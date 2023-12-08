Imagine this: tons of Christmas cookies and goodies, decorations everywhere, matching Christmas pajamas, and chilly winters. What could make this time even more special? Good animated Christmas movies These aren’t just any movies; they’re like a magical dreamland that brings the festive spirit to life.

These films are cozy blankets that wrap us in warmth and cheer, making us feel like kids again. Whether you’re 7 or 70, these cartoon Christmas movies capture the real magic of the festival—spreading happiness, showing us the power of kindness, and reminding us of the joy of giving. We’ve curated a list of the 50 best Christmas animated movies for you. Join us as we unwrap these cinematic treasures that will make this eve even more enchanting!

Best Christmas Animated Movies To Watch

Experience the enchantment of the holiday season with a lineup of good animated Christmas movies that sparkle with festive cheer and timeless tales.

1. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto

Voices of Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto Supporting Artists: Voices of Kyôko Terase, Mamiko Noto, Seizô Katô

Voices of Kyôko Terase, Mamiko Noto, Seizô Katô Director: Satoshi Kon, Shôgo Furuya (co-director)

Satoshi Kon, Shôgo Furuya (co-director) Release Date: August 30, 2003

August 30, 2003 Run Time: 1 hour and 32 minutes

1 hour and 32 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $8.47 lakh

$8.47 lakh Language: Japanese

Gin, Hana, and Miyuki, three homeless individuals, discover an abandoned baby while sifting through trash on Christmas Eve. Fueled by their struggles and past traumas. They embark on a journey across Tokyo to reunite the infant with his family.

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara Supporting Artists: Voices of William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Paul Reubens

Voices of William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Paul Reubens Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Release Date: October 13, 1993 (USA)

October 13, 1993 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 16 minutes

1 hour and 16 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $76 million (USA Box Office)

$76 million (USA Box Office) Language: English

A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids in place of him.

3. Arthur Christmas (2011)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy

Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy Supporting Artists: Voices of Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Ashley Jensen

Voices of Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Ashley Jensen Director: Sarah Smith, Barry Cook (co-director)

Sarah Smith, Barry Cook (co-director) Release Date: November 11, 2011 (United Kingdom)

November 11, 2011 (United Kingdom) Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

1 hour and 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $147 million (Worldwide Box Office)

$147 million (Worldwide Box Office) Language: English

When Santa’s clumsy son Arthur learns that he has misplaced a gift, he and the Grandsanta set out on a mission to deliver the gift two hours before Christmas to the girl.

4. A Christmas Carol (2009)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth

Voices of Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth Supporting Artists: Voices of Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, Cary Elwes

Voices of Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, Cary Elwes Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release Date: November 3, 2009 (USA)

November 3, 2009 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

1 hour and 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $325 million

$325 million Language: English

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol is an animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol. It’s about a man who doesn’t believe in Christmas.

5. The Polar Express (2004)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Tom Hanks, Leslie Zemeckis, Eddie Deezen

Voices of Tom Hanks, Leslie Zemeckis, Eddie Deezen Supporting Artists: Voices of Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Brendan King

Voices of Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Brendan King Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release Date: November 10, 2004

November 10, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $311 million

$311 million Language: English

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a journey on a train called the Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

6. Rise of The Guardians (2012)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law

Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law Supporting Artists: Voices of Isla Fisher, Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo

Voices of Isla Fisher, Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo Director: Peter Ramsey

Peter Ramsey Release Date: November 21, 2012 (USA)

November 21, 2012 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

1 hour and 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $306 million

$306 million Language: English

When Pitch Black, an evil spirit, returns to Planet Earth to assault the children and take over the world, The legendary figures of childhood imagination—Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and the Sandman—join forces with the enigmatic Jack Frost to protect children.

7. Santa and the Three Bears (1970)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Hal Smith, Jean Vander Pyl

Voices of Hal Smith, Jean Vander Pyl Supporting Artists: Voices of Christina Ferra-Gilmore, Bobby Riha

Voices of Christina Ferra-Gilmore, Bobby Riha Director: Tony Benedict

Tony Benedict Release Date: November 7, 1970

November 7, 1970 Run Time: 46 minutes

46 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Santa Claus finds refuge with a family of bears—Mama, Papa, and Baby Bear, who help him repair his sleigh in time for Christmas Eve.

