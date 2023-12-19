Hey, party planners, game enthusiasts, and, of course, those who are gearing up for a fantastic New Year party! Are you ready to make year-end Eve extra fun and unforgettable? Well, we’ve got some awesome games to play on New Year’s that’ll bring big smiles and good times to your celebration.

Whether you are hosting a small gathering or an extravaganza party, the right game on New Year’s Eve can elevate the ambiance and amplify your mood, creating laughter-filled moments and cherished memories. Today, we have curated a list of some hilarious family games for new year that will add a dash of fun and camaraderie to your celebrations.

1. New Year’s Resolution Game

Play this game to make your New Year’s night extra special. Here’s how to play:

Distribute paper and pen to each participant. Each person has to write down a New Year’s resolution on their paper anonymously. Mix up all the resolutions in a bowl. Pick one slip at a time and read the resolution aloud in the group without revealing the name of the person who wrote it. Now the participants have to guess who wrote the resolution and why. Take turns sharing guesses. After guessing, reveal the author of the resolution. The author will share more about the resolution why they wrote it, etc. If you want to make it a bit more competitive, then give award points for the correct guesses.

2. Trivia Night

You can play this New Year eve games to test the knowledge of your loved ones. Here’s how to play:

Gather a set of trivia questions covering New Year facts, pop culture, entertainment, history, and many other categories. Divide guests into 2-5 members per team. Each player needs a paper and pen to write down their answers. Ask one question at a time and allow a specific time to discuss and answer the question on their sheet of paper. After each question, provide the correct answer. Teams will earn reward points for every correct answer. Total the scores at the end of all rounds to determine the winning team.

3. Charades

This is one of the Best New Year games in the list. It is a classic party game that encourages laughter and creativity, making it perfect for New Year. Here’s a small guide.

Create a list of New Year words, phrases, or actions for players to guess without speaking. A player in a team silently acts out a word from the list using only gestures. Other players have to guess that word within the time limit of two minutes. Participants call out their guesses while the other person is acting. If someone guesses correctly, their team earns a point. Rotate turns among players until everyone has had a chance to act. At the end of the game, the team with the maximum points wins.

4. Two Truths and a Lie

It is a simple yet icebreaker game that encourages fun interactions among participants. Here’s how to play:

Gather the participants in a circle. Each person has to share two true statements and two false statements about themselves. Other players take turns guessing which statement is false and which they think is a lie. After guessing, the player reveals which statement is right and which is false. Rotate turns clockwise or randomly. Keep track of the guesses of each player. The player with the most correct guesses wins.

5. Guess the Song

This game is a fun way to test the knowledge of songs among participants. Here’s how to play-

Prepare a playlist of songs with short snippets approximately 10-20 seconds each, from various themes or tunes. Play a snippet of a song for participants and allow them to guess the song title or artist. Give them a short time to guess. After their guess, reveal the correct song title or artist. The participant with the most correct guesses wins.

6. Photo Booth Challenge

This game encourages fun while capturing memorable moments during the New Year celebration. Here’s how to play:

Create a designated area with costumes, props, or backdrop for the photo booth. Provide a camera or a smartphone for taking pictures. Encourage participants and invite them to strike poses, use props, or create themed photos. Set a specific time for each team to take their photos. Display the photos and showcase them to everyone. The judge in this game will choose the most creative photo and declare that person as a winner.

7. DIY Time Capsule

It is a wonderful activity to preserve memories and create a nostalgic experience. Here’s a small guide.

Provide a container to serve as a time capsule. Provide pens, paper, and items to include (photos, trinkets, notes). Explain the concept of the time capsule and its purpose, to capture memories and items from the present and open them in the future. Invite participants to contribute items such as thoughts, predictions, memories, small tokens, or meaningful items. Seal the capsule securely to prevent tampering until the designated opening date (e.g., next New Year’s Eve). Label the time capsule with the opening date and specific instructions. Store it in a safe place until it’s time to open and revisit the memories!

