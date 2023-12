Christmas, is a time of warmth, goodwill, freshly baked cookies, and cherished moments with loved ones. It comes with an air of magic that captivates both young and old alike, painting the world with hues of red and green while hearts brim with anticipation for the joyous celebrations ahead.

And what’s a better way to amplify the festive cheer than by delving into the wonderful world of Christmas TV shows? In this meticulously curated list, we invite you to rediscover 40 of the most delightful Christmas TV shows that will transport you to a world filled with merriment, joy, and the true essence of this festive season.

1. Dash & Lily (2020)

Lead actors: Austin Abrams, Midori Francis



Supporting artists: Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito



Directors: Fred Savage, Brad Silberling, Pamela Romanowsky



Release date: November 10, 2020



Run Time: 25-30 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.5



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



2. Merry Happy Whatever (2019)

Lead actors: Dennis Quaid, Bridgit Mendler



Supporting Artists: Brent Morin, Ashley Tisdale, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Siobhan Murphy



Director: Pamela Fryman



Release date: November 28, 2019



Run Time: 25-30 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 6.6



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



3. I Hate Christmas (2022)

Lead actors: Giulia Gonella, Pillar Fogliati



Supporting Artist: Beatrice Arnera, Fiorenza Pieri



Director: Clementa De Muro, Davide Mardegan



Release date: December 7, 2022



Run Time: 28-39 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 6.4



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



4. The Santa Clauses (2022)

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell



Supporting Artists: Austine Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick



Director: Katie Locke O’Brian, Charles Randolph-Bright



Release date: November 16, 2022



Run Time: 28-39 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 6.3



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



5. Home For Christmas (2019)

Lead actors: Ida Elise Broch, Felix Sandman, Kingsford Siayor



Supporting artists: Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Gabrielle Susanne Solheim Leithaug, Hege Schøyen



Director: Per-Olav Sørensen



Release date: December 5, 2019



Run Time: 25-35 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.5



Revenue: N/A



Language: Norwegian (with English subtitles available)



6. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (2020)

Lead host: Benjamin Bradley (Mr. Christmas)



Director: Michael Pearlman



Release date: November 18, 2020



Run Time: 25-30 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 6.8



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



7. Three Days Of Christmas (2019)

Lead actors: Victoria Abril, Elena Anaya, Maribel Verdú, Nerea Barros



Supporting artists: Ángela Molina, Verónica Forqué, Charo López, Carla Díaz



Director: Carlos Sedes



Release date: December 6, 2019



Run Time: 50-55 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.2



Revenue: N/A



Language: Spanish (with English subtitles available)



8. Nailed It! Holiday! (2018)

Lead host: Nicole Byer



Co-host: Jacques Torres



Director: Paul Starkman



Release date: December 7, 2018



Run Time: 30-35 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.3



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



9. Wynonna Earp (2016)

Lead actors: Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley



Supporting artists: Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, Greg Lawson



Creator: Emily Andras



Release date: April 1, 2016



Run Time: 42 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.4



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



10. 30 Rock (2006)

Lead actors: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski



Supporting artists: Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander



Creator: Tina Fey



Release date: October 11, 2006



Run Time: 22-25 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.2



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



11. How To Ruin Christmas (2020)

Lead actors: Thando Thabethe, Busi Lurayi, Clementine Mosimane



Supporting artists: Yonda Thomas, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Motlatsi Mafatshe



Creator: Busisiwe Ntintili



Release date: December 16, 2020



Run Time: 40-45 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 6.0



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



12. Over Christmas (2020)

Lead actors: Luke Mockridge, Cristina do Rego, Seyneb Saleh



Supporting artists: Lucas Reiber, Johanna Gastdorf, Rudolf Kowalski



Director: Tobi Baumann



Release date: November 27, 2020



Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 5.8



Revenue: N/A



Language: German (with English subtitles available)



13. The Office (2005)

Lead actors: Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer



Supporting artists: Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, B.J. Novak, Brian Baumgartner



Directors: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant



Release date: March 24, 2005



Run Time: Approximately 22-25 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



14. Christmas Flow (2021)

Lead actors: Tayc, Shirin Boutella



Supporting artists: Marion Seclin



Director: Henri Debeurme, Marianne Levy, Victor Rodenbach



Release date: November 17, 2021



Run Time: 47-54 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 6



Revenue: N/A



Language: French (with English subtitles available)



