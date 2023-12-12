Wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket and sipping a steaming cup of cocoa by a crackling fireplace is something that can totally up anyone’s Christmas spirit. But that’s not all! Adding a touch of festive cheer with a Christmas movie marathon will lift it all. Be it the classic funny Christmas movie ‘Home Alone‘ or the whimsical world of ‘The Santa Clause‘, each of these movies makes a perfect recipe for a joy-filled festive season.
Here, check out these 50 funniest Christmas movies and add an extra dose of joy to your holidays.
|S. No.
|Movie & Year
|IMBd Rating
|1.
|Elf (2003)
|7.1
|2.
|Home Alone (1990)
|7.7
|3.
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
|7.5
|4.
|A Christmas Story (1987)
|7.9
|5.
|The Santa Clause (1994)
|6.5
|6.
|Bad Santa (2003)
|7.1
|7.
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|6.3
|8.
|Scrooged (1988)
|6.9
|9.
|Jingle All the Way (1996)
|5.7
|10.
|Love Actually (2003)
|7.6
|11.
|The Polar Express (2004)
|6.6
|12.
|Four Christmases (2008)
|5.7
|13.
|The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
|7.8
|14.
|Trading Places (1983)
|7.5
|15.
|The Night Before (2015)
|6.4
|16.
|A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
|6.2
|17.
|Arthur Christmas (2011)
|7.1
|18.
|Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
|5.7
|19.
|Mixed Nuts (1994)
|5.4
|20.
|Office Christmas Party (2016)
|5.9
|21.
|The Holiday (2006)
|6.9
|22.
|Just Friends (2005)
|6.2
|23.
|Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
|5.4
|24.
|Deck the Halls (2006)
|5
|25.
|Surviving Christmas (2004)
|5.4
|26.
|The Family Stone (2005)
|6.3
|27.
|Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)
|6.6
|28.
|The Ref (1994)
|6.9
|29.
|The Best Man Holiday (2013)
|6.6
|30.
|Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
|7.3
|31.
|The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
|5.7
|32.
|Krampus (2015)
|6.2
|33.
|The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
|7
|34.
|The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
|7
|35.
|A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
|5.6
|36.
|Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie’s Island Adventure (2003)
|2.7
|37.
|Last Christmas (2019)
|6.5
|38.
|Noelle (2019)
|6.3
|39.
|Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (2014)
|5.4
|40.
|Spirited (2022)
|6.6
|41.
|Christmas With The Coopers (2015)
|5.8
|42.
|A Madea Christmas (2013)
|5
|43.
|The Princess Switch (2018)
|6.1
|44.
|The Knight Before Christmas (2019)
|5.6
|45.
|Santa’s Slay (2005)
|5.3
|46.
|The Christmas Chronicles 2 (2020)
|6
|47.
|Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)
|6
|48.
|The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
|5.7
|49.
|The Family Man (2000)
|6.8
|50.
|Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
|5.3
1. Elf (2003)
- Lead actors: Will Ferrell, James Caan
- Supporting Artist: Zooey Deschanel
- Director: Jon Favreau
- Release date: November 7, 2003
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $225.1 million
- Language: English
In this funny movie, Buddy is raised by the elves on the North Pole. But when he discovers that he’s not an Elf but a human, he travels to New York to find his biological father.
2. Home Alone (1990)
- Lead actors: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern
- Supporting Artist: Catherine O’Hara
- Director: Chris Columbus
- Release date: November 16, 1990
- Run Time: 1h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $476.7 million
- Language: English
An eight-year-old boy named Kevin is accidentally left behind at home by his family while they are going on a trip. While he’s home alone, he tries to fight two burglars who try to break into his house.
3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Lead actors: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo
- Supporting Artist: Juliette Lewis
- Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik
- Release date: December 1, 1989
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $73.3 million
- Language: English
Clark Griswold is planning to have a great Christmas with his entire family. However, his happy and harmless holiday plan causes chaos.
4. A Christmas Story (1983)
- Lead actors: Peter Billingsley, Jean Shepherd
- Supporting Artist: Ian Petrella
- Director: Bob Clark
- Release date: November 18, 1983
- Run Time: 1h 33m
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: $19.2 million
- Language: English
A Christmas Story is about a young boy named Ralphie who tries to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that a Red Ryder Range 200-shot BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift for him.
5. The Santa Clause (1994)
- Lead actors: Tim Allen, Eric Lloyd
- Supporting Artist: Wendy Crewson
- Director: John Pasquin
- Release date: November 11, 1994
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: $190.3 million
- Language: English
A divorced dad, Scott, after inadvertently killing Santa Claus, gets transported to the North Pole. There, an elf explains to him that he should take up Santa’s place before Christmas arrives.
6. Bad Santa (2003)
- Lead actors: Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox, Brett Kelly
- Supporting Artist: Lauren Graham
- Director: Terry Zwigoff
- Release date: November 26, 2003
- Run Time: 1h 32m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $76.5 million
- Language: English
A conman and his partner dress up as Santa and an elf to rob a mall. However, their plan fails when they meet an eight-year-old boy.
7. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen
- Supporting Artist: Jeffrey Tambor
- Director: Ron Howard
- Release date: November 17, 2000
- Run Time: 1h 44m
- IMBD Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: $345.8 million
- Language: English
A green revenge-seeking Grinch lives on the outskirts of a town called Whoville and plans to ruin Christmas for the people living there. But his plans get affected after he meets a six-year-old girl named Cindy Lou Who.
8. Scrooged (1988)
- Lead actors: Bill Murray, Karen Allen,
- Supporting Artist: John Forsythe
- Director: Richard Donner
- Release date: November 23, 1988
- Run Time: 1h 41m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $100.3 million
- Language: English
A cynical top TV executive is haunted by three spirits from the past, present, and future on Christmas Eve. With the help of the ghosts, the man realizes he needs to reform himself.
9. Jingle All the Way (1996)
- Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad,
- Supporting Artist: Phil Hartman
- Director: Brian Levant
- Release date: November 23, 1988
- Run Time: 1h 29m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: $129.8 million
- Language: English
A mattress salesman is always busy with his work. On Christmas, he realizes that he forgot to buy his son a toy and, hence, runs all over the town while competing with other parents to buy his son a Turbo Man action figure.
10. Love Actually (2003)
- Lead actors: Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant
- Supporting Artist: Keira Knightley, Colin Firth
- Director: Richard Curtis
- Release date: November 6, 2003
- Run Time: 2h 15m
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $246.8 million
- Language: English
This classic Christmas movie follows the lives of eight different couples and their complicated relationships, all set a month before Christmas in London, England.
11. The Polar Express (2004)
- Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye
- Supporting Artist: Peter Scolari
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release date: December 24, 2004
- Run Time: 1h 40m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $314.1 million
- Language: English
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a journey on a train called the Polar Express to the North Pole. On the way, he meets special people and learns things about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
12. Four Christmases (2008)
- Lead actors: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon,
- Supporting Artist: Robert Duvall
- Director: Seth Gordon
- Release date: November 26, 2008
- Run Time: 1h 28m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: $163.7 million
- Language: English
A couple, Brad and Kate, who have been together for three years, have no intention to get married or have kids. So on Christmas, they plan an exotic vacation to avoid meeting their parents. However, their plan falls apart.
13. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- Lead actors: Michael Caine, Steven Mackintosh
- Supporting Artist: Meredith Braun
- Director: Brian Henson
- Release date: December 11, 1992
- Run Time: 1h 25m
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $27.2 million
- Language: English
In this Christmas musical film, the Muppets perform the classic tale about an old, miserable man who dislikes Christmas. He is visited by the spirit of his business partner, who foretells his future and helps change his view of life.
14. Trading Places (1983)
- Lead actors: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy
- Supporting Artist: Ralph Bellamy
- Director: John Landis
- Release date: June 8, 1983
- Run Time: 1h 56m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: $120.6 million
- Language: English
Rich Duke brothers swap the lives of a poor street hustler and an employed aristocrat as part of a bet to see if either heredity or environment plays an important role in a person’s well-being.
15. The Night Before (2015)
- Lead actors: Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Supporting Artist: Anthony Mackie
- Director: Jonathan Levine
- Release date: November 20, 2015
- Run Time: 1h 41m
- IMBD Rating: 6.4
- Revenue: $52.4 million
- Language: English
Three lifelong friends, Ethan, Isaac, and Chris, have been celebrating Christmas together for the last 10 years. But as Isaac prepares to become a first-time father, the friends realize that their annual tradition is coming to a sad end.
16. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
- Lead actors: John Cho, Kal Penn
- Supporting Artist: Neil Patrick Harris
- Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson
- Release date: November 4, 2011
- Run Time: 1h 30m
- IMBD Rating: 6.2
- Revenue: $36.2 million
- Language: English
Harold and his old roommate Kumar accidentally destroy Harold’s father-in-law’s Christmas tree. tree, they then go on a mission to find its perfect replacement.
17. Arthur Christmas (2011)
- Lead actors: James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie
- Supporting Artist: Bill Nighy
- Director: Sarah Smith
- Release date: January 13, 2012
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: $147.4 million
- Language: English
When Santa’s clumsy son Arthur learns that he has misplaced a gift, he and the Grandsanta are set on a mission to find the missing gift and deliver it to the girl just two hours before Christmas.
18. Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)
- Lead actors: Jim Varney, Douglas Seale
- Supporting Artist: Oliver Clark
- Director: John Cherry
- Release date: November 11, 1988
- Run Time: 1h 35m
- IMBD Rating: 5.7
- Revenue: $28.2 million
- Language: English
Ernest P. Worell, a taxi driver, helps Santa Claus find a successor. Failure to find a successor can result in no more Christmas.
