Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is finally out in the theatres.
#ChaloCinema https://t.co/O4CCp9PrPC— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 15, 2020
It is the first major release in the theatres ever since the pandemic.
We may have finished all the mithai we were going to send, so we're just going to tweet our best wishes to @diljitdosanjh, @fattysanashaikh, and @BajpayeeManoj whose movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari releases in theatres tomorrow! 💕— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 14, 2020
To storytelling and entertainment 🥂
So, if you're thinking of watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, here are a few reviews that might help.
@diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari kya baat hai super 🔥👌👌 pic.twitter.com/uITIM5a3Y3— Paramveer Sharma (@Paramveersharm8) November 15, 2020
Never fails to make you laugh and entertain! That's @diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari Fun-tastic film. Hisaab barabar😆 pic.twitter.com/3qMLjHombq— jagmeet singh (@jagmeetkharay) November 15, 2020
"#ManojBajpayee and #DiljitDosanjh wonderful," yet "#SurajPeMangalBhari is ordinary."— Manish Rao (@immanishrao) November 15, 2020
Wonder, if good actors know in advance that their movie is turning out to be ordinary, they ought to know better, but they can't do much, guess.
#ChaloCinema #SurajPeMangalBhari @diljitdosanjh paaji and @BajpayeeManoj sir's funny chemistry is worthwatching... Diljit paaji tussi chaaa gye😍😍🔥🔥🔥— gunveer singh (@gunveer29) November 15, 2020
Interval— SKY For Team India 🌄 (@Love_u_re) November 15, 2020
Till now v good#SurajPeMangalBhari
Dosanjhawala @diljitdosanjh ne pher sanu theatre mod hi dita.. #SurajPeMangalBhari Full Comedy Movie! pic.twitter.com/bMQfUkeE3Q— Komal Singh Ranyal (@KSRanyal) November 15, 2020
#SurajPeMangalBhari @diljitdosanjh ❤️❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/aDLtqeAuke— 𝕆𝕪𝕖 ℍ𝕒𝕤𝕝𝕠 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕠🐒 (@Stylishsardar2) November 15, 2020
#SurajPeMangalBhari the film which has a superb cast @diljitdosanjh @BajpayeeManoj and gorgeous @fattysanashaikh stands out one of the best entertaining movie this year. And the basanti song @diljitdosanjh paaji totally loved it— Vivek Mishra (@imvivek9118) November 15, 2020
#SurajPeMangalBhari - Fun feel good film with humour all along. Right kind of entertainer for family audiences this #Diwali @BajpayeeManoj @diljitdosanjh waching movie— Vishal Kumar (@VishalK32635318) November 15, 2020
@diljitdosanjh What a start of the day..😃😃 Awesome movie..👏👏 #SurajPeMangalBhari 😃😃— shobhita wadhwa (@shobhi095) November 15, 2020
Real treat on Diwali..🪔🪔@diljitdosanjh Superb Superb..❤️❤️
#SurajPeMangalBhari to see so much positive n happy reviews from people .. n they all saying @diljitdosanjh did a fabulous job this makes me so so so happy .. 😊♥️— Hafsa (@hafsa0812) November 15, 2020
Finest Acting by Charismatic Actor @diljitdosanjh #DiljitDosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari #SurajPeMangalBhariReview Must Watch Movie.....🙏 https://t.co/70QYMbs0Rj— MANIKA'S FOOD FACTORY (@FoodManika) November 15, 2020