8. The Nutcracker Prince (1990)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Kiefer Sutherland, Megan Follows, Mike MacDonald

Voices of Kiefer Sutherland, Megan Follows, Mike MacDonald Supporting Artists: Voices of Peter O’Toole, Phyllis Diller, Peter Boretski

Voices of Peter O’Toole, Phyllis Diller, Peter Boretski Director: Paul Schibli

Paul Schibli Release Date: October 5, 1990

October 5, 1990 Run Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

1 hour and 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Clara, a young girl, has a beloved Nutcracker toy who comes to life as a handsome prince. They embark on a magical journey together through a fantastical world filled with wondrous creatures and enchanting landscapes.

9. Nutcracker Fantasy (1979)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Melissa Gilbert, Lurene Tuttle, Christopher Lee

Voices of Melissa Gilbert, Lurene Tuttle, Christopher Lee Supporting Artists: Voices of Roddy McDowall, Dick Van Patten, Jo Anne Worley

Voices of Roddy McDowall, Dick Van Patten, Jo Anne Worley Director: Takeo Nakamura

Takeo Nakamura Release Date: March 3, 1979 (Japan)

March 3, 1979 (Japan) Run Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

1 hour and 25 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Clara, a young girl receives a magical nutcracker doll from her godfather. She gets transported into a dreamlike world, where she encounters various enchanting characters.

10. Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Jim Cummings, Peter Cullen, John Fiedler

Voices of Jim Cummings, Peter Cullen, John Fiedler Supporting Artists: Voices of Ken Sansom, Kath Soucie, Michael Gough

Voices of Ken Sansom, Kath Soucie, Michael Gough Director: Jamie Mitchell, Gary Katona (co-director), Ed Wexler (co-director)

Jamie Mitchell, Gary Katona (co-director), Ed Wexler (co-director) Release Date: November 12, 2002 (USA)

November 12, 2002 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 5 minutes

1 hour and 5 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Pooh and his friends embark on a series of delightful misadventures as they prepare for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. During this course of time, the lovable characters learn the true significance of friendship, gratitude, and the magic found in being together during the holidays.

11. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of Alan Young, Wayne Allwine, Hal Smith

Voices of Alan Young, Wayne Allwine, Hal Smith Supporting Artists: Voices of Will Ryan, Eddie Carroll, Patricia Parris

Voices of Will Ryan, Eddie Carroll, Patricia Parris Director: Burny Mattinson

Burny Mattinson Release Date: December 16, 1983 (USA)

December 16, 1983 (USA) Run Time: 26 minutes

26 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly character, learns the true meaning of Christmas through visits from the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and yet to come.

12. Paddington (2014)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins

Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins Supporting Artists: Nicole Kidman, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent

Nicole Kidman, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent Director: Paul King

Paul King Release Date: November 28, 2014 (United Kingdom)

November 28, 2014 (United Kingdom) Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes

1 hour and 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $268 million

$268 million Language: English

In Peru, a young bear travels to London in search of a new home. There, he is adopted by the Brown family and inadvertently touches the lives of those around him.

13. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson, Richard White

Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson, Richard White Supporting Artists (Voices): Jerry Orbach, David Ogden Stiers, Angela Lansbury

Jerry Orbach, David Ogden Stiers, Angela Lansbury Directors: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise Release Date: November 22, 1991 (USA)

November 22, 1991 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 24 minutes

1 hour and 24 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $440 million

$440 million Language: English

The story shows us a girl named Belle, who loves reading books. She discovers the beauty within a cursed prince and helps break the spell that has been cast on him and his castle.

14. Frozen I (2013)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff Supporting Artists (Voices): Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk

Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee Release Date: November 27, 2013 (USA)

November 27, 2013 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 42 minutes

1 hour and 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $1.28 billion

$1.28 billion Language: English

Frozen shows us the story of Elsa, a princess with ice powers, who inadvertently ends up trapping her kingdom in eternal winter, so her sister Anna sets out to find her and bring summer back.

15. Frozen II (2019)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad Supporting Artists (Voices): Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood

Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee Release Date: November 22, 2019 (USA)

November 22, 2019 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 43 minutes

1 hour and 43 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $1.45 billion

$1.45 billion Language: English

In this film, Elsa, Anna, and Olaf go on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom.

16. Anastasia (1997)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer

Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer Supporting Artists (Voices): Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Bernadette Peters

Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Bernadette Peters Directors: Don Bluth, Gary Goldman

Don Bluth, Gary Goldman Release Date: November 21, 1997 (USA)

November 21, 1997 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 34 minutes

1 hour and 34 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $139 million

$139 million Language: English

Anya, an amnesiac orphan, with the help of two charming conmen, embarks on a journey to discover her true identity and possibly reunite with her family.

