There are certain things that make Christmas days even more magical–snuggling in a cozy blanket, a hot cup of cocoa, exchanging gifts, etc. No doubt these are the festive fuel that can turn the vibe up a notch. But there’s another secret ingredient that you mix in with the recipe–a Christmas movie marathon. So, this season, let the movies be your merry crescendo, making the holidays not just cozy but magical as well.

So here are the 75 best Christmas movies that you can watch to ring in the festival.

1. Christmas in July (1940)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dick Powell, Ellen Drew,

Dick Powell, Ellen Drew, Supporting Artist: Raymond Walburn

Raymond Walburn Director: Preston Sturges

Preston Sturges Release date: October 18, 1940

October 18, 1940 Run Time: 1h 7m

1h 7m IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A co-worker of an ambitious clerk tricks him into thinking that he has won $25,000 in a slogan contest. He then uses his believed money to live a lavish life before he realises that it is a ruse.

2. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

IMDb

Lead actors: Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart Supporting Artist: Frank Morgan

Frank Morgan Director: Ernst Lubitsch

Ernst Lubitsch Release date: January 12, 1940

January 12, 1940 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 8

8 Revenue: $380,000

$380,000 Language: English

In this romantic Christmas movie, Alfred Kralik and Klara Novak are employees at a general store. However, they can barely stand each other, disagreeing almost on everything. They find solace in their respective pen pals only to realise that they are each other’s pen pals.

3. Remember the Night (1940)

IMDb

Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray

Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray Supporting Artist: Beulah Bondi

Beulah Bondi Director: Mitchell Leisen

Mitchell Leisen Release date: January 19, 1940

January 19, 1940 Run Time: Mitchell Leisen

Mitchell Leisen IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

In this romantic Christmas movie, a New York district attorney lets a petty shoplifter out on bail and gives her a ride to her home. Along the way, they meet each other’s parents and eventually fall in love following other incidents.

4. Holiday Inn (1942)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire

Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire Supporting Artist: Marjorie Reynolds

Marjorie Reynolds Director: Mark Sandrich

Mark Sandrich Release date: September 4, 1942

September 4, 1942 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $3.75 million

$3.75 million Language: English

After being left heartbroken by Lila, Jim leaves the town and starts a holiday inn. There he falls in love with Linda. But his world turns upside down when Ted (Lila’s former lover) arrives at his inn and tries to steal Linda. A classic Christmas movie for everyone to enjoy

5. Christmas Connecticut (1945)

IMDb

Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan

Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan Supporting Artist: Sydney Greenstreet

Sydney Greenstreet Director: Peter Godfrey

Peter Godfrey Release date: August 11, 1945

August 11, 1945 Run Time: 1h 41m

1h 41m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

A classic Christmas movie, Christmas Connecticut is about an unmarried columnist who pretends to be a wife living on a farm with her husband and kids. However, her world turns upside down after a war hero invites himself to her house and they eventually fall in love.

6. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

IMDb

Lead actors: Maureen O’Hara, John Payne

Maureen O’Hara, John Payne Supporting Artist: Edmund Gwenn

Edmund Gwenn Director: George Seaton

George Seaton Release date: June 11, 1947

June 11, 1947 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Language: English

People start loving an old man named Kris Kringle as Santa Claus after he gets hired for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. But he lands in legal trouble after he starts claiming that he’s the real Santa Claus.

7. The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

IMDb

Lead actors: Cary Grant, Loretta Young

Cary Grant, Loretta Young Supporting Artist: David Niven

David Niven Director: Henry Koster

Henry Koster Release date: December 9, 1947

December 9, 1947 Run Time: 1h 49m

1h 49m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

This romantic-comedy Christmas movie is about an Episcopalian bishop and his wife who receive help from a debonair angel. The angel helps the couple to raise money for their church.

8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

IMDb

Lead actors: Burl Ives, Billie Mae Richards

Burl Ives, Billie Mae Richards Supporting Artist: Paul Soles

Paul Soles Director: Larry Roemer

Larry Roemer Release date: December 6, 1964

December 6, 1964 Run Time: 47m

47m IMBD Rating: 8

8 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

This is a perfect family Christmas movie. It is about a reindeer Rudolph, who is born with a unique red nose. He struggles to find acceptance but finally, his life changes when he saves his friend and his parents from an evil monster.

