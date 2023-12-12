Wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket and sipping a steaming cup of cocoa by a crackling fireplace is something that can totally up anyone’s Christmas spirit. But that’s not all! Adding a touch of festive cheer with a Christmas movie marathon will lift it all. Be it the classic funny Christmas movie ‘Home Alone‘ or the whimsical world of ‘The Santa Clause‘, each of these movies makes a perfect recipe for a joy-filled festive season.

Here, check out these 50 funniest Christmas movies and add an extra dose of joy to your holidays.

1. Elf (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan

Will Ferrell, James Caan Supporting Artist: Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel Director: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Release date: November 7, 2003

November 7, 2003 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $225.1 million

$225.1 million Language: English

In this funny movie, Buddy is raised by the elves on the North Pole. But when he discovers that he’s not an Elf but a human, he travels to New York to find his biological father.

2. Home Alone (1990)

IMDb

Lead actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern Supporting Artist: Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Release date: November 16, 1990

November 16, 1990 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $476.7 million

$476.7 million Language: English

An eight-year-old boy named Kevin is accidentally left behind at home by his family while they are going on a trip. While he’s home alone, he tries to fight two burglars who try to break into his house.

3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

IMDb

Lead actors: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo

Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo Supporting Artist: Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik

Jeremiah S. Chechik Release date: December 1, 1989

December 1, 1989 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $73.3 million

$73.3 million Language: English

Clark Griswold is planning to have a great Christmas with his entire family. However, his happy and harmless holiday plan causes chaos.

4. A Christmas Story (1983)

IMDb

Lead actors: Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd

Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd Supporting Artist: Ian Petrella

Ian Petrella Director: Bob Clark

Bob Clark Release date: November 18, 1983

November 18, 1983 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $19.2 million

$19.2 million Language: English

A Christmas Story is about a young boy named Ralphie who tries to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that a Red Ryder Range 200-shot BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him.

5. The Santa Clause (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd

Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd Supporting Artist: Wendy Crewson

Wendy Crewson Director: John Pasquin

John Pasquin Release date: November 11, 1994

November 11, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $190.3 million

$190.3 million Language: English

A divorced dad, Scott, after inadvertently killing Santa Claus, gets transported to the North Pole. There, an elf explains to him that he should take up Santa’s place before Christmas arrives.

6. Bad Santa (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Brett Kelly

Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Brett Kelly Supporting Artist: Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham Director: Terry Zwigoff

Terry Zwigoff Release date: November 26, 2003

November 26, 2003 Run Time: 1h 32m

1h 32m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $76.5 million

$76.5 million Language: English

A conman and his partner dress up as Santa and an elf to rob a mall. However, their plan fails when they meet an eight-year-old boy.

7. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen

Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Release date: November 17, 2000

November 17, 2000 Run Time: 1h 44m

1h 44m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $345.8 million

$345.8 million Language: English

A green revenge-seeking Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town called Whoville and plans to ruin Christmas for the people living there. But his plans get affected after he meets a six-year-old girl named Cindy Lou Who.

8. Scrooged (1988)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bill Murray, Karen Allen,

Bill Murray, Karen Allen, Supporting Artist: John Forsythe

John Forsythe Director: Richard Donner

Richard Donner Release date: November 23, 1988

November 23, 1988 Run Time: 1h 41m

1h 41m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $100.3 million

$100.3 million Language: English

A cynical top TV executive is haunted by three spirits from the past, present, and future on Christmas Eve. With the help of the ghosts, the man realizes he needs to reform himself.

9. Jingle All the Way (1996)

IMDb

Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad,

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Supporting Artist: Phil Hartman

Phil Hartman Director: Brian Levant

Brian Levant Release date: November 23, 1988

November 23, 1988 Run Time: 1h 29m

1h 29m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $129.8 million

$129.8 million Language: English

A mattress salesman is always busy with his work. On Christmas, he realizes that he forgot to buy his son a toy and, hence, runs all over the town while competing with other parents to buy his son a Turbo Man action figure.

10. Love Actually (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant

Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant Supporting Artist: Keira Knightley, Colin Firth

Keira Knightley, Colin Firth Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Release date: November 6, 2003

November 6, 2003 Run Time: 2h 15m

2h 15m IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $246.8 million

$246.8 million Language: English

This classic Christmas movie follows the lives of eight different couples and their complicated relationships, all set a month before Christmas in London, England.

