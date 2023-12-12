Have you ever thought of watching a movie that gives you chills on the eve of the New Year? If yes, then watching horror movies during this festive time adds extra spookiness to the celebrations. These films combine the thrill of celebrating the start of a new year with eerie and intriguing tales that will quicken your pulse.

In this meticulously curated list, we are diving into the 25 Best New Year Horror Movies. This list includes some of the best horror movies of this year, too. Prepare yourself for a list of films that will have you gripped from start to finish, even as everyone else celebrates the start of a new year!

1. All My Friends Are Dead (2020)

IMDb

Lead actors: Adam Woronowicz, Adam Turczyk, Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz



Supporting Artists: Nikodem Rozbicki, Monika Krzywkowska, Michal Meyer



Director: Jan Belcl



Release date: January 15, 2020 (Netflix release)



Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes



IMDB Rating: 5.8



Revenue: N/A



Language: Polish



2. New Year’s Eve (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin



Supporting Artists: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Carla Gugino, Common, Sarah Paulson, Jim Belushi, Ryan Seacrest



Director: Garry Marshall



Release date: December 9, 2011



Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes



IMDB Rating: 5.6



Revenue: $142 million worldwide



Language: English



3. Terror Train (1980)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Johnson, Hart Bochner



Supporting Artists: Sandee Currie, Timothy Webber, Anthony Sherwood



Director: Roger Spottiswoode



Release date: October 3, 1980



Run Time: 1 hour 37 minutes



IMDB Rating: 5.9



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



4. End Of Days (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne, Robin Tunney



Supporting Artists: Kevin Pollak, CCH Pounder, Rod Steiger



Director: Peter Hyams



Release date: November 24, 1999



Run Time: 2 hours 1 minute



IMDB Rating: 5.8



Revenue: $212 million worldwide



Language: English



5. Megan (2023)

IMDb

Lead actors: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng



Supporting Artists: Amie Donald, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephane Garneau-Monten



Director: Gerard Johnstone



Release date: January 6, 2023



Run Time: 1 hour 42 minute



IMDB Rating: 6.4



Revenue: $179.1 million worldwide



Language: English



6. Raaz (2002)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea, Malini Sharma



Supporting Artists: Ashutosh Rana, Anang Desai, Vishwajeet Pradhan



Director: Vikram Bhatt



Release date: February 1, 2002



Run Time: 2 hours 31 minutes



IMDB Rating: 6.5



Revenue: ₹330 million



Language: Hindi



During the party of New Year’s Eve, a bunch of friends reveals their hidden secrets, desires and unexpected twists. As the night progresses, the celebration takes an unexpected turn leading to a series of peculiar and dramatic events.People from different walk of life find their lives interconnected as they navigate the complexities of New Year night. Every storyline captures the aspirations, and difficulties these people experienced on this memorable evening.A group of a pre-med students throw a college party to celebrate New Year’s Eve. However, their celebration takes a drastic turn when a killer disguised in different costumes worn by partygoers, begins to murder them one by one.Jericho Cane, a police officer, is struggling with personal tragedy and loss. The story takes a horrific turn when he is embroiled in a battle against dark forces and is possessed by Satan. Satan seeks to impregnate a woman named Christine York before the turn of the millennium. When Jericho realises what is happening, he must save the woman by confronting various obstacles and demonic forces.This is one of the best horror movies out this year. In its plot, a lifelike doll that a robotics engineer at a toy company builds starts acting on its own.

Sanjana and Aditya, a married couple, are trying to bring spark in their relationship by going on a trip. However, Sanjana starts experiencing paranormal events and terrifying nightmares. Soon, this couple will uncover the dark history of the mansion and overcome the evil haunting them.

7. Khooni Ilaka: The Prohibited Area (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kishore Bhanushali, Raj Premi, Anil Nagrath



Supporting Artist: Rami Reddy



Director: Jitendra Chawda



Release date: May 14, 1999



Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes



IMDB Rating: 6.2



Revenue: N/A



Language: Hindi



The ghost of a wicked tantrik, whose body was set on fire by the Thakur, haunts a community. The tyrant used to ensnare naive girls for his own pleasure. When a film crew shows up in the village, the tantrik’s soul unleashes a murderous rampage that results in the deaths of each member of the crew.

