Have you ever thought of watching a movie that gives you chills on the eve of the New Year? If yes, then watching horror movies during this festive time adds extra spookiness to the celebrations. These films combine the thrill of celebrating the start of a new year with eerie and intriguing tales that will quicken your pulse.

In this meticulously curated list, we are diving into the 25 Best New Year Horror Movies. This list includes some of the best horror movies of this year, too. Prepare yourself for a list of films that will have you gripped from start to finish, even as everyone else celebrates the start of a new year!

Sr. NoMovie Name & Year IMDb Rating
1.All My Friends Are Dead (2020)5.8
2.New Year’s Eve (2011)5.6
3.Terror Train (1980)5.8
4.End Of Days (1999)4
5.Megan (2023)6.4
6.Raaz (2002)6.6
7.Khooni Ilaka: The Prohibited Area (1999)6.2
8.13B: Fear Has A New Address (2009)7.3
9.Haunted-3D (2011)6.3
10.Demonte Colony (2015)7
11.Pari (2018)6.6
12.The Exorcist (1973)8.1
13.Thanksgiving (2023)6.9
14.Dream Scenario (2023)7.4
15.The Evil Dead (1981)7.4
16.Final Destination (2000)6.7
17.Audition (1999)7.1
18.I Saw The Devil (2010)7.8
19.The Silence Of The Lamb (1991)8.6
20.The Others (2001)7.6
21.A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)7.4
22.Cloverfield (2008)7
23.Let the Right One In (2008)7.8
24.28 Days Later (2002)7.5
25.The Conspiracy (2012)6.3
1. All My Friends Are Dead (2020)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Adam Woronowicz, Adam Turczyk, Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz
    • Supporting Artists: Nikodem Rozbicki, Monika Krzywkowska, Michal Meyer
    • Director: Jan Belcl
    • Release date: January 15, 2020 (Netflix release)
    • Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 5.8
    • Revenue: N/A
    • Language: Polish
During the party of New Year’s Eve, a bunch of friends reveals their hidden secrets, desires and unexpected twists. As the night progresses, the celebration takes an unexpected turn leading to a series of peculiar and dramatic events.

2. New Year’s Eve (2011)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin
    • Supporting Artists: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Carla Gugino, Common, Sarah Paulson, Jim Belushi, Ryan Seacrest
    • Director: Garry Marshall
    • Release date: December 9, 2011
    • Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 5.6
    • Revenue: $142 million worldwide
    • Language: English
People from different walk of life find their lives interconnected as they navigate the complexities of New Year night. Every storyline captures the aspirations, and difficulties these people experienced on this memorable evening.

3. Terror Train (1980)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Johnson, Hart Bochner
    • Supporting Artists: Sandee Currie, Timothy Webber, Anthony Sherwood
    • Director: Roger Spottiswoode
    • Release date: October 3, 1980
    • Run Time: 1 hour 37 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 5.9
    • Revenue: N/A
    • Language: English
A group of a pre-med students throw a college party to celebrate New Year’s Eve. However, their celebration takes a drastic turn when a killer disguised in different costumes worn by partygoers, begins to murder them one by one.

4. End Of Days (1999)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne, Robin Tunney
    • Supporting Artists: Kevin Pollak, CCH Pounder, Rod Steiger
    • Director: Peter Hyams
    • Release date: November 24, 1999
    • Run Time: 2 hours 1 minute
    • IMDB Rating: 5.8
    • Revenue: $212 million worldwide
    • Language: English
Jericho Cane, a police officer, is struggling with personal tragedy and loss. The story takes a horrific turn when he is embroiled in a battle against dark forces and is possessed by Satan. Satan seeks to impregnate a woman named Christine York before the turn of the millennium. When Jericho realises what is happening, he must save the woman by confronting various obstacles and demonic forces.

5. Megan (2023)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng
    • Supporting Artists: Amie Donald, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephane Garneau-Monten
    • Director: Gerard Johnstone
    • Release date: January 6, 2023
    • Run Time: 1 hour 42 minute
    • IMDB Rating: 6.4
    • Revenue: $179.1 million worldwide
    • Language: English
This is one of the best horror movies out this year. In its plot, a lifelike doll that a robotics engineer at a toy company builds starts acting on its own.

6. Raaz (2002)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, Malini Sharma
    • Supporting Artists: Ashutosh Rana, Anang Desai, Vishwajeet Pradhan
    • Director: Vikram Bhatt
    • Release date: February 1, 2002
    • Run Time: 2 hours 31 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 6.5
    • Revenue: ₹330 million
    • Language: Hindi

Sanjana and Aditya, a married couple, are trying to bring spark in their relationship by going on a trip. However, Sanjana starts experiencing paranormal events and terrifying nightmares. Soon, this couple will uncover the dark history of the mansion and overcome the evil haunting them.

