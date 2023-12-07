Hey There, Movie Buffs and Christmas Lovers! Picture this: twinkling Christmas lights, feeling warm in cozy blankets, the aroma of freshly baked cookies, and a cinematic sleigh ride through the most heartwarming, mistletoe-filled romantic tales that capture the true essence of the festive season. Sounds like a fairy tale, right?

history

What if I tell you that you can live this fairytale-like moment, which you are daydreaming about right now? Well, We’ve put together a list of the good Christmas romance movies just for you. These romance Xmas movies are like a warm, fuzzy hug amidst the wintry chill, filled with love, laughter, and magical moments.

Also Read: Movies To Watch With Your Family

Get ready to feel the holiday magic in these enchanting cinematic treasures which are nothing but pure love. These Christmas movies with romance will sprinkle a touch of love and warmth in your la-la land.

1. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

wikipedia

Lead actors: James Stewart, Donna Reed

James Stewart, Donna Reed Supporting Artists: Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell

Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell Director: Frank Capra

Frank Capra Release date: December 20, 1946

December 20, 1946 Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes

2 hours 10 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: $3.3 million (initial release)

$3.3 million (initial release) Language: English

George Bailey, a frustrated businessman contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, but an angel Clarence sent to him. She shows his worth of existence and shows him the positive impact he has made on his family, friends, and community.

2. Titanic (1997)

amazon

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Billy Zane, Kathy Bates

Billy Zane, Kathy Bates Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Release date: December 19, 1997

December 19, 1997 Run Time: 3 hours 14 minutes

3 hours 14 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Language: English

Rose, a young aristocrat is engaged to an affluent but abusive man named Cal Hockle. Her life takes a turn when she meets Jack, a talented artist on a ship. Unfortunately, the ship hits an iceberg and Jack dies.

3. Forrest Gump (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright Supporting Artists: Gary Sinise, Sally Field

Gary Sinise, Sally Field Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: July 6, 1994

July 6, 1994 Run Time: 2 hours 22 minutes

2 hours 22 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: $678.2 million (worldwide gross)

$678.2 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man with having low IQ, achieves incredible success and narrates his life story while waiting for a bus. He recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. His lifelong love for his friend Jenny remains constant and he wants to reunite with her.

4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet

Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo

Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo Director: Michel Gondry

Michel Gondry Release date: March 19, 2004

March 19, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $72.3 million (worldwide gross)

$72.3 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, a couple undergoes a clinical procedure to erase memories of their relationship after a painful breakup. The story unfolds as Joel realizes that he still loves her deeply while his memories are systematically erased from his mind.

5. The Princess Bride (1987)

IMDb

Lead actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright

Cary Elwes, Robin Wright Supporting Artists: Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant

Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Release date: September 25, 1987

September 25, 1987 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $30.9 million (worldwide gross)

$30.9 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Buttercup, a princess, and his true love Westley, a farm boy are separated by fate. Things take a turn in their lives when Westley becomes the Dread Pirate Roberts and returns to rescue Buttercup from an arranged marriage to the despicable Prince Humperdinck.

6. Before Sunrise (1995)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy

Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy Supporting Artists: N/A

N/A Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater Release date: January 27, 1995

January 27, 1995 Run Time: 1 hour 41 minutes

1 hour 41 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $5.5 million (worldwide gross)

$5.5 million (worldwide gross) Language: English, German, French

Jesse, an American traveler, and Céline, a French student meet on a train and decide to spend a night exploring Vienna together. They engage in deep conversation about love, life, and their philosophies and form a deep connection, despite knowing their time is limited.

7. Before Sunset (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy

Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy Supporting Artists: Vernon Dobtcheff, Louise Lemoine Torres

Vernon Dobtcheff, Louise Lemoine Torres Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater Release date: July 2, 2004

July 2, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: $15.8 million (worldwide gross)

$15.8 million (worldwide gross) Language: English, French

This film revisits the character of Jesse and Céline, nine years after their initial encounter in Vienna. They cross paths again for a single day in Paris, trying to find out what might have happened if they had acted on their feelings back then. It captures the essence of two souls rediscovering each other and contemplating the undone roads.

