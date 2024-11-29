The Christmas season is all about celebrating traditions, enjoying delicious food, and creating joyful memories. But how well do you really know your holiday facts? This Christmas quiz is the perfect way to challenge your family, friends, or coworkers and add some festive fun to your gatherings.

From classic traditions to modern holiday pop culture, these Christmas quiz questions will test your knowledge and spark conversations. Grab a pen, form some teams, and get ready for a merry competition filled with surprises and laughs. Let’s dive into 100+ holiday-themed questions that will make your Christmas celebration even brighter!

1. What is the name of the Grinch’s dog in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

  • A) Max
  • B) Spot
  • C) Buddy
  • D) Charlie
    Answer: A) Max

2. In the song 12 Days of Christmas, what is given on the 10th day?

  • A) Lords a-leaping
  • B) Maids a-milking
  • C) Pipers piping
  • D) Drummers drumming
    Answer: A) Lords a-leaping

3. Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

  • A) England
  • B) Germany
  • C) Norway
  • D) France
    Answer: B) Germany

4. What is the best-selling Christmas song of all time?

  • A) Jingle Bells
  • B) All I Want for Christmas Is You
  • C) White Christmas
  • D) Silent Night
    Answer: C) White Christmas

5. In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?

  • A) Paris
  • B) New York
  • C) Miami
  • D) London
    Answer: A) Paris

6. What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?

  • A) Kris Kringle and St. Nicholas
  • B) Father Christmas and Old Saint Nick
  • C) Saint Nicholas and Papa Noel
  • D) Kris Kringle and Santa Nico
    Answer: A) Kris Kringle and St. Nicholas

7. What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding?

  • A) A coin
  • B) A ring
  • C) A candy
  • D) A nut
    Answer: A) A coin

8. What beverage company is known for its iconic Christmas advertisements featuring Santa?

  • A) Pepsi
  • B) Coca-Cola
  • C) Dr. Pepper
  • D) Sprite
    Answer: B) Coca-Cola

9. What is the name of Ralphie’s little brother in A Christmas Story?

  • A) Randy
  • B) Robbie
  • C) Ronnie
  • D) Ricky
    Answer: A) Randy

10. Which reindeer is known as Santa’s favorite?

  • A) Rudolph
  • B) Dasher
  • C) Comet
  • D) Blitzen
    Answer: A) Rudolph

11. In the movie Elf, what is Buddy’s favorite food?

  • A) Candy canes
  • B) Maple syrup
  • C) Gingerbread
  • D) Chocolate
    Answer: B) Maple syrup

12. What is the name of the island where misfit toys live in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

  • A) Island of Misfits
  • B) Island of Misfit Toys
  • C) Toy Island
  • D) Santa’s Island
    Answer: B) Island of Misfit Toys

13. What was the first company to use Santa Claus in advertising?

  • A) Macy’s
  • B) Coca-Cola
  • C) Montgomery Ward
  • D) Sears
    Answer: B) Coca-Cola

14. How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?

  • A) Two
  • B) Three
  • C) Four
  • D) Five
    Answer: C) Four

15. What do people traditionally do under the mistletoe?

  • A) Hug
  • B) Kiss
  • C) Sing
  • D) Exchange gifts
    Answer: B) Kiss

16. What color are the berries of the mistletoe plant?

  • A) Red
  • B) Blue
  • C) White
  • D) Green
    Answer: C) White

17. What animated 2004 film is about a train that takes children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve?

  • A) The Polar Express
  • B) A Christmas Carol
  • C) Arthur Christmas
  • D) Santa’s Train
    Answer: A) The Polar Express

18. In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born?

  • A) Germany
  • B) Turkey
  • C) Greece
  • D) Italy
    Answer: B) Turkey

19. What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas?

  • A) Oogie Boogie
  • B) Jack Skellington
  • C) Zero
  • D) Lock, Shock, and Barrel
    Answer: A) Oogie Boogie

20. What do the reindeer pull on Christmas Eve?

  • A) Santa’s sleigh
  • B) A cart of gifts
  • C) A snowmobile
  • D) A magical train
    Answer: A) Santa’s sleigh

21. What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver?

  • A) Tinsel
  • B) Ornaments
  • C) Garland
  • D) Icicles
    Answer: A) Tinsel

22. What is Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out of?

  • A) A button
  • B) A carrot
  • C) A piece of coal
  • D) A stick
    Answer: A) A button

23. In the movie The Santa Clause, what does Scott Calvin turn into?

  • A) An elf
  • B) A snowman
  • C) Santa Claus
  • D) A reindeer
    Answer: C) Santa Claus

24. Which reindeer is named after an astronomical object?

  • A) Comet
  • B) Cupid
  • C) Blitzen
  • D) Dasher
    Answer: A) Comet

25. What does the German word “Weihnachten” mean?

  • A) Christmas
  • B) New Year
  • C) Holiday
  • D) Winter
    Answer: A) Christmas

26. What was the first state in the United States to officially recognize Christmas?

  • A) New York
  • B) Alabama
  • C) Virginia
  • D) Massachusetts
    Answer: B) Alabama

27. What’s the traditional Christmas flower called?

  • A) Holly
  • B) Poinsettia
  • C) Mistletoe
  • D) Ivy
    Answer: B) Poinsettia

28. What popular toy caused riots in stores during the 1983 Christmas season?

  • A) Cabbage Patch Kids
  • B) Transformers
  • C) Tickle Me Elmo
  • D) Beanie Babies
    Answer: A) Cabbage Patch Kids

29. Who wrote A Christmas Carol?

  • A) Charles Dickens
  • B) Mark Twain
  • C) Victor Hugo
  • D) Jane Austen
    Answer: A) Charles Dickens

30. What is the Italian name for Santa Claus?

  • A) Babbo Natale
  • B) Papa Noel
  • C) Père Noël
  • D) St. Nicolas
    Answer: A) Babbo Natale

31. What is the famous Christmas ballet performed during the holiday season?

  • A) The Nutcracker
  • B) Swan Lake
  • C) Sleeping Beauty
  • D) Giselle
    Answer: A) The Nutcracker

32. In It’s a Wonderful Life, what happens every time a bell rings?

  • A) A child smiles
  • B) An angel gets its wings
  • C) Santa loads his sleigh
  • D) A reindeer flies
    Answer: B) An angel