8. Balloon Pop Countdown

This game adds surprises and challenges throughout the countdown so that participants get engaged. Here’s how to play:

Put various riddles, games, or challenges on slips of paper. Insert each paper slip into each balloon and blow them. Label the balloon numbers with correspondence to countdown such as 10, 9, 8… Start the countdown clock. Pop a balloon when the countdown gets closer to the current number (e.g., every hour or at specific intervals). Participants must complete the activity written on the piece of paper inside the popped balloon. Encourage the participants to perform the activity within the set time frame, before popping the next balloon.

9. New Year’s Bingo

It is an engaging game that adds fun and excitement to the celebration with New Year-themed words and celebrations. Here’s how to play:

Create Bingo cards containing New Year-related words, resolutions, or symbols for each player and hand them out. A caller can be assigned to draw words or resolutions at random from a generator or bowl. Call out the words one at a time for players to mark on their Bingo cards. Players mark off the called words on their Bingo Cards when they’re announced. The first player to mark off words in a row horizontally or vertically shouts ‘Bingo’ and wins that round.

10. Pictionary Relay

It is a fast-paced game that combines drawing skills and quick thinking. Here’s a small guide.

Divide players into teams. Prepare a set of New Year phrases or a list of words for drawing. Set a timer for each drawing round. One player from each team starts drawing a word or phrase without using any letters or verbal clues. Teammates guess the words within the time limit. Rotate drawing turns among players in each team. Continue the relay-style gameplay until everyone gets a chance to draw. The player with the most correct guesses wins.

11. Memory Lane

It is a nostalgic activity that prompts participants to recall and share memorable events from the last year. Here’s a small guide.

Collect pictures or make a movie or slideshow highlighting special occasions from the previous year. Set up a visual display or projector to show the visuals to all the participants. Present to each participant a photo album or video montage of noteworthy occasions, travels, or events from the previous year. After displaying the memories, pause the visuals and ask participants to recall the specific details of the image displayed. Allow everyone to reminisce about the highlighted moments.

12. Cocktail Mix-Off

It is a fun and interactive activity that encourages mixology skills and creativity among participants. Here’s how to play:

Gather a variety of cocktail ingredients like mixers and tools, garnishes and spirits, etc. Set up a designated bar area with the necessary equipment. Invite participants to create unique cocktails using the ingredients given within the given time set. They present their cocktails to a panel of judges. They declare a winner or winners based on the judges’ scoring or a crowd vote.

13. Fortune-Telling Games

This game provides a playful yet insightful experience. Here’s how to play:

Gather fortune-telling tools such as tarot cards, oracle cards, runes, crystal balls, or pendulums. Each participant selects a fortune-telling instrument that appeals to them. Observe the directions or rules specified for the chosen fortune-telling technique. Perform personal or professional readings, deciphering signs, cards, or symbols. Contemplate the newfound understandings and hold discussions regarding their possible applications or implications.

14. Emoji Game

It is an entertaining and inventive way for people to get involved. Here’s how to play:

Choose a topic, movie, or book to represent emojis. Gather a collection of emojis related to the chosen topic or phrase. Use emojis creatively to convey the intended messages without using words. Participants guess the topic, phrase, or sayings represented by emojis. The participant with the most correct guesses wins.

15. Famous Couples Quiz

This game challenges knowledge of iconic couples from various sources. Here’s how to play:

Make a list of well-known pairs from pop culture, literature, film, and history. Make a presentation or quiz sheet with pictures or descriptions of these couples. Divide participants into teams. The players have to guess the names of couples depicted on the screen. The player with the most correct answers wins.

16. Name That Tune – Year-End Edition

It challenges participant’s knowledge of popular songs. Here’s how to play:

Create a playlist with snippets of popular songs of diverse sections released throughout the year. Divide players into teams. Participants have to guess the song title and artist as quickly as possible when it is played. The participants will get awarded points for each correct answer. The player with the most correct answers wins.