9. Babes in Toyland (1961)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ray Bolger, Tommy Sands

Ray Bolger, Tommy Sands Supporting Artist: Annette Funicello

Annette Funicello Director: Jack Donohue

Jack Donohue Release date: December 14, 1961

December 14, 1961 Run Time: 1h 46m

1h 46m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $4.6 million

$4.6 million Language: English

Mary is set to marry Tom. But evil Barnaby wants to marry her so that he can inherit her property. Barnaby then sends two goons Roderigo and Gonzorgo to kidnap Tom.

10. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

IMDb

Lead actors: Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea

Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea Supporting Artist: Tracy Stratford

Tracy Stratford Director: Bill Melendez

Bill Melendez Release date: December 9, 1965

December 9, 1965 Run Time: 25m

25m IMBD Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

The film contains a relentlessly hopeful message for kids before the hydra-headed reality descends on them. What is Christmas about? Why is everything becoming so commercial? The film asked these questions when it was released way back in 1965 and the questions still hold weight today.

11. Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Backus, Morey Amsterdam,

Jim Backus, Morey Amsterdam, Supporting Artist: Jack Cassidy

Jack Cassidy Director: Abe Levitow

Abe Levitow Release date: December 18, 1966

December 18, 1966 Run Time: 53m

53m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol is an animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol. It’s about a man who doesn’t believe in Christmas.

12. Scrooge (1970)

IMDb

Lead actors: Albert Finney, Alec Guinness

Albert Finney, Alec Guinness Supporting Artist: Edith Evans

Edith Evans Director: Ronald Neame

Ronald Neame Release date: November 5, 1970

November 5, 1970 Run Time: 1h 53m

1h 53m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Scoorge is a classic Christmas movie that revolves around Ebenezer Scrooge who gets a visit from his business partner’s ghost on Christmas. The ghost reveals that three more ghosts will visit him and help him realise the importance of the festival.

13. An American Christmas Carol (1979)

IMDb

Lead actors: Henry Winkler, Dorian Harewood

Henry Winkler, Dorian Harewood Supporting Artist: Susan Hogan

Susan Hogan Director: Eric Till

Eric Till Release date: December 16, 1979

December 16, 1979 Run Time: 1h 38m

1h 38m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Another classic adaptation of Charles Dickens’s famous novel, the story again revolves around a man who does not believe in Christmas until a ghost of his business partner pays him a visit.

14. Black Christmas (1974)

IMDb

Lead actors: Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea

Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea Supporting Artist: Margot Kidder

Margot Kidder Director: Bob Clark

Bob Clark Release date: December 20, 1974

December 20, 1974 Run Time: 1h 38m

1h 38m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Language: English

A group of sorority girls are stalked by a stranger who is a serial killer of Christmas. But no one realises that the person is someone they know.

15. Christmas Evil (1980)

IMDb

Lead actors: Brandon Maggart, Jeffrey DeMunn

Brandon Maggart, Jeffrey DeMunn Supporting Artist: Dianne Hull

Dianne Hull Director: Lewis Jackson

Lewis Jackson Release date: November 7, 1980

November 7, 1980 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A young man, working at a toy factory, dresses up as Santa Claus and goes on a killing spree as a result of his abusive past and other occurrences.

16. Trading Places (1983)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy

Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy Supporting Artist: Ralph Bellamy

Ralph Bellamy Director: John Landis

John Landis Release date: June 8, 1983

June 8, 1983 Run Time: 1h 56m

1h 56m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $120.6 million

$120.6 million Language: English

Rich Duke brothers swap the lives of a poor street hustler and an employed aristocrat to see if heredity or environment plays an important role in a person’s well-being.

17. A Christmas Story (1983)

IMDb

Lead actors: Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd

Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd Supporting Artist: Ian Petrella

Ian Petrella Director: Bob Clark

Bob Clark Release date: December 11, 1987

December 11, 1987 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $19.2 million

$19.2 million Language: English

A Christmas Story follows a story of a young boy named Ralphie who attempts to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that a BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him.

