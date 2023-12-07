As days get shorter and a wintery chill settles in, the Christmas season starts gaining its enchanting charm. The crisp air and somber skies only add more to the festive feeling. But while you think a hot cup of cocoa or a festive cocktail is enough to make the most of the season, there’s a secret ingredient missing. A Christmas-themed marathon is what you need to take your festive spirits to new heights. From ‘Home Alone‘ to ‘The Santa Clause‘, here’s a list of the 50 best classic Christmas movies that you need to check out this season.

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

IMDb

Lead actors: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore Supporting Artist: Thomas Mitchell

Thomas Mitchell Director: Frank Capra

Frank Capra Release date: January 7, 1947

January 7, 1947 Run Time: 2h 10m

2h 10m IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $3.3 million

$3.3 million Language: English

An angel is sent from heaven to show a frustrated businessman, who is about to suicide, what life would have been without him.

2. A Christmas Carol (1951)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison,

Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison, Supporting Artist: Mervyn Johns

Mervyn Johns Director: Brian Desmond Hurst

Brian Desmond Hurst Release date: October 31, 1951

October 31, 1951 Run Time: 1h 26m

1h 26m IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A spiteful and miserable man named Ebenezer Scrooge encounters three spirits who show him the error of his ways.

3. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

IMDb

Lead actors: Maureen O’Hara, John Payne

Maureen O’Hara, John Payne Supporting Artist: Edmund Gwenn

Edmund Gwenn Director: George Seaton

George Seaton Release date: June 11, 1947

June 11, 1947 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $2.7 million

$2.7 million Language: English

An old man named Kris Kringle is hired as Santa Claus for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade. However, people start questioning his sanity he claims that he’s the real Santa Claus.

4. White Christmas (1954)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye Supporting Artist: Rosemary Clooney

Rosemary Clooney Director: Michael Curtiz

Michael Curtiz Release date: October 14, 1954

October 14, 1954 Run Time: 2h

2h IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $30 million

$30 million Language: English

Bob Wallace and Phil Davis help the Haynes sisters to escape from their landlord. They ask them to perform a joint Christmas show to help their old commander’s failing inn back in business.

5. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

IMDb

Lead actors: Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea

Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea Supporting Artist: Tracy Stratford

Tracy Stratford Director: Bill Melendez

Bill Melendez Release date: December 9, 1965

December 9, 1965 Run Time: 25m

25m IMBD Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

What is Christmas about? Why is everything becoming so commercial? The film asked these questions when it was released way back in 1965 and the questions still hold weight today.

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

IMDb

Lead actors: Burl Ives, Billie Mae Richards

Burl Ives, Billie Mae Richards Supporting Artist: Paul Soles

Paul Soles Director: Larry Roemer

Larry Roemer Release date: December 6, 1964

December 6, 1964 Run Time: 47m

47m IMBD Rating: 8

8 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Rudolph a reindeer is born with a unique red nose. He struggles to find acceptance but finally, his life changes when he saves his friend and his parents from an evil monster.

8. A Christmas Story (1983)

IMDb

Lead actors: Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd

Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd Supporting Artist: Ian Petrella

Ian Petrella Director: Bob Clark

Bob Clark Release date: December 11, 1987

December 11, 1987 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $19.2 million

$19.2 million Language: English

A Christmas Story is about a young boy named Ralphie who attempts to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that a BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him.

8. Home Alone (1990)

IMDb

Lead actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern Supporting Artist: Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Release date: November 16, 1990

November 16, 1990 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $476.7 million

$476.7 million Language: English

Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind by his family while they are going on a trip. While he’s home alone, he tries to fight off thieves who break into his house.

9. Elf (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan

Will Ferrell, James Caan Supporting Artist: Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Release date: November 7, 2003

November 7, 2003 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $225.1 million

$225.1 million Language: English

Buddy, a human, is raised by Elves. But his life turns upside down when he realises that he’s not an Elf. Buddy then goes to New York to find his biological father.

10. The Polar Express (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye

Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye Supporting Artist: Peter Scolari

Peter Scolari Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: December 24, 2004

December 24, 2004 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $314.1 million

$314.1 million Language: English

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a journey on a train called Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen

Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Release date: November 17, 2000

November 17, 2000 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $345.8 million

$345.8 million Language: English

A Green revenge-seeking Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town. After he plans to ruin Christmas for the people living in that town, a six-year-old girl Cindy Lou sets out to reform him.

12. Scrooge (1970)

IMDb

Lead actors: Albert Finney, Alec Guinness

Albert Finney, Alec Guinness Supporting Artist: Edith Evans

Edith Evans Director: Ronald Neame

Ronald Neame Release date: November 5, 1970

November 5, 1970 Run Time: 1h 53m

1h 53m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Scoorge is a classic Christmas movie that revolves around a grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge. His life changes after three spirits him on Christmas to help him realise the importance of the festival.

13. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

IMDb

Lead actors: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo

Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo Supporting Artist: Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik

Jeremiah S. Chechik Release date: December 1, 1989

December 1, 1989 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $73.3 million

$73.3 million Language: English

Clark Griswold is into Christmas and promises to make it a good one. However, it turns the family Christmas into a disaster.