15. New Girl (2011)

Lead actors: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris



Supporting artists: Hannah Simone, Damon Wayans Jr., Nasim Pedrad



Creator: Elizabeth Meriwether



Release date: September 20, 2011



Run Time: 22-25 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.7



Language: English



16. Holiday Baking Championship (2014)

Host: Jesse Palmer (Seasons 1-7), Nia Vardalos (Season 8-present)



Judges: Various judges across seasons, including Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, Lorraine Pascale, and others



Creator: Triage Entertainment



Release date: November 9, 2014



Run Time: 60 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.0



Language: English



17. Magic For Humans (2018)

Host: Justin Willman



Director: Adam Franklin



Release date: August 17, 2018



Run Time: 22-25 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 7.5



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



18. Elves (2021)

Lead actors: Esben Dalgaard Andersen, Lucas Munk Billing



Supporting Artist: Petra Michelle Nérette



Director: Roni Ezra



Release date: December 1, 2021



Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 5.6



Revenue: N/A



Language: Danish (with English subtitles available on some platforms)



19. Breaking Bad (2008)

Lead actors: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris



Supporting artists: Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito



Director: Vince Gilligan



Release date: January 20, 2008



Run Time: 47-58 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9.4



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



20. Chernobyl (2019)

Lead actors: Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson



Supporting Artists: Paul Ritter, Jessie Buckley



Director: Craig Mazin



Release date: May 6, 2019



Run Time: 60 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9.4



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



21. Only Fools & Horses (1981)

Lead actors: David Jason, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Lennard Pearce (initially)



Supporting artists: Buster Merryfield, Tessa Peake-Jones, Gwyneth Strong, and others in various episodes



Director : John Sullivan



Release date: September 8, 1981



Run Time: 30-65 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.9



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



22. Friends (1994)

Lead actors: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer



Supporting artists: James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Christina Pickles



Director : David Crane, Marta Kauffman



Initial release date: September 22, 1994



Run Time: 22-24 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.9



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



23. TVF Pitchers (2015)

Lead actors: Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Abhay Mahajan



Supporting artists: Sameer Saxena, Maanvi Gagroo, Biswapati Sarkar



Director: Amit Golani



Release date: June 3, 2015



Run Time: 35-40 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9.1



Language: Hindi



24. The Last Of Us (2023)

Lead actors: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, Anna Torv



Supporting artists: Nico Parker, Nick Offerman



Director : Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin



Initial release date: January 15, 2023



Run Time: 43-81 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.8



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



25. Gullak (2019)

Lead actors: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar



Supporting artists: Sunita Rajwar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar



Director: Amrit Raj Gupta



Release date: June 27, 2019



Run Time: 30-35 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.7



Revenue: N/A



Language: Hindi



26. Panchayat (2020)

Lead actors: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav



Supporting artists: Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Biswapati Sarkar



Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra



Release date: April 3, 2020



Run Time: 30-35 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.7



Language: Hindi



27. The Boys (2019)

Lead actors: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty



Supporting artists: Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford



Director: Eric Kripke



Release date: July 26, 2019



Run Time: 55-66 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.7



Language: English



28. Stranger Things (2016)

Lead actors: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown



Supporting artists: Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton



Creators: The Duffer Brothers (Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer)



Release date: July 15, 2016



Run Time: 42-65 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.7



Language: English



29. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai (2004)

Lead actors: Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar



Supporting artists : Shital Thakkar, Arvind Vaidya



Director: Deven Bhojani



Release date: November 8, 2004



Run Time: Approximately 20-25 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.8



Language: Hindi



30. Mahabharat (1988)

Lead actors: Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Roopa Ganguly, Gajendra Chauhan



Supporting artists : Gufi Paintal, Puneet Issar, Praveen Kumar Sobti



Director: Ravi Chopra



Release date: September 16, 1988



Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9



Language: Hindi



31. Friday Night Lights (2006)

Lead actors: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Zach Gilford, Aimee Teegarden



Supporting artists: Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, Scott Porter, and others



Creator: Peter Berg



Release date: October 3, 2006



Run Time: 42-45 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.6



Language: English



32. Aspirants (2021)

Lead actors: Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal



Supporting artists: Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey



Director: Apoorv Singh Karki



Release date: April 7, 2021



Run Time: 45-50 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9.5



Language: Hindi



33. House Of Cards (2013)

Lead actors: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Kate Mara, Corey Stoll