8. The Notebook (2004)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams

Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams Supporting Artists: James Garner, Gena Rowlands

James Garner, Gena Rowlands Director: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes Release date: June 25, 2004

June 25, 2004 Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $115.6 million (worldwide gross)

$115.6 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different social backgrounds fall madly in love with each other. They are forced to get separated because of societal pressure and World War II, but their love endures.

Also Read: Must Watch Christmas Shows You Can Stream Online

9. Veer-Zaara (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta Supporting Artists: Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher

Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: November 12, 2004

November 12, 2004 Run Time: 3 hours 12 minutes

3 hours 12 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $28 million (worldwide gross)

$28 million (worldwide gross) Language: Hindi

Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a decorated Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, a Pakistani woman from a prominent family cross paths when the former rescues the latter. Love blooms between them during this course of time, but fate tears them apart, and Veer faces unjust imprisonment in Pakistan. Over the years, a determined young lawyer, Saamiya Siddiqui strives to re-unite the star-crossed lovers.

10. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen

Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen Supporting Artists: Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland

Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland Director: Joe Wright

Joe Wright Release date: September 16, 2005

September 16, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $121.1 million (worldwide gross)

$121.1 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Elizabeth Bennett, an independent-minded girl, meets the wealthy, reserved Mr. Darcy, who is also arrogant. Their initial encounters develop misunderstandings and prejudice between them, but soon they become fond of each other and form an unusual relationship.

11. The Family Stone (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton

Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton Supporting Artists: Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams

Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams Director: Thomas Bezucha

Thomas Bezucha Release date: December 16, 2005

December 16, 2005 Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes

1 hour 43 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: $92.3 million (worldwide gross)

$92.3 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Everett brings his girlfriend Meredith home to meet his close-knit family. But, she discovers that she is a misfit at her boyfriend’s Christmas family celebrations and tries to gel up with them.

12. The Holiday (2006)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet

Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Jude Law, Jack Black

Jude Law, Jack Black Director: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Release date: December 8, 2006

December 8, 2006 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $205.1 million (worldwide gross)

$205.1 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Two women from different countries swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love in the process.

13. Holiday Inn (1942)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire

Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire Supporting Artists: Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale

Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale Director: Mark Sandrich

Mark Sandrich Release date: August 4, 1942

August 4, 1942 Run Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

1 hour 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Jim Hardy, a performer decides to leave show business and starts a hotel that only opens on holidays. His friend Ted joins him, and they both start to feel affection for the same girl, named Linda. Jim navigates the challenges of running the inn while trying to win Linda’s heart.

14. Love Actually (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon

Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon Supporting Artists: Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley

Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis Release date: November 14, 2003

November 14, 2003 Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $246.9 million (worldwide gross)

$246.9 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

It is a movie about eight different love stories happening around Christmas time in London. It shows different sides of love—some happy, some complicated, but all happening during the holiday season.

15. White Christmas (1954)

IMDb

Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye Supporting Artists: Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen

Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen Director: Michael Curtiz

Michael Curtiz Release date: October 14, 1954

October 14, 1954 Run Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are two singing buddies, who team up with a sister act to save their former army general’s struggling Vermont inn. They put on a big musical show, to bring back the business.

16. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara

Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara Supporting Artists: John Payne, Natalie Wood

John Payne, Natalie Wood Director: George Seaton

George Seaton Release date: May 2, 1947

May 2, 1947 Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes

1 hour 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A man named Kris claims to be a real Santa Claus. He is hired to work at a department store, but his authenticity is doubted, leading to a court case where his identity as Santa is put to the test. A lawyer and a young girl are determined to prove that he is the real Santa Claus. Delight in heartwarming tales of love, laughter, and the magic of Christmas with these romance Xmas movies.

17. Christmas In The Clouds (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Tim Vahle, Mariana Tosca

Tim Vahle, Mariana Tosca Supporting Artists: M. Emmet Walsh, Graham Greene

M. Emmet Walsh, Graham Greene Director: Kate Montgomery

Kate Montgomery Release date: October 11, 2001

October 11, 2001 Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes

1 hour 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

A resort’s manager mistakes a woman named Tina as a critic sent to evaluate the lodge. Due to this, the hilarious misunderstandings unfold. Meanwhile, employees try to orchestrate romantic encounters, leading to mix-ups and comedic situations.