17. Resolution Wall

It is an engaging and collaborative activity that fosters a sense of togetherness. Here’s how to play:

Create a designated board named ‘Resolution Wall’ and place colorful sticky notes, small cards, markers, and pens nearby. Participants have to write their New Year Resolution goals for the upcoming year on that wall. They can use different colors for different categories or types of goals if preferred. Allow time for participants to walk around and read each other’s resolutions.

18. Karaoke Party

It is a game that brings out inner singers in people and brings people together to sing their hearts out. Here are the rules for playing:

Arrange a designated space with a karaoke machine, TV screen, or computer display. Give everyone access to microphones, a song list, and a variety of karaoke songs from different musical genres. Invite participants to choose their favorite tunes and allow them to prepare their performances. Allow participants to take turns singing their chosen songs while the lyrics are displayed on the screen. Encourage excitement by rewarding or recognizing exceptional work.

19. Word Association Challenge

It is a quick-thinking and engaging game that stimulates creativity. Here’s how to play:

Gather people in a group and select a starting word or phrase to start the game. The first player says a word that is associated with the starting word. Then, the next player quickly responds with a word associated with the previous word. No words that have been repeated should be said by the player. Players need to think fast and continue the chain without repetition or hesitation. When someone hesitates, start a new round.

20. Resolution Scavenger Hunt

It is an interactive activity that encourages participants to think about their goals. Here’s how to play:

Create a list of New Year Resolution theme items, tasks, or clues related to personal goals for the upcoming year. These objects or hints should be hidden or placed in the predetermined area where the scavenger hunt will occur. On their scavenger hunt list, participants must locate and gather the objects or finish the tasks related to their New Year’s resolutions. Call another meeting after the participants have located or finished all of the tasks or items related to the resolution on their list. Discuss each team’s experience, resolutions, and how they approached completing the tasks.

Family Games For New Year’s Evening

New Year’s Eve is the perfect occasion for families to come together and create lasting memories. So, dive into this collection of family games for New Year’s to have an absolute blast.

1. Board Game Marathon

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to organize and play a Board Game Marathon for some excitement.

Bring a variety of board games for people of different ages and groups. Divide participants into teams and each team must have people of mixed ages for balanced gameplay. Start with one game and set a specific time for each game until a winning condition is met. Rotate games at designated intervals, ensuring each time has a chance to play different games in the board game marathon. For competitive games, keep score; for cooperative games, record each team’s advancement.

2. Cook-Off Challenge

UNK News

It is a delightful culinary competition that encourages competitive spirit. Here’s how you can play:

Divide participants into teams or groups, depending on the number of cooks and available kitchen space. Decide on a specific theme or a dish for the cook-off challenge and provide a list of ingredients that they have to use for making a dish. Set a fixed time limit for cooking and preparing the dish. The teams will present their dishes in front of the judge’s panel. The team with the highest scores wins.

3. Jigsaw Puzzle Race

Jigsaw Puzzle Race is a festive twist on the classic game. Here’s how to play it:

Select identical jigsaw puzzles for each team and ensure the puzzles have similar difficulty levels. Start the race by giving a signal and setting a fixed time limit for completing the jigsaw puzzle. Participants race against the clock to complete a jigsaw puzzle as soon as possible. Announce the winning team based on the completion status of the puzzle.

4. Minute to Win It Games

A delightful way to bond with your family and friends. Here’s how to play:

Gather the simple household items required choose a variety of challenges for each game and set a one-minute timer. Games like Stack Attack (stack cups into a pyramid and then back into a single stack), Cookie Face (Place a cookie on the participant’s forehead and try to get it into their mouth using only facial muscles), Movin’ On Up (Use one hand to slide cups stacked in a pyramid formation to create a single stack), etc, can be played. Keep track of the successful completion of each game and give reward points. Announce the winner based on the highest score.

5. Indoor Obstacle Course

This game is perfect for bringing people together during the holiday season. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to play:

Gather different household items such as cushions, ropes, chairs, etc to create obstacles. Mark out a route or space for the course to guarantee accessibility and safety. Create stations with different challenges such as jumping over cushions, crawling under tables, etc. Participants can either race against each other or with a given time limit. The fastest individual or team to complete the course wins.

