐1/2 pic.twitter.com/rcct1sJZ8Z — Vishveshver Singh Sai (@Vishveshver45) April 28, 2023

@ZEE5India #UTurn Aptly titled; ‘U-Turn’ has enough twists in the plot to keep you engaged. Alaya F consolidates her position as a ‘breakout’ star of the GenZ. Arif Khan’s direction does full justice to the original. This ride is worth a ‘stop-over’! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/SPo7Qc6OGO — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) April 28, 2023

#UTurn is actually turned on its head by the writers of the hindi version. #AlayaF is sincere and is someone who can deliver in the future . As for the film I'm going with 3 stars . pic.twitter.com/givi4tXhMk — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) April 28, 2023

Just finished the #uturn movie on @ZEE5India … What a thriller… Engaging till the last moment… @AlayaF___ were superb in the movie… @balajimotionpic @EktaaRKapoor — Nilesh Zanwar (@nileshz07) April 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT U-Turn movie review: Alaya F is immensely watchable as a journalist uncovering the truth about a deadly road in this yet another remake of a Kannada film. #UTurn #AlayaF #kannada #Worlddais

Source: HT pic.twitter.com/NvS4sTnvxK — Manya Grover (@ManyaGrover27) April 28, 2023

U Turn – the 1st half of #UTurn stays faithful to the original film However, the 2nd half plays spoilsport as the twists & the big reveal don’t come across as convincing. Writer-director Arif Khan tries to tweak the script & bring in his own creativity but fails rather badly. — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) April 28, 2023

⭐️⭐️⭐️ INTERESTING #UTurn has it all lacks the first half but the second half is Excellent Another masterpiece from #AlayaF she is excellent in it @AlayaF___ @EktaaRKapoor pic.twitter.com/xr3vtunvYG — Zubair Memon (@Zubair_memon1) April 28, 2023

We have seen the original versions already.. U turn movie is most popular for samantha 🐸.. So why to waste time.. — Shuvo roy (@Shuvoro52873652) April 27, 2023

"U-Turn," a suspenseful thriller movie filled with action and intrigue, will be released on ZEE5 on April 28th, offering an exhilarating journey that will keep you at the edge of your seat.🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/dzt2cRmpVK — Great Vibes (@grtvibes_) April 21, 2023

Grab that bucket of popcorn and stream the movie now!