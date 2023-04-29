This weekend brings the release of another brand-new thriller horror, U-Turn.
The movie revolves around a journalist intern, Radhika Bakshi (Alaya F), who investigates a story around a constructed flyover, where motorists die mysteriously after taking an illegal U-turn. However, she becomes the prime suspect in the matter.
Directed by Arif Khan, the movie includes an ensemble cast of Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, Manu Rishi and Rajesh Sharma, to name a few.
Here’s a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie, have a quick read before streaming the movie on Zee5:
Grab that bucket of popcorn and stream the movie now!