Hey There, Movie Buffs and Christmas Lovers! Picture this: twinkling Christmas lights, feeling warm in cozy blankets, the aroma of freshly baked cookies, and a cinematic sleigh ride through the most heartwarming, mistletoe-filled romantic tales that capture the true essence of the festive season. Sounds like a fairy tale, right?
What if I tell you that you can live this fairytale-like moment, which you are daydreaming about right now? Well, We’ve put together a list of the good Christmas romance movies just for you. These romance Xmas movies are like a warm, fuzzy hug amidst the wintry chill, filled with love, laughter, and magical moments.
Get ready to feel the holiday magic in these enchanting cinematic treasures which are nothing but pure love. These Christmas movies with romance will sprinkle a touch of love and warmth in your la-la land.
1. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)
- Lead actors: James Stewart, Donna Reed
- Supporting Artists: Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell
- Director: Frank Capra
- Release date: December 20, 1946
- Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: $3.3 million (initial release)
- Language: English
George Bailey, a frustrated businessman contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, but an angel Clarence sent to him. She shows his worth of existence and shows him the positive impact he has made on his family, friends, and community.
2. Titanic (1997)
- Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
- Supporting Artists: Billy Zane, Kathy Bates
- Director: James Cameron
- Release date: December 19, 1997
- Run Time: 3 hours 14 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $2.2 billion
- Language: English
Rose, a young aristocrat is engaged to an affluent but abusive man named Cal Hockle. Her life takes a turn when she meets Jack, a talented artist on a ship. Unfortunately, the ship hits an iceberg and Jack dies.
3. Forrest Gump (1994)
- Lead actors: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
- Supporting Artists: Gary Sinise, Sally Field
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release date: July 6, 1994
- Run Time: 2 hours 22 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: $678.2 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man with having low IQ, achieves incredible success and narrates his life story while waiting for a bus. He recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. His lifelong love for his friend Jenny remains constant and he wants to reunite with her.
4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Lead actors: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet
- Supporting Artists: Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo
- Director: Michel Gondry
- Release date: March 19, 2004
- Run Time: 1 hour 48 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: $72.3 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, a couple undergoes a clinical procedure to erase memories of their relationship after a painful breakup. The story unfolds as Joel realizes that he still loves her deeply while his memories are systematically erased from his mind.
5. The Princess Bride (1987)
- Lead actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright
- Supporting Artists: Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Release date: September 25, 1987
- Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $30.9 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Buttercup, a princess, and his true love Westley, a farm boy are separated by fate. Things take a turn in their lives when Westley becomes the Dread Pirate Roberts and returns to rescue Buttercup from an arranged marriage to the despicable Prince Humperdinck.
6. Before Sunrise (1995)
- Lead actors: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy
- Supporting Artists: N/A
- Director: Richard Linklater
- Release date: January 27, 1995
- Run Time: 1 hour 41 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $5.5 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English, German, French
Jesse, an American traveler, and Céline, a French student meet on a train and decide to spend a night exploring Vienna together. They engage in deep conversation about love, life, and their philosophies and form a deep connection, despite knowing their time is limited.
7. Before Sunset (2004)
- Lead actors: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy
- Supporting Artists: Vernon Dobtcheff, Louise Lemoine Torres
- Director: Richard Linklater
- Release date: July 2, 2004
- Run Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: $15.8 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English, French
This film revisits the character of Jesse and Céline, nine years after their initial encounter in Vienna. They cross paths again for a single day in Paris, trying to find out what might have happened if they had acted on their feelings back then. It captures the essence of two souls rediscovering each other and contemplating the undone roads.
8. The Notebook (2004)
- Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams
- Supporting Artists: James Garner, Gena Rowlands
- Director: Nick Cassavetes
- Release date: June 25, 2004
- Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $115.6 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different social backgrounds fall madly in love with each other. They are forced to get separated because of societal pressure and World War II, but their love endures.
9. Veer-Zaara (2004)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta
- Supporting Artists: Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Release date: November 12, 2004
- Run Time: 3 hours 12 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $28 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: Hindi
Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, a decorated Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, a Pakistani woman from a prominent family cross paths when the former rescues the latter. Love blooms between them during this course of time, but fate tears them apart, and Veer faces unjust imprisonment in Pakistan. Over the years, a determined young lawyer, Saamiya Siddiqui strives to re-unite the star-crossed lovers.
10. Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Lead actors: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen
- Supporting Artists: Rosamund Pike, Donald Sutherland
- Director: Joe Wright
- Release date: September 16, 2005
- Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $121.1 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Elizabeth Bennett, an independent-minded girl, meets the wealthy, reserved Mr. Darcy, who is also arrogant. Their initial encounters develop misunderstandings and prejudice between them, but soon they become fond of each other and form an unusual relationship.
11. The Family Stone (2005)
- Lead actors: Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton
- Supporting Artists: Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams
- Director: Thomas Bezucha
- Release date: December 16, 2005
- Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: $92.3 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Everett brings his girlfriend Meredith home to meet his close-knit family. But, she discovers that she is a misfit at her boyfriend’s Christmas family celebrations and tries to gel up with them.
12. The Holiday (2006)
- Lead actors: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet
- Supporting Artists: Jude Law, Jack Black
- Director: Nancy Meyers
- Release date: December 8, 2006
- Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $205.1 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Two women from different countries swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love in the process.
13. Holiday Inn (1942)
- Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire
- Supporting Artists: Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale
- Director: Mark Sandrich
- Release date: August 4, 1942
- Run Time: 1 hour 40 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Jim Hardy, a performer decides to leave show business and starts a hotel that only opens on holidays. His friend Ted joins him, and they both start to feel affection for the same girl, named Linda. Jim navigates the challenges of running the inn while trying to win Linda’s heart.
14. Love Actually (2003)
- Lead actors: Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon
- Supporting Artists: Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley
- Director: Richard Curtis
- Release date: November 14, 2003
- Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $246.9 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
It is a movie about eight different love stories happening around Christmas time in London. It shows different sides of love—some happy, some complicated, but all happening during the holiday season.
15. White Christmas (1954)
- Lead actors: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye
- Supporting Artists: Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen
- Director: Michael Curtiz
- Release date: October 14, 1954
- Run Time: 2 hours
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are two singing buddies, who team up with a sister act to save their former army general’s struggling Vermont inn. They put on a big musical show, to bring back the business.
16. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Lead actors: Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara
- Supporting Artists: John Payne, Natalie Wood
- Director: George Seaton
- Release date: May 2, 1947
- Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A man named Kris claims to be a real Santa Claus. He is hired to work at a department store, but his authenticity is doubted, leading to a court case where his identity as Santa is put to the test. A lawyer and a young girl are determined to prove that he is the real Santa Claus. Delight in heartwarming tales of love, laughter, and the magic of Christmas with these romance Xmas movies.
17. Christmas In The Clouds (2001)
- Lead actors: Tim Vahle, Mariana Tosca
- Supporting Artists: M. Emmet Walsh, Graham Greene
- Director: Kate Montgomery
- Release date: October 11, 2001
- Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
A resort’s manager mistakes a woman named Tina as a critic sent to evaluate the lodge. Due to this, the hilarious misunderstandings unfold. Meanwhile, employees try to orchestrate romantic encounters, leading to mix-ups and comedic situations.
18. Holiday Affair (1949)
- Lead actors: Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh
- Supporting Artists: Wendell Corey, Griff Barnett
- Director: Don Hartman
- Release date: November 19, 1949
- Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: English
Steve Mason, a war widow and a single mother meets a charming stranger Steve Mason while shopping for Christmas gifts. As their paths intertwine during the holiday season, a gentle romance begins to bloom.
19. Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na (2008)
- Lead actors: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza
- Supporting Artists: Manjari Phadnis, Ratna Pathak Shah
- Director: Abbas Tyrewala
- Release date: July 4, 2008
- Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: ₹550 million
- Language: Hindi
Childhood friends discover their feelings for each other as they graduate from college and embark on separate paths.
20. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
- Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, M.K. Raina
- Director: Aditya Chopra
- Release date: December 12, 2008
- Run Time: 2 hours 47 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: ₹2.18 billion
- Language: Hindi
A mild-mannered man transforms himself to win the affection of his unassuming wife after she participates in a dance competition.
21. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
- Lead actors: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha
- Supporting Artists: Sunny Singh, Alok Nath
- Director: Luv Ranjan
- Release date: February 23, 2018
- Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: ₹148.71 crore
- Language: Hindi
Childhood friends, Sony and Titu’s friendship goes in turmoil when an innocent Titu decides to marry Sweety, who is after his money. Sonu suspects Sweety and tries to disclose her real intentions in front of Titu.
