Imagine this: tons of Christmas cookies and goodies, decorations everywhere, matching Christmas pajamas, and chilly winters. What could make this time even more special? Good animated Christmas movies These aren’t just any movies; they’re like a magical dreamland that brings the festive spirit to life.
These films are cozy blankets that wrap us in warmth and cheer, making us feel like kids again. Whether you’re 7 or 70, these cartoon Christmas movies capture the real magic of the festival—spreading happiness, showing us the power of kindness, and reminding us of the joy of giving. We’ve curated a list of the 50 best Christmas animated movies for you. Join us as we unwrap these cinematic treasures that will make this eve even more enchanting!
Best Christmas Animated Movies To Watch
Experience the enchantment of the holiday season with a lineup of good animated Christmas movies that sparkle with festive cheer and timeless tales.
1. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Kyôko Terase, Mamiko Noto, Seizô Katô
- Director: Satoshi Kon, Shôgo Furuya (co-director)
- Release Date: August 30, 2003
- Run Time: 1 hour and 32 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $8.47 lakh
- Language: Japanese
Gin, Hana, and Miyuki, three homeless individuals, discover an abandoned baby while sifting through trash on Christmas Eve. Fueled by their struggles and past traumas. They embark on a journey across Tokyo to reunite the infant with his family.
2. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara
- Supporting Artists: Voices of William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Paul Reubens
- Director: Henry Selick
- Release Date: October 13, 1993 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 16 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $76 million (USA Box Office)
- Language: English
A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids in place of him.
3. Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Lead Actors: Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Bill Nighy
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Ashley Jensen
- Director: Sarah Smith, Barry Cook (co-director)
- Release Date: November 11, 2011 (United Kingdom)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $147 million (Worldwide Box Office)
- Language: English
When Santa’s clumsy son Arthur learns that he has misplaced a gift, he and the Grandsanta set out on a mission to deliver the gift two hours before Christmas to the girl.
4. A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright, Cary Elwes
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release Date: November 3, 2009 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: $325 million
- Language: English
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol is an animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol. It’s about a man who doesn’t believe in Christmas.
5. The Polar Express (2004)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Tom Hanks, Leslie Zemeckis, Eddie Deezen
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Brendan King
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release Date: November 10, 2004
- Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $311 million
- Language: English
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a journey on a train called the Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
6. Rise of The Guardians (2012)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Isla Fisher, Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo
- Director: Peter Ramsey
- Release Date: November 21, 2012 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $306 million
- Language: English
When Pitch Black, an evil spirit, returns to Planet Earth to assault the children and take over the world, The legendary figures of childhood imagination—Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and the Sandman—join forces with the enigmatic Jack Frost to protect children.
7. Santa and the Three Bears (1970)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Hal Smith, Jean Vander Pyl
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Christina Ferra-Gilmore, Bobby Riha
- Director: Tony Benedict
- Release Date: November 7, 1970
- Run Time: 46 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Santa Claus finds refuge with a family of bears—Mama, Papa, and Baby Bear, who help him repair his sleigh in time for Christmas Eve.
8. The Nutcracker Prince (1990)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Kiefer Sutherland, Megan Follows, Mike MacDonald
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Peter O’Toole, Phyllis Diller, Peter Boretski
- Director: Paul Schibli
- Release Date: October 5, 1990
- Run Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Clara, a young girl, has a beloved Nutcracker toy who comes to life as a handsome prince. They embark on a magical journey together through a fantastical world filled with wondrous creatures and enchanting landscapes.
9. Nutcracker Fantasy (1979)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Melissa Gilbert, Lurene Tuttle, Christopher Lee
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Roddy McDowall, Dick Van Patten, Jo Anne Worley
- Director: Takeo Nakamura
- Release Date: March 3, 1979 (Japan)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Clara, a young girl receives a magical nutcracker doll from her godfather. She gets transported into a dreamlike world, where she encounters various enchanting characters.
10. Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Jim Cummings, Peter Cullen, John Fiedler
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Ken Sansom, Kath Soucie, Michael Gough
- Director: Jamie Mitchell, Gary Katona (co-director), Ed Wexler (co-director)
- Release Date: November 12, 2002 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 5 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Pooh and his friends embark on a series of delightful misadventures as they prepare for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. During this course of time, the lovable characters learn the true significance of friendship, gratitude, and the magic found in being together during the holidays.
11. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)
- Lead Actors: Voices of Alan Young, Wayne Allwine, Hal Smith
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Will Ryan, Eddie Carroll, Patricia Parris
- Director: Burny Mattinson
- Release Date: December 16, 1983 (USA)
- Run Time: 26 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly character, learns the true meaning of Christmas through visits from the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and yet to come.
12. Paddington (2014)
- Lead Actors: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins
- Supporting Artists: Nicole Kidman, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent
- Director: Paul King
- Release Date: November 28, 2014 (United Kingdom)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: $268 million
- Language: English
In Peru, a young bear travels to London in search of a new home. There, he is adopted by the Brown family and inadvertently touches the lives of those around him.
13. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson, Richard White
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Jerry Orbach, David Ogden Stiers, Angela Lansbury
- Directors: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise
- Release Date: November 22, 1991 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 24 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $440 million
- Language: English
The story shows us a girl named Belle, who loves reading books. She discovers the beauty within a cursed prince and helps break the spell that has been cast on him and his castle.
14. Frozen I (2013)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk
- Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
- Release Date: November 27, 2013 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 42 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: $1.28 billion
- Language: English
Frozen shows us the story of Elsa, a princess with ice powers, who inadvertently ends up trapping her kingdom in eternal winter, so her sister Anna sets out to find her and bring summer back.
15. Frozen II (2019)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood
- Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
- Release Date: November 22, 2019 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 43 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $1.45 billion
- Language: English
In this film, Elsa, Anna, and Olaf go on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom.
16. Anastasia (1997)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Bernadette Peters
- Directors: Don Bluth, Gary Goldman
- Release Date: November 21, 1997 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 34 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: $139 million
- Language: English
Anya, an amnesiac orphan, with the help of two charming conmen, embarks on a journey to discover her true identity and possibly reunite with her family.
17. Happy Feet (2006)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Elijah Wood, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving, Robin Williams
- Directors: George Miller, Warren Coleman (co-director), Judy Morris (co-director)
- Release Date: November 17, 2006 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.4
- Revenue: $384 million (Worldwide Box Office)
- Language: English
Mumble, a young emperor penguin, faces adversity due to his inability to sing like other penguins. But soon he discovers his exceptional talent for tap dancing. Determined to find his place in the world, Mumble embarks on a journey, meeting new friends and ultimately teaching his community the value of diversity, acceptance, and being true to oneself.
18. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen
- Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor
- Director: Ron Howard
- Release date: November 17, 2000
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: $345.8 million
- Language: English
Green, revenge-seeking The Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town and plans to ruin Christmas for the people. A six-year-old girl, Cindy Lou, sets out to reform him.
19. Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer (2018)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Josh Hutcherson, Samantha Bee, John Cleese
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Voices of Martin Short, Morena Baccarin, Jeff Dunham
- Directors: Jennifer Westcott
- Release Date: November 30, 2018 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 29 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.0
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Elliot, a miniature horse, dreams of becoming one of Santa’s reindeer. When Blitzen, one of Santa’s reindeer, announces his retirement just before Christmas, Eliot sees this as his opportunity to fulfill his lifelong ambition.
20. Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas In July (1979)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Voices of Alan Sues, Jackie Vernon, Shelley Winters
- Director: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.
- Release Date: November 25, 1979 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
The story revolves around Rudolph and Frosty’s efforts to save Santa’s workshop, which faces financial troubles. To do so, they embark on a magical adventure to join a circus and participate in a special July 4th parade.
