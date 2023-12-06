2024 is inching closer and it’s that time of year when most people are partying harder and having boozy nights. But here’s the catch. Introverted persons like me would rather like to snuggle fest on the couch, rather than partying all night on New Year’s Eve. And what’s a better way to kick off the year with a bucket of popcorn and a fantastic film?

Whether it’s a blend of heartwarming classics, exhilarating adventures, or laugh-out-loud comedies, they will be perfect for setting the tone for a promising year ahead from the comfort of our cozy cocoons. As fireworks will light up the sky and resolutions take flight, we’ve curated a list of 40 Best New Year movies to make your night worth it. No doubt, These are the best movies for New Year’s Eve to watch.

New Year’s Movie For Families

Despite all the special things you could do on New Year’s Eve, watching a movie with your family is the warmest of them all. Let’s dive into this collection of family-friendly films that will leave an indelible mark on your memories.

1. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna Supporting Artists: Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni

Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: August 10, 2001

August 10, 2001 Run Time: 3h 3m

3h 3m IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹397.2 million

₹397.2 million Language: Hindi

This film follows the lives of three inseparable friends as they navigate love, friendship, and personal growth while facing the trials and joys of adulthood.

2. Lakshya (2004)

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri

Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: June 18, 2004

June 18, 2004 Run Time: 3h 6m

3h 6m IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: ₹140 million

₹140 million Language: Hindi

Karan Shergill is an aimless young man who finds direction and purpose after joining the Indian Army. The film chronicles his personal and professional struggles, growth, and transformation from a carefree individual to a determined soldier during the Kargil War, ultimately finding his ‘lakshya’ or goal of serving his country.

3. Swades (2004)

Lead actors: Shahrukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi

Shahrukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi Supporting Artists: Kishori Ballal, Smith Seth

Kishori Ballal, Smith Seth Director: Ashutosh Gowarikar

Ashutosh Gowarikar Release date: December 17, 2004

December 17, 2004 Run Time: 3h 9m

3h 9m IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹340 million

₹340 million Language: Hindi

Mohan, a successful Indian scientist travels back to India to track down his beloved nanny Kaveri Amma. During his stay in the village, he discovers his roots and advocates for reform in his village. You will claim it as the best movie for New Year’s eve after watching it.

4. Sholay (1975)

Lead actors: Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan

Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan Supporting Artists: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan

Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Release date: August 15, 1975

August 15, 1975 Run Time: 2h 42m

2h 42m IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹350 million

₹350 million Language: Hindi

Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, hires two small-time thieves Jai and Veeru, to help him catch a dangerous dacoit Gabbar Singh. He did so to seek vengeance because Gabber killed all of his family.

5. Agneepath (1990)

Lead actor s: Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi

s: Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi Supporting Artists: Neelam Kothari, Danny Denzongpa

Neelam Kothari, Danny Denzongpa Director: Mukul Anand

Mukul Anand Release date: February 16, 1990

February 16, 1990 Run Time: 2h 54m

2h 54m IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹102.5 million

₹102.5 million Language: Hindi

Vijay, a young boy who sets out to avenge the death of his father becomes a gangster as an adult. This movie highlights his journey to become a formidable underworld figure to achieve justice.

New Years Eve Movies

6. Jab We Met (2007)

Lead actor s: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora

s: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora Supporting Artists: Dara Singh Randhawa

Dara Singh Randhawa Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Release date: October 26, 2007

October 26, 2007 Run Time: 2h 18m

2h 18m IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: ₹310 million

₹310 million Language: Hindi

Aditya, a depressed wealthy businessman boards a train and meets a free-spirited girl who transforms his life completely. His perspective of living life completely changes after meeting her.

7. Omkara (2006)

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Supporting Artists: Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Konkona Sen Sharma

Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, Konkona Sen Sharma Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Release date: July 28, 2006

July 28, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹350 million

₹350 million Language: Hindi

Omkara, an influential but morally complex gang leader is manipulated by jealousy, ultimately leading to tragic consequences for all involved. His trusted lieutenant Langda Tyagi dreams of becoming his successor. Langda Tyagi, consumed by envy due to a perceived slight, orchestrates a series of events that lead to a devastating climax of love, betrayal, and loss.

8. Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006)

Lead actors: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas

Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma

Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee Release date: October 22, 2006

October 22, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: ₹100 million

₹100 million Language: Hindi

This movie revolves around how the Khosla family gets together to reclaim the land right under Khurana’s nose. Kamal Kishore Khosla’s journey in gaining back his land highlights the resilience and wit of the common man against corruption and deceit in society.

9. Don (2006)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artists: Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani

Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: October 20, 2006

October 20, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 51 minutes

2 hours 51 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹1.06 billion

₹1.06 billion Language: Hindi

DCP D’Silva hires criminal kingpin Don’s lookalike Vijay to find his secrets. However, Vijay struggles to reveal his true identity as D’Silva dies.

10. Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year (2009)

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Gauahar Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Gauahar Khan Supporting Artists: Shazahn Padamsee, Prem Chopra

Shazahn Padamsee, Prem Chopra Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Release date: December 11, 2009

December 11, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours 36 minutes

2 hours 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹33 crore

₹33 crore Language: Hindi

Harpreet Singh Bedi, a fresh graduate aspires to succeed in the world of sales. After being ridiculed by his colleagues and his employer he plans to start his own small business by creating a parallel company within the same office space where he works.

11. Singh Is Kinng (2008)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artists: Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia

Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Release date: August 8, 2008

August 8, 2008 Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: ₹1.19 billion

₹1.19 billion Language: Hindi

12. A Wednesday (2008)

Lead actors: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher

Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher Supporting Artists: Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepal Shaw

Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepal Shaw Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Release date: September 5, 2008

September 5, 2008 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

1 hour 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹340 million

₹340 million Language: Hindi

Naseeruddin Shah plays the character of a nameless man in the film, who calls the Mumbai Police and tells them he has placed five different bombs in the city, all set to go off in some time. He demands the release of four terrorists in exchange for not detonating the bombs.

13. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Supporting Artists: Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade

Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Release date: November 9, 2007

November 9, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 42 minutes

2 hours 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹1.49 billion

₹1.49 billion Language: Hindi

Om, a film junior artist, falls in love with a leading actress Shanti. He dies while trying to save her from a fire. 30 years later he is reborn and takes revenge for her murder.

14. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Supporting Artists: Rani Mukerji, Farida Jalal

Rani Mukerji, Farida Jalal Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: December 14, 2001

December 14, 2001 Run Time: 3 hours 31 minutes

3 hours 31 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: ₹1.35 billion

₹1.35 billion Language: Hindi

Rahul, the son of an affluent family, gets banished by his parents after he decides to marry a girl from a middle-class family. The youngest son then goes on a quest to unite them.

15. Sehar (2005)

Lead actors: Arshad Warsi, Mahima Chaudhry

Arshad Warsi, Mahima Chaudhry Supporting Artists: Sushant Singh, Pankaj Kapur

Sushant Singh, Pankaj Kapur Director: Kabeer Kaushik

Kabeer Kaushik Release date: July 29, 2005

July 29, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue : Not Available

: Not Available Language: Hindi

Ajay Kumar, a brave police officer of Lucknow is assigned to lead an anti-organized crime task force aiming to eradicate the mafia and criminal gangs in the region. He faces numerous challenges and dangers when he gets closer to dismantling the criminal empire.

New Year’s Movie For Friends

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and creating cherishable memories with friends. And what’s a better way to mark this occasion than with a movie night and fun-filled laughter with friends? These films promise to set the tone for a memorable evening, fostering a sense of togetherness and entering in New Year with warmth and joy.

16. Rock On (2008)

Lead actor s: Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar

s: Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar Supporting Artists: Luke Kenny, Prachi Desai

Luke Kenny, Prachi Desai Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor Run Time: 2h 25m

2h 25m Release date: August 29, 2008

August 29, 2008 IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: ₹270 million

₹270 million Language: Hindi

Rock On revolves around the story of four friends Aditya, Joe, Kedar, and Rob who who were once part of a popular rock band called Magik but got disbanded. This film portrays the journey of their emotional reunion after four years. This is the best movie for new year’s eve to watch.

17. Udaan (2010)

Lead actors: Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy

Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy Supporting Artists: Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor

Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Release date: July 16, 2010

July 16, 2010 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹70 million

₹70 million Language: Hindi

Rohan, a teenager expelled from boarding school returns home to a strict father and a half-brother he was unaware of. Battling his father’s strict rules and regulations, he dreams of becoming a writer.

18. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka

Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka Supporting Artists: Mamik Singh, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi

Mamik Singh, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi Director: Mansoor Khan

Mansoor Khan Release date: May 22, 1992

May 22, 1992 Run Time: 2 hours 54 minutes

2 hours 54 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹15 million

₹15 million Language: Hindi

Sanjay Lal Sharma, a wealthy and rigid student from Modern School is the undisputed champion in the annual cycling race. However, things take a competitive turn when Ratan, a student from Rajput College, takes up the challenge to win the race and reclaim pride in his school.

19. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary

Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary Supporting Artists: Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma

Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma Director: Aamir Khan (credited as Amole Gupte)

Aamir Khan (credited as Amole Gupte) Release date: December 21, 2007

December 21, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 45 minutes

2 hours 45 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: ₹889 million

₹889 million Language: Hindi

Ishan Awasthi, an 8-year-old dyslexic boy struggles with academics and is sent away to boarding school. His life takes a turn when an art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh joins the school and understands his artistic talent.

20. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Supporting Artists: Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Release date: May 31, 2013

May 31, 2013 Run Time: 2 hours 40 minutes

2 hours 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹3.03 billion

₹3.03 billion Language: Hindi

Kabir and Naina share a bond on a camping trip to Manali. But before Naina can express her feelings, Kabir leaves India. But as faith has it, they later reunite at a friend’s wedding and confess their feelings for each other.

21. Bang Bang (2014)

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artists: Danny Denzongpa, Jaaved Jaaferi

Danny Denzongpa, Jaaved Jaaferi Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release date: October 2, 2014

October 2, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 33 minutes

2 hours 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: ₹3.41 billion

₹3.41 billion Language: Hindi

Harleen leads a boring life as a bank manager and lives with her grandmother. But her world turns upside down when she meets Rajveer, a mysterious man.

22. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra

Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra Supporting Artists: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Release date: July 17, 2015

July 17, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 43 minutes

2 hours 43 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: ₹969.06 crore

₹969.06 crore Language: Hindi

Pawan, a Lord Hanuman devote, finds a little girl who is speech impaired. After finding out that the girl is from Pakistan, he tries everything he can to help her reunite with her family.

23. 3 Idiots (2009)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Supporting Artists: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Release date: December 25, 2009

December 25, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours 50 minutes

2 hours 50 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: ₹460 crore

₹460 crore Language: Hindi

Farhan and Raju form a great bond with their fellow roommate Rancho due to his unique outlook towards life. However, they drift apart after finishing college only to be reunited due to an absurd bet.

24. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol Supporting Artists: Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Release date: July 15, 2011

July 15, 2011 Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹153 crore

₹153 crore Language: Hindi

Three collegues Kabir, Imran, and Arjun take a road trip across Europe, years after drifting apart. The trip is an opportunity for them to mend fences and learn valuable life lessons as well.

25. Bombay (1995)

Lead actors: Arvind Swamy, Manisha Koirala

Arvind Swamy, Manisha Koirala Supporting Artists: Nassar, Tinnu Anand

Nassar, Tinnu Anand Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Release date: March 10, 1995

March 10, 1995 Run Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

2 hours 19 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹35 crore

₹35 crore Language: Hindi

Shekhar, a Hindu man, and Shaila Bano, a Muslim woman fall in love and decide to elope as their family disapprove of their relationship. Their love story becomes entangled in the communal violence that erupts in Bombay (now Mumbai) following religious tensions.

26. Page 3 (2005)

Lead actors: Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni

Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni Supporting Artists: Boman Irani, Sandhya Mridul

Boman Irani, Sandhya Mridul Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Release date: January 21, 2005

January 21, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

2 hours 19 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹11 crore

₹11 crore Language: Hindi

Madhavi Sharma, a journalist works for a newspaper’s Page 3 section. She covers the high-profile social events, parties, the dual lives of celebrities, and the hypocrisy and insecurities they live with.

27. Salaam Bombay (1988)

Lead actors: Shafiq Syed, Raghubir Yadav

Shafiq Syed, Raghubir Yadav Supporting Artists: Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar

Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar Director: Mira Nair

Mira Nair Release date: September 15, 1988

September 15, 1988 Run Time: 1 hour 53 minutes

1 hour 53 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: Not available

Not available Language: Hindi

Krishna, a young boy leaves his rural home and arrives in the bustling city of Mumbai with dreams of making a living. However, harsh reality hits back when he finds himself in the harsh and unforgiving world of street life.

28. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher

Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release date: October 20, 1995

October 20, 1995 Run Time: 3 hours 10 minutes

3 hours 10 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹1.07 billion

₹1.07 billion Language: Hindi

Raj and Simran meet during a trip across Europe. After a tricky start, they eventually fall in love with each other. However, it turns out that Simran has been promised to a different guy and is taken to India and Raj follows her to win her father over.

29. Dev.D (2009)

Lead actors: Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill

Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill Supporting Artists: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Release date: February 6, 2009

February 6, 2009 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: ₹140 million

₹140 million Language: Hindi

Dev, a rich young man finds solace in drugs after he breaks up with his childhood love Paro. This film delves into Dev’s journey of self-discovery, his struggles with addiction, and his attempts at unconventionally finding redemption and love.

30. Highway (2014)

Lead actors: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda Supporting Artists: Durgesh Kumar, Pradeep Nagar

Durgesh Kumar, Pradeep Nagar Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Release date: February 21, 2014

February 21, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes

2 hours 13 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹47 crore

₹47 crore Language: Hindi

Veera is a rich young woman who is bound by the customs of her family. She begins to confront her inner demons and finds solace in freedom after being kidnapped by Mahabir and his gang while on a road trip.