22. Namastey London (2007)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif
- Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Clive Standen
- Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah
- Release date: March 23, 2007
- Run Time: 2 hours 8 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: ₹714.3 million (Indian Rupee)
- Language: Hindi
Jasmeet, a British Indian woman is taken to India for an arranged marriage to Arjun forcefully by her father. Jasmeet is married off to Arjun, but her heart beats for her London-based boyfriend Charlie Brown.
23. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar
- Supporting Artists: Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma
- Director: Shree Narayan Singh
- Release date: August 11, 2017
- Run Time: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: ₹311.5 crore
- Language: Hindi
Keshav and Jaya get married, but their relationship faces hurdles due to the absence of a toilet in the former’s house. When Jaya confronts the lack of proper sanitation facilities, Keshav embarks on a mission to build a toilet and challenges age-old societal norms and beliefs.
24. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (2023)
- Lead actors: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh
- Supporting Artists: Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: July 28, 2023
- Run Time: 2 hours 49 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: ₹340 crore
- Language: Hindi
Rocky, a Punjabi boy and Rani, a Bengali journalist cross paths with each other to unite their grandfather and grandmother’s long-lost love. During this course, they fall in love with each other, but because of the cultural differences, their family opposes their relationship. To convince their parents, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.
25. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta
- Supporting Artists: Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Release date: November 28, 2003
- Run Time: 3 hours 8 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: ₹860 million
- Language: Hindi
Rahul sets up Naina and Rohit because his terminal disease does not allow him to express his love for her.
26. Dear Frankie (2004)
- Lead actors: Emily Mortimer, Jack McElhone
- Supporting Artists: Gerard Butler, Sharon Small
- Director: Shona Auerbach
- Release date: May 21, 2004
- Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $7.6 million
- Language: English
Get ready to jingle through charming plots, witty banter, and unexpected romance, as these Christmas rom-coms unwrap the joy, laughter, and love that make the holiday season truly special. Talking about this rom-com, Lizzy, a single mother responds to her deaf son Frankie’s letters under the identity of his father. When the real circumstances behind the letters become complicated, Lizzie hires a stranger to pose as Frankie’s father for a day.
27. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- Lead actors: Jared Gilman, Kara Hayward
- Supporting Artists: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton
- Director: Wes Anderson
- Release date: May 25, 2012
- Run Time: 1 hour 34 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $68.3 million
- Language: English
Two young lovers, Sam Shakusky and Suzy Bishop live on an island and fall in love with each other. They elope in a small New England town. As they embark on their adventure, their disappearance sparks a search involving Suzy’s parents and various quirky characters.
28. The Lunchbox (2013)
- Lead actors: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur
- Supporting Artists: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Lillete Dubey
- Director: Ritesh Batra
- Release date: September 20, 2013
- Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $19 million
- Language: Hindi
Saajan Fernandes, a lonely office worker on the verge of retirement, due to a delivery mix-up receives lunches daily prepared by Ila, which were intended for her husband. An unusual friendship soon develops between the two through a series of heartfelt letters exchanged via lunchbox.
29. Shall We Dance (1996)
- Lead actors: Koji Yakusho, Tamiyo Kusakari
- Supporting Artists: Naoto Takenaka, Eriko Watanabe
- Director: Masayuki Suo
- Release date: January 27, 1996
- Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Language: Japanese
John Clark, an overworked lawyer is feeling unfulfilled in his relationship with his wife Beverly. He impulsively signs up for ballroom dance lessons, keeping it a secret from his wife. He soon finds himself captivated by dance instructor Paulina.
30. Stardust (2007)
- Lead actors: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes
- Supporting Artists: Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro
- Director: Matthew Vaughn
- Release date: August 10, 2007
- Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $135.6 million
- Language: English
Tristan Thorn, a young man from a village promises his beloved Victoria to get a star from the magical kingdom of Stormhold, that exists beyond the wall. Trying to keep his promise, he learns about his destiny and encounters witches, pirates, and princesses.
31. Sense and Sensibility (1995)
- Lead actors: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet
- Supporting Artists: Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant
- Director: Ang Lee
- Release date: December 13, 1995
- Run Time: 2 hours 16 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $135 million
- Language: English
Two sisters, Elinor and Marianne face financial struggles after their father’s death. Elinor tries to control her feelings for a guy named Edward, while Marianne falls hard for a charming man named Willoughby.
32. When Harry Met Sally (1989)
- Lead actors: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan
- Supporting Artists: Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby
- Director: Rob Reiner
- Release date: July 21, 1989
- Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $92.8 million (worldwide gross)
- Language: English
Two friends, Harry and Sally, debate whether men and women can be platonic friends without romance getting in the way.