11. The Polar Express (2004)

IMDb | Warner Bros. Ent.

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye

Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye Supporting Artist: Peter Scolari

Peter Scolari Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: December 24, 2004

December 24, 2004 Run Time: 1h 40m

1h 40m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $314.1 million

$314.1 million Language: English

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a journey on a train called the Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he meets special people and learns things about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

12. Four Christmases (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon,

Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Supporting Artist: Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall Director: Seth Gordon

Seth Gordon Release date: November 26, 2008

November 26, 2008 Run Time: 1h 28m

1h 28m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $163.7 million

$163.7 million Language: English

A couple, Brad and Kate, who have been together for three years, have no intention to get married or have kids. So on Christmas, they plan an exotic vacation to avoid meeting their parents. However, their plan falls apart.

13. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

IMDb

Lead actors: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh

Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh Supporting Artist: Meredith Braun

Meredith Braun Director: Brian Henson

Brian Henson Release date: December 11, 1992

December 11, 1992 Run Time: 1h 25m

1h 25m IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $27.2 million

$27.2 million Language: English

In this Christmas musical film, the Muppets perform the classic tale about an old, miserable man who dislikes Christmas. He is visited by the spirit of his business partner, who foretells his future and helps change his view of life.

14. Trading Places (1983)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy

Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy Supporting Artist: Ralph Bellamy

Ralph Bellamy Director: John Landis

John Landis Release date: June 8, 1983

June 8, 1983 Run Time: 1h 56m

1h 56m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: $120.6 million

$120.6 million Language: English

Rich Duke brothers swap the lives of a poor street hustler and an employed aristocrat as part of a bet to see if either heredity or environment plays an important role in a person’s well-being.

15. The Night Before (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Supporting Artist: Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie Director: Jonathan Levine

Jonathan Levine Release date: November 20, 2015

November 20, 2015 Run Time: 1h 41m

1h 41m IMBD Rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: $52.4 million

$52.4 million Language: English

Three lifelong friends, Ethan, Isaac, and Chris, have been celebrating Christmas together for the last 10 years. But as Isaac prepares to become a first-time father, the friends realize that their annual tradition is coming to a sad end.

16. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: John Cho, Kal Penn

John Cho, Kal Penn Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson

Todd Strauss-Schulson Release date: November 4, 2011

November 4, 2011 Run Time: 1h 30m

1h 30m IMBD Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $36.2 million

$36.2 million Language: English

Harold and his old roommate Kumar accidentally destroy Harold’s father-in-law’s Christmas tree. tree, they then go on a mission to find its perfect replacement.

17. Arthur Christmas (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie

James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie Supporting Artist: Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy Director: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith Release date: January 13, 2012

January 13, 2012 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: $147.4 million

$147.4 million Language: English

When Santa’s clumsy son Arthur learns that he has misplaced a gift, he and the Grandsanta are set on a mission to find the missing gift and deliver it to the girl just two hours before Christmas.

18. Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Varney, Douglas Seale

Jim Varney, Douglas Seale Supporting Artist: Oliver Clark

Oliver Clark Director: John Cherry

John Cherry Release date: November 11, 1988

November 11, 1988 Run Time: 1h 35m

1h 35m IMBD Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $28.2 million

$28.2 million Language: English

Ernest P. Worell, a taxi driver, helps Santa Claus find a successor. Failure to find a successor can result in no more Christmas.

19. Mixed Nuts (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn

Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn Supporting Artist: Robert Klein

Robert Klein Director: Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron Release date: December 21, 1994

December 21, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $6.8 million

$6.8 million Language: English

Philip manages a suicide hotline called Lifesavers. On Christmas Eve, he learns that his landlord is evicting him and his employees from the building. But things get even more chaotic than he could imagine.

20. Office Christmas Party (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn

Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn Supporting Artist: T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Josh Gordon, Will Speck Release date: December 9, 2016

December 9, 2016 Run Time: 1h 45m

1h 45m IMBD Rating: 5.9

5.9 Revenue: $114.5 million

$114.5 million Language: English

An uptight CEO tries to close down her brother’s branch. To save the day, the brother throws an epic party to land a big client, but it goes way out of his hands.