Supporting artists: Michael Kelly, Sakina Jaffrey, Molly Parker



Creator: Beau Willimon



Release date: February 1, 2013



Run Time: 42-60 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.7



Language: English



34. Ramayan (1987)

Lead actors: Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri



Supporting artists: Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Vijay Arora



Director: Ramanand Sagar



Release date: January 25, 1987



Run Time: 35-40 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9



Language: Hindi



35. The Crown (2016)

Lead actors: Claire Foy (Seasons 1-2), Olivia Colman (Seasons 3-4), Imelda Staunton (Season 5 – upcoming)



Supporting artists: Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor



Creator: Peter Morgan



Release date: November 4, 2016



Run Time: 50-60 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.7



Language: English



36. Yeh Meri Family (2018)

Lead actors: Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban, Ruhi Khan



Supporting artists: Prasad Reddy, Ahmed Khan



Director: Sameer Saxena



Release date: July 12, 2018



Run Time: 25-30 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 9.3



Language: Hindi



37. The Family Man (2019)

Lead actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary



Supporting artists: Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Gul Panag



Directors: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Raj & DK)



Release date: September 20, 2019



Run Time: 45-60 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.6



Language: Hindi, with English and other language subtitles available



38. Rocket Boys (2022)

Lead actors: Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad



Supporting artists: Regina Cassandra



Directors: Nikkhil Advani



Release date: February 4, 2022



Run Time: 35-40 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.9



Language: Hindi



39. Whose Line Is It Anyway (1998)

Lead artists: Drew Carey (host), Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Wayne Brady, and various guest performers



