It's never a good feeling to watch our favourite shows come to an end. But if the creators nail the final season, then it sure is the perfect closure. So, here's a look at the series coming to an end this year:

1. Dead To Me

A murder mystery that gave us one of the most relatable examples of adult female friendship, Dead To Me will end after its third season, which is scheduled to stream on Netflix this year.

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Yes, one of our favourite workplace comedies is all set to air its final season this year, in August. However, it's not clear when the final season will be available on Netflix.

3. Money Heist

Dramatic, engaging, and the reason we started imagining what our secret city names should be, the heist drama is all set to return for its fifth and final season this year, in September (Part 1) and December 2021 (Part 2).

4. The Bold Type

When the first four seasons of this comedy-drama dropped on Netflix, it instantly became our go-to show whenever we missed our colleagues-turned-friends. However, while the final season released on May 26, it's yet to come on Netflix.

5. Peaky Blinders

It's a 'fookin' tragedy but our favourite crime-drama is actually coming to an end. And while we can never really forget Thomas Shelby, we can watch him in action for the last time on Netflix, later this year.

6. Kim's Convenience

The last season of this Canadian sitcom released on Netflix in June, marking the end of one of the few English-language shows with a majority Asian cast.

7. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Easily one of the longest-running reality shows, Keeping Up With The Kardashians finally ended in June, after running for 14 years.

8. On My Block

This teen comedy-drama by Netflix managed to stand out among the deluge of comedy-dramas streaming online, thanks to its diverse representation and engaging storylines. Now, the show is all set to release its fourth and final season. Originally scheduled for a June 2021 release, the show's production was delayed due to Covid. The new release date has not yet been confirmed.

9. Dear White People

Providing a relatable look at race relations in modern-day America, Dear White People announced that its final season will air in 2021, 4 years after the show first aired.

10. Ozark

One of Netflix's most popular crime dramas, the show is all set to end after its fourth and final season, which will air in 2021. The exact release date, however, has not yet been provided.

They're going to go out with a bang.



Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

11. Pose

Epic fashion looks, peak drama, and of course, diverse on-screen representation, Pose is easily one of the most iconic shows on the list, that concluded with its series finale on June 6, 2021.

12. Bosch

One of the first original by Amazon Prime Video, the cop-drama is all set to conclude after its seventh and final season, which will premiere on June 25th.

Which finale are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below.