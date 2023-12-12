Have you ever thought of watching a movie that gives you chills on the eve of the New Year? If yes, then watching horror movies during this festive time adds extra spookiness to the celebrations. These films combine the thrill of celebrating the start of a new year with eerie and intriguing tales that will quicken your pulse.
In this meticulously curated list, we are diving into the 25 Best New Year Horror Movies. This list includes some of the best horror movies of this year, too. Prepare yourself for a list of films that will have you gripped from start to finish, even as everyone else celebrates the start of a new year!
|Sr. No
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|All My Friends Are Dead (2020)
|5.8
|2.
|New Year’s Eve (2011)
|5.6
|3.
|Terror Train (1980)
|5.8
|4.
|End Of Days (1999)
|4
|5.
|Megan (2023)
|6.4
|6.
|Raaz (2002)
|6.6
|7.
|Khooni Ilaka: The Prohibited Area (1999)
|6.2
|8.
|13B: Fear Has A New Address (2009)
|7.3
|9.
|Haunted-3D (2011)
|6.3
|10.
|Demonte Colony (2015)
|7
|11.
|Pari (2018)
|6.6
|12.
|The Exorcist (1973)
|8.1
|13.
|Thanksgiving (2023)
|6.9
|14.
|Dream Scenario (2023)
|7.4
|15.
|The Evil Dead (1981)
|7.4
|16.
|Final Destination (2000)
|6.7
|17.
|Audition (1999)
|7.1
|18.
|I Saw The Devil (2010)
|7.8
|19.
|The Silence Of The Lamb (1991)
|8.6
|20.
|The Others (2001)
|7.6
|21.
|A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
|7.4
|22.
|Cloverfield (2008)
|7
|23.
|Let the Right One In (2008)
|7.8
|24.
|28 Days Later (2002)
|7.5
|25.
|The Conspiracy (2012)
|6.3
1. All My Friends Are Dead (2020)
-
- Lead actors: Adam Woronowicz, Adam Turczyk, Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz
-
- Supporting Artists: Nikodem Rozbicki, Monika Krzywkowska, Michal Meyer
-
- Director: Jan Belcl
-
- Release date: January 15, 2020 (Netflix release)
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 5.8
-
- Revenue: N/A
-
- Language: Polish
2. New Year’s Eve (2011)
-
- Lead actors: Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin
-
- Supporting Artists: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Carla Gugino, Common, Sarah Paulson, Jim Belushi, Ryan Seacrest
-
- Director: Garry Marshall
-
- Release date: December 9, 2011
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 5.6
-
- Revenue: $142 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
3. Terror Train (1980)
-
- Lead actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Johnson, Hart Bochner
-
- Supporting Artists: Sandee Currie, Timothy Webber, Anthony Sherwood
-
- Director: Roger Spottiswoode
-
- Release date: October 3, 1980
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 37 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 5.9
-
- Revenue: N/A
-
- Language: English
4. End Of Days (1999)
-
- Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne, Robin Tunney
-
- Supporting Artists: Kevin Pollak, CCH Pounder, Rod Steiger
-
- Director: Peter Hyams
-
- Release date: November 24, 1999
-
- Run Time: 2 hours 1 minute
-
- IMDB Rating: 5.8
-
- Revenue: $212 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
5. Megan (2023)
-
- Lead actors: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng
-
- Supporting Artists: Amie Donald, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephane Garneau-Monten
-
- Director: Gerard Johnstone
-
- Release date: January 6, 2023
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 42 minute
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.4
-
- Revenue: $179.1 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
6. Raaz (2002)
-
- Lead actors: Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, Malini Sharma
-
- Supporting Artists: Ashutosh Rana, Anang Desai, Vishwajeet Pradhan
-
- Director: Vikram Bhatt
-
- Release date: February 1, 2002
-
- Run Time: 2 hours 31 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.5
-
- Revenue: ₹330 million
-
- Language: Hindi
Sanjana and Aditya, a married couple, are trying to bring spark in their relationship by going on a trip. However, Sanjana starts experiencing paranormal events and terrifying nightmares. Soon, this couple will uncover the dark history of the mansion and overcome the evil haunting them.
7. Khooni Ilaka: The Prohibited Area (1999)
-
- Lead actors: Kishore Bhanushali, Raj Premi, Anil Nagrath
-
- Supporting Artist: Rami Reddy
-
- Director: Jitendra Chawda
-
- Release date: May 14, 1999
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.2
-
- Revenue: N/A
-
- Language: Hindi
The ghost of a wicked tantrik, whose body was set on fire by the Thakur, haunts a community. The tyrant used to ensnare naive girls for his own pleasure. When a film crew shows up in the village, the tantrik’s soul unleashes a murderous rampage that results in the deaths of each member of the crew.