7. Khooni Ilaka: The Prohibited Area (1999)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Kishore Bhanushali, Raj Premi, Anil Nagrath
    • Supporting Artist: Rami Reddy
    • Director: Jitendra Chawda
    • Release date: May 14, 1999
    • Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 6.2
    • Revenue: N/A
    • Language: Hindi

The ghost of a wicked tantrik, whose body was set on fire by the Thakur, haunts a community. The tyrant used to ensnare naive girls for his own pleasure. When a film crew shows up in the village, the tantrik’s soul unleashes a murderous rampage that results in the deaths of each member of the crew.

8. 13B: Fear Has A New Address (2009)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar
    • Supporting Artist: Poonam Dhillon, Murli Sharma, Dhritiman Chatterjee
    • Director: Vikram K. Kumar
    • Release date: March 6, 2009
    • Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.0
    • Revenue: N/A
    • Language: Hindi
Manohar, with his family, moves to a new apartment named 13B. However, their peace is disturbed by a television soap opera, which eerily predicts events from their lives, specifically their future.

9. Haunted-3D (2011)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Twinkle Bajpai
    • Supporting Artist: Achint Kaur, Arif Zakaria
    • Director: Vikram Bhatt
    • Release date: May 6, 2011
    • Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 6.3
    • Revenue: ₹26 crores
    • Language: Hindi
Rehan, inherites a mansion called Glen Manor in scenic beauty of Ooty and prepare it for sale. However, strange and spooky occurences begin to unfold as he explore the mansion’s past.

10. Demonte Colony (2015)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth Reddy, Abhishek Joseph George
    • Supporting Artist: Jangiri Madhumitha, MS Bhaskar
    • Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu
    • Release date: May 22, 2015
    • Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.1
    • Revenue: N/A
    • Language: Tamil
Sajith, Satish, Vinod and Karthi- a group of four friends decide to spend a night in an estranged, supposedly haunted bungalow known as Demonte Colony in Chennai. As the night progress, the friends experience paranormal activities and face horrifying visions that tests their beliefs.

11. Pari (2018)

New year horror movies
    • Lead actors: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee
    • Supporting Artist: Rajat Kapoor, Ritabhari Chakraborty
    • Director: Prosit Roy
    • Release date: March 2, 2018
    • Run Time: 2 hours 14 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 6.6
    • Revenue: ₹45 crores
    • Language: Hindi
Rukhsana, a chained woman in a hut is found by a kind-hearted man Arnab. He becomes involved in Rukhsana’s life gradually and soon realises that she possess supernatural abilities and is linked to series of spooky incidents around her.

12. The Exorcist (1973)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Jason Miller
    • Supporting Artist: Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn
    • Director: William Friedkin
    • Release date: December 26, 1973
    • Run Time: 2 hours 2 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 8.0
    • Revenue: $441 million worldwide
    • Language: English
Regan Macneil, a 12 year old girl becomes possessed by a demonic entity. Her mother Chris Macneil takes her to a troubled priest Father Damien Karras, who is experiencing a crisis of faith.

13. Thanksgiving (2023)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olsso, Gina Gershon
    • Supporting Artists: Gabriel Devenport, Neil Verlaque
    • Director: Eli Roth
    • Release date: November 16, 2023
    • Run Time: 1 hour 46 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 6.9
    • Revenue: $42.3 million
    • Language: English
A man carrying an axe threatens Plymouth, Massachusetts locals following the tragic conclusion of a Black Friday riot. As victims are eliminated one by one, what at first appears to be a senseless act of retaliation quickly turns into a part of larger, sinister plan. If you are searching for best horror movies that came out this year, then this must be on your top priority.

14. Dream Scenario (2023)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Lily Bird, Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson
    • Supporting Artists: Star Slade, David Klein
    • Director: Kristoffer Borgli
    • Release date: September 9, 2023
    • Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.4
    • Revenue: $6.1 million
    • Language: English
A family man’s life is completely changed when he suddenly becomes visible in the dreams of millions of strangers. But when his evening appearances take a terrifying turn, he finds himself having to deal with the fallout from his sudden celebrity.

15. The Evil Dead (1981)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor (credited as Hal Delrich)
    • Supporting Artists: Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly (credited as Sarah York)
    • Director: Sam Raimi
    • Release date: October 15, 1981
    • Run Time: 1 hour 25 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.5
    • Revenue: $2.4 million (USA)
    • Language: English
Ash Williams, his girlfriend Linda, his sister Cheryl, Scotty, and Shelly, a group of five college friends travel to a remote cabin in the woods, where they discover an ancient book called the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (Book of the Dead) and an audiotape containing incantations. Unaware to them, the incantations unleash a demonic force that possess the group one by one.

16. Final Destination (2000)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith
    • Supporting Artist: Tony Todd, Seann William Scott, Kristen Cloke
    • Director: James Wong
    • Release date: March 17, 2000
    • Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 6.7
    • Revenue: $112 million worldwide
    • Language: English
Alex Browning, a high school student experiences a disturbing premonition after boarding the plane that it will crash. Distraught by the vision, he causes a stir and is removed from the plane with few students and a teacher. Shortly after they are forced off the aircraft, the plane indeed explodes. However, the survivors soon realize that they have cheated death and disturbed the natural order.