6. Dance Party

Here’s how you can host a dance party game for your loved ones:

Create a space in your home for dancing and set up lighting, music, and sound system. Prepare a playlist and include popular songs from a variety of genres that encourage excitement and fun. Create dance challenges such as dance-offs, and freeze dances. Organize friendly competitions or group activities that involve creative dancing. Encourage everyone to express themselves by dancing their heart out.

7. Movie Marathon

A relaxing and entertaining way to spend New Year’s Eve. Here’s how you can play it:

Choose a series of movies based on the genre of audience choice and make sure that you have enough movies to fill several hours of the entire evening. Set up a TV or projector with good sound quality. Begin the movie marathon by playing the first film from the series. Take breaks between movies and provide a variety of snacks, sweets, and popcorn to enjoy during the movie marathon. Pause briefly between movies for discussion or fun games. Continue playing movies until the marathon concludes or participants decide to end.

8. Talent Show

For a talent show, here’s what you can do.

Invite participants to showcase their talents such as singing, dancing, playing instruments, etc. Ask participants to register beforehand. Arrange a performance area with adequate lighting, a good sound system, and ample space for the audience. Consider mixing up the acts to keep the show diverse. Appoint an emcee or host to introduce each performer. Conclude the talent show by determining the winner from the judges.

9. Indoor Camping

For an Indoor Camping on New Year’s night, follow the steps mentioned below:

Create a camping area inside the house by assembling tents, and setting up sleeping bags, blankets, and pillows. Use furniture, cushions, or makeshift items to create a campfire area (pretend or use LED lights for safety). Gather in a circle around the campfire area. Share stories, anecdotes, or experiences for fun and engagement. Plan camping-themed activities like shadow puppets, and stargazing using constellations indoors. Enjoy camping-style snacks such as trail mix, popcorn, or roasted marshmallows.

10. Reverse Charades

Reverse Charades is guaranteed to add laughter to your family gathering. Here’s how you can host it:

Divide participants into teams and select one designated actor from each team for each round. Choose a set of words to be enacted and can be written on cards. The actor from each team will enact the word without speaking, while the rest of the team tries to guess it within one minute. Award points to the team for correct guesses within the time limit. At the end of several rounds, declare the team with the most points as the winner.

11. Family Feud Game

The Family Feud Game will add an extra dose of energy and thrill to our gathering. Here’s how to play it:

Divide participants into two teams and designate one person from each team as the captain. Prepare a list of questions based on different fields such as history, New Year themes, etc. and every question should have multiple possible answers. The host asks the first question, and the team captains take turns providing answers. Teams aim to guess the most popular or top answers based on the survey. Points are given according to where the responses appear on the survey list. If a team fails to guess a top answer, the opposing team can “steal” by providing a correct answer. Tally the points from all rounds to determine the winning team.

12. DIY Trivia Quiz

DIY Trivia Quiz is a fun and creative way to engage people in a large gathering. Here’s how to play it:

Create a list of trivia questions related to different themes or subjects with multiple-choice or open-ended answers. Gather participants in teams and distribute the trivia questions and answer sheets. Read out the questions for participants to answer within a specific time limit. Collect answer sheets or responses after each round. Total the points from all rounds to determine the winner.

13. Storytelling Relay

A Storytelling Relay is an enjoyable way to infuse fun in your large holiday gatherings. Here’s a small guide for you:

Designate a starting line and a clear space for each team. The first member of each team starts by crafting the beginning of a story (e.g., “Once upon a time…”). Every storyteller starts by telling a portion of the tale in chronological order, usually a sentence or a few lines. After each member tells their part of the story, they pass it to the next person in line and the next person continues it from where the former left. Set a timeline for each turn. Each team presents their complete story to the entire group after the relay has concluded.

14. Guess the Resolution

Guess the Resolution can foster collaboration, communication, and a festive spirit among participants. Here’s how to play it:

Everybody has to write down their New Year’s Resolution on a piece of paper anonymously. Collect the resolutions and place them in a pot. Randomly select one resolution from a container and read it aloud without revealing the author’s name. Participants take turns guessing which family member or participant made that resolution. Award points would be given for correct guesses and the person with the most correct guesses wins.

