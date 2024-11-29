The Christmas season is all about celebrating traditions, enjoying delicious food, and creating joyful memories. But how well do you really know your holiday facts? This Christmas quiz is the perfect way to challenge your family, friends, or coworkers and add some festive fun to your gatherings.
From classic traditions to modern holiday pop culture, these Christmas quiz questions will test your knowledge and spark conversations. Grab a pen, form some teams, and get ready for a merry competition filled with surprises and laughs. Let’s dive into 100+ holiday-themed questions that will make your Christmas celebration even brighter!
Also Read: Best Funny Christmas Movies
1. What is the name of the Grinch’s dog in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
- A) Max
- B) Spot
- C) Buddy
- D) Charlie
Answer: A) Max
2. In the song 12 Days of Christmas, what is given on the 10th day?
- A) Lords a-leaping
- B) Maids a-milking
- C) Pipers piping
- D) Drummers drumming
Answer: A) Lords a-leaping
3. Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?
- A) England
- B) Germany
- C) Norway
- D) France
Answer: B) Germany
4. What is the best-selling Christmas song of all time?
- A) Jingle Bells
- B) All I Want for Christmas Is You
- C) White Christmas
- D) Silent Night
Answer: C) White Christmas
5. In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?
- A) Paris
- B) New York
- C) Miami
- D) London
Answer: A) Paris
Also Read: Best Classic Christmas Movies
6. What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?
- A) Kris Kringle and St. Nicholas
- B) Father Christmas and Old Saint Nick
- C) Saint Nicholas and Papa Noel
- D) Kris Kringle and Santa Nico
Answer: A) Kris Kringle and St. Nicholas
7. What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding?
- A) A coin
- B) A ring
- C) A candy
- D) A nut
Answer: A) A coin
8. What beverage company is known for its iconic Christmas advertisements featuring Santa?
- A) Pepsi
- B) Coca-Cola
- C) Dr. Pepper
- D) Sprite
Answer: B) Coca-Cola
9. What is the name of Ralphie’s little brother in A Christmas Story?
- A) Randy
- B) Robbie
- C) Ronnie
- D) Ricky
Answer: A) Randy
10. Which reindeer is known as Santa’s favorite?
- A) Rudolph
- B) Dasher
- C) Comet
- D) Blitzen
Answer: A) Rudolph
Also Read: Best Romantic Christmas Movies
11. In the movie Elf, what is Buddy’s favorite food?
- A) Candy canes
- B) Maple syrup
- C) Gingerbread
- D) Chocolate
Answer: B) Maple syrup
12. What is the name of the island where misfit toys live in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?
- A) Island of Misfits
- B) Island of Misfit Toys
- C) Toy Island
- D) Santa’s Island
Answer: B) Island of Misfit Toys
13. What was the first company to use Santa Claus in advertising?
- A) Macy’s
- B) Coca-Cola
- C) Montgomery Ward
- D) Sears
Answer: B) Coca-Cola
14. How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?
- A) Two
- B) Three
- C) Four
- D) Five
Answer: C) Four
15. What do people traditionally do under the mistletoe?
- A) Hug
- B) Kiss
- C) Sing
- D) Exchange gifts
Answer: B) Kiss
Also Read: Best Family Christmas Movies
16. What color are the berries of the mistletoe plant?
- A) Red
- B) Blue
- C) White
- D) Green
Answer: C) White
17. What animated 2004 film is about a train that takes children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve?
- A) The Polar Express
- B) A Christmas Carol
- C) Arthur Christmas
- D) Santa’s Train
Answer: A) The Polar Express
18. In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born?
- A) Germany
- B) Turkey
- C) Greece
- D) Italy
Answer: B) Turkey
19. What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas?
- A) Oogie Boogie
- B) Jack Skellington
- C) Zero
- D) Lock, Shock, and Barrel
Answer: A) Oogie Boogie