18. Gremlins (1984)

IMDb

Lead actors: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates

Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates Supporting Artist: Hoyt Axton

Hoyt Axton Director: Joe Dante

Joe Dante Release date: June 8, 1984

June 8, 1984 Run Time: 1h 46m

1h 46m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $212.9 million

$212.9 million Language: English

In this funny Christmas movie, a man inadvertently breaks three important rules around his new pet. His mistakes unleash mischievous monsters in a small town.

19. Home Alone (1990)

IMDb

Lead actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern Supporting Artist: Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Release date: November 16, 1990

November 16, 1990 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $476.7 million

$476.7 million Language: English

Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind by his family while they are going on a trip. He’s home alone and tries to fight thieves who try to break into his house.

20. The Preaceher’s Wife (1996)

IMDb

Lead actors: Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington

Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington Supporting Artist: Courtney B. Vance

Courtney B. Vance Director: Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall Release date: December 13, 1996

December 13, 1996 Run Time: 2h 3m

2h 3m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $57 million

$57 million Language: English

The Preaceher’s Wife is the remake of the 1947 romantic-comedy The Bishop’s Wife. It’s about Henry Biggs who gets help from an angel to save his falling marriage and his church.

21. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

IMDb

Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara Supporting Artists: William Hickey

William Hickey Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Release date: Oct 13, 1993

Oct 13, 1993 Run Time: 1h 16m

1h 16m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $91.5 million

$91.5 million Language: English

A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids in place of him.

22. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

IMDb

Lead actors: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh

Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh Supporting Artist: Meredith Braun

Meredith Braun Director: Brian Henson

Brian Henson Release date: December 11, 1992

December 11, 1992 Run Time: 1h 25m

1h 25m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $27.2 million

$27.2 million Language: English

This Christmas musical film is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella which is about an old miser who dislikes Christmas. He is visited by the spirit of his business partner who foretells his future and helps change his view on life.

23. Mixed Nuts (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn

Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn Supporting Artist: Robert Klein

Robert Klein Director: Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron Release date: December 21, 1994

December 21, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $6.8 million

$6.8 million Language: English

Mixed Nuts is a classic funny Christmas movie about a chaotic Christmas at Philip’s office while he tries to prevent getting evicted from his office space.

24. The Santa Clause (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd

Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd Supporting Artist: Wendy Crewson

Wendy Crewson Director: John Pasquin

John Pasquin Release date: November 11, 1994

November 11, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $190.3 million

$190.3 million Language: English

When a man inadvertently makes Santa Claus fall from his roof, he magically gets recruited as the next Santa. Now he has to keep the secret safe from his wife.

25. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen

Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Release date: November 17, 2000

November 17, 2000 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $345.8 million

$345.8 million Language: English

Green, revenge-seeking Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town and plans to ruin Christmas for the people. A six-year-old girl, Cindy Lou sets out to reform him.

26. Elf (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan

Will Ferrell, James Caan Supporting Artist: Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Release date: November 7, 2003

November 7, 2003 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $225.1 million

$225.1 million Language: English

Buddy, a human, is raised by Elves. His life turns upside down when he realises that he’s not an Elf. Hence, he goes to New York to find his biological father.

27. Love Actually (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant

Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant Supporting Artist: Keira Knightley, Colin Firth

Keira Knightley, Colin Firth Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Release date: November 6, 2003

November 6, 2003 Run Time: 2h 15m

2h 15m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $246.8 million

$246.8 million Language: English

This classic Christmas movie follows the lives of eight different couples all set during a month before Christmas in London, England.

28. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd

Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd Supporting Artist: Dava Hulsey

Dava Hulsey Director: Joe Roth

Joe Roth Release date: November 24, 2004

November 24, 2004 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $96.6 million

$96.6 million Language: English

The Kranks surprises everyone when they decide not to celebrate Christmas that year. But when their daughter decides to pay them a visit, they do everything they can to put together a last-minute Christmas.

