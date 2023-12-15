Gathering with your family during Christmas is more than just a cozy dinner. It’s the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories and enhance the festive spirit. So consider adding a delightful touch to your celebration by watching Christmas movies together. From the timeless classic “Home Alone” to the humorous “Christmas With The Kranks,” each film promises to infuse your holiday with bliss and joy.

So, cozy up, grab some popcorn, and let the magic of Christmas unfold on screen with our list of the 85 best family Christmas movies.

Enjoy Our List of Top Rated Family Christmas Movies

Immerse yourself and your family in the heartwarming stories of these best Christmas movies. You’ll not only share laughter and joy but also strengthen the bonds.

1. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren

Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren Supporting Artist: Jayden Fowora

Jayden Fowora Director: Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston

Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston Release date: November 2, 2018

November 2, 2018 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: $174 million

$174 million Language: English

A young girl gets transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice, only to learn that her mother has left her with an inheritance in this magical world.

2. A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Henry Lawfull, Stephen Merchant

Henry Lawfull, Stephen Merchant Supporting Artist: Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman Director: Gil Kenan

Gil Kenan Release date: November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 Run Time: 1h 46m

1h 46m IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: $3.8 million

$3.8 million Language: English

This family Christmas movie is about a young boy who goes on an extraordinary adventure with his loyal pet mouse and a reindeer to find his father, who is on a quest.

3. A Christmas Story (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes

Lead actors: Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd

Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd Supporting Artist: Ian Petrella

Ian Petrella Director: Bob Clark

Bob Clark Release date: December 11, 1987

December 11, 1987 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $19.2 million

$19.2 million Language: English

A Christmas Story is a family movie about a young boy named Ralphie who attempts to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that a Red Ryder Range 200-shot BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him.

4. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kurt Russell, Judah Lewis

Kurt Russell, Judah Lewis Supporting Artist: Darby Camp

Darby Camp Director: Clay Kaytis

Clay Kaytis Release date: November 22, 2018

November 22, 2018 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 7

7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Two siblings, Kate and Teddy, hatch a plan to capture Santa Claus on video on Christmas Eve. However, their plan backfires and turns into an unforgettable adventure for them.

5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

IMDb

Lead actors: Maureen O’Hara, John Payne

Maureen O’Hara, John Payne Supporting Artist: Edmund Gwenn

Edmund Gwenn Director: George Seaton

George Seaton Release date: June 11, 1947

June 11, 1947 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Language: English

An old man named Kris Kringle is hired as Santa Claus for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. However, people start questioning his sanity after he claims that he’s the real Santa Claus.

6. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

IMDb

Lead actors: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo

Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo Supporting Artist: Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik

Jeremiah S. Chechik Release date: December 1, 1989

December 1, 1989 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $73.3 million

$73.3 million Language: English

Clark Griswold is planning to have a great Christmas with his entire family. However, his happy and harmless holiday plan causes a chain of chaos.

7. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd

Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd Supporting Artist: Dava Hulsey

Dava Hulsey Director: Joe Roth

Joe Roth Release date: November 24, 2004

November 24, 2004 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $96.6 million

$96.6 million Language: English

The Kranks surprise everyone when they declare that they won’t be celebrating Christmas. But when their daughter decides to visit them, the Kranks do everything they can to put together a last-minute Christmas.

8. Black Nativity (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett

Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett Supporting Artist: Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson Director: Kasi Lemmons

Kasi Lemmons Release date: November 27, 2013

November 27, 2013 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 4.8

4.8 Revenue: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Language: English

A street-smart teenager, Langston, is sent to his estranged relatives’ home in New York to celebrate Christmas. While living with them, he embarks on an inspiring journey.