33. Secret (1999)
- Lead actors: Ryoko Hirosue, Kaoru Kobayashi
- Supporting Artists: Ken Watanabe, Yuriko Ishida
- Director: Yojiro Takita
- Release date: September 25, 1999
- Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Language: Japanese
Ye Xianglun, a high school student discovers a talent for playing the piano by ear. He meets Lu Xiaoyu and together they develop a strong bond through their shared passion for music.
34. The Reader (2008)
- Lead actors: Kate Winslet, David Kross
- Supporting Artists: Ralph Fiennes, Lena Olin
- Director: Stephen Daldry
- Release date: December 10, 2008
- Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $113.2 million
- Language: English
Michael Berg, a young man embarks on a passionate affair with an older woman named Hanna Schmitz. Their contact ends, when she suddenly disappears from his life. Years later, Michael, now a law student, discovers that Hanna has a secret past linked to her role as a Nazi prison guard.
35. Devdas (2002)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- Supporting Artists: Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: July 12, 2002
- Run Time: 3 hours 5 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: ₹1.02 billion
- Language: Hindi
After his wealthy family refuses to let Devdas marry a girl he loves, he takes up alcohol and a life of vice to numb the pain.
36. Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)
- Lead actors: Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan
- Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Sara Khan
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Release date: June 12, 2015
- Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7
- Revenue: ₹420 million
- Language: Hindi
Dive into a world of enchanting romance and festive cheer with these must-watch good Christmas romance movies. Coming to this one, Vasudha escapes an abusive marriage and falls in love, only for her ex-husband to return. Aarav accidentally dies in a forest while chasing the flowers that remind him of Vasudha, giving her a reason to continue living without her ex-husband.
37. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif
- Supporting Artists: Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher
- Director: Yash Chopra
- Release date: November 13, 2012
- Run Time: 2 hours 56 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8
- Revenue: ₹2.11 billion
- Language: Hindi
Samar falls in love with Meera after he meets her in London. However, he starts working as a bomb specialist in India after Meera rejects him. Akira, a journalist, falls in love with Samar but despite this, she tries to reunite the two lovers.
38. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
- Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma
- Supporting Artists: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: October 28, 2016
- Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Revenue: ₹2.37 billion
- Language: Hindi
Alizeh, a woman recovering from heartbreak, meets Ayan, in New York. They start forming an incredible bond and thereon experience love, heartbreaks, and facts of life together.
39. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela (2013)
- Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
- Supporting Artists: Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: November 15, 2013
- Run Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.3
- Revenue: ₹2.23 billion
- Language: Hindi
In this Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, Ram and Leela love each other. However, due to a 500-year war between their families, they had to make some sacrifices.
40. Tere Naam (2003)
- Lead actors: Salman Khan, Bhoomika Chawla
- Supporting Artists: Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune
- Director: Satish Kaushik
- Release date: August 15, 2003
- Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: ₹24.7 crore
- Language: Hindi
Radhe is an obsessive and abusive lover who loses his sanity after a gang of hits hit him on his head. He gets sent away from his lover Nirjara and goes through torture to regain his sanity.
41. Aashiqui 2 (2013)
- Lead actors: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor
- Supporting Artists: Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Release date: April 26, 2013
- Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Revenue: ₹1.09 billion
- Language: Hindi
Aarohi attempts to rehabilitate Rahul through his alcoholism, sacrificing her singing career in doing so. Eventually, he understands that he has become a burden in her life. The next day, he commits suicide to remove himself from her life and end his struggle.
42. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Supporting Artists: Salman Khan, Sana Saeed
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: October 16, 1998
- Run Time: 3 hours 5 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: ₹1.07 billion
- Language: Hindi
Anjali falls in love with her college best friend Rahul. However, Rahul is in love with a new girl Tina, and marries her. Eight years later, Rahul and his late wife Tina’s daughter tries to reunite Anjali with Rahul.
43. October (2018)
- Lead actors: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu
- Supporting Artists: Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- Release date: April 13, 2018
- Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: ₹54.09 crore
- Language: Hindi
Danish Walia, a hotel management intern’s life takes a drastic turn when his friend Shiuli meets with a tragic accident and falls into a coma. Danish becomes deeply involved in Shiuli’s life and soon they develop feelings for each other.
45. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
- Lead actors: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra
- Supporting Artists: Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release date: December 18, 2015
- Run Time: 2 hours 38 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: ₹356 crore
- Language: Hindi
Maratha general, Baji Rao, who is married to Kashibai, falls in love with a warrior princess Mastani. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from their families.
46. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji
- Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: August 11, 2006
- Run Time: 3 hours 13 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: $26 million
- Language: Hindi
Get ready to unwrap a bundle of joy, laughter, and love as these Christmas romantic comedies sprinkle the magic of the festival into every heartfelt and hilarious scene, making your holiday season extra merry and bright. In this movie, Dev and Maya start forming a bond after facing struggles in their marriage. However, they start falling in love with each other instead.
47. Sita Ramam (2022)
- Lead actors: Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salman
- Supporting Artists: Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth
- Director: Hanu Raghavpudi
- Release date: August 5, 2022
- Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.6
- Revenue: ₹91.4 crore
- Language: Telugu, Hindi
Afreen sets off to fulfill her grandfather’s wish of delivering a letter from Ram to Sita, upon returning to Pakistan. On her way, she finds Ram and learns about their love story.
48. Half Girlfriend (2017)
- Lead actors: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor
- Supporting Artists: Rhea Chakraborty, Vikrant Massey, Seema Biswas
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Release date: May 19, 2017
- Run Time: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 4.2/10
- Revenue: ₹90 crores
- Language: Hindi
Madhav Jha, a rural boy from Bihar falls in love with an affluent girl, Riya Somani from Delhi. He coaxes her to be his girlfriend, but she is not ready for a serious commitment.
49. Tamasha (2015)
- Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
- Supporting Artists: Piyush Mishra, Javed Sheikh
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Release date: November 27, 2015
- Run Time: 2 hours and 39 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Revenue: ₹136 crores
- Language: Hindi
Ved and Tara meet during a vacation in Corsica. They decide to spend time together under the condition of not revealing their true identities. As they part ways, Ved returns to conform to societal norms, while Tara seeks the person she fell in love with.
50. Saajan (1991)
- Lead actors: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit
- Supporting Artists: Kader Khan, Reema Lagoo
- Director: Lawrence D’Souza
- Release date: August 30, 1991
- Run Time: Approximately 3 hours
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: ₹35 crores
- Language: Hindi
Aman, a talented poet, and Akaash, a street-wise youth both fell in love with the visually impaired girl Pooja. While both of them try to entice Pooja with their romantic actions, the latter has to make a decision.
51. The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
- Lead actors: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort
- Supporting Artist: Nat Wolff, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Willem Dafoe
- Director: Josh Boone
- Release date: June 6, 2014
- Run Time: 2 hours 6 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: Approximately $307 million worldwide
- Language: English
Hazel Grace Lancaster, a teenager who is suffering from cancer, meets Augustus Waters at a support group. Eventually, they grow fond of each other. Despite their health struggles, they embark on a journey to Amsterdam to meet an author, facing the reality of their limited time together.
52. Jab We Met (2007)
- Lead actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora
- Supporting Artist: Dara Singh Randhawa
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Release date: October 26, 2007
- Run Time: 2h 18m
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Revenue: ₹310 million
- Language: Hindi
Aditya, a depressed wealthy businessman boards a train and meets a free-spirited girl who transforms his life completely. His perspective of living life completely changes after meeting her.
53. Dil Se.. (1998)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta
- Supporting Artist: Mita Vasisht
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Release date: August 21, 1998
- Run Time: 2h 43m
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: ₹28.40 crores
- Language: Hindi
Amar, a radio broadcaster, falls for a mysterious woman who does not reciprocate his feelings. But when Amar prepares to get married to a different woman, she arrives at his doorstep asking for help.
54. Ek Villain (2014)
- Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor
- Supporting Artist: Riteish Deshmukh
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Release date: June 27, 2014
- Run Time: 2 hours 9 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Revenue: ₹105 crores
- Language: Hindi
Guru, a former criminal seeking redemption, and Aisha, a free-spirited girl cross paths and fall in love with each other. When Aisha gets murdered by a serial killer, Guru begins to search for the culprit.
55. Khuda Gawah (1992)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi
- Supporting Artist: Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, Kiran Kumar, Danny Denzongpa
- Director: Mukul S. Anand
- Release date: May 8, 1992
- Run Time: 3 hours 13 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6
- Revenue: N/A
- Language: Hindi
It tells the story of Baadshah Khan, a loyal Afghan who sacrifices everything for the love of his country and a woman named Benazir. Baadshah Khan’s unwavering devotion to Benazir, his patriotism, and his struggles against injustice and treachery form the crux of the movie.
Dive deeper in love during Christmas with these romantic movies.