18. Holiday Affair (1949)

IMDb

Lead actors: Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh

Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh Supporting Artists: Wendell Corey, Griff Barnett

Wendell Corey, Griff Barnett Director: Don Hartman

Don Hartman Release date: November 19, 1949

November 19, 1949 Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes

1 hour 27 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

Steve Mason, a war widow and a single mother meets a charming stranger Steve Mason while shopping for Christmas gifts. As their paths intertwine during the holiday season, a gentle romance begins to bloom.

19. Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza

Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza Supporting Artists: Manjari Phadnis, Ratna Pathak Shah

Manjari Phadnis, Ratna Pathak Shah Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Release date: July 4, 2008

July 4, 2008 Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹550 million

₹550 million Language: Hindi

Childhood friends discover their feelings for each other as they graduate from college and embark on separate paths.

Also Read : Movies To Watch With Your Family

20. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, M.K. Raina

Vinay Pathak, M.K. Raina Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release date: December 12, 2008

December 12, 2008 Run Time: 2 hours 47 minutes

2 hours 47 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹2.18 billion

₹2.18 billion Language: Hindi

A mild-mannered man transforms himself to win the affection of his unassuming wife after she participates in a dance competition.

21. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha Supporting Artists: Sunny Singh, Alok Nath

Sunny Singh, Alok Nath Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Release date: February 23, 2018

February 23, 2018 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹148.71 crore

₹148.71 crore Language: Hindi

Childhood friends, Sony and Titu’s friendship goes in turmoil when an innocent Titu decides to marry Sweety, who is after his money. Sonu suspects Sweety and tries to disclose her real intentions in front of Titu.

22. Namastey London (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Clive Standen

Rishi Kapoor, Clive Standen Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Release date: March 23, 2007

March 23, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: ₹714.3 million (Indian Rupee)

₹714.3 million (Indian Rupee) Language: Hindi

Jasmeet, a British Indian woman is taken to India for an arranged marriage to Arjun forcefully by her father. Jasmeet is married off to Arjun, but her heart beats for her London-based boyfriend Charlie Brown.

23. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar Supporting Artists: Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma

Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Shree Narayan Singh Release date: August 11, 2017

August 11, 2017 Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: ₹311.5 crore

₹311.5 crore Language: Hindi

Keshav and Jaya get married, but their relationship faces hurdles due to the absence of a toilet in the former’s house. When Jaya confronts the lack of proper sanitation facilities, Keshav embarks on a mission to build a toilet and challenges age-old societal norms and beliefs.

24. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Supporting Artists: Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra

Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023 Run Time: 2 hours 49 minutes

2 hours 49 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹340 crore

₹340 crore Language: Hindi

Rocky, a Punjabi boy and Rani, a Bengali journalist cross paths with each other to unite their grandfather and grandmother’s long-lost love. During this course, they fall in love with each other, but because of the cultural differences, their family opposes their relationship. To convince their parents, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

25. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta Supporting Artists: Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Release date: November 28, 2003

November 28, 2003 Run Time: 3 hours 8 minutes

3 hours 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: ₹860 million

₹860 million Language: Hindi

Rahul sets up Naina and Rohit because his terminal disease does not allow him to express his love for her.

26. Dear Frankie (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Emily Mortimer, Jack McElhone

Emily Mortimer, Jack McElhone Supporting Artists: Gerard Butler, Sharon Small

Gerard Butler, Sharon Small Director: Shona Auerbach

Shona Auerbach Release date: May 21, 2004

May 21, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

1 hour 45 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $7.6 million

$7.6 million Language: English

Get ready to jingle through charming plots, witty banter, and unexpected romance, as these Christmas rom-coms unwrap the joy, laughter, and love that make the holiday season truly special. Talking about this rom-com, Lizzy, a single mother responds to her deaf son Frankie’s letters under the identity of his father. When the real circumstances behind the letters become complicated, Lizzie hires a stranger to pose as Frankie’s father for a day.

27. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward

Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward Supporting Artists: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton

Bruce Willis, Edward Norton Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Release date: May 25, 2012

May 25, 2012 Run Time: 1 hour 34 minutes

1 hour 34 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $68.3 million

$68.3 million Language: English

Two young lovers, Sam Shakusky and Suzy Bishop live on an island and fall in love with each other. They elope in a small New England town. As they embark on their adventure, their disappearance sparks a search involving Suzy’s parents and various quirky characters.