Creator: Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson



Release date: August 5, 1998



Run Time: 22-24 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.4



Language: English



40. Derry Girls (2018)

Lead actors: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn



Supporting artists : Ian McElhinney, Kathy Kiera Clarke



Creator: Lisa McGee



Release date: January 4, 2018



Run Time: 22-25 minutes per episode



IMDb Rating: 8.4



Language: English



Lily, a young teenager, leaves a red notebook full of dares in a storybook, hoping to find a love connection. Dash discovers the notebook, and the two begin an unconventional exchange of messages and dares throughout New York City.Don Quinn, a strong-willed father, tries to maintain his control over the family’s holiday celebrations when his daughter brings her new boyfriend home for Christmas.Gianna, a single nurse, lies to her family about having a boyfriend. When her family pressurizes her to meet her partner, she begins a desperate search to find a boyfriend by Christmas.Scott Calvin’s retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a successor, and then he continued his role as Santa Claus. Now that Christmas is arriving, he plans to train his son Cal.Johanne, a nurse in her thirties, is single and pressured by her family to find love. Tired of the constant comments on her relationship status, she makes a bold declaration that she’ll bring a boyfriend home for Christmas.Benjamin Bradley, an interior designer, has expertise and enthusiasm for holiday decorations. In every episode, Benjamin helps families and communities transform their homes into stunning, festive spaces.This show delves into the lives of four sisters and their mother, revealing a tale of family secrets during three important stages of their lives: adolescence, adulthood, and old age.It is a reality baking competition where people who have poor track records in baking attempt to create intricate and festive treats for the holiday season.Wynonna Earp, a descendant of the famous lawman Wyatt Earp, has a responsibility to stop the resurrected souls of criminals from wreaking havoc in her hometown of Purgatory.Liz Lemon, head writer of a sketch comedy show, explores the comical and chaotic world of television production at the fictitious NBC Studios. Regardless, she must run the TV show successfully without losing her mind.Tumi Sello, a young woman’s return home for the holidays inadvertently causes chaos in the family. Her attempts to repair the relationship with her family during the Christmas wedding seem challenging, as long-held secrets come to light.Tumi Sello’s return home for the holidays inadvertently causes chaos in the family. Her attempts to repair the relationship with her family during the Christmas wedding seem challenging as long-held secrets come to light.It depicts the everyday lives of office employees at a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show captures the quirky dynamics and mundane yet often hilarious interactions among the diverse group of co-workers.This show can be listed under the best TV Christmas specials. In this show, an unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. Despite their differences, they struggle to make it work.Jessica Dey, an optimistic teacher, moves into an apartment with three single men after her breakup. This show is filled with witty humor, heartfelt moments, and a touch of awkwardness.It’s a competitive reality show where talented bakers show their baking skills and craft delectable holiday treats. Hosted by a panel of judges, and everyone is competing to win the title.It is a reality TV series that features magician Justin Wilman as he performs tricks and illusions in front of people in the streets and multiple locations. He astounds people of all ages with his incredible performances, leaving them in awe and wonder.This series revolves around a family who, during Christmas on a remote island, discovers that the area is populated with terrifying elves. As they delve deeper into the town’s history, they unearth chilling revelations.This series follows the transformation of Walter White, a chemistry teacher, into a methamphetamine manufacturer after discovering that he has cancer. He partners with a former student, Jesse Pinkman, to produce and distribute high-quality methamphetamine to secure his family’s financial future.This show is a dramatized retelling of the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic explosion of the nuclear power plant at Chernobyl in 1986.Two young brothers, Del Boy Trotter and Rodney Trotter, are black market traders who navigate various get-rich-quick schemes and entrepreneurial ventures, often involving the sale of faulty or dodgy merchandise from their market stall.It follows the lives of six reckless adults—Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Phoebe, and Rachel—who are living in Manhattan. This series follows their humorous and heartfelt experiences as they navigate careers, relationships, and the ups and downs of adulthood. This can be considered one of the best Christmas TV shows.Four young professionals—Naveen, Jitendra, Yogi, and Mandal—are tired of their corporate jobs and aspire to start their entrepreneurial ventures. They embark on an exhilarating journey to create a start-up company that aligns with their passion and aspirations.A pandemic caused by a fungal infection causes the fungal hosts to turn into zombie-like creatures, and society is wiped out. The show follows Joll, a smuggler assigned to transport Ellie, a fungus-protected teenager, to the post-apocalyptic United States.Santosh Mishra, an employee in the Electricity Division, lives a content life with his wife and two sons. Set against the backdrop of middle-class life, it presents a glimpse into the Mishra family’s daily joys, aspirations, and the bittersweet realities of their lives.The show revolves around an engineering graduate, Abhishek, who, for lack of better job opportunities, has to work as a panchayat secretary for the pradhan of a village in a remote area.This series revolves around a group of superheroes who set out to take down dishonest superheroes who abuse their superpowers.Set in the 1980s, this show revolves around a group of kids living in the small town of Indiana who encounter supernatural mysteries and secret government exploits. They uncover secrets to a parallel dimension known as Upside Down with the help of a girl with psychokinetic abilities named Eleven.Monisha gets married into the rich Sarabhai family and lives opposite her in-laws. The series focuses on the clash between the sophisticated, upper-class Sarabhai family and their quirky yet lovable interactions.It narrates the tale of the feud between the Pandavas and the Kauravas, two families battling for the throne of Hastinapur. When a war-like situation arises between the two, Lord Krishna decides to step in and take control of the situation.This show primarily focuses on the local high school football team, the Dillon Panthers, in Dilon. The football team fights many issues, such as racism, drugs, abortion, etc., to win the match every Friday night.It follows the lives of Abhishek, Guri, and SK, three friends who aspire to clear the UPSC examination. It explores the struggles, aspirations, and sacrifices made by the aspirants as they navigate through the rigorous preparation process.Frank Underwood, a cunning and manipulative politician, along with his wife Claire, sets out on a quest to seek revenge from the people who wronged and betrayed him.Rama, the prince of Ayodhya, goes into 14 years of exile with his wife and brother, keeping his father’s promise. During his exile, a demon and lord Shiva devotee Ravan abducts his wife, and to rescue her, Rama wages a war against Ravan. He defeats him and returns to Ayodhya to be crowned king.It chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, beginning with her early years as a young princess and ending with her lengthy tenure as Queen of the United Kingdom.Harshu, the youngest member of the Gupta family, navigates the joys and challenges of adolescence. This series captures the essence of growing up in a middle-class family.It revolves around the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, working for the National Investigation Agency’s special cell. From protecting the country from terrorists to protecting his high-pressure secret job from his family, the show will keep you gripped throughout.It tells the story of two pioneering Indian physicists, Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, who created history while building India’s future.It features a group of comedians performing various improvised skits, games, and scenes based on suggestions from the audience.It focuses on the lives of Erin, her cousin Orla, their friends Clare and Michelle, and Michelle’s English cousin James. They embark on many exciting adventures after they attend a Catholic girls’ school amid a national conflict. These TV shows will add extra delight to your Christmas Eve.