Best Animated Disney Christmas Movies
Disney has gifted audiences with a treasury of animated classics that capture the joy, wonder, and enchantment of Christmas and these animated disney christmas movies are a perfect example of that.
21. Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (1999)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Wayne Allwine, Russi Taylor, Tony Anselmo
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Voices of Tress MacNeille, Alan Young, Bill Farmer
- Directors: Jun Falkenstein, Alex Mann, Bradley Raymond, Toby Shelton
- Release Date: November 9, 1999 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 6 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Mickey and his friends—Donald Duck, Goofy, and others—reunite together for Christmas and share their best memories.
22. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- Lead actors: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh
- Supporting Artist: Meredith Braun
- Director: Brian Henson
- Release date: December 11, 1992
- Run Time: 1h 25m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $27.2 million
- Language: English
This Christmas musical film is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella, which is about an old miser who dislikes Christmas. He is visited by the spirit of his business partner, who foretells his future and helps change his view of life.
23. Noelle (2019)
- Lead Actors: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine
- Supporting Artists: Julie Hagerty, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner
- Director: Marc Lawrence
- Release Date: November 12, 2019
- Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Noelle Kringle, the daughter of Santa Claus, is eager to embrace her role in the family business of gift-giving. When her brother, Nick, struggles with the pressures of becoming the next Santa, Noelle embarks on an adventure to find him and help bring back the holiday spirit.
24. The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
- Lead Actors: Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, David Krumholtz
- Supporting Artists: Eric Lloyd, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson
- Director: Michael Lembeck
- Release Date: November 1, 2002 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 44 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.6
- Revenue: $172 million (Worldwide Box Office)
- Language: English
Scott Calvin, who works as a Santa, is given an ultimatum to get married before Christmas or risk losing his role as Santa forever. He hires a substitute, unaware of the problems that lie before him.
25. Santa Buddies (2009)
- Lead Actors: George Wendt, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Woodburn
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Zachary Gordon, Kaitlyn Maher, Josh Flitter
- Director: Robert Vince
- Release Date: November 24, 2009 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.9
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Rosebud, B-Dawg, Budderball, Buddha, and Mudbud, the adorable talking puppies of Santa Claus, accidentally stow away on Santa’s sleigh and end up in the icy, magical North Pole. Here, they find themselves on a mission to save Christmas.
26. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)
- Lead Actors: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman
- Supporting Artists: Helen Mirren, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant
- Directors: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston
- Release Date: November 2, 2018 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 39 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.5
- Revenue: $174 million
- Language: English
Clara, a young girl, finds on Christmas Eve that, before dying, her mother left her with an inheritance to a magical world of fairies and toy soldiers that are alive. She holds the key to the fate of this world.
27. Godmothered (2020)
- Lead Actors: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher, Santiago Cabrera
- Supporting Artists: Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb
- Director: Sharon Maguire
- Release Date: December 4, 2020
- Run Time: 1 hour and 50 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Eleanor, a fairy godmother-in-training, is determined to prove to the world that the world still needs fairy godmothers. She decides to help a young girl, Mackenzie, whose plea for help goes unnoticed.
28. Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Bill Thompson, Bill Baucom, Stan Freberg
- Directors: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske
- Release Date: June 22, 1955 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 16 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $93 million
- Language: English
Lady is disturbed when she is blamed for all the havoc that Sarah’s cats caused in her owners’ house. Things take a turn when Lady runs away and finds companionship in a free-spirited stray dog named Tramp.
29. Snow Buddies (2008)
- Lead Actors: Voices of James Belushi, Kris Kristofferson, Dylan Sprouse
- Supporting Artists: Voices of Josh Flitter, Jimmy Bennett, Liliana Mumy
- Director: Robert Vince
- Release Date: February 5, 2008 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 27 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Five adorable golden retriever puppies get transported to Alaska. Accidentally separated from their owners, the puppies stumble upon a remote town and discover the excitement of dog-sled racing.