9. The Santa Clause (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd

Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd Supporting Artist: Wendy Crewson

Wendy Crewson Director: John Pasquin

John Pasquin Release date: November 11, 1994

November 11, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $190.3 million

$190.3 million Language: English

A divorced dad, Scott, after inadvertently killing Santa Claus, gets transported to the North Pole. There, an elf explains to him that he should take up Santa’s place before Christmas arrives and keep this a secret.

10. Surviving Christmas (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini

Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini Supporting Artist: Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate Director: Mike Mitchell

Mike Mitchell Release date: October 22, 2004

October 22, 2004 Run Time: 1h 31m

1h 31m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $15.1 million

$15.1 million Language: English

A millionaire named Drew has been lonely for a while. So in a bid to not spend the next Christmas alone, he offers cash to a quirky family to celebrate Christmas with him.

11. The Family Man (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Nicolas Cage, Téa Leoni

Nicolas Cage, Téa Leoni Supporting Artist: Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle Director: Brett Ratner

Brett Ratner Release date: December 22, 2000

December 22, 2000 Run Time: 2h 5m

2h 5m IMBD Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: $124.7 million

$124.7 million Language: English

Jack, a businessman, rejected family life many years ago for a carefree bachelorhood. But one day his world turns upside down when he wakes in a completely different world with a wife and children.

12. Noelle (2019)

IMDb

Lead Actors: Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine

Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Shirley MacLaine Supporting Artists: Julie Hagerty, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner

Julie Hagerty, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner Director: Marc Lawrence

Marc Lawrence Release Date: November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019 Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Santa’s daughter, Noelle, is forced to take over the family business after her father retires, and her brother, who is supposed to inherit Santa’s role, gets cold feet.

13. The Family Stone (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson

Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson Supporting Artist: Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney Director: Thomas Bezucha

Thomas Bezucha Release date: December 16, 2005

December 16, 2005 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $92.9 million

$92.9 million Language: English

Meredith Morton, who grew up in a conservative family, visits his boyfriend’s family on Christmas. But soon she realises that she’s a misfit, and so she does everything she can to gel with them.

14. Northpole (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bailee Madison, Stefanie Buxton

Bailee Madison, Stefanie Buxton Supporting Artist: Robert Wagner

Robert Wagner Director: Douglas Barr

Douglas Barr Release date: November 15, 2014

November 15, 2014 Run Time: 1h 21m

1h 21m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Santa Claus and his wife are worried that the North Pole is losing its charm during Christmas. Meanwhile, Kevin and his mother try to rediscover the city’s magic.

15. A Christmas Tale (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Roussillon

Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Roussillon Supporting Artist: Anne Consigny

Anne Consigny Director: Arnaud Desplechin

Arnaud Desplechin Release date: May 21, 2008

May 21, 2008 Run Time: 2h 30m

2h 30m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $6.3 million

$6.3 million Language: English

When the matriarch of the Vuillard family requires a bone-marrow transplant, the estranged clan reunites just in time for Christmas.

Classic Family Christmas Movies List

Create a merry and unforgettable experience for your entire family with these classic old Christmas movies. Trust us, these movies will only add an extra dose of magic to the festivity.

16. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

IMDb

Lead actors: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore Supporting Artist: Thomas Mitchell

Thomas Mitchell Director: Frank Capra

Frank Capra Release date: January 7, 1947

January 7, 1947 Run Time: 2h 10m

2h 10m IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $3.3 million

$3.3 million Language: English

After a frustrated businessman tries to commit suicide, an angel is sent from heaven to show him what life would have been without him.

17. Home Alone (1990)

IMDb

Lead actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern Supporting Artist: Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Release date: November 16, 1990

November 16, 1990 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $476.7 million

$476.7 million Language: English

Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind by his family while they are going on a trip. While he’s home alone, he tries to fight off burglars who break into his house.

18. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (1970)

IMDb

Lead actors: Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney

Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney Supporting Artist: Keenan Wynn

Keenan Wynn Director: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.

Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr. Release date: December 13, 1970

December 13, 1970 Run Time: 48m

48m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

When the ruler of Sombertown decides to destroy all the Christmas toys, Kris and his friends try to deliver the gifts themselves. But the ruler gets a whiff of their plan and lays a trap to capture them.

19. The Polar Express (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye

Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye Supporting Artist: Peter Scolari

Peter Scolari Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: December 24, 2004

December 24, 2004 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $314.1 million

$314.1 million Language: English

On Christmas Eve, a young boy goes on a journey on a train called the Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas while meeting a bunch of special people.

20. Elf (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan

Will Ferrell, James Caan Supporting Artist: Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Release date: November 7, 2003

November 7, 2003 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $225.1 million

$225.1 million Language: English

Buddy is raised by the elves on the North Pole. But when he discovers that he’s not an Elf but a human, he travels to New York to find his biological father.

21. White Christmas (1954)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye Supporting Artist: Rosemary Clooney

Rosemary Clooney Director: Michael Curtiz

Michael Curtiz Release date: October 14, 1954

October 14, 1954 Run Time: 2h

2h IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $30 million

$30 million Language: English

Bob Wallace and Phil Davis help the Haynes sisters escape from their evil landlord. The duo then asks the sisters to perform a joint Christmas show to help their old commander’s failing inn get back in business.

22. A Christmas Carol (1951)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison,

Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison, Supporting Artist: Mervyn Johns

Mervyn Johns Director: Brian Desmond Hurst

Brian Desmond Hurst Release date: October 31, 1951

October 31, 1951 Run Time: 1h 26m

1h 26m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A spiteful and miserable man named Ebenezer Scrooge encounters three spirits who show him the error of his ways on Christmas Eve.

23. Holiday Inn (1942)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire

Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire Supporting Artist: Marjorie Reynolds

Marjorie Reynolds Director: Mark Sandrich

Mark Sandrich Release date: September 4, 1942

September 4, 1942 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $3.75 million

$3.75 million Language: English

After being left heartbroken by Lila, Jim leaves the town and starts a holiday inn. There he falls in love with Linda, but his world turns upside down when Lila’s former lover arrives at his inn and again tries to steal Linda.

24. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

IMDb

Lead actors: Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien

Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien Supporting Artist: Annette Funicello

Annette Funicello Director: Mary Astor

Mary Astor Release date: December 14, 1961

December 14, 1961 Run Time: 1h 53m

1h 53m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $4.6 million

$4.6 million Language: English

In the year 1904, four Smith daughters, who are attached to their ways of life, reluctantly move to New York after their father gets transferred there.

25. Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

IMDb

Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan

Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan Supporting Artist: Sydney Greenstreet

Sydney Greenstreet Director: Peter Godfrey

Peter Godfrey Release date: August 11, 1945

August 11, 1945 Run Time: 1h 41m

1h 41m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

An unmarried columnist pretends to be a wife living on a farm with her husband and kids. However, her world turns upside down when a war hero invites himself to her house.

26. The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

IMDb

Lead actors: Cary Grant, Loretta Young

Cary Grant, Loretta Young Supporting Artist: David Niven

David Niven Director: Henry Koster

Henry Koster Release date: December 9, 1947

December 9, 1947 Run Time: 1h 49m

1h 49m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

This romantic-comedy Christmas movie is about an Episcopalian bishop and his wife who receive help from a debonair angel. The angel helps the couple to raise money for their church.

27. Scrooge (1970)

IMDb

Lead actors: Albert Finney, Alec Guinness

Albert Finney, Alec Guinness Supporting Artist: Edith Evans

Edith Evans Director: Ronald Neame

Ronald Neame Release date: November 5, 1970

November 5, 1970 Run Time: 1h 53m

1h 53m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Ebenezer Scrooge gets a visit from his business partner’s ghost on Christmas. The ghost reveals that three more ghosts will visit him and help him realise the importance of the festival.

28. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

IMDb

Lead actors: Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart Supporting Artist: Frank Morgan

Frank Morgan Director: Ernst Lubitsch

Ernst Lubitsch Release date: January 12, 1940

January 12, 1940 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 8

8 Revenue: $380,000

$380,000 Language: English

Alfred Kralik and Klara Novak are employees at a general store but can barely stand each other, disagreeing almost on everything. They find solace in their respective pen pals only to realise that they are each other’s, pen pals.

29. Remember the Night (1940)

IMDb

Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray

Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray Supporting Artist: Beulah Bondi

Beulah Bondi Director: Mitchell Leisen

Mitchell Leisen Release date: January 19, 1940

January 19, 1940 Run Time: Mitchell Leisen

Mitchell Leisen IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A New York district attorney lets a petty shoplifter out on bail and gives her a ride to her home. Along the way, they meet each other’s parents and eventually fall in love following other incidents.

30. The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Ingrid Bergman

Bing Crosby, Ingrid Bergman Supporting Artist: Henry Travers

Henry Travers Director: Leo McCarey

Leo McCarey Release date: December 6, 1945

December 6, 1945 Run Time: 2h 6m

2h 6m IMBD Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $21,333,333

$21,333,333 Language: English

Father O’Malley is transferred to the Roman Catholic inner-city school St. Mary’s where he quickly conflicts with the headmistress, Sister Mary regarding the school itself.

Best Funny Christmas Movies For Family

Not just wholesome movies, give these funniest Christmas movies for family a chance to make lasting memories with your fam.

31. Fred Claus (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti

Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti Supporting Artist: Miranda Richardson

Miranda Richardson Director: David Dobkin

David Dobkin Release date: November 9, 2007

November 9, 2007 Run Time: 1h 56m

1h 56m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $97.8 million

$97.8 million Language: English

Santa’s brother Fred is in dire need of money and, hence, reaches out to his brother for a loan by keeping his bitter feelings aside. Santa agrees, but on a condition.

32. Deck the Halls (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick

Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick Supporting Artist: Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis Director: John Whitesell

John Whitesell Release date: November 22, 2006

November 22, 2006 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 5

5 Revenue: $47.2 million

$47.2 million Language: English

Buddy moves into a new neighborhood and rubs off Steve in the wrong way, even though he’s a nice guy. They then try to outdo each other by decorating their houses for Christmas.

33. The Night Before (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Supporting Artist: Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie Director: Jonathan Levine

Jonathan Levine Release date: November 20, 2015

November 20, 2015 Run Time: 1h 41m

1h 41m IMBD Rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: $52.4 million

$52.4 million Language: English

Three friends, Ethan, Isaac, and Chris, have been celebrating Christmas together for the last 10 years. But as Isaac prepares to become a first-time father, the friends realise that their annual tradition is coming to a sad end.

34. Trading Places(1983)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy

Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy Supporting Artist: Ralph Bellamy

Ralph Bellamy Director: John Landis

John Landis Release date: June 8, 1983

June 8, 1983 Run Time: 1h 56m

1h 56m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $120.6 million

$120.6 million Language: English

Rich Duke brothers swap the lives of a poor street hustler and an employed aristocrat as part of a bet to see if either heredity or environment plays an important role in a person’s well-being.

35. Jingle All the Way (1996)

IMDb

Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad,

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Supporting Artist: Phil Hartman

Phil Hartman Director: Brian Levant

Brian Levant Release date: November 23, 1988

November 23, 1988 Run Time: 1h 29m

1h 29m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $129.8 million

$129.8 million Language: English

A mattress salesman is always busy with his work. On Christmas, he realizes that he forgot to buy his son a toy and, he runs all over the town while competing with other parents to buy his son a Turbo Man action figure, a very popular superhero toy.