20. What do the reindeer pull on Christmas Eve?
- A) Santa’s sleigh
- B) A cart of gifts
- C) A snowmobile
- D) A magical train
Answer: A) Santa’s sleigh
21. What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver?
- A) Tinsel
- B) Ornaments
- C) Garland
- D) Icicles
Answer: A) Tinsel
22. What is Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out of?
- A) A button
- B) A carrot
- C) A piece of coal
- D) A stick
Answer: A) A button
23. In the movie The Santa Clause, what does Scott Calvin turn into?
- A) An elf
- B) A snowman
- C) Santa Claus
- D) A reindeer
Answer: C) Santa Claus
24. Which reindeer is named after an astronomical object?
- A) Comet
- B) Cupid
- C) Blitzen
- D) Dasher
Answer: A) Comet
25. What does the German word “Weihnachten” mean?
- A) Christmas
- B) New Year
- C) Holiday
- D) Winter
Answer: A) Christmas
26. What was the first state in the United States to officially recognize Christmas?
- A) New York
- B) Alabama
- C) Virginia
- D) Massachusetts
Answer: B) Alabama
27. What’s the traditional Christmas flower called?
- A) Holly
- B) Poinsettia
- C) Mistletoe
- D) Ivy
Answer: B) Poinsettia
28. What popular toy caused riots in stores during the 1983 Christmas season?
- A) Cabbage Patch Kids
- B) Transformers
- C) Tickle Me Elmo
- D) Beanie Babies
Answer: A) Cabbage Patch Kids
29. Who wrote A Christmas Carol?
- A) Charles Dickens
- B) Mark Twain
- C) Victor Hugo
- D) Jane Austen
Answer: A) Charles Dickens
30. What is the Italian name for Santa Claus?
- A) Babbo Natale
- B) Papa Noel
- C) Père Noël
- D) St. Nicolas
Answer: A) Babbo Natale
31. What is the famous Christmas ballet performed during the holiday season?
- A) The Nutcracker
- B) Swan Lake
- C) Sleeping Beauty
- D) Giselle
Answer: A) The Nutcracker
Also Read: Best Christmas Gift Ideas
32. In It’s a Wonderful Life, what happens every time a bell rings?
- A) A child smiles
- B) An angel gets its wings
- C) Santa loads his sleigh
- D) A reindeer flies
Answer: B) An angel gets its wings
33. How many gifts are given in total in the song The 12 Days of Christmas?
- A) 78
- B) 364
- C) 144
- D) 412
Answer: B) 364
34. What’s the name of the elf in Elf on the Shelf?
- A) Buddy
- B) Scout
- C) Jingles
- D) Merry
Answer: B) Scout
35. What holiday drink contains sugar, milk, and eggs?
- A) Eggnog
- B) Mulled wine
- C) Hot cocoa
- D) Wassail
Answer: A) Eggnog
36. What color suit did Santa wear before red?
- A) Green
- B) Blue
- C) Brown
- D) White
Answer: A) Green
37. What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?
- A) Home Alone
- B) The Grinch (2018)
- C) Elf
- D) A Christmas Carol
Answer: A) Home Alone
38. What is the name of the reindeer with the same name as a famous valentine’s mascot?
- A) Cupid
- B) Comet
- C) Dasher
- D) Blitzen
Answer: A) Cupid
Also Read: Best Christmas TV Show
39. What country is credited with creating eggnog?
- A) France
- B) England
- C) Germany
- D) The Netherlands
Answer: B) England
40. What’s the name of the department store featured in Miracle on 34th Street?
- A) Macy’s
- B) Bloomingdale’s
- C) Harrods
- D) Nordstrom
Answer: A) Macy’s
41. In the song Frosty the Snowman, what brought Frosty to life?
- A) A magical scarf
- B) A top hat
- C) A carrot nose
- D) A Christmas wish
Answer: B) A top hat
42. Which country donates the Christmas tree displayed in London’s Trafalgar Square?
- A) Norway
- B) Sweden
- C) Denmark
- D) Finland
Answer: A) Norway
43. What snack is traditionally left out for Santa on Christmas Eve?
- A) Milk and cookies
- B) Candy canes
- C) Hot cocoa
- D) Mince pies
Answer: A) Milk and cookies
44. What is the name of the child in The Polar Express?
- A) Billy
- B) Chris
- C) Hero Boy
- D) Tommy
Answer: C) Hero Boy
45. What’s the traditional drink for adults served during Christmas in Germany?
- A) Glühwein (mulled wine)
- B) Eggnog
- C) Hot toddy
- D) Sparkling cider
Answer: A) Glühwein (mulled wine)