17. Happy Feet (2006)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Elijah Wood, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman

Elijah Wood, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman Supporting Artists (Voices): Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving, Robin Williams

Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving, Robin Williams Directors: George Miller, Warren Coleman (co-director), Judy Morris (co-director)

George Miller, Warren Coleman (co-director), Judy Morris (co-director) Release Date: November 17, 2006 (USA)

November 17, 2006 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes

1 hour and 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: $384 million (Worldwide Box Office)

$384 million (Worldwide Box Office) Language: English

Mumble, a young emperor penguin, faces adversity due to his inability to sing like other penguins. But soon he discovers his exceptional talent for tap dancing. Determined to find his place in the world, Mumble embarks on a journey, meeting new friends and ultimately teaching his community the value of diversity, acceptance, and being true to oneself.

18. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen

Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Release date: November 17, 2000

November 17, 2000 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $345.8 million

$345.8 million Language: English

Green, revenge-seeking The Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town and plans to ruin Christmas for the people. A six-year-old girl, Cindy Lou, sets out to reform him.

19. Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (2018)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Josh Hutcherson, Samantha Bee, John Cleese

Voices of Josh Hutcherson, Samantha Bee, John Cleese Supporting Artists (Voices): Voices of Martin Short, Morena Baccarin, Jeff Dunham

Voices of Martin Short, Morena Baccarin, Jeff Dunham Directors: Jennifer Westcott

Jennifer Westcott Release Date: November 30, 2018 (USA)

November 30, 2018 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 29 minutes

1 hour and 29 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.0

5.0 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Elliot, a miniature horse, dreams of becoming one of Santa’s reindeer. When Blitzen, one of Santa’s reindeer, announces his retirement just before Christmas, Eliot sees this as his opportunity to fulfill his lifelong ambition.

20. Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas In July (1979)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney

Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney Supporting Artists (Voices): Voices of Alan Sues, Jackie Vernon, Shelley Winters

Voices of Alan Sues, Jackie Vernon, Shelley Winters Director: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.

Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr. Release Date: November 25, 1979 (USA)

November 25, 1979 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

1 hour and 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

The story revolves around Rudolph and Frosty’s efforts to save Santa’s workshop, which faces financial troubles. To do so, they embark on a magical adventure to join a circus and participate in a special July 4th parade.

Best Animated Disney Christmas Movies

Disney has gifted audiences with a treasury of animated classics that capture the joy, wonder, and enchantment of Christmas and these animated disney christmas movies are a perfect example of that.

21. Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (1999)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Wayne Allwine, Russi Taylor, Tony Anselmo

Voices of Wayne Allwine, Russi Taylor, Tony Anselmo Supporting Artists (Voices): Voices of Tress MacNeille, Alan Young, Bill Farmer

Voices of Tress MacNeille, Alan Young, Bill Farmer Directors: Jun Falkenstein, Alex Mann, Bradley Raymond, Toby Shelton

Jun Falkenstein, Alex Mann, Bradley Raymond, Toby Shelton Release Date: November 9, 1999 (USA)

November 9, 1999 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 6 minutes

1 hour and 6 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue : N/A

: N/A Language: English

Mickey and his friends—Donald Duck, Goofy, and others—reunite together for Christmas and share their best memories.

22. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

IMDb

Lead actors: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh

Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh Supporting Artist: Meredith Braun

Meredith Braun Director: Brian Henson

Brian Henson Release date: December 11, 1992

December 11, 1992 Run Time: 1h 25m

1h 25m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $27.2 million

$27.2 million Language: English

This Christmas musical film is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella, which is about an old miser who dislikes Christmas. He is visited by the spirit of his business partner, who foretells his future and helps change his view of life.

23. Noelle (2019)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine

Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine Supporting Artists: Julie Hagerty, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner

Julie Hagerty, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner Director: Marc Lawrence

Marc Lawrence Release Date: November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019 Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Noelle Kringle, the daughter of Santa Claus, is eager to embrace her role in the family business of gift-giving. When her brother, Nick, struggles with the pressures of becoming the next Santa, Noelle embarks on an adventure to find him and help bring back the holiday spirit.

24. The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz

Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz Supporting Artists: Eric Lloyd, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson

Eric Lloyd, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson Director: Michael Lembeck

Michael Lembeck Release Date: November 1, 2002 (USA)

November 1, 2002 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 44 minutes

1 hour and 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: $172 million (Worldwide Box Office)

$172 million (Worldwide Box Office) Language: English

Scott Calvin, who works as a Santa, is given an ultimatum to get married before Christmas or risk losing his role as Santa forever. He hires a substitute, unaware of the problems that lie before him.