31. Raazi (2018)

Lead actors: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Supporting Artists: Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat

Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Release date: May 11, 2018

May 11, 2018 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: ₹196.65 crore

₹196.65 crore Language: Hindi

Sehmat Khan, a Kashmiri undercover RAW agent is married off to a Pakistani military officer, Iqbal Syed, under the guise of national duty. She gathers crucial information that aids India during the conflict while grappling with personal dilemmas and moral conflicts.

32. Rustom (2016)

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz

Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz Supporting Artists: Arjan Bajwa, Esha Gupta, Pavan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra

Arjan Bajwa, Esha Gupta, Pavan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Tinu Suresh Desai Release date: August 12, 2016

August 12, 2016 Run Time: 2 hours 28 minutes

2 hours 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹210 crore

₹210 crore Language: Hindi

Rustom, a naval officer returns home to his wife Cynthia. Soon, he gets emotionally scattered when he discovers her affair with Vikram, a close friend, and is accused of murdering him.

33. Talvar (2015)

Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi

Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi Supporting Artists: Sohum Shah, Atul Kumar, Gajraj Rao

Sohum Shah, Atul Kumar, Gajraj Rao Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Release date : October 2, 2015

: October 2, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

2 hours 12 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹33.81 crore

₹33.81 crore Language: Hindi

It is a crime drama film, which is based on a real-life 2008 Noida double murder case. It involved the murders of a teenage girl, Aarushi Talwar, and the family’s domestic help, Hemraj Banjade.

34. Piku (2015)

Lead actors: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan Supporting Artists: Moushumi Chatterjee, Jishu Sengupta

Moushumi Chatterjee, Jishu Sengupta Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Release date: May 8, 2015

May 8, 2015 Run Time : 2 hours 5 minutes

: 2 hours 5 minutes IMDb Rating : 7.6

: 7.6 Revenue: ₹141 crore

₹141 crore Language: Hindi

Piku Banerjee, an architect takes her ageing father Bhaskor Banerjee on a road trip. Despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues, this trip brings her closer to her father.

35. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artists: Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Mahesh Manjrekar

Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Mahesh Manjrekar Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: December 18, 2015

December 18, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue : ₹356 crore

: ₹356 crore Language: Hindi

Maratha general, Baji Rao, who is married to Kashibai, falls in love with a warrior princess Mastani. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from their families.

36. Barfi! (2012)

Lead actors : Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz Supporting Artists: Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta

Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Release date: September 14, 2012

September 14, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 31 minutes

2 hours 31 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹175 crore

₹175 crore Language: Hindi

Murphy, a deaf and mute boy falls in love with Shruti Ghosh, but due to various circumstances and societal pressures, they are unable to be together. Subsequently, Jhilmil Chatterjee a girl with autism enters into his life, leading to an unusual yet heartfelt relationship between the two.

37. Mohabbatein (2000)

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Supporting Artists: Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher

Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release date: October 27, 2000

October 27, 2000 Run Time: 3 hours 36 minutes

3 hours 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹90 crore

₹90 crore Language: Hindi

Narayan Shankar, head of a prestigious school, stands for fear, and authority, and forbids his students to follow their herats. However, a new music teacher, Raj Aryan, joins the Gurukul to challenge his authority and bring a change.

38. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Lead actors: Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan

Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhavan Supporting Artists: Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar

Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar Director: Aanand L. Rai

Aanand L. Rai Release date: May 22, 2015

May 22, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: ₹258 crore

₹258 crore Language: Hindi

Tanu Trivedi and Manoj Sharma are married, but facing marital issues. Amidst their trouble marriage, the latter finds himself drawn towards Kusum “Datto” Sangwan who bears an uncanny resemblance to Tanu.

39. 2 States (2014)

Lead actors: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Supporting Artists: Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi

Ronit Roy, Amrita Singh, Revathi Director: Abhishek Varman

Abhishek Varman Release date: April 18, 2014

April 18, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 29 minutes

2 hours 29 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: ₹175 crore

₹175 crore Language: Hindi

Krish Malhotra and Ananya Swaminathan, a young couple fall in love while studying at an elite institution. Coming from contrasting backgrounds, traditions, and lifestyles, they face opposition and challenges from their parents.

40. Queen (2014)

Lead actors: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Release date: March 7, 2014

March 7, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 26 minutes

2 hours 26 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹108 crore

₹108 crore Language: Hindi

Rani Mehra is a young woman from Delhi, whose life takes a drastic turn just a few days before her wedding. When her fiancé unexpectedly calls off the wedding, Rani decides to embark on her planned honeymoon trip to Europe alone, despite her initial hesitation.

Feel extra filmy in your New Year’s Party with our list of Bollywood movies.