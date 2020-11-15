Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is finally out in the theatres.



It is the first major release in the theatres ever since the pandemic.

We may have finished all the mithai we were going to send, so we're just going to tweet our best wishes to @diljitdosanjh, @fattysanashaikh, and @BajpayeeManoj whose movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari releases in theatres tomorrow! 💕



To storytelling and entertainment 🥂 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 14, 2020

So, if you're thinking of watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, here are a few reviews that might help.

"#ManojBajpayee and #DiljitDosanjh wonderful," yet "#SurajPeMangalBhari is ordinary."

Wonder, if good actors know in advance that their movie is turning out to be ordinary, they ought to know better, but they can't do much, guess. — Manish Rao (@immanishrao) November 15, 2020

Interval

Till now v good#SurajPeMangalBhari — SKY For Team India 🌄 (@Love_u_re) November 15, 2020

Dosanjhawala @diljitdosanjh ne pher sanu theatre mod hi dita.. #SurajPeMangalBhari Full Comedy Movie! pic.twitter.com/bMQfUkeE3Q — Komal Singh Ranyal (@KSRanyal) November 15, 2020

#SurajPeMangalBhari the film which has a superb cast @diljitdosanjh @BajpayeeManoj and gorgeous @fattysanashaikh stands out one of the best entertaining movie this year. And the basanti song @diljitdosanjh paaji totally loved it — Vivek Mishra (@imvivek9118) November 15, 2020

#SurajPeMangalBhari - Fun feel good film with humour all along. Right kind of entertainer for family audiences this #Diwali @BajpayeeManoj @diljitdosanjh waching movie — Vishal Kumar (@VishalK32635318) November 15, 2020

@diljitdosanjh What a start of the day..😃😃 Awesome movie..👏👏 #SurajPeMangalBhari 😃😃

Real treat on Diwali..🪔🪔@diljitdosanjh Superb Superb..❤️❤️ — shobhita wadhwa (@shobhi095) November 15, 2020