8. 13B: Fear Has A New Address (2009)
-
- Lead actors: Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar
-
- Supporting Artist: Poonam Dhillon, Murli Sharma, Dhritiman Chatterjee
-
- Director: Vikram K. Kumar
-
- Release date: March 6, 2009
-
- Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.0
-
- Revenue: N/A
-
- Language: Hindi
9. Haunted-3D (2011)
-
- Lead actors: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Twinkle Bajpai
-
- Supporting Artist: Achint Kaur, Arif Zakaria
-
- Director: Vikram Bhatt
-
- Release date: May 6, 2011
-
- Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.3
-
- Revenue: ₹26 crores
-
- Language: Hindi
10. Demonte Colony (2015)
-
- Lead actors: Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth Reddy, Abhishek Joseph George
-
- Supporting Artist: Jangiri Madhumitha, MS Bhaskar
-
- Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu
-
- Release date: May 22, 2015
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.1
-
- Revenue: N/A
-
- Language: Tamil
11. Pari (2018)
-
- Lead actors: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee
-
- Supporting Artist: Rajat Kapoor, Ritabhari Chakraborty
-
- Director: Prosit Roy
-
- Release date: March 2, 2018
-
- Run Time: 2 hours 14 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.6
-
- Revenue: ₹45 crores
-
- Language: Hindi
12. The Exorcist (1973)
-
- Lead actors: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Jason Miller
-
- Supporting Artist: Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn
-
- Director: William Friedkin
-
- Release date: December 26, 1973
-
- Run Time: 2 hours 2 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 8.0
-
- Revenue: $441 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
13. Thanksgiving (2023)
-
- Lead actors: Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olsso, Gina Gershon
-
- Supporting Artists: Gabriel Devenport, Neil Verlaque
-
- Director: Eli Roth
-
- Release date: November 16, 2023
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 46 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.9
-
- Revenue: $42.3 million
-
- Language: English
14. Dream Scenario (2023)
-
- Lead actors: Lily Bird, Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson
-
- Supporting Artists: Star Slade, David Klein
-
- Director: Kristoffer Borgli
-
- Release date: September 9, 2023
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.4
-
- Revenue: $6.1 million
-
- Language: English
15. The Evil Dead (1981)
-
- Lead actors: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor (credited as Hal Delrich)
-
- Supporting Artists: Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly (credited as Sarah York)
-
- Director: Sam Raimi
-
- Release date: October 15, 1981
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 25 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.5
-
- Revenue: $2.4 million (USA)
-
- Language: English
16. Final Destination (2000)
-
- Lead actors: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith
-
- Supporting Artist: Tony Todd, Seann William Scott, Kristen Cloke
-
- Director: James Wong
-
- Release date: March 17, 2000
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.7
-
- Revenue: $112 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
17. Audition (1999)
-
- Lead actors: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina
-
- Supporting Artist: Tetsu Sawaki, Jun Kunimura, Renji Ishibashi
-
- Director: Takashi Miike
-
- Release date: October 6, 1999
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.2
-
- Revenue: N/A
-
- Language: Japanese
18. I Saw The Devil (2010)
-
- Lead actors: Lee Byung-hun, Choi Min-sik
-
- Supporting Artist: Jeon Kuk-hwan, Chun Ho-jin
-
- Director: Kim Jee-woon
-
- Release date: August 12, 2010
-
- Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.8
-
- Revenue: $12 million worldwide
-
- Language: Korean
19. The Silence Of The Lamb (1991)
-
- Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins
-
- Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine, Anthony Heald
-
- Director: Jonathan Demme
-
- Release date: February 14, 1991
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 8.6
-
- Revenue: $273 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
20. The Others (2001)
-
- Lead actors: Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston
-
- Supporting Artist: Alakina Mann, James Bentley, Eric Sykes
-
- Director: Alejandro Amenábar
-
- Release date: August 10, 2001
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.6
-
- Revenue: $209 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
21. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
-
- Lead actors: Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund
-
- Supporting Artist: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Amanda Wyss
-
- Director: Wes Craven
-
- Release date: November 9, 1984
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 31 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.5
-
- Revenue: $57 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
22. Cloverfield (2008)
-
- Lead actors: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, T.J. Miller, Michael Stahl-David
-
- Supporting Artist: Mike Vogel, Odette Annable, Anjul Nigam
-
- Director: Matt Reeves
-
- Release date: January 18, 2008
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 25 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.0
-
- Revenue: $172 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
23. Let the Right One In (2008)
-
- Lead actors: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson
-
- Supporting Artist: Per Ragnar, Henrik Dahl, Karin Bergquist
-
- Director: Tomas Alfredson
-
- Release date: January 26, 2008 (Sweden)
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
-
- Revenue: $11 million worldwide
-
- Language: Swedish
24. 28 Days Later (2002)
-
- Lead actors: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson
-
- Supporting Artist: Megan Burns, Christopher Eccleston
-
- Director: Danny Boyle
-
- Release date: November 1, 2002
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 7.6
-
- Revenue: $85 million worldwide
-
- Language: English
25. The Conspiracy (2012)
-
- Lead actors: Aaron Poole, James Gilbert, Ian Anderson
-
- Supporting Artist: Peter Apostolopoulos, Roger Beck, Angela Besharah
-
- Director: Christopher MacBride
-
- Release date: September 15, 2012 (TIFF)
-
- Run Time: 1 hour 24 minutes
-
- IMDB Rating: 6.3
-
- Revenue: N/A
-
- Language: English