30. Ice Princess (2005)
- Lead Actors: Michelle Trachtenberg, Kim Cattrall, Joan Cusack
- Supporting Artists: Hayden Panettiere, Trevor Blumas, Connie Ray
- Director: Tim Fywell
- Release Date: March 18, 2005 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 38 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.0
- Revenue: $27 million
- Language: English
Casey Carlyle, a brainy high school student, discovers a hidden talent for figure skating. But her mother wants her to excel in academics. Against her mother’s wishes and academic pursuits, she takes up secret training sessions to participate in a competition.
31. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
- Lead Actors: Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley
- Supporting Artists: Anna Popplewell, Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy
- Director: Andrew Adamson
- Release Date: December 9, 2005 (USA)
- Run Time: 2 hours and 23 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $745 million
- Language: English
The Pevensie siblings—Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy—accidentally discover the magical land of Narnia through a wardrobe while playing. They must now unite with Aslan to defeat an evil queen.
32. Zootopia (2016)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Shakira
- Directors: Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush (co-director)
- Release Date: March 4, 2016 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $1.024 billion
- Language: English
Zootopia shows us the story of Judy Hopps, a determined rabbit, who teams up with a sly fox named Nick Wilde to uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia, where predators and prey coexist.
33. Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Lucille La Verne
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Roy Atwell, Pinto Colvig, Otis Harlan
- Directors: David Hand, William Cottrell, Wilfred Jackson, Larry Morey, Perce Pearce, Ben Sharpsteen
- Release Date: December 21, 1937 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 23 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $416 million
- Language: English
The first-ever full-length animated feature film tells the story of Snow White, a princess who befriends seven dwarfs while trying to escape an evil queen’s wrath.
34. Moana (2016)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger
- Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker
- Release Date: November 23, 2016 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $690 million
- Language: English
This animated film centers around Moana, a spirited young navigator, who sets sail on a daring adventure to save her people, accompanied by a demigod named Maui.
35. Fantasia (1940)
- Lead Actors: Deems Taylor (Narrator)
- Supporting Artists: Leopold Stokowski (Conductor)
- Directors: Samuel Armstrong, James Algar
- Release Date: November 13, 1940 (USA)
- Run Time: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $76 million
- Language: English
Fantasia is a unique film featuring animated sequences set to classical music, showcasing various stories and characters, including Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice.
Old animated Christmas movies
In the bygone eras of animation, these vintage treasures illuminated screens and captured hearts. Join us on a nostalgic journey as we revisit the old animated Christmas movies that have woven their enduring magic through the artistry of animation.
36. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong
- Directors: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa (co-director)
- Release Date: March 5, 2021 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: $122 million
- Language: English
This Disney movie takes you into the fantasy world of Kumandra, where a girl called Raya seeks to restore peace by finding the last dragon to stop a sinister force.
37. The Incredibles (2004)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Jason Lee, Wallace Shawn, Sarah Vowell
- Director: Brad Bird
- Release Date: November 5, 2004 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 55 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0
- Revenue: $633 million
- Language: English
The Incredibles is about a superhero family that tries to live a quiet suburban life but ultimately has to come out of retirement to face a villain. The voices in the film are Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Holly Hunter.
38. The Lion King (1994)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella
- Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff
- Release Date: June 24, 1994 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Revenue: $968 million
- Language: English
The Lion King shows us the story of Simba, a young lion, who must reclaim his rightful place as king after his father’s death. He does this along with his friends Timon and Pumbaa.
39. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Voices of Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Tim Daly
- Supporting Artists (Voices): N/A
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Release Date: April 16, 1988 (Japan)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 26 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: $41 million
- Language: Japanese
Satsuki and Mei, two young sisters, move to the countryside with their father. In their new home, they encounter magical creatures, particularly Totoro, a gentle forest spirit, and befriend him.
40. The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Samuel E. Wright, Jason Marin, Kenneth Mars
- Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker
- Release Date: November 17, 1989 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 23 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $233 million
- Language: English
The movie’s plot revolves around Ariel, a young mermaid who dreams of becoming human and, in the process, falls in love with a prince. She ends up making a deal with the sea witch Ursula to make her wish come true.
41. Shrek (2001)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
- Supporting Artists (Voices): John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel, Peter Dennis
- Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson
- Release Date: April 22, 2001 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $484 million
- Language: English
Shrek embarks on a quest to reclaim his swamp. Alongside a talkative Donkey, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon to regain his land. During this journey, he unexpectedly develops feelings for Fiona.
42. Inside Out I (2015)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Mindy Kaling
- Directors: Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen (co-director)
- Release Date: June 19, 2015 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $858 million
- Language: English
Much like the movie’s name suggests, Inside Out takes us on a journey through the emotions of an 11-year-old girl—joy, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust—while she navigates her life during a major transition.
43. Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen
- Directors: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson
- Release Date: June 6, 2008 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 32 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $631 million (Worldwide Box Office)
- Language: English
Po, a panda, dreams of becoming a martial arts master. When he gets selected as the Dragon Warrior, he decides to team up with the Furious Five and destroy the evil forces that threaten the Valley of Peace.
44. Despicable Me (2010)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Julie Andrews, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig
- Directors: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud
- Release Date: July 9, 2010 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $543 million
- Language: English
Gru, a supervillain, makes a plan to steal the moon. But his plot gets disrupted when three orphaned girls—Margo, Edith, and Agnes—unexpectedly enter his life. Initially, he uses them for his villainous plans but gradually ends up forming an unexpected bond with girls.
45. Ice Age (2002)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Goran Visnjic, Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer
- Directors: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha (co-director)
- Release Date: March 15, 2002 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 21 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $383 million
- Language: English
Manny, a mammoth, a sloth named Sid, and a saber-toothed tiger named Diego embark on a journey to return a human baby to its tribe.
46. Rango (2011)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Ned Beatty, Alfred Molina, Bill Nighy
- Director: Gore Verbinski
- Release Date: March 4, 2011 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: $245 million
- Language: English
Rango, a pet chameleon, finds himself in the Wild West town of Dirt after accidentally getting stranded in the desert. However, he soon realizes Dirt is facing a severe water shortage and aspires to be a hero.
47. Waking Life (2001)
- Lead Actors: Wiley Wiggins, Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy
- Supporting Artists: N/A
- Director: Richard Linklater
- Release Date: July 24, 2001 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
The film deals with a range of issues, including dreams, consciousness, and the meaning of life, all within a strange haze of altered reality.
48. Ponyo (2008)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Noah Cyrus, Frankie Jonas, Cate Blanchett
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Liam Neeson, Tina Fey, Matt Damon
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Release Date: July 19, 2008 (Japan)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 41 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $203 million
- Language: Japanese
Ponyo, a young goldfish, yearns to become human after forming a special connection with his savior, Sosuke. She transforms herself into a young girl with her father’s magic and falls in love with Sosuke.
49. The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Toby Jones
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Release Date: December 21, 2011 (USA)
- Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $373 million
- Language: English
Tintin, a young journalist, sets off to uncover the secrets of a sunken ship called the Unicorn. He is accompanied by his loyal canine companion Snowy and the irritable Captain Haddock, and he unravels a centuries-old mystery involving lost treasure and a nefarious villain.
50. Bambi (1941)
- Lead Actors (Voices): Hardie Albright, Stan Alexander
- Supporting Artists (Voices): Bobette Audrey
- Director: David Hand
- Release Date: August 13, 1941
- Run Time: 70 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $267.4 Million
- Language: English
Bambi follows the life of a young deer named Bambi as he explores the forest, makes friends, and faces the challenges of growing up.