36. Four Christmases (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon,

Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Supporting Artist: Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall Director: Seth Gordon

Seth Gordon Release date: November 26, 2008

November 26, 2008 Run Time: 1h 28m

1h 28m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $163.7 million

$163.7 million Language: English

A couple, Brad and Kate, who have been together for three years, have no intention to get married or have kids. So, on Christmas, they plan an exotic vacation to avoid meeting their parents. However, their plan takes a hilarious turn.

37. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen

Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Release date: November 17, 2000

November 17, 2000 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $345.8 million

$345.8 million Language: English

A revenge-seeking Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town called Whoville and plans to ruin Christmas for the people living there. But his plans get affected after he meets a six-year-old girl named Cindy Lou Who.

38. Bad Santa (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Brett Kelly

Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Brett Kelly Supporting Artist: Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham Director: Terry Zwigoff

Terry Zwigoff Release date: November 26, 2003

November 26, 2003 Run Time: 1h 32m

1h 32m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $76.5 million

$76.5 million Language: English

A conman, Willie, and his partner, Marcus, dress up as Santa and an elf to rob a mall. However, their plan fails when they meet and befriend an eight-year-old boy.

39. The Best Man Holiday (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan

Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan Supporting Artist: Nia Long

Nia Long Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Malcolm D. Lee Release date: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 Run Time: 2h 3m

2h 3m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $72.8 million

$72.8 million Language: English

A group of College friends reunites after 15 years over the Christmas holidays. Though nothing much has changed, they realise how easy it is to forget old rivalries and reignite new romances.

40. Christmas With The Coopers (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Ed Helms

Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Ed Helms Supporting Artist: Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei Director: Jessie Nelson

Jessie Nelson Release date: November 13, 2015

November 13, 2015 Run Time: 1h 47m

1h 47m IMBD Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: $42.4 million

$42.4 million Language: English

The Coopers and their extended family members come together for an old-fashioned traditional Christmas celebration. But the event takes an unexpected and chaotic turn.

41. The Ref (1994)

IMDb | kinopoisk.ru

Lead actors: Denis Leary, Judy Davis

Denis Leary, Judy Davis Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Director: Ted Demme

Ted Demme Release date: March 11, 1994

March 11, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $11 million

$11 million Language: English

A cat burglar gets abandoned by his partner and finds himself embroiled in a dysfunctional family. He then tries to get to the bottom of the problem and help them resolve their issues.

42. Office Christmas Party (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn

Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn Supporting Artist: T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Josh Gordon, Will Speck Release date: December 9, 2016

December 9, 2016 Run Time: 1h 45m

1h 45m IMBD Rating: 5.9

5.9 Revenue: $114.5 million

$114.5 million Language: English

An uptight CEO tries to close down her brother’s branch. To save the day, the brother throws an epic party to impress a big client and retain his branch, but it goes way out of his hands.

43. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: John Cho, Kal Penn

John Cho, Kal Penn Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson

Todd Strauss-Schulson Release date: November 4, 2011

November 4, 2011 Run Time: 1h 30m

1h 30m IMBD Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $36.2 million

$36.2 million Language: English

Harold and his old roommate Kumar accidentally destroy Harold’s father-in-law’s Christmas tree. They then go on a mission to find its exact replacement.

44. Just Friends (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart

Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart Supporting Artist: Anna Faris

Anna Faris Director: Roger Kumble

Roger Kumble Release date: November 23, 2005

November 23, 2005 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $50.9 million

$50.9 million Language: English

Chris goes back to his hometown during Christmas. There, he runs into his old high-school crush and best friend who once broke his heart when he was overweight and turned him into a womanizer.

45. Mixed Nuts (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn

Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn Supporting Artist: Robert Klein

Robert Klein Director: Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron Release date: December 21, 1994

December 21, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $6.8 million

$6.8 million Language: English

Philip manages a suicide hotline called Lifesavers. On Christmas Eve, he learns that his landlord is evicting him and his employees from the building. But things get more chaotic than he imagined.

Featured Image: IMDb