8. 13B: Fear Has A New Address (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar



Supporting Artist: Poonam Dhillon, Murli Sharma, Dhritiman Chatterjee



Director: Vikram K. Kumar



Release date: March 6, 2009



Run Time: 2 hours 20 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.0



Revenue: N/A



Language: Hindi



9. Haunted-3D (2011)

IMDb

Lead actors: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Twinkle Bajpai



Supporting Artist: Achint Kaur, Arif Zakaria



Director: Vikram Bhatt



Release date: May 6, 2011



Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes



IMDB Rating: 6.3



Revenue: ₹26 crores



Language: Hindi



10. Demonte Colony (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth Reddy, Abhishek Joseph George



Supporting Artist: Jangiri Madhumitha, MS Bhaskar



Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu



Release date: May 22, 2015



Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.1



Revenue: N/A



Language: Tamil



11. Pari (2018)

Lead actors: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee



Supporting Artist: Rajat Kapoor, Ritabhari Chakraborty



Director: Prosit Roy



Release date: March 2, 2018



Run Time: 2 hours 14 minutes



IMDB Rating: 6.6



Revenue: ₹45 crores



Language: Hindi



12. The Exorcist (1973)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair, Jason Miller



Supporting Artist: Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn



Director: William Friedkin



Release date: December 26, 1973



Run Time: 2 hours 2 minutes



IMDB Rating: 8.0



Revenue: $441 million worldwide



Language: English



13. Thanksgiving (2023)

IMDb

Lead actors: Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olsso, Gina Gershon



Supporting Artists: Gabriel Devenport, Neil Verlaque



Director: Eli Roth



Release date: November 16, 2023



Run Time: 1 hour 46 minutes



IMDB Rating: 6.9



Revenue: $42.3 million



Language: English



14. Dream Scenario (2023)

IMDb

Lead actors: Lily Bird, Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson



Supporting Artists: Star Slade, David Klein



Director: Kristoffer Borgli



Release date: September 9, 2023



Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.4



Revenue: $6.1 million



Language: English



15. The Evil Dead (1981)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor (credited as Hal Delrich)



Supporting Artists: Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly (credited as Sarah York)



Director: Sam Raimi



Release date: October 15, 1981



Run Time: 1 hour 25 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.5



Revenue: $2.4 million (USA)



Language: English



16. Final Destination (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith



Supporting Artist: Tony Todd, Seann William Scott, Kristen Cloke



Director: James Wong



Release date: March 17, 2000



Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes



IMDB Rating: 6.7



Revenue: $112 million worldwide



Language: English



17. Audition (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryo Ishibashi, Eihi Shiina



Supporting Artist: Tetsu Sawaki, Jun Kunimura, Renji Ishibashi



Director: Takashi Miike



Release date: October 6, 1999



Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.2



Revenue: N/A



Language: Japanese



18. I Saw The Devil (2010)

IMDb

Lead actors: Lee Byung-hun, Choi Min-sik



Supporting Artist: Jeon Kuk-hwan, Chun Ho-jin



Director: Kim Jee-woon



Release date: August 12, 2010



Run Time: 2 hours 21 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.8



Revenue: $12 million worldwide



Language: Korean



19. The Silence Of The Lamb (1991)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins



Supporting Artist: Scott Glenn, Ted Levine, Anthony Heald



Director: Jonathan Demme



Release date: February 14, 1991



Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes



IMDB Rating: 8.6



Revenue: $273 million worldwide



Language: English



20. The Others (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston



Supporting Artist: Alakina Mann, James Bentley, Eric Sykes



Director: Alejandro Amenábar



Release date: August 10, 2001



Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.6



Revenue: $209 million worldwide



Language: English



21. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

IMDb

Lead actors: Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp, Robert Englund



Supporting Artist: John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Amanda Wyss



Director: Wes Craven



Release date: November 9, 1984



Run Time: 1 hour 31 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.5



Revenue: $57 million worldwide



Language: English



22. Cloverfield (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, T.J. Miller, Michael Stahl-David



Supporting Artist: Mike Vogel, Odette Annable, Anjul Nigam



Director: Matt Reeves



Release date: January 18, 2008



Run Time: 1 hour 25 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.0



Revenue: $172 million worldwide



Language: English



23. Let the Right One In (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson



Supporting Artist: Per Ragnar, Henrik Dahl, Karin Bergquist



Director: Tomas Alfredson



Release date: January 26, 2008 (Sweden)



Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.9/10



Revenue: $11 million worldwide



Language: Swedish



24. 28 Days Later (2002)