Also Read: Best Christmas Games To Play
46. Which U.S. state has a town called Santa Claus?
- A) California
- B) Indiana
- C) Texas
- D) Florida
Answer: B) Indiana
47. In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, what is the name of Scrooge’s deceased business partner?
- A) Jacob Marley
- B) Bob Cratchit
- C) Fezziwig
- D) Tiny Tim
Answer: A) Jacob Marley
48. What’s the most popular ornament for the top of a Christmas tree?
- A) Angel
- B) Star
- C) Bow
- D) Santa
Answer: B) Star
49. What is the significance of December 26th in the United Kingdom?
- A) Boxing Day
- B) Saint Stephen’s Day
- C) Day of Thanks
- D) Post-Christmas Day
Answer: A) Boxing Day
50. In which ocean is Christmas Island located?
- A) Pacific Ocean
- B) Indian Ocean
- C) Atlantic Ocean
- D) Arctic Ocean
Answer: B) Indian Ocean
51. Who invented electric Christmas lights?
- A) Thomas Edison
- B) Joseph Swan
- C) Edward H. Johnson
- D) Nikola Tesla
Answer: C) Edward H. Johnson
52. What does the song Let It Snow famously not mention?
- A) Christmas
- B) Snowflakes
- C) Cold weather
- D) Winter
Answer: A) Christmas
Also Read: Best Christmas Party Games For Adults
53. How many points does a snowflake traditionally have?
- A) Four
- B) Five
- C) Six
- D) Eight
Answer: C) Six
54. What’s the name of the magical train in The Polar Express?
- A) The Christmas Express
- B) The North Pole Express
- C) The Polar Express
- D) Santa’s Train
Answer: C) The Polar Express
55. In Home Alone 2, what New York hotel does Kevin stay in?
- A) The Ritz-Carlton
- B) The Plaza Hotel
- C) Waldorf Astoria
- D) Marriott Marquis
Answer: B) The Plaza Hotel
56. What is the title of the famous Christmas ballet composed by Tchaikovsky?
- A) The Nutcracker
- B) Swan Lake
- C) Sleeping Beauty
- D) Coppélia
Answer: A) The Nutcracker
57. What is the main ingredient in a gingerbread cookie?
- A) Nutmeg
- B) Cinnamon
- C) Ginger
- D) Cloves
Answer: C) Ginger
58. In what year was The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) written?
- A) 1940
- B) 1945
- C) 1950
- D) 1955
Answer: B) 1945
59. Which country is the largest exporter of Christmas trees?
- A) United States
- B) Canada
- C) Denmark
- D) Norway
Answer: C) Denmark
60. What’s the name of the town in It’s a Wonderful Life?
- A) Bedford Falls
- B) Pleasantville
- C) Mapleton
- D) Riverwood
Answer: A) Bedford Falls
Also Read: Best Animated Christmas Movies
61. What fruit is traditionally placed in Christmas stockings?
- A) Apple
- B) Orange
- C) Pear
- D) Plum
Answer: B) Orange
62. In The Christmas Chronicles, who plays Santa Claus?
- A) Kurt Russell
- B) Tim Allen
- C) Billy Bob Thornton
- D) Bruce Willis
Answer: A) Kurt Russell
63. What’s the name of the department store in Elf?
- A) Macy’s
- B) Gimbels
- C) Bloomingdale’s
- D) Nordstrom
Answer: B) Gimbels
64. What holiday drink is known as “milk punch”?
- A) Eggnog
- B) White Russian
- C) Peppermint Mocha
- D) Irish Cream
Answer: A) Eggnog
65. What is the shape of the candy cane modeled after?
- A) A shepherd’s crook
- B) A Christmas tree
- C) A musical note
- D) Santa’s sleigh
Answer: A) A shepherd’s crook
66. Which U.S. President established Christmas as a federal holiday?
- A) Abraham Lincoln
- B) Ulysses S. Grant
- C) George Washington
- D) Franklin D. Roosevelt
Answer: B) Ulysses S. Grant
67. What’s the highest-grossing Christmas song in history?
- A) All I Want for Christmas Is You
- B) White Christmas
- C) Jingle Bell Rock
- D) Feliz Navidad
Answer: B) White Christmas
68. What was the first Christmas movie ever made?
- A) A Christmas Carol (1910)
- B) The Night Before Christmas (1898)
- C) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)
- D) It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
Answer: B) The Night Before Christmas (1898)