21. The Holiday (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz

Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz Supporting Artist: Jude Law, Jack Black

Jude Law, Jack Black Director: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Release date: February 9, 2007

February 9, 2007 Run Time: 2h 16m

2h 16m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $205.8 million

$205.8 million Language: English

Two girls from different cities swap their homes for the holiday to get away from their respective relationship issues. They then fall in love with the guys they meet at the new place.

22. Just Friends (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart

Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart Supporting Artist: Anna Faris

Anna Faris Director: Roger Kumble

Roger Kumble Release date: November 23, 2005

November 23, 2005 Run Time: 1h 36m

1h 36m IMBD Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $50.9 million

$50.9 million Language: English

Chris goes back to his hometown during Christmas. There, he runs into his old high-school crush and best friend who once broke his heart when he was overweight.

23. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd

Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd Supporting Artist: Dava Hulsey

Dava Hulsey Director: Joe Roth

Joe Roth Release date: November 24, 2004

November 24, 2004 Run Time: 1h 39m

1h 39m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $96.6 million

$96.6 million Language: English

The Kranks surprises everyone when they decide not to celebrate Christmas that year. But when their daughter decides to visit them, they do everything they can to put together a last-minute Christmas.

24. Deck the Halls (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick

Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick Supporting Artist: Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis Director: John Whitesell

John Whitesell Release date: November 22, 2006

November 22, 2006 Run Time: 1h 33m

1h 33m IMBD Rating: 5

5 Revenue: $47.2 million

$47.2 million Language: English

Buddy moves into a new neighbourhood and rubs off Steve in the wrong way, even though he’s a nice guy. They then try to outdo each other in decorating their houses for Christmas.

25. Surviving Christmas (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini

Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini Supporting Artist: Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate Director: Mike Mitchell

Mike Mitchell Release date: October 22, 2004

October 22, 2004 Run Time: 1h 31m

1h 31m IMBD Rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: $15.1 million

$15.1 million Language: English

A millionaire named Drew has been lonely for a while. In a bid to not spend the next Christmas alone, offers cash to a family to celebrate Christmas with him.

26. The Family Stone (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson

Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson Supporting Artist: Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney Director: Thomas Bezucha

Thomas Bezucha Release date: December 16, 2005

December 16, 2005 Run Time: 1h 43m

1h 43m IMBD Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $92.9 million

$92.9 million Language: English

Meredith Morton, who grew up in a conservative family, visits his boyfriend’s family on Christmas. But soon she realises she’s a misfit and makes an effort to gel with them.

27. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Onni Tommila, Jorma Tommila

Onni Tommila, Jorma Tommila Supporting Artist: Tommi Korpela

Tommi Korpela Director: Jalmari Helander

Jalmari Helander Release date: December 3, 2010

December 3, 2010 Run Time: 1h 24m

1h 24m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $4,015,133

$4,015,133 Language: English, Finnish

This Finnish movie follows two young boys who believe that the tomb of Santa Claus has been uncovered during a mountain drilling project. What emerges isn’t a benevolent and jolly old man but a monstrous creature that terrorises everyone.

28. The Ref (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Denis Leary, Judy Davis

Denis Leary, Judy Davis Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Director: Ted Demme

Ted Demme Release date: March 11, 1994

March 11, 1994 Run Time: 1h 37m

1h 37m IMBD Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $11 million

$11 million Language: English

A cat burglar gets abandoned by his partner and finds himself embroiled in a dysfunctional family. He then tries to get to the bottom of this and helps them resolve their issues.

29. The Best Man Holiday (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan

Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan Supporting Artist: Nia Long

Nia Long Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Malcolm D. Lee Release date: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 Run Time: 2h 3m

2h 3m IMBD Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: $72.8 million

$72.8 million Language: English

A group of College friends reunites after 15 years over the Christmas holidays. Though nothing much has changed, they realise how easy it is to forget rivalries and reignite romances.

30. Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

IMDb

Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan

Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan Supporting Artist: Sydney Greenstreet

Sydney Greenstreet Director: Peter Godfrey

Peter Godfrey Release date: August 11, 1945

August 11, 1945 Run Time: 1h 41m

1h 41m IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $3 million

$3 million Language: English

An unmarried writer who pretends to be a wife living on a farm with her husband and kids. However, her world turns upside down when a war hero invites himself to her house and they eventually fall in love.

Hope you will enjoy these best funniest Xmas movies of all time.

Featured Image: IMDb