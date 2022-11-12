While Bollywood romances usually involve unrealistic and exaggerated, often problematic, tactics to pursue people. However, these romantic stories and trends are not consistent. There are old and new gems that show the purity of love. The rain, lingering eye contact, small gestures, and hidden giggles.

These are moments from romantic movies that made us smile and cry, defining love for us. Here are romantic movie moments that everyone should experience:

Shree 420

Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and a black umbrella in Shree 420 are iconic. Their characters, Vidya and Raju, became the template for subsequent rain dances.

Everyone deserves the iconic and romantic couple dance in the rain to, “ Pyaar hua ikraar hua, pyaar se phir kyoon darta hai dil?”

2. Raazi

This movie was extremely heartbreaking and sad for every movie buff. The espionage thriller benefitted greatly from Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt’s wonderful chemistry.

After the death of her father, Iqbal offers comfort to Sehmat and shows his love selflessly. He gifts her an heirloom anklet as a physical reminder that he’s there for her. He asks for her permission to put them on her feet. The lingering shy gazes, tension, and innocence of the moment are extremely wholesome.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir and Deepika’s on-screen pairing can never go wrong. The climax of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is still something we wish we could live in.

Bunny shows up at Naina’s house with wine, cake, balloons, and a ring to tell her he wanted to spend his life with her. They proceed to call their friends and spend new year’s night together. What’s a more ideal proposal than that?

4. Laila Majnu

Tum Nazar Mein Raho is a beautiful and wholesome song from the movie Laila Majnu. The titular characters spend the evening at a wedding, unable to break eye contact. Even while driving, Qais refuses to look away from Laila.

Their flirting and romance are absolute goals and all of us want to get flirted with at a wedding. Even if their friends get annoyed, the duo have their eyes only for each other.

5. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Eurostar is just as famous as the film. Raj and Simran’s first meeting was a moment on the train, it was iconic. It quickly became everyone’s most desired meet cute.

While the following moments are cringe and uncomfortable, everyone wants to be helped up on the train by a Shah Rukh-like person.

6. Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is an adorable movie about old-age romance and intimacy at every age. The movie is filled with romantic moments. In the song Sajan Bade Senti, the younger couple is seen playfighting, cooking, shopping, and dancing at their house.

In the same song, Mr. Kaushik is unable to take his eyes off his wife as she walks down the steps, dressed up and heavily pregnant. He proceeds to make eyes at her cutely, shyly warding off the evil eye, and ignores everybody because of being in awe of her.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The sudden rain amidst the game of dumb charades with Rahul and Anjali rushing to the gazebo to avail shelter was beautiful. Their silent dance to the tunes of rain, them communicating via only gestures and signs with their eyes speaking volumes.

The intensity of the moment and the tension between them is truly the peak of romance, all that without uttering a single dialogue.

8. Namastey London

The film truly symbolizes the power of love, even when all seems lost. Their silent couple dancing scene before her wedding is calming and beautiful.

It also made Jazz question her decision of turning Arjun down.

9. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jai fled jail, rode a horse, and then ran through the terminal to find Aditi and stop her from going to the United States.

As the security chased him, he loudly began singing the song that inspired the title of this film, Tera Mujhse Hai Pehla Ka Naata Koi. Who goes to the airport extra early in the hopes of having this moment?

10. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

Who does not want to go on a walk, have a life-changing conversation with a crush and sleep under the stars? Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gave us all the romance goals with Laila and Arjun’s chemistry.

All of their scenes together are beautiful and definitely something that we wish we experienced.

11. Kal Ho Na Ho

“Main tumhe zindagi bhar pyaar karoonga aur marte dum tak pyaar karoonga… aur uske baad bhi” and “ Mere naina meri Naina ko dhoodhte hain” is the peak of confessing love.

When Aman reads out his feelings from a blank page in Rohit’s diary, it is evident that love cannot stay hidden for long. The scene taught us that confessing your love will always take you a step forward. It is a heartbreaking scene, but all of us want someone to talk about us the way Aman talks about Naina.

12. Love Aaj Kal

The song Aaj Din Chadheya is one of the most wholesome and adorable video showcasing silent love from a distance. The exchange between Veer and Harleen, without any dialogue, is pure romance. He brings her a gift, she brings him kaava. He sips it while sitting outside her house as she stands on her balcony.

The exchange is romantic and innocent in an everlasting way. It is one which everyone wishes to have.

Hey Universe, it’s us again? Can we please get these moments?