69. How many reindeer does Santa traditionally have, including Rudolph?
- A) Eight
- B) Nine
- C) Ten
- D) Twelve
Answer: B) Nine
70. In which European country is Silent Night said to have been written?
- A) Germany
- B) Austria
- C) Switzerland
- D) France
Answer: B) Austria
71. What is the main setting of the movie Die Hard, often considered a Christmas movie?
- A) A shopping mall
- B) A bank
- C) Nakatomi Plaza
- D) An airport
Answer: C) Nakatomi Plaza
Also Read: Innovative Christmas Tree Ideas
72. What is the name of the magical item Frosty the Snowman wears?
- A) A scarf
- B) A belt
- C) A top hat
- D) Gloves
Answer: C) A top hat
73. In the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas, what kind of pudding is demanded?
- A) Rice pudding
- B) Figgy pudding
- C) Plum pudding
- D) Bread pudding
Answer: B) Figgy pudding
74. Who narrated the classic 1966 TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
- A) Boris Karloff
- B) James Earl Jones
- C) Burl Ives
- D) Fred Astaire
Answer: A) Boris Karloff
75. What do the Peanuts gang use as their Christmas tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas?
- A) A tall pine tree
- B) A small, scraggly tree
- C) A fake plastic tree
- D) A wooden post
Answer: B) A small, scraggly tree
76. What Christmas beverage is also known as “Wassail”?
- A) Mulled cider
- B) Eggnog
- C) Hot chocolate
- D) Spiced rum
Answer: A) Mulled cider
77. In the movie Elf, what are the four main food groups according to Buddy?
- A) Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup
- B) Chocolate, marshmallows, sprinkles, and caramel
- C) Peppermint, fudge, gumdrops, and licorice
- D) Sugar, cookies, gingerbread, and soda
Answer: A) Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup
78. What year was the song Jingle Bells written?
- A) 1840
- B) 1857
- C) 1901
- D) 1912
Answer: B) 1857
79. What traditional Christmas decoration is made from evergreen branches?
- A) Garland
- B) Wreath
- C) Tinsel
- D) Ornaments
Answer: B) Wreath
80. In the song Frosty the Snowman, what made Frosty come to life?
- A) A magical hat
- B) A carrot nose
- C) A wish from a child
- D) A Christmas miracle
Answer: A) A magical hat
81. In the movie Love Actually, who performs the hilarious version of Love Is All Around?
- A) Billy Mack
- B) Jamie Bennett
- C) David the Prime Minister
- D) Sam the drummer
Answer: A) Billy Mack
82. What is Santa’s wife’s first name traditionally known as?
- A) Carol
- B) Jessica
- C) Mary
- D) Mrs. Claus
Answer: D) Mrs. Claus
83. What is traditionally placed at the top of a Christmas tree?
- A) Star
- B) Angel
- C) Ribbon
- D) Ornament
Answer: A) Star
84. What do people in Japan often eat for Christmas dinner?
- A) Turkey
- B) KFC fried chicken
- C) Sushi
- D) Roast beef
Answer: B) KFC fried chicken
85. What is the final line of A Visit from St. Nicholas (commonly known as The Night Before Christmas)?
- A) “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
- B) “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a peaceful night!”
- C) “And they heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight!”
- D) “And to all, a joyful Christmas Eve night!”
Answer: A) “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
86. What is the opening line of It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year?
- A) “There’ll be parties for hosting…”
- B) “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”
- C) “With the kids jingle-belling…”
- D) “There’ll be much mistletoeing…”
Answer: B) “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”
87. What animal is mentioned in the lyrics of The 12 Days of Christmas?
- A) Dove
- B) Swan
- C) Partridge
- D) All of the above
Answer: D) All of the above
88. What is the name of the traditional Mexican Christmas procession reenacting Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay?
- A) Las Posadas
- B) Noche Buena
- C) La Fiesta
- D) El Camino
Answer: A) Las Posadas
89. What is the most popular Christmas plant in the United States?
- A) Holly
- B) Poinsettia
- C) Ivy
- D) Mistletoe
Answer: B) Poinsettia
90. In The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, what is the name of the Grinch’s home?
- A) Mount Crumpit
- B) Whoville Heights
- C) Grinch Peak
- D) Mount Whoville
Answer: A) Mount Crumpit
91. What is the name of the holiday celebrated on December 26th by African Americans to honor their heritage?
- A) Kwanzaa
- B) Boxing Day
- C) Hanukkah
- D) Yule
Answer: A) Kwanzaa
92. Which U.S. state grows the most Christmas trees?
- A) North Carolina
- B) Michigan
- C) Oregon
- D) Washington
Answer: C) Oregon
93. What is the name of the train conductor in The Polar Express?
- A) Tom
- B) Chris
- C) Hero Boy
- D) He’s unnamed
Answer: D) He’s unnamed
94. What fruit is traditionally associated with the Feast of St. Nicholas?
- A) Apple
- B) Orange
- C) Banana
- D) Pear
Answer: B) Orange
95. What does Alvin want in the song The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)?
- A) A hula hoop
- B) A bicycle
- C) A puppy
- D) A dollhouse
Answer: A) A hula hoop
96. What figure is traditionally placed in the center of a nativity scene?
- A) Mary
- B) Joseph
- C) Baby Jesus
- D) The Angel
Answer: C) Baby Jesus
97. What is the original title of the poem The Night Before Christmas?
- A) A Visit from St. Nicholas
- B) Santa’s Christmas Eve
- C) The Story of Santa Claus
- D) Christmas Eve with Santa
Answer: A) A Visit from St. Nicholas
98. In what year was the first Christmas card sent?
- A) 1836
- B) 1843
- C) 1855
- D) 1860
Answer: B) 1843
99. What color is Santa’s belt traditionally depicted as?
- A) Red
- B) Black
- C) Gold
- D) Brown
Answer: B) Black
100. What gift did Harry Potter receive for his first Christmas at Hogwarts?
- A) A wand
- B) An invisibility cloak
- C) A broomstick
- D) A pet owl
Answer: B) An invisibility cloak
This collection of 100 Christmas quiz questions offers the perfect way to bring some holiday cheer to your celebrations. Whether you’re hosting a family gathering, planning a festive office party, or simply looking for some holiday fun, these questions are sure to entertain and spark conversation.