19. Mixed Nuts (1994)
- Lead actors: Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn
- Supporting Artist: Robert Klein
- Director: Nora Ephron
- Release date: December 21, 1994
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 5.4
- Revenue: $6.8 million
- Language: English
Philip manages a suicide hotline called Lifesavers. On Christmas Eve, he learns that his landlord is evicting him and his employees from the building. But things get even more chaotic than he could imagine.
20. Office Christmas Party (2016)
- Lead actors: Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn
- Supporting Artist: T.J. Miller
- Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck
- Release date: December 9, 2016
- Run Time: 1h 45m
- IMBD Rating: 5.9
- Revenue: $114.5 million
- Language: English
An uptight CEO tries to close down her brother’s branch. To save the day, the brother throws an epic party to land a big client, but it goes way out of his hands.
21. The Holiday (2006)
- Lead actors: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz
- Supporting Artist: Jude Law, Jack Black
- Director: Nancy Meyers
- Release date: February 9, 2007
- Run Time: 2h 16m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $205.8 million
- Language: English
Two girls from different cities swap their homes for the holiday to get away from their respective relationship issues. They then fall in love with the guys they meet at the new place.
22. Just Friends (2005)
- Lead actors: Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart
- Supporting Artist: Anna Faris
- Director: Roger Kumble
- Release date: November 23, 2005
- Run Time: 1h 36m
- IMBD Rating: 6.2
- Revenue: $50.9 million
- Language: English
Chris goes back to his hometown during Christmas. There, he runs into his old high-school crush and best friend who once broke his heart when he was overweight.
23. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
- Lead actors: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd
- Supporting Artist: Dava Hulsey
- Director: Joe Roth
- Release date: November 24, 2004
- Run Time: 1h 39m
- IMBD Rating: 5.4
- Revenue: $96.6 million
- Language: English
The Kranks surprises everyone when they decide not to celebrate Christmas that year. But when their daughter decides to visit them, they do everything they can to put together a last-minute Christmas.
24. Deck the Halls (2006)
- Lead actors: Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick
- Supporting Artist: Kristin Davis
- Director: John Whitesell
- Release date: November 22, 2006
- Run Time: 1h 33m
- IMBD Rating: 5
- Revenue: $47.2 million
- Language: English
Buddy moves into a new neighbourhood and rubs off Steve in the wrong way, even though he’s a nice guy. They then try to outdo each other in decorating their houses for Christmas.
25. Surviving Christmas (2004)
- Lead actors: Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini
- Supporting Artist: Christina Applegate
- Director: Mike Mitchell
- Release date: October 22, 2004
- Run Time: 1h 31m
- IMBD Rating: 5.4
- Revenue: $15.1 million
- Language: English
A millionaire named Drew has been lonely for a while. In a bid to not spend the next Christmas alone, offers cash to a family to celebrate Christmas with him.
26. The Family Stone (2005)
- Lead actors: Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson
- Supporting Artist: Dermot Mulroney
- Director: Thomas Bezucha
- Release date: December 16, 2005
- Run Time: 1h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: $92.9 million
- Language: English
Meredith Morton, who grew up in a conservative family, visits his boyfriend’s family on Christmas. But soon she realises she’s a misfit and makes an effort to gel with them.
27. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)
- Lead actors: Onni Tommila, Jorma Tommila
- Supporting Artist: Tommi Korpela
- Director: Jalmari Helander
- Release date: December 3, 2010
- Run Time: 1h 24m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $4,015,133
- Language: English, Finnish
This Finnish movie follows two young boys who believe that the tomb of Santa Claus has been uncovered during a mountain drilling project. What emerges isn’t a benevolent and jolly old man but a monstrous creature that terrorises everyone.
28. The Ref (1994)
- Lead actors: Denis Leary, Judy Davis
- Supporting Artist: Kevin Spacey
- Director: Ted Demme
- Release date: March 11, 1994
- Run Time: 1h 37m
- IMBD Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $11 million
- Language: English
A cat burglar gets abandoned by his partner and finds himself embroiled in a dysfunctional family. He then tries to get to the bottom of this and helps them resolve their issues.
29. The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- Lead actors: Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan
- Supporting Artist: Nia Long
- Director: Malcolm D. Lee
- Release date: November 15, 2013
- Run Time: 2h 3m
- IMBD Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: $72.8 million
- Language: English
A group of College friends reunites after 15 years over the Christmas holidays. Though nothing much has changed, they realise how easy it is to forget rivalries and reignite romances.
30. Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
- Lead actors: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan
- Supporting Artist: Sydney Greenstreet
- Director: Peter Godfrey
- Release date: August 11, 1945
- Run Time: 1h 41m
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: $3 million
- Language: English
An unmarried writer who pretends to be a wife living on a farm with her husband and kids. However, her world turns upside down when a war hero invites himself to her house and they eventually fall in love.
Hope you will enjoy these best funniest Xmas movies of all time.
Featured Image: IMDb