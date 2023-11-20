There are certain things that make Christmas days even more magical–snuggling in a cozy blanket, a hot cup of cocoa, exchanging gifts, etc. No doubt these are the festive fuel that can turn the vibe up a notch. But there’s another secret ingredient that you mix in with the recipe–a Christmas movie marathon. So, this season, let the movies be your merry crescendo, making the holidays not just cozy but magical as well.
So here are the 75 best Christmas movies that you can watch to ring in the festival.
|S. No.
|Movies & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Christmas in July (1940)
|7.4
|2.
|The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
|8
|3.
|Remember the Night (1940)
|7.6
|4.
|Holiday Inn (1942)
|7.3
|5.
|Christmas Connecticut (1945)
|7.3
|6.
|Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
|7.9
|7.
|The Bishop’s Wife (1947)
|7.6
|8.
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
|8
|9.
|Babes in Toyland (1961)
|6.1
|10.
|A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
|8.3
|11.
|Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)
|7.6
|12.
|Scrooge (1970)
|7.5
|13.
|An American Christmas Carol (1979)
|6.8
|14.
|Black Christmas (1974)
|7.1
|15.
|Christmas Evil (1980)
|5.5
|16.
|Trading Places (1983)
|7.5
|17.
|A Christmas Story (1983)
|7.9
|18.
|Gremlins (1984)
|7.3
|19.
|Home Alone (1990)
|7.7
|20.
|The Preaceher’s Wife (1996)
|5.7
|21.
|The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
|7.9
|22.
|The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
|7.7
|23.
|Mixed Nuts (1994)
|5.4
|24.
|The Santa Clause (1994)
|6.5
|25.
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|6.3
|26.
|Elf (2003)
|7.1
|27.
|Love Actually (2003)
|7.6
|28.
|Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
|5.4
|29.
|The Polar Express (2004)
|6.6
|30.
|The Holiday (2006)
|6.9
|31.
|Arthur Christmas (2011)
|7.1
|32.
|A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
|6.2
|33.
|The Best Man Holiday (2013)
|6.6
|34.
|All Is Bright (2013)
|5.6
|35.
|The Christmas Candle (2013)
|6.2
|36.
|Black Nativity (2013)
|4.8
|37.
|Carol (2015)
|7.2
|38.
|A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
|5.6
|39.
|Christmas Inheritance (2017)
|5.7
|40.
|The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
|7
|41.
|The Princess Switch (2018)
|6.1
|42.
|The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
|7
|43.
|A Very Nutty Christmas (2018)
|5.9
|44.
|Let It Snow (2019)
|5.8
|45.
|Klaus (2019)
|8.2
|46.
|Last Christmas (2019)
|6.5
|47.
|Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
|6.5
|48.
|Happiest Season (2020)
|6.6
|49.
|Tokyo Godfather (2003)
|7.8
|50.
|Deck the Halls (2006)
|5
|51.
|Four Christmases (2008)
|5.7
|52.
|The Family Stone (2005)
|6.3
|53.
|Krampus (2015)
|6.2
|54.
|A Christmas Horror Story (2015)
|5.8
|55.
|Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
|6.8
|56.
|Office Christmas Party (2016)
|5.9
|57.
|Jingle All The Way (1996)
|5.7
|58.
|Serendipity (2001)
|6.8
|59.
|Christmas Belle (2013)
|5.1
|60.
|The Christmas Card (2006)
|6.9
|61.
|The Christmas Toy (1986)
|7.8
|62.
|A Flintstones Christmas Carol (1994)
|6.8
|63.
|Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)
|3.5
|64.
|Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)
|5.8
|65.
|Noelle (2019)
|6.3
|66.
|A Christmas Carol (2009)
|6.8
|67.
|A Christmas Prince (2017)
|5.8
|68.
|The Christmas Cottage (2017)
|6.3
|69.
|Fred Claus (2007)
|5.6
|70.
|71.
|The Grinch (2018)
|6.4
|72.
|Let It Snow (2019)
|5.8
|73.
|Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020)
|6
|74.
|8-Bit Christmas (2021)
|6.7
|75.
|Spirited (2022)
|6.6
1. Christmas in July (1940)
- Lead actors: Dick Powell, Ellen Drew,
- Supporting Artist: Raymond Walburn
- Director: Preston Sturges
- Release date: October 18, 1940
- Run Time: 1h 7m
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A co-worker of an ambitious clerk tricks him into thinking that he has won $25,000 in a slogan contest. He then uses his believed money to live a lavish life before he realises that it is a ruse.
2. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
- Lead actors: Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart
- Supporting Artist: Frank Morgan
- Director: Ernst Lubitsch
- Release date: January 12, 1940
- Run Time: 1h 39m
- IMBD Rating: 8
- Revenue: $380,000
- Language: English
In this romantic Christmas movie, Alfred Kralik and Klara Novak are employees at a general store. However, they can barely stand each other, disagreeing almost on everything. They find solace in their respective pen pals only to realise that they are each other’s pen pals.
3. Remember the Night (1940)
- Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray
- Supporting Artist: Beulah Bondi
- Director: Mitchell Leisen
- Release date: January 19, 1940
- Run Time: Mitchell Leisen
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
In this romantic Christmas movie, a New York district attorney lets a petty shoplifter out on bail and gives her a ride to her home. Along the way, they meet each other’s parents and eventually fall in love following other incidents.
4. Holiday Inn (1942)
- Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire
- Supporting Artist: Marjorie Reynolds
- Director: Mark Sandrich
- Release date: September 4, 1942
- Run Time: 1h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $3.75 million
- Language: English
After being left heartbroken by Lila, Jim leaves the town and starts a holiday inn. There he falls in love with Linda. But his world turns upside down when Ted (Lila’s former lover) arrives at his inn and tries to steal Linda. A classic Christmas movie for everyone to enjoy
5. Christmas Connecticut (1945)
- Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan
- Supporting Artist: Sydney Greenstreet
- Director: Peter Godfrey
- Release date: August 11, 1945
- Run Time: 1h 41m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $3 million
- Language: English
A classic Christmas movie, Christmas Connecticut is about an unmarried columnist who pretends to be a wife living on a farm with her husband and kids. However, her world turns upside down after a war hero invites himself to her house and they eventually fall in love.
6. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Lead actors: Maureen O’Hara, John Payne
- Supporting Artist: Edmund Gwenn
- Director: George Seaton
- Release date: June 11, 1947
- Run Time: 1h 36m
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $2.7 million
- Language: English
People start loving an old man named Kris Kringle as Santa Claus after he gets hired for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. But he lands in legal trouble after he starts claiming that he’s the real Santa Claus.
7. The Bishop’s Wife (1947)
- Lead actors: Cary Grant, Loretta Young
- Supporting Artist: David Niven
- Director: Henry Koster
- Release date: December 9, 1947
- Run Time: 1h 49m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $3 million
- Language: English
This romantic-comedy Christmas movie is about an Episcopalian bishop and his wife who receive help from a debonair angel. The angel helps the couple to raise money for their church.
8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
- Lead actors: Burl Ives, Billie Mae Richards
- Supporting Artist: Paul Soles
- Director: Larry Roemer
- Release date: December 6, 1964
- Run Time: 47m
- IMBD Rating: 8
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
This is a perfect family Christmas movie. It is about a reindeer Rudolph, who is born with a unique red nose. He struggles to find acceptance but finally, his life changes when he saves his friend and his parents from an evil monster.
9. Babes in Toyland (1961)
- Lead actors: Ray Bolger, Tommy Sands
- Supporting Artist: Annette Funicello
- Director: Jack Donohue
- Release date: December 14, 1961
- Run Time: 1h 46m
- IMBD Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: $4.6 million
- Language: English
Mary is set to marry Tom. But evil Barnaby wants to marry her so that he can inherit her property. Barnaby then sends two goons Roderigo and Gonzorgo to kidnap Tom.
10. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
- Lead actors: Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea
- Supporting Artist: Tracy Stratford
- Director: Bill Melendez
- Release date: December 9, 1965
- Run Time: 25m
- IMBD Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
The film contains a relentlessly hopeful message for kids before the hydra-headed reality descends on them. What is Christmas about? Why is everything becoming so commercial? The film asked these questions when it was released way back in 1965 and the questions still hold weight today.
11. Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)
- Lead actors: Jim Backus, Morey Amsterdam,
- Supporting Artist: Jack Cassidy
- Director: Abe Levitow
- Release date: December 18, 1966
- Run Time: 53m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol is an animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol. It’s about a man who doesn’t believe in Christmas.
12. Scrooge (1970)
- Lead actors: Albert Finney, Alec Guinness
- Supporting Artist: Edith Evans
- Director: Ronald Neame
- Release date: November 5, 1970
- Run Time: 1h 53m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Scoorge is a classic Christmas movie that revolves around Ebenezer Scrooge who gets a visit from his business partner’s ghost on Christmas. The ghost reveals that three more ghosts will visit him and help him realise the importance of the festival.
13. An American Christmas Carol (1979)
- Lead actors: Henry Winkler, Dorian Harewood
- Supporting Artist: Susan Hogan
- Director: Eric Till
- Release date: December 16, 1979
- Run Time: 1h 38m
- IMBD Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Another classic adaptation of Charles Dickens’s famous novel, the story again revolves around a man who does not believe in Christmas until a ghost of his business partner pays him a visit.