IMDb

Lead actors: Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson



Supporting Artist: Megan Burns, Christopher Eccleston



Director: Danny Boyle



Release date: November 1, 2002



Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes



IMDB Rating: 7.6



Revenue: $85 million worldwide



Language: English



25. The Conspiracy (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aaron Poole, James Gilbert, Ian Anderson



Supporting Artist: Peter Apostolopoulos, Roger Beck, Angela Besharah



Director: Christopher MacBride



Release date: September 15, 2012 (TIFF)



Run Time: 1 hour 24 minutes



IMDB Rating: 6.3



Revenue: N/A



Language: English



Manohar, with his family, moves to a new apartment named 13B. However, their peace is disturbed by a television soap opera, which eerily predicts events from their lives, specifically their future.Rehan, inherites a mansion called Glen Manor in scenic beauty of Ooty and prepare it for sale. However, strange and spooky occurences begin to unfold as he explore the mansion’s past.Sajith, Satish, Vinod and Karthi- a group of four friends decide to spend a night in an estranged, supposedly haunted bungalow known as Demonte Colony in Chennai. As the night progress, the friends experience paranormal activities and face horrifying visions that tests their beliefs.Rukhsana, a chained woman in a hut is found by a kind-hearted man Arnab. He becomes involved in Rukhsana’s life gradually and soon realises that she possess supernatural abilities and is linked to series of spooky incidents around her.Regan Macneil, a 12 year old girl becomes possessed by a demonic entity. Her mother Chris Macneil takes her to a troubled priest Father Damien Karras, who is experiencing a crisis of faith.A man carrying an axe threatens Plymouth, Massachusetts locals following the tragic conclusion of a Black Friday riot. As victims are eliminated one by one, what at first appears to be a senseless act of retaliation quickly turns into a part of larger, sinister plan. If you are searching for best horror movies that came out this year, then this must be on your top priority.A family man’s life is completely changed when he suddenly becomes visible in the dreams of millions of strangers. But when his evening appearances take a terrifying turn, he finds himself having to deal with the fallout from his sudden celebrity.Ash Williams, his girlfriend Linda, his sister Cheryl, Scotty, and Shelly, a group of five college friends travel to a remote cabin in the woods, where they discover an ancient book called the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (Book of the Dead) and an audiotape containing incantations. Unaware to them, the incantations unleash a demonic force that possess the group one by one.Alex Browning, a high school student experiences a disturbing premonition after boarding the plane that it will crash. Distraught by the vision, he causes a stir and is removed from the plane with few students and a teacher. Shortly after they are forced off the aircraft, the plane indeed explodes. However, the survivors soon realize that they have cheated death and disturbed the natural order.Aoyama, a middle aged widower decides to remarry and to find a suitable partner, he participates in a fake audition to meet potential women under the guise of casting for a movie. Among the candidates, he becomes fascinated by Asami. As their relationship progress, he discovers unsettling and disturbing incidents of Ayomi’s past.Soo-Hyun, a secret agent seeks revenge when his fiancee gets brutally murdered by serial killer named Kyung-chul. He identifies the killer and forces him to swallow a GPS-tracking capsule.Clarice Starling, a young FBI trainee, seeks help from a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Clarice is tasked with interviewing Dr. Lecter to gain insights of the mind of another serial killer.Grace Stewart, a religious woman moves to her new house with children in Jersey. Soon, eerie and mysterious happening takes place at their residence which convinces her that the house is haunted.Group of teenagers living on Elm Street are killed by a vengeful and malevolent spirit named Freddy Krueger. Nancy and her friends need to discovers the truth about Freddy’s origins and his power over the teenagers’ dreams or they shall be killed too.A group of friends living in a New York city become caught by a massive creature attacking the city. Amid the chaos and destruction, Rob, Hud, Lily and Marlena form a group and desperately try to rescue their friend Beth who is trapped in her apartment.Oskar, a 12 year old bullied boy forms a bond with his new neighbor Eli, who later turns out to be a centuries-old vampire. As their relationship grows, Oskar discovers Eli’s true nature and her need for blood to survive.A highly contagious virus known as ‘Rage’ is accidentally released from a laboratory, causing a rapid and catastrophic outbreak across the UK. Jane, a bicycle courier along with his friends after 28 days embark on a harrowing journey across a desolate and infected landscape in search of safety and salvation.Aaron and Jim, two filmmakers set out to create a documentary exploring the world of conspiracy theories. They select a crazed conspiracy theorist Terrance G as the subject for their next project. Terrance G abruptly disappears and Aaron continues to investigate Terrance activities, following a trail of clues that lead him to uncover unsettling and potentially dangerous revelations about secretive organizations and their influence on global events.