14. Holiday Inn (1942)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire

Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire Supporting Artist: Marjorie Reynolds

Marjorie Reynolds Director: Mark Sandrich

Mark Sandrich Release date: September 4, 1942

September 4, 1942 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $3.75 million

$3.75 million Language: English

After being left heartbroken by Lila, Jim leaves the town and starts a holiday inn. There he falls in love with Linda but his world turns upside down when Lila’s former lover arrives at his inn and again tries to steal Linda.

15. The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

IMDb

Lead actors: Cary Grant, Loretta Young

Cary Grant, Loretta Young Supporting Artist: David Niven

David Niven Director: Henry Koster

Henry Koster Release date: December 9, 1947

December 9, 1947 Run Time: 1h 49m

1h 49m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

After Bishop Henry Brougham fails to raise money for his church, an angel is sent from heaven to help him. However, the Bishop is skeptical about the authenticity of the real angel.

16. The Santa Clause (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd

Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd Supporting Artist: Wendy Crewson

Wendy Crewson Director: John Pasquin

John Pasquin Release date: November 11, 1994

November 11, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $190.3 million

$190.3 million Language: English

When a man inadvertently makes Santa Claus fall from his roof, he magically gets recruited as the next Santa. Now he has to keep the secret safe from his wife.

17. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

IMDb

Lead actors: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh

Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh Supporting Artist: Meredith Braun

Meredith Braun Director: Brian Henson

Brian Henson Release date: December 11, 1992

December 11, 1992 Run Time: 1h 25m

1h 25m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $27.2 million

$27.2 million Language: English

This Christmas musical film is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novella which is about an old miser who dislikes Christmas. He is visited by the spirit of his business partner who foretells his future and helps change his view on life.

18. Love Actually (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant

Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant Supporting Artist: Keira Knightley, Colin Firth

Keira Knightley, Colin Firth Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Release date: November 6, 2003

November 6, 2003 Run Time: 2h 15m

2h 15m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $246.8 million

$246.8 million Language: English

This classic Christmas movie follows the lives of eight different couples all set during a month before Christmas in London, England.

19. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

IMDb

Lead actors: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara Supporting Artists: William Hickey

William Hickey Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Release date: Oct 13, 1993

Oct 13, 1993 Run Time: 1h 16m

1h 16m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $91.5 million

$91.5 million Language: English

A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and starts delivering ghoulish gifts to kids.

20. Christmas In Connecticut (1945)

IMDb

Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan

Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan Supporting Artist: Sydney Greenstreet

Sydney Greenstreet Director: Peter Godfrey

Peter Godfrey Release date: August 11, 1945

August 11, 1945 Run Time: 1h 41m

1h 41m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

Christmas In Connecticut is about an unmarried columnist who pretends to be a wife living on a farm with her husband and kids. However, her world turns upside down after a war hero invites himself to her house and they eventually fall in love.

21. A Christmas Tale (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Roussillon

Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Roussillon Supporting Artist: Anne Consigny

Anne Consigny Director: Arnaud Desplechin

Arnaud Desplechin Release date: May 21, 2008

May 21, 2008 Run Time: 2h 30m

2h 30m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $6.3 million

$6.3 million Language: English

When the matriarch of the Vuillard family requires a a bone-marrow transplant, the estranged clan reunites just in time for Christmas.

22. Babes in Toyland (1961)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ray Bolger, Tommy Sands

Ray Bolger, Tommy Sands Supporting Artist: Annette Funicello

Annette Funicello Director: Jack Donohue

Jack Donohue Release date: December 14, 1961

December 14, 1961 Run Time: 1h 46m

1h 46m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $4.6 million

$4.6 million Language: English

Evil Barnaby has been eyeing Mary to marry her so that he can inherit her property. However, after Mary’s marriage is fixed with Tom, Barnaby sends two goons Roderigo and Gonzorgo to kidnap Tom and ruin their wedding plans.

23. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

IMDb

Lead actors: Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien

Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien Supporting Artist: Annette Funicello

Annette Funicello Director: Mary Astor

Mary Astor Release date: December 14, 1961

December 14, 1961 Run Time: 1h 53m

1h 53m IMBD Rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: $4.6 million

$4.6 million Language: English

In the year 1904, four Smith daughters, who are attached to their ways of life, reluctantly move to New York after their father gets transferred.

24. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

IMDb

Lead actors: Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart Supporting Artist: Frank Morgan

Frank Morgan Director: Ernst Lubitsch

Ernst Lubitsch Release date: January 12, 1940

January 12, 1940 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 8

8 Revenue: $380,000

$380,000 Language: English

In this romantic Christmas movie, Alfred Kralik and Klara Novak are employees at a general store. However, they can barely stand each other, disagreeing almost on everything. They find solace in their respective pen pals only to realize that they are each other’s, pen pals.

25. Holiday Affair (1949)

IMDb

Lead actors: Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh

Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh Supporting Artist: Wendell Corey

Wendell Corey Director: Don Hartman

Don Hartman Release date: December 24, 1949

December 24, 1949 Run Time: 1h 27m

1h 27m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A young war widow Connie Ennis is torn between a boring businessman and a romantic but unsuccessful sales clerk.

Featured Image: IMDb