14. Black Christmas (1974)
- Lead actors: Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea
- Supporting Artist: Margot Kidder
- Director: Bob Clark
- Release date: December 20, 1974
- Run Time: 1h 38m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $1.3 million
- Language: English
A group of sorority girls are stalked by a stranger who is a serial killer of Christmas. But no one realises that the person is someone they know.
15. Christmas Evil (1980)
- Lead actors: Brandon Maggart, Jeffrey DeMunn
- Supporting Artist: Dianne Hull
- Director: Lewis Jackson
- Release date: November 7, 1980
- Run Time: 1h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 5.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A young man, working at a toy factory, dresses up as Santa Claus and goes on a killing spree as a result of his abusive past and other occurrences.
16. Trading Places (1983)
- Lead actors: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy
- Supporting Artist: Ralph Bellamy
- Director: John Landis
- Release date: June 8, 1983
- Run Time: 1h 56m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $120.6 million
- Language: English
Rich Duke brothers swap the lives of a poor street hustler and an employed aristocrat to see if heredity or environment plays an important role in a person’s well-being.
17. A Christmas Story (1983)
- Lead actors: Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd
- Supporting Artist: Ian Petrella
- Director: Bob Clark
- Release date: December 11, 1987
- Run Time: 1h 33m
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $19.2 million
- Language: English
A Christmas Story follows a story of a young boy named Ralphie who attempts to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that a BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him.
18. Gremlins (1984)
- Lead actors: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates
- Supporting Artist: Hoyt Axton
- Director: Joe Dante
- Release date: June 8, 1984
- Run Time: 1h 46m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $212.9 million
- Language: English
In this funny Christmas movie, a man inadvertently breaks three important rules around his new pet. His mistakes unleash mischievous monsters in a small town.
19. Home Alone (1990)
- Lead actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern
- Supporting Artist: Catherine O’Hara
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Release date: November 16, 1990
- Run Time: 1h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $476.7 million
- Language: English
Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind by his family while they are going on a trip. He’s home alone and tries to fight thieves who try to break into his house.
20. The Preaceher’s Wife (1996)
- Lead actors: Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington
- Supporting Artist: Courtney B. Vance
- Director: Penny Marshall
- Release date: December 13, 1996
- Run Time: 2h 3m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: $57 million
- Language: English
The Preaceher’s Wife is the remake of the 1947 romantic-comedy The Bishop’s Wife. It’s about Henry Biggs who gets help from an angel to save his falling marriage and his church.
21. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara
- Supporting Artists: William Hickey
- Director: Henry Selick
- Release date: Oct 13, 1993
- Run Time: 1h 16m
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $91.5 million
- Language: English
A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids in place of him.
22. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- Lead actors: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh
- Supporting Artist: Meredith Braun
- Director: Brian Henson
- Release date: December 11, 1992
- Run Time: 1h 25m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $27.2 million
- Language: English
This Christmas musical film is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella which is about an old miser who dislikes Christmas. He is visited by the spirit of his business partner who foretells his future and helps change his view on life.
23. Mixed Nuts (1994)
- Lead actors: Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn
- Supporting Artist: Robert Klein
- Director: Nora Ephron
- Release date: December 21, 1994
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 5.4
- Revenue: $6.8 million
- Language: English
Mixed Nuts is a classic funny Christmas movie about a chaotic Christmas at Philip’s office while he tries to prevent getting evicted from his office space.
24. The Santa Clause (1994)
- Lead actors: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd
- Supporting Artist: Wendy Crewson
- Director: John Pasquin
- Release date: November 11, 1994
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: $190.3 million
- Language: English
When a man inadvertently makes Santa Claus fall from his roof, he magically gets recruited as the next Santa. Now he has to keep the secret safe from his wife.
25. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen
- Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor
- Director: Ron Howard
- Release date: November 17, 2000
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: $345.8 million
- Language: English
Green, revenge-seeking Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town and plans to ruin Christmas for the people. A six-year-old girl, Cindy Lou sets out to reform him.
26. Elf (2003)
- Lead actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan
- Supporting Artist: Zooey Deschanel
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Release date: November 7, 2003
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $225.1 million
- Language: English
Buddy, a human, is raised by Elves. His life turns upside down when he realises that he’s not an Elf. Hence, he goes to New York to find his biological father.
27. Love Actually (2003)
- Lead actors: Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant
- Supporting Artist: Keira Knightley, Colin Firth
- Director: Richard Curtis
- Release date: November 6, 2003
- Run Time: 2h 15m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $246.8 million
- Language: English
This classic Christmas movie follows the lives of eight different couples all set during a month before Christmas in London, England.
28. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
- Lead actors: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd
- Supporting Artist: Dava Hulsey
- Director: Joe Roth
- Release date: November 24, 2004
- Run Time: 1h 39m
- IMBD Rating: 5.4
- Revenue: $96.6 million
- Language: English
The Kranks surprises everyone when they decide not to celebrate Christmas that year. But when their daughter decides to pay them a visit, they do everything they can to put together a last-minute Christmas.
29. The Polar Express (2004)
- Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye
- Supporting Artist: Peter Scolari
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release date: December 24, 2004
- Run Time: 1h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $314.1 million
- Language: English
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a journey on a train called Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
30. The Holiday (2006)
- Lead actors: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz
- Supporting Artist: Jude Law, Jack Black
- Director: Nancy Meyers
- Release date: February 9, 2007
- Run Time: 2h 16m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $205.8 million
- Language: English
In this romantic Christmas movie, two girls from different cities swap their homes for the holiday to get away from their relationship issues. They then fall in love with the guys they meet at the new place.
31. Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Lead actors: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie
- Supporting Artist: Bill Nighy
- Director: Sarah Smith
- Release date: January 13, 2012
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $147.4 million
- Language: English
When Santa’s clumsy son Arthur learns that he has misplaced a gift, he and the Grandsanta set on a mission to deliver the gift two hours before Christmas to the girl.
32. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
- Lead actors: John Cho, Kal Penn
- Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris
- Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson
- Release date: November 4, 2011
- Run Time: 1h 30m
- IMBD Rating: 6.2
- Revenue: $36.2 million
- Language: English
Harold is asked by his father-in-law to look after the Christmas tree, but, he and his old roommate Kumar accidentally destroy it. They then go on a mission to find its replacement.
33. The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- Lead actors: Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan
- Supporting Artist: Nia Long
- Director: Malcolm D. Lee
- Release date: November 15, 2013
- Run Time: 2h 3m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $72.8 million
- Language: English
College friends reunite after 15 years over the Christmas holidays only to realise how easy is it to forget rivalries and romances to be reignited.
34. All Is Bright (2013)
- Lead actors: Paul Giamatti, Paul Rudd
- Supporting Artist: Sally Hawkins
- Director: Phil Morrison
- Release date: November 19, 2013
- Run Time: 1h 47m
- IMBD Rating: 5.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
This classic Christmas movie is about an ex-con Danniswho wants to buy his estranged daughter the piano she wants for Christmas. He then joins hands with Rene to sell Christmas trees to make money.
35. The Christmas Candle (2013)
- Lead actors: Hans Matheson, Samantha Barks
- Supporting Artist: Lesley Manville
- Director: John Stephenson
- Release date: November 15, 2013
- Run Time: 1h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 6.2
- Revenue: $2.5 million
- Language: English
An angel visits a village every 25 years to touch a candle, which is considered a miracle. However, things turn upside down when the pastor decides to develop the place by bringing in electricity.
36. Black Nativity (2013)
- Lead actors: Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett
- Supporting Artist: Tyrese Gibson
- Director: Kasi Lemmons
- Release date: November 27, 2013
- Run Time: 1h 33m
- IMBD Rating: 4.8
- Revenue: $7.5 million
- Language: English
Langston is a street-smart teenager who is sent to his estranged relatives’ home in New York to celebrate Christmas. While living with them he embarks on an inspiring journey.
37. Carol (2015)
- Lead actors: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara
- Supporting Artist: Sarah Paulson
- Director: Todd Haynes
- Release date: November 27, 2015
- Run Time: 1h 58m
- IMBD Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: $42.5 million
- Language: English
A departmental worker encounters a beautiful girl named Carol. Things take an expected turn when she falls in love with Carol.
38. A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
- Lead actors: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn
- Supporting Artist: Kristen Bell
- Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
- Release date: November 1, 2017
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 5.6
- Revenue: $130.6 million
- Language: English
Three over-burdened and under-appreciated moms rebel against their mother who unexpectedly drops by during Christmas.
39. Christmas Inheritance (2017)
- Lead actors: Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy
- Supporting Artist: Andie MacDowell
- Director: Ernie Barbarash
- Release date: December 15, 2017
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
To be a CEO and in order to inherit her father’s business, Ellen Langford has to deliver a letter to his ex-partner in their hometown. During this time, she discovers the true gift of Christmas.
40. The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
- Lead actors: Dan Stevens, Mark Schrier
- Supporting Artist: Miriam Margolyes
- Director: Bharat Nalluri
- Release date: November 22, 2017
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 7
- Revenue: $8.1 million
- Language: English
This classic Christmas movie is a fictional biological movie about the famous writer Charles Dickens. It showcases his journey of writing A Christmas Carol.
Hope you liked our list of best Christmas movies.
Featured Image: IMDb