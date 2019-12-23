It's Christmas! Which means it's time to bask in the holiday cheer with some delightful holiday-themed content. Here are 2019's Netflix movies, shows and specials that are sure to bring a smile on your face.

1. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

A sequel to the 2017 film A Christmas Prince and the 2018 film A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, this movie shows the royal couple prepping for a baby.

2. A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

This fifth installment of A Cinderella Story series has Laura Marano playing a modern-day Cinderella and Gregg Sulkin starring as the prince charming.

3. Holiday Rush

This cute family movie follows the story of a father who loses his job just around Christmas and starts a new journey with his four children.

4. The Knight Before Chrismas

This Netflix original starring Vanessa Hudgens in the lead role has an Enchanted vibe that gets you rooting for a knight lost in modern-day Canada.

5. Klaus

This adorable Netflix original animated movie will leave you in awe of how beautiful it is. Unlike the generic story of Santa Klaus, this one comes as a breath of fresh air.

6. Let It Snow

Based on the book of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle, this cute Christmas movie will have you falling in love with friendship.

7. Holiday in the Wild

Starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis, this holiday romance follows the story of a recently divorced woman who falls in love with Africa and decides to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary. And this is where she meets the man of her dreams.

8. Holiday Secrets

This three-part German series comes with an English voice-over and explores a family reunion on the brink of an emotional crisis.

9. Merry Happy Whatever

A daughter brings over her boyfriend for Christmas and asks her family's permission to marry him. This leads to hilarious consequences in this eight-episode show on Netflix.

10. A Family Reunion Christmas

This holiday special episode of Family Reunion has M'Dear and the family vying for the perfect Christmas despite the odds.

11. Home For Christmas

In this quirky Norwegian comedy series dubbed in English, Johanne has 24-days to find a boyfriend she can bring home for Christmas. With her best friend helping, it should be a piece of cake.

12. Sugar Rush Christmas

Professional bakers compete in a challenge to create the most delicious and beautiful Christmas themed treats in these 6 holiday special episodes.

13. Nailed It! Holiday

Amateur bakers try to recreate some of the most Insta-famous holiday dishes with fails that will leave you ROFL.

Ready to binge-watch?