17. Audition (1999)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina
    • Supporting Artist: Tetsu Sawaki, Jun Kunimura, Renji Ishibashi
    • Director: Takashi Miike
    • Release date: October 6, 1999
    • Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.2
    • Revenue: N/A
    • Language: Japanese
Aoyama, a middle aged widower decides to remarry and to find a suitable partner, he participates in a fake audition to meet potential women under the guise of casting for a movie. Among the candidates, he becomes fascinated by Asami. As their relationship progress, he discovers unsettling and disturbing incidents of Ayomi’s past.

18. I Saw The Devil (2010)

IMDb
    • Lead actors: Lee Byung-hun, Choi Min-sik
    • Supporting Artist: Jeon Kuk-hwan, Chun Ho-jin
    • Director: Kim Jee-woon
    • Release date: August 12, 2010
    • Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.8
    • Revenue: $12 million worldwide
    • Language: Korean
Soo-Hyun, a secret agent seeks revenge when his fiancee gets brutally murdered by serial killer named Kyung-chul. He identifies the killer and forces him to swallow a GPS-tracking capsule.

19. The Silence Of The Lamb (1991)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins
    • Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine, Anthony Heald
    • Director: Jonathan Demme
    • Release date: February 14, 1991
    • Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 8.6
    • Revenue: $273 million worldwide
    • Language: English
Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, seeks help from a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Clarice is tasked with interviewing Dr. Lecter to gain insights of the mind of another serial killer.

20. The Others (2001)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston
    • Supporting Artist: Alakina Mann, James Bentley, Eric Sykes
    • Director: Alejandro Amenábar
    • Release date: August 10, 2001
    • Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.6
    • Revenue: $209 million worldwide
    • Language: English
Grace Stewart, a religious woman moves to her new house with children in Jersey. Soon, eerie and mysterious happening takes place at their residence which convinces her that the house is haunted.

21. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

IMDb
    • Lead actors: Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund
    • Supporting Artist: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Amanda Wyss
    • Director: Wes Craven
    • Release date: November 9, 1984
    • Run Time: 1 hour 31 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.5
    • Revenue: $57 million worldwide
    • Language: English
Group of teenagers living on Elm Street are killed by a vengeful and malevolent spirit named Freddy Krueger. Nancy and her friends need to discovers the truth about Freddy’s origins and his power over the teenagers’ dreams or they shall be killed too.

22. Cloverfield (2008)

IMDb
    • Lead actors: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, T.J. Miller, Michael Stahl-David
    • Supporting Artist: Mike Vogel, Odette Annable, Anjul Nigam
    • Director: Matt Reeves
    • Release date: January 18, 2008
    • Run Time: 1 hour 25 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.0
    • Revenue: $172 million worldwide
    • Language: English
A group of friends living in a New York city become caught by a massive creature attacking the city. Amid the chaos and destruction, Rob, Hud, Lily and Marlena form a group and desperately try to rescue their friend Beth who is trapped in her apartment.
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson
    • Supporting Artist: Per Ragnar, Henrik Dahl, Karin Bergquist
    • Director: Tomas Alfredson
    • Release date: January 26, 2008 (Sweden)
    • Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
    • Revenue: $11 million worldwide
    • Language: Swedish
Oskar, a 12 year old bullied boy forms a bond with his new neighbor Eli, who later turns out to be a centuries-old vampire. As their relationship grows, Oskar discovers Eli’s true nature and her need for blood to survive.

24. 28 Days Later (2002)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson
    • Supporting Artist: Megan Burns, Christopher Eccleston
    • Director: Danny Boyle
    • Release date: November 1, 2002
    • Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 7.6
    • Revenue: $85 million worldwide
    • Language: English
A highly contagious virus known as 'Rage' is accidentally released from a laboratory, causing a rapid and catastrophic outbreak across the UK. Jane, a bicycle courier along with his friends after 28 days embark on a harrowing journey across a desolate and infected landscape in search of safety and salvation.

25. The Conspiracy (2012)

New year horror movies
IMDb
    • Lead actors: Aaron Poole, James Gilbert, Ian Anderson
    • Supporting Artist: Peter Apostolopoulos, Roger Beck, Angela Besharah
    • Director: Christopher MacBride
    • Release date: September 15, 2012 (TIFF)
    • Run Time: 1 hour 24 minutes
    • IMDB Rating: 6.3
    • Revenue: N/A
    • Language: English
Aaron and Jim, two filmmakers set out to create a documentary exploring the world of conspiracy theories. They select a crazed conspiracy theorist Terrance G as the subject for their next project. Terrance G abruptly disappears and Aaron continues to investigate Terrance activities, following a trail of clues that lead him to uncover unsettling and potentially dangerous revelations about secretive organizations and their influence on global events.