28. The Lunchbox (2013)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur

Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur Supporting Artists: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Lillete Dubey

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Lillete Dubey Director: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra Release date: September 20, 2013

September 20, 2013 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

1 hour 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $19 million

$19 million Language: Hindi

Saajan Fernandes, a lonely office worker on the verge of retirement, due to a delivery mix-up receives lunches daily prepared by Ila, which were intended for her husband. An unusual friendship soon develops between the two through a series of heartfelt letters exchanged via lunchbox.

29. Shall We Dance (1996)

IMDb

Lead actors: Koji Yakusho, Tamiyo Kusakari

Koji Yakusho, Tamiyo Kusakari Supporting Artists: Naoto Takenaka, Eriko Watanabe

Naoto Takenaka, Eriko Watanabe Director: Masayuki Suo

Masayuki Suo Release date: January 27, 1996

January 27, 1996 Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes

1 hour 59 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Language: Japanese

John Clark, an overworked lawyer is feeling unfulfilled in his relationship with his wife Beverly. He impulsively signs up for ballroom dance lessons, keeping it a secret from his wife. He soon finds himself captivated by dance instructor Paulina.

30. Stardust (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes

Charlie Cox, Claire Danes Supporting Artists: Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro

Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Release date: August 10, 2007

August 10, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes

2 hours 7 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $135.6 million

$135.6 million Language: English

Tristan Thorn, a young man from a village promises his beloved Victoria to get a star from the magical kingdom of Stormhold, that exists beyond the wall. Trying to keep his promise, he learns about his destiny and encounters witches, pirates, and princesses.

Also Read : Best Christmas Quotes

31. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

IMDb

Lead actors: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet

Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet Supporting Artists: Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant

Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Release date: December 13, 1995

December 13, 1995 Run Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $135 million

$135 million Language: English

Two sisters, Elinor and Marianne face financial struggles after their father’s death. Elinor tries to control her feelings for a guy named Edward, while Marianne falls hard for a charming man named Willoughby.

32. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan Supporting Artists: Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby

Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Release date: July 21, 1989

July 21, 1989 Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes

1 hour 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $92.8 million (worldwide gross)

$92.8 million (worldwide gross) Language: English

Two friends, Harry and Sally, debate whether men and women can be platonic friends without romance getting in the way.

33. Secret (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ryoko Hirosue, Kaoru Kobayashi

Ryoko Hirosue, Kaoru Kobayashi Supporting Artists: Ken Watanabe, Yuriko Ishida

Ken Watanabe, Yuriko Ishida Director: Yojiro Takita

Yojiro Takita Release date: September 25, 1999

September 25, 1999 Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

2 hours 15 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Language: Japanese

Ye Xianglun, a high school student discovers a talent for playing the piano by ear. He meets Lu Xiaoyu and together they develop a strong bond through their shared passion for music.

34. The Reader (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kate Winslet, David Kross

Kate Winslet, David Kross Supporting Artists: Ralph Fiennes, Lena Olin

Ralph Fiennes, Lena Olin Director: Stephen Daldry

Stephen Daldry Release date: December 10, 2008

December 10, 2008 Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $113.2 million

$113.2 million Language: English

Michael Berg, a young man embarks on a passionate affair with an older woman named Hanna Schmitz. Their contact ends, when she suddenly disappears from his life. Years later, Michael, now a law student, discovers that Hanna has a secret past linked to her role as a Nazi prison guard.

35. Devdas (2002)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Supporting Artists: Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff

Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: July 12, 2002

July 12, 2002 Run Time: 3 hours 5 minutes

3 hours 5 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹1.02 billion

₹1.02 billion Language: Hindi

After his wealthy family refuses to let Devdas marry a girl he loves, he takes up alcohol and a life of vice to numb the pain.

36. Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan

Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Sara Khan

Rajkummar Rao, Sara Khan Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Release date: June 12, 2015

June 12, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹420 million

₹420 million Language: Hindi

Dive into a world of enchanting romance and festive cheer with these must-watch good Christmas romance movies. Coming to this one, Vasudha escapes an abusive marriage and falls in love, only for her ex-husband to return. Aarav accidentally dies in a forest while chasing the flowers that remind him of Vasudha, giving her a reason to continue living without her ex-husband.

37. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Supporting Artists: Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher

Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: November 13, 2012

November 13, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours 56 minutes

2 hours 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Revenue: ₹2.11 billion

₹2.11 billion Language: Hindi

Samar falls in love with Meera after he meets her in London. However, he starts working as a bomb specialist in India after Meera rejects him. Akira, a journalist, falls in love with Samar but despite this, she tries to reunite the two lovers.

38. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma Supporting Artists: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: October 28, 2016

October 28, 2016 Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: ₹2.37 billion

₹2.37 billion Language: Hindi

Alizeh, a woman recovering from heartbreak, meets Ayan, in New York. They start forming an incredible bond and thereon experience love, heartbreaks, and facts of life together.

39. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Supporting Artists: Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha

Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: November 15, 2013

November 15, 2013 Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

2 hours 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: ₹2.23 billion

₹2.23 billion Language: Hindi

In this Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, Ram and Leela love each other. However, due to a 500-year war between their families, they had to make some sacrifices.

40. Tere Naam (2003)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Bhoomika Chawla

Salman Khan, Bhoomika Chawla Supporting Artists: Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune

Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune Director: Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik Release date: August 15, 2003

August 15, 2003 Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes

2 hours 12 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹24.7 crore

₹24.7 crore Language: Hindi

Radhe is an obsessive and abusive lover who loses his sanity after a gang of hits hit him on his head. He gets sent away from his lover Nirjara and goes through torture to regain his sanity.

41. Aashiqui 2 (2013)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor Supporting Artists: Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur

Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Release date: April 26, 2013

April 26, 2013 Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes

2 hours 13 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Revenue: ₹1.09 billion

₹1.09 billion Language: Hindi

Aarohi attempts to rehabilitate Rahul through his alcoholism, sacrificing her singing career in doing so. Eventually, he understands that he has become a burden in her life. The next day, he commits suicide to remove himself from her life and end his struggle.

42. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Supporting Artists: Salman Khan, Sana Saeed

Salman Khan, Sana Saeed Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: October 16, 1998

October 16, 1998 Run Time: 3 hours 5 minutes

3 hours 5 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹1.07 billion

₹1.07 billion Language: Hindi

Anjali falls in love with her college best friend Rahul. However, Rahul is in love with a new girl Tina, and marries her. Eight years later, Rahul and his late wife Tina’s daughter tries to reunite Anjali with Rahul.

43. October (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu Supporting Artists: Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa

Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Release date: April 13, 2018

April 13, 2018 Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹54.09 crore

₹54.09 crore Language: Hindi

Danish Walia, a hotel management intern’s life takes a drastic turn when his friend Shiuli meets with a tragic accident and falls into a coma. Danish becomes deeply involved in Shiuli’s life and soon they develop feelings for each other.

44. Mohabbatein (2000)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu Supporting Artists: Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa

Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Release date: April 13, 2018

April 13, 2018 Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

1 hour 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹54.09 crore

₹54.09 crore Language: Hindi

Narayan Shankar, a strict headmaster in Gurukul firmly believes in principles and forbids love on campus. However, things take a turn when Raj Aryan, a music teacher encourages students to embrace love and challenges Narayan’s authority.

45. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artists: Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar

Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: December 18, 2015

December 18, 2015 Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: ₹356 crore

₹356 crore Language: Hindi

Maratha general, Baji Rao, who is married to Kashibai, falls in love with a warrior princess Mastani. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from their families.

Also Read: Christmas Party Games

46. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: August 11, 2006

August 11, 2006 Run Time: 3 hours 13 minutes

3 hours 13 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: $26 million

$26 million Language: Hindi

Get ready to unwrap a bundle of joy, laughter, and love as these Christmas romantic comedies sprinkle the magic of the festival into every heartfelt and hilarious scene, making your holiday season extra merry and bright. In this movie, Dev and Maya start forming a bond after facing struggles in their marriage. However, they start falling in love with each other instead.

47. Sita Ramam (2022)

IMDb

Lead actors: Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salman

Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salman Supporting Artists: Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth

Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth Director: Hanu Raghavpudi

Hanu Raghavpudi Release date: August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022 Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes

2 hours 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.6

8.6 Revenue: ₹91.4 crore

₹91.4 crore Language: Telugu, Hindi

Afreen sets off to fulfill her grandfather’s wish of delivering a letter from Ram to Sita, upon returning to Pakistan. On her way, she finds Ram and learns about their love story.