25. Santa Buddies (2009)

IMDb

Lead Actors: George Wendt, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Woodburn

George Wendt, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Woodburn Supporting Artists: Voices of Zachary Gordon, Kaitlyn Maher, Josh Flitter

Voices of Zachary Gordon, Kaitlyn Maher, Josh Flitter Director: Robert Vince

Robert Vince Release Date: November 24, 2009 (USA)

November 24, 2009 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes

1 hour and 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.9

4.9 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Rosebud, B-Dawg, Budderball, Buddha, and Mudbud, the adorable talking puppies of Santa Claus, accidentally stow away on Santa’s sleigh and end up in the icy, magical North Pole. Here, they find themselves on a mission to save Christmas.

26. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman

Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman Supporting Artists: Helen Mirren, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant

Helen Mirren, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant Directors: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston

Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston Release Date: November 2, 2018 (USA)

November 2, 2018 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 39 minutes

1 hour and 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: $174 million

$174 million Language: English

Clara, a young girl, finds on Christmas Eve that, before dying, her mother left her with an inheritance to a magical world of fairies and toy soldiers that are alive. She holds the key to the fate of this world.

27. Godmothered (2020)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Santiago Cabrera

Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Santiago Cabrera Supporting Artists: Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb

Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb Director: Sharon Maguire

Sharon Maguire Release Date: December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020 Run Time: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Eleanor, a fairy godmother-in-training, is determined to prove to the world that the world still needs fairy godmothers. She decides to help a young girl, Mackenzie, whose plea for help goes unnoticed.

28. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee

Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee Supporting Artists (Voices): Bill Thompson, Bill Baucom, Stan Freberg

Bill Thompson, Bill Baucom, Stan Freberg Directors: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske Release Date: June 22, 1955 (USA)

June 22, 1955 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 16 minutes

1 hour and 16 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $93 million

$93 million Language: English

Lady is disturbed when she is blamed for all the havoc that Sarah’s cats caused in her owners’ house. Things take a turn when Lady runs away and finds companionship in a free-spirited stray dog named Tramp.

29. Snow Buddies (2008)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Voices of James Belushi, Kris Kristofferson, Dylan Sprouse

Voices of James Belushi, Kris Kristofferson, Dylan Sprouse Supporting Artists: Voices of Josh Flitter, Jimmy Bennett, Liliana Mumy

Voices of Josh Flitter, Jimmy Bennett, Liliana Mumy Director: Robert Vince

Robert Vince Release Date: February 5, 2008 (USA)

February 5, 2008 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 27 minutes

1 hour and 27 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2

5.2 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Five adorable golden retriever puppies get transported to Alaska. Accidentally separated from their owners, the puppies stumble upon a remote town and discover the excitement of dog-sled racing.

30. Ice Princess (2005)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Michelle Trachtenberg, Kim Cattrall, Joan Cusack

Michelle Trachtenberg, Kim Cattrall, Joan Cusack Supporting Artists: Hayden Panettiere, Trevor Blumas, Connie Ray

Hayden Panettiere, Trevor Blumas, Connie Ray Director: Tim Fywell

Tim Fywell Release Date: March 18, 2005 (USA)

March 18, 2005 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 38 minutes

1 hour and 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Revenue: $27 million

$27 million Language: English

Casey Carlyle, a brainy high school student, discovers a hidden talent for figure skating. But her mother wants her to excel in academics. Against her mother’s wishes and academic pursuits, she takes up secret training sessions to participate in a competition.

31. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley

Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley Supporting Artists: Anna Popplewell, Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy

Anna Popplewell, Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy Director: Andrew Adamson

Andrew Adamson Release Date: December 9, 2005 (USA)

December 9, 2005 (USA) Run Time: 2 hours and 23 minutes

2 hours and 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $745 million

$745 million Language: English

The Pevensie siblings—Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy—accidentally discover the magical land of Narnia through a wardrobe while playing. They must now unite with Aslan to defeat an evil queen.

32. Zootopia (2016)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba Supporting Artists (Voices): Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Shakira

Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Shakira Directors: Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush (co-director)

Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush (co-director) Release Date: March 4, 2016 (USA)

March 4, 2016 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes

1 hour and 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $1.024 billion

$1.024 billion Language: English

Zootopia shows us the story of Judy Hopps, a determined rabbit, who teams up with a sly fox named Nick Wilde to uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia, where predators and prey coexist.

33. Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Lucille La Verne

Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Lucille La Verne Supporting Artists (Voices): Roy Atwell, Pinto Colvig, Otis Harlan

Roy Atwell, Pinto Colvig, Otis Harlan Directors: David Hand, William Cottrell, Wilfred Jackson, Larry Morey, Perce Pearce, Ben Sharpsteen

David Hand, William Cottrell, Wilfred Jackson, Larry Morey, Perce Pearce, Ben Sharpsteen Release Date: December 21, 1937 (USA)

December 21, 1937 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 23 minutes

1 hour and 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $416 million

$416 million Language: English

The first-ever full-length animated feature film tells the story of Snow White, a princess who befriends seven dwarfs while trying to escape an evil queen’s wrath.

34. Moana (2016)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House Supporting Artists (Voices): Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger

Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker

Ron Clements, John Musker Release Date: November 23, 2016 (USA)

November 23, 2016 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes

1 hour and 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $690 million

$690 million Language: English

This animated film centers around Moana, a spirited young navigator, who sets sail on a daring adventure to save her people, accompanied by a demigod named Maui.

35. Fantasia (1940)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Deems Taylor (Narrator)

Deems Taylor (Narrator) Supporting Artists: Leopold Stokowski (Conductor)

Leopold Stokowski (Conductor) Directors: Samuel Armstrong, James Algar

Samuel Armstrong, James Algar Release Date: November 13, 1940 (USA)

November 13, 1940 (USA) Run Time: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $76 million

$76 million Language: English

Fantasia is a unique film featuring animated sequences set to classical music, showcasing various stories and characters, including Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Old animated Christmas movies

In the bygone eras of animation, these vintage treasures illuminated screens and captured hearts. Join us on a nostalgic journey as we revisit the old animated Christmas movies that have woven their enduring magic through the artistry of animation.

36. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan

Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan Supporting Artists (Voices): Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong

Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong Directors: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa (co-director)

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa (co-director) Release Date: March 5, 2021 (USA)

March 5, 2021 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes

1 hour and 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $122 million

$122 million Language: English

This Disney movie takes you into the fantasy world of Kumandra, where a girl called Raya seeks to restore peace by finding the last dragon to stop a sinister force.

37. The Incredibles (2004)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson Supporting Artists (Voices): Jason Lee, Wallace Shawn, Sarah Vowell

Jason Lee, Wallace Shawn, Sarah Vowell Director: Brad Bird

Brad Bird Release Date: November 5, 2004 (USA)

November 5, 2004 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 55 minutes

1 hour and 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $633 million

$633 million Language: English

The Incredibles is about a superhero family that tries to live a quiet suburban life but ultimately has to come out of retirement to face a villain. The voices in the film are Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Holly Hunter.

38. The Lion King (1994)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones

Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones Supporting Artists (Voices): Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella

Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff Release Date: June 24, 1994 (USA)

June 24, 1994 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes

1 hour and 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $968 million

$968 million Language: English

The Lion King shows us the story of Simba, a young lion, who must reclaim his rightful place as king after his father’s death. He does this along with his friends Timon and Pumbaa.

39. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Tim Daly

Voices of Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Tim Daly Supporting Artists (Voices): N/A

N/A Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Release Date: April 16, 1988 (Japan)

April 16, 1988 (Japan) Run Time: 1 hour and 26 minutes

1 hour and 26 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: $41 million

$41 million Language: Japanese

Satsuki and Mei, two young sisters, move to the countryside with their father. In their new home, they encounter magical creatures, particularly Totoro, a gentle forest spirit, and befriend him.

40. The Little Mermaid (1989)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll

Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll Supporting Artists (Voices): Samuel E. Wright, Jason Marin, Kenneth Mars

Samuel E. Wright, Jason Marin, Kenneth Mars Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker

Ron Clements, John Musker Release Date: November 17, 1989 (USA)

November 17, 1989 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 23 minutes

1 hour and 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $233 million

$233 million Language: English

The movie’s plot revolves around Ariel, a young mermaid who dreams of becoming human and, in the process, falls in love with a prince. She ends up making a deal with the sea witch Ursula to make her wish come true.

41. Shrek (2001)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz Supporting Artists (Voices): John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel, Peter Dennis

John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel, Peter Dennis Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson Release Date: April 22, 2001 (USA)

April 22, 2001 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

1 hour and 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $484 million

$484 million Language: English

Shrek embarks on a quest to reclaim his swamp. Alongside a talkative Donkey, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon to regain his land. During this journey, he unexpectedly develops feelings for Fiona.

42. Inside Out I (2015)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind Supporting Artists (Voices): Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling

Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling Directors: Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen (co-director)

Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen (co-director) Release Date: June 19, 2015 (USA)

June 19, 2015 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes

1 hour and 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $858 million

$858 million Language: English

Much like the movie’s name suggests, Inside Out takes us on a journey through the emotions of an 11-year-old girl—joy, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust—while she navigates her life during a major transition.

43. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie

Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie Supporting Artists (Voices): Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen

Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen Directors: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

Mark Osborne, John Stevenson Release Date: June 6, 2008 (USA)

June 6, 2008 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 32 minutes

1 hour and 32 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $631 million (Worldwide Box Office)

$631 million (Worldwide Box Office) Language: English

Po, a panda, dreams of becoming a martial arts master. When he gets selected as the Dragon Warrior, he decides to team up with the Furious Five and destroy the evil forces that threaten the Valley of Peace.

44. Despicable Me (2010)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand

Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand Supporting Artists (Voices): Julie Andrews, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig

Julie Andrews, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig Directors: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud Release Date: July 9, 2010 (USA)

July 9, 2010 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes

1 hour and 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $543 million

$543 million Language: English

Gru, a supervillain, makes a plan to steal the moon. But his plot gets disrupted when three orphaned girls—Margo, Edith, and Agnes—unexpectedly enter his life. Initially, he uses them for his villainous plans but gradually ends up forming an unexpected bond with girls.

45. Ice Age (2002)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary

Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary Supporting Artists (Voices): Goran Visnjic, Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer

Goran Visnjic, Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer Directors: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha (co-director)

Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha (co-director) Release Date: March 15, 2002 (USA)

March 15, 2002 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 21 minutes

1 hour and 21 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $383 million

$383 million Language: English

Manny, a mammoth, a sloth named Sid, and a saber-toothed tiger named Diego embark on a journey to return a human baby to its tribe.

46. Rango (2011)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin

Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin Supporting Artists (Voices): Ned Beatty, Alfred Molina, Bill Nighy

Ned Beatty, Alfred Molina, Bill Nighy Director: Gore Verbinski

Gore Verbinski Release Date: March 4, 2011 (USA)

March 4, 2011 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes

1 hour and 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $245 million

$245 million Language: English

Rango, a pet chameleon, finds himself in the Wild West town of Dirt after accidentally getting stranded in the desert. However, he soon realizes Dirt is facing a severe water shortage and aspires to be a hero.

47. Waking Life (2001)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Wiley Wiggins, Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy

Wiley Wiggins, Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy Supporting Artists: N/A

N/A Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater Release Date: July 24, 2001 (USA)

July 24, 2001 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

The film deals with a range of issues, including dreams, consciousness, and the meaning of life, all within a strange haze of altered reality.

48. Ponyo (2008)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, Cate Blanchett

Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, Cate Blanchett Supporting Artists (Voices): Liam Neeson, Tina Fey, Matt Damon

Liam Neeson, Tina Fey, Matt Damon Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Release Date: July 19, 2008 (Japan)

July 19, 2008 (Japan) Run Time: 1 hour and 41 minutes

1 hour and 41 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $203 million

$203 million Language: Japanese

Ponyo, a young goldfish, yearns to become human after forming a special connection with his savior, Sosuke. She transforms herself into a young girl with her father’s magic and falls in love with Sosuke.

49. The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig

Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig Supporting Artists (Voices): Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Toby Jones

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Toby Jones Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release Date: December 21, 2011 (USA)

December 21, 2011 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes

1 hour and 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $373 million

$373 million Language: English

Tintin, a young journalist, sets off to uncover the secrets of a sunken ship called the Unicorn. He is accompanied by his loyal canine companion Snowy and the irritable Captain Haddock, and he unravels a centuries-old mystery involving lost treasure and a nefarious villain.

50. Bambi (1941)

IMDb

Lead Actors (Voices): Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander

Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander Supporting Artists (Voices): Bobette Audrey

Bobette Audrey Director: David Hand

David Hand Release Date: August 13, 1941

August 13, 1941 Run Time: 70 minutes

70 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue : $267.4 Million

: $267.4 Million Language: English

Bambi follows the life of a young deer named Bambi as he explores the forest, makes friends, and faces the challenges of growing up.