29. The Polar Express (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye

Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye Supporting Artist: Peter Scolari

Peter Scolari Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: December 24, 2004

December 24, 2004 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $314.1 million

$314.1 million Language: English

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a journey on a train called Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

30. The Holiday (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz

Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz Supporting Artist: Jude Law, Jack Black

Jude Law, Jack Black Director: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Release date: February 9, 2007

February 9, 2007 Run Time: 2h 16m

2h 16m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $205.8 million

$205.8 million Language: English

In this romantic Christmas movie, two girls from different cities swap their homes for the holiday to get away from their relationship issues. They then fall in love with the guys they meet at the new place.

31. Arthur Christmas (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie

James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie Supporting Artist: Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy Director: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith Release date: January 13, 2012

January 13, 2012 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $147.4 million

$147.4 million Language: English

When Santa’s clumsy son Arthur learns that he has misplaced a gift, he and the Grandsanta set on a mission to deliver the gift two hours before Christmas to the girl.

32. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: John Cho, Kal Penn

John Cho, Kal Penn Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson

Todd Strauss-Schulson Release date: November 4, 2011

November 4, 2011 Run Time: 1h 30m

1h 30m IMBD Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $36.2 million

$36.2 million Language: English

Harold is asked by his father-in-law to look after the Christmas tree, but, he and his old roommate Kumar accidentally destroy it. They then go on a mission to find its replacement.

33. The Best Man Holiday (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan

Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan Supporting Artist: Nia Long

Nia Long Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Malcolm D. Lee Release date: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 Run Time: 2h 3m

2h 3m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $72.8 million

$72.8 million Language: English

College friends reunite after 15 years over the Christmas holidays only to realise how easy is it to forget rivalries and romances to be reignited.

34. All Is Bright (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd

Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd Supporting Artist: Sally Hawkins

Sally Hawkins Director: Phil Morrison

Phil Morrison Release date: November 19, 2013

November 19, 2013 Run Time: 1h 47m

1h 47m IMBD Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

This classic Christmas movie is about an ex-con Danniswho wants to buy his estranged daughter the piano she wants for Christmas. He then joins hands with Rene to sell Christmas trees to make money.

35. The Christmas Candle (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hans Matheson, Samantha Barks

Hans Matheson, Samantha Barks Supporting Artist: Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville Director: John Stephenson

John Stephenson Release date: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Language: English

An angel visits a village every 25 years to touch a candle, which is considered a miracle. However, things turn upside down when the pastor decides to develop the place by bringing in electricity.

36. Black Nativity (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett

Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett Supporting Artist: Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson Director: Kasi Lemmons

Kasi Lemmons Release date: November 27, 2013

November 27, 2013 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 4.8

4.8 Revenue: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Language: English

Langston is a street-smart teenager who is sent to his estranged relatives’ home in New York to celebrate Christmas. While living with them he embarks on an inspiring journey.

37. Carol (2015)

Lead actors: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara

Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara Supporting Artist: Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson Director: Todd Haynes

Todd Haynes Release date: November 27, 2015

November 27, 2015 Run Time: 1h 58m

1h 58m IMBD Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $42.5 million

$42.5 million Language: English

A departmental worker encounters a beautiful girl named Carol. Things take an expected turn when she falls in love with Carol.

38. A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn

Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn Supporting Artist: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Jon Lucas, Scott Moore Release date: November 1, 2017

November 1, 2017 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: $130.6 million

$130.6 million Language: English

Three over-burdened and under-appreciated moms rebel against their mother who unexpectedly drops by during Christmas.

39. Christmas Inheritance (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy

Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy Supporting Artist: Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell Director: Ernie Barbarash

Ernie Barbarash Release date: December 15, 2017

December 15, 2017 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

To be a CEO and in order to inherit her father’s business, Ellen Langford has to deliver a letter to his ex-partner in their hometown. During this time, she discovers the true gift of Christmas.

40. The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dan Stevens, Mark Schrier

Dan Stevens, Mark Schrier Supporting Artist: Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes Director: Bharat Nalluri

Bharat Nalluri Release date: November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: $8.1 million

$8.1 million Language: English

This classic Christmas movie is a fictional biological movie about the famous writer Charles Dickens. It showcases his journey of writing A Christmas Carol.

Hope you liked our list of best Christmas movies.

Featured Image: IMDb