48. Half Girlfriend (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Supporting Artists: Rhea Chakraborty, Vikrant Massey, Seema Biswas

Rhea Chakraborty, Vikrant Massey, Seema Biswas Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Release date: May 19, 2017

May 19, 2017 Run Time: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Revenue: ₹90 crores

₹90 crores Language: Hindi

Madhav Jha, a rural boy from Bihar falls in love with an affluent girl, Riya Somani from Delhi. He coaxes her to be his girlfriend, but she is not ready for a serious commitment.

49. Tamasha (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Supporting Artists: Piyush Mishra, Javed Sheikh

Piyush Mishra, Javed Sheikh Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Release date: November 27, 2015

November 27, 2015 Run Time : 2 hours and 39 minutes

: 2 hours and 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: ₹136 crores

₹136 crores Language: Hindi

Ved and Tara meet during a vacation in Corsica. They decide to spend time together under the condition of not revealing their true identities. As they part ways, Ved returns to conform to societal norms, while Tara seeks the person she fell in love with.

50. Saajan (1991)

IMDb

Lead actors: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Supporting Artists: Kader Khan, Reema Lagoo

Kader Khan, Reema Lagoo Director: Lawrence D’Souza

Lawrence D’Souza Release date: August 30, 1991

August 30, 1991 Run Time: Approximately 3 hours

Approximately 3 hours IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: ₹35 crores

₹35 crores Language: Hindi

Aman, a talented poet, and Akaash, a street-wise youth both fell in love with the visually impaired girl Pooja. While both of them try to entice Pooja with their romantic actions, the latter has to make a decision.

51. The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort

Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort Supporting Artist: Nat Wolff, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Willem Dafoe

Nat Wolff, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Willem Dafoe Director: Josh Boone

Josh Boone Release date: June 6, 2014

June 6, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 6 minutes

2 hours 6 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: Approximately $307 million worldwide

Approximately $307 million worldwide Language: English

Hazel Grace Lancaster, a teenager who is suffering from cancer, meets Augustus Waters at a support group. Eventually, they grow fond of each other. Despite their health struggles, they embark on a journey to Amsterdam to meet an author, facing the reality of their limited time together.

52. Jab We Met (2007)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actor s: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora

s: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora Supporting Artist: Dara Singh Randhawa

Dara Singh Randhawa Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Release date: October 26, 2007

October 26, 2007 Run Time: 2h 18m

2h 18m IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: ₹310 million

₹310 million Language: Hindi

Aditya, a depressed wealthy businessman boards a train and meets a free-spirited girl who transforms his life completely. His perspective of living life completely changes after meeting her.

53. Dil Se.. (1998)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta Supporting Artist: Mita Vasisht

Mita Vasisht Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Release date: August 21, 1998

August 21, 1998 Run Time: 2h 43m

2h 43m IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹28.40 crores

₹28.40 crores Language: Hindi

Amar, a radio broadcaster, falls for a mysterious woman who does not reciprocate his feelings. But when Amar prepares to get married to a different woman, she arrives at his doorstep asking for help.

54. Ek Villain (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor Supporting Artist: Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Release date: June 27, 2014

June 27, 2014 Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: ₹105 crores

₹105 crores Language: Hindi

Guru, a former criminal seeking redemption, and Aisha, a free-spirited girl cross paths and fall in love with each other. When Aisha gets murdered by a serial killer, Guru begins to search for the culprit.

55. Khuda Gawah (1992)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi

Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi Supporting Artist: Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Kiran Kumar, Danny Denzongpa

Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Kiran Kumar, Danny Denzongpa Director: Mukul S. Anand

Mukul S. Anand Release date: May 8, 1992

May 8, 1992 Run Time: 3 hours 13 minutes

3 hours 13 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

It tells the story of Baadshah Khan, a loyal Afghan who sacrifices everything for the love of his country and a woman named Benazir. Baadshah Khan’s unwavering devotion to Benazir, his patriotism, and his struggles against injustice and treachery form the crux of the movie.

Dive deeper in love during Christmas with these romantic movies.