15. Charity Auction

Host a Charity Auction by following these steps:

Request each family member to bring an item that they are not using and is in good condition. Display the items in a designated area where everyone can view them easily and provide each item with a tag or label. Players will place bids with either play money or the pre-awarded auction funds. Set a starting bid for each item, and specify bid increments. Close the bidding when the top bid goes uncontested for a brief period or after each item has had multiple rounds of bids. Announce the winner for each item based on the highest bid.

New Year’s Eve Games For Adults

Embrace the countdown to midnight with an array of New Year Games For Adults, igniting an atmosphere of joy, camaraderie, and delightful entertainment.

1. Champagne Pong

It is an entertaining party game that adds a festive twist to the traditional game of beer pong. This is one of the best games to play on New Year’s. Here’s how you can play:

Gather plastic cups in a triangle shape at each end of the table. Fill the cups partially with champagne or wine. Form two teams in which every team will take turns throwing a ping pong ball into the opponent’s cups. If a ball lands in the cup, the opposing team must drink the champagne from that cup. The first team to eliminate all the opponent’s cups wins the game.

2. Midnight Kisses Bingo

It adds a fun and interactive element to your New Year’s Eve. Here’s how you can play:

Create bingo cards with various actions or events that might occur on New Year’s Eve. For eg, ‘midnight kiss’, ‘someone proposes a toast’, etc. Hand out the bingo cards to each participant ensuring that everyone has a card with different actions or events. Participants mark off the squares on their bingo cards as they witness the listed events. The first person to mark off a full line (vertically, horizontally, or diagonally) claims their win.

3. Countdown

It combines the fun of charades with the excitement of New Year’s Eve. Here’s how you can play:

Write down various phrases, words, or actions related to New Year’s Eve on a piece of paper and place them in a container. Divide participants into teams and a player from the starting team selects a folded paper from a container and enacts that word to his/her team member without uttering a word. The player’s team members have to guess the word within the set time limit. Rotate turns between each team and at last the team with the highest correct guesses wins.

4. Masquerade Ball

It offers an enchanting experience for guests. Here’s a small guide for you:

Create and send invitations requesting formal attire and masks. Also, specify the dress code and theme for the event. Organize live music, DJ, or a playlist that complements the elegant atmosphere. Offer a selection of hors d’oeuvres, finger foods, and drinks, including champagne or signature cocktails. Organize a mask competition and invite attendees to enter with their most imaginative or sophisticated masks. If you’d like, plan activities such as waltzes, formal dances, or other ballroom dances.

5. New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery Party

It is a thrilling and interactive way to engage guests in a themed storyline. Here’s a small guide:

Choose a murder mystery party game or storyline suitable for the number of guests. Create invitations that include character descriptions and assign guests specific roles or characters in the murder mystery. Decorate the venue according to the theme. Encourage character interaction, clue-gathering, and interrogation to help solve the mystery during the investigation phase. To keep the plot interesting, prepare red herrings, evidence, and clues. Bring everyone together at a predetermined time, and let each character deliver their findings and accusations. Conclude the game by celebrating and discussing the experience.

6. Blackjack or Casino Night

Enjoy a variety of casino-style games by following these steps:

Arrange blackjack tables or casino-themed game setups. Provide a deck of cards, poker chips, and a dealer for each table. Explain the rules of blackjack to participants. Participants play rounds of blackjack against the dealer, betting with poker chips. Distribute a set amount of chips to each player at the beginning. Players make decisions based on their hand and opponent’s visible cards. Determine the winners based on who has the closest hand to 21 without going over.

7. Glow-in-the-Dark Dance Party

Glow-in-the-Dark Dance Party is an exhilarating and visually stunning way to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Here’s a small guide:

Set up the venue with black or UV lights for a glow effect. Use fluorescent decorations, glowing accessories, and glow sticks for an illuminating experience. Encourage guests to wear neon-colored clothing and use accessories that will glow in the dark. Set up stations to apply glow-in-the-dark body paint. Prepare a playlist of high-energy music and include games like glow stick limbo, glow-in-the-dark ring toss, etc. Serve beverages in neon-colored cups. Create photo booths with glow-in-the-dark props and make this night a memorable one.

8. Fireworks Viewing Contest

It is more about experiencing and appreciating the fireworks display. Here’s the guide:

Invite guests to enjoy the fireworks display, whether at a public event or from a designated location. Decide on judging criteria that include things like originality, impact on the visuals, color scheme, synchronization, and overall enjoyment. Offer scorecards, pens, or digital devices for guests to rate or note their opinions about each fireworks segment. Calculate scores or opinions gathered from participants, considering the judging criteria. Name the winning segment or display of the viewing contest as the one with the highest total score or the most votes.

9. Celebrity Look-Alike Contest

It is a light-hearted and entertaining activity that adds fun and excitement to New Year’s Eve. Here’s the guide:

Invite guests and instruct them to dress up like a celebrity they resemble or admire. To help the judges assess the lookalikes, gather details about the selected celebrity and any distinguishing qualities. Organize a dedicated segment during the event to present look-alike contestants. Judges or audiences can score or vote for their favorite look-alikes. The one with the highest scores wins.

10. Wine Cork Toss

It is a relaxed suitable activity for adults. Here’s how you can play it:

Arrange several empty wine bottles or other containers in a row at a reasonable distance. Participants take turns tossing the wine cork towards the rows of empty bottles, aiming to land corks inside them. Assign different values to the bottles based on their placement difficulty. The player with the highest total score wins the game.

11. Hula Hoop Contest

It is a delightful and entertaining activity. Here’s how you can play:

Arrange hula hoops of various sizes for all participants. Teach participants the basic technique of swinging their hips to keep the hula hoop in motion. Set a time for the duration of the contest. If a hoop falls to the ground or stops spinning, the participant is out of the contest. Declare the participant who hula-hooped the longest or remained the last one as a winner.

12. Adult Coloring Pages: New Year Theme

It offers a tranquil and engaging way for guests to unwind, and express creativity. Here’s how you can play:

You need New Year theme coloring pages (with images of fireworks, clocks, or resolutions), colored pencils, markers, gel pens, or crayons. Encourage individuals to express themselves artistically by allowing them to be creative and free with their color and design choices. Display the colored pages around the area or create a gallery to exhibit everyone’s creations. If you’d like, have a friendly contest to see who can color or design a page in the most inventive way.

13. Taste Test Challenge

It is an activity that stimulates the senses and encourages participants to explore different flavors or food items. Here’s the guide:

Select a variety of food or drinks for the taste test challenge. Provide blindfolds or eye masks for participants to use during the taste test. Instruct participants to taste each item and identify its flavor, brand, or ingredients, blindfolded. Declare the participant as a winner who guessed the most items correctly.

14. Crafting Station: DIY Decorations

It offers guests a chance to engage in a hands-on and creative activity. Here’s the guide:

Designate an area as the crafting station, equipped with various crafting supplies. Provide things such as ribbons, stickers, markers, glue, glitter, scissors, etc. Offer guidance on how to create specific decorations. Display sample decorations or provide inspiration boards if needed. Set up a display area to showcase completed DIY decorations. Allow guests to take home their handmade decorations as souvenirs or to use in their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

15. Countdown Party Games: 10…9…8…

It is a collection of quick and engaging games played within the countdown moments. Here’s the guide:

Start a countdown from 10 seconds (10,9,8…) making it the duration for each mini-game. Announce a different mini-game for each countdown number (e.g., 10 – Game A, 9 – Game B, and so on) For instance, Game A- freeze dance: Participants dance or move around until the countdown ends, then freeze when it reaches zero. Those still moving are out. 9… Game B (e.g., Hot Potato): Pass an object around quickly. Whoever holds it when the countdown ends is out. To make the competition more enjoyable, think about disqualifying players after each round or providing prizes or rewards for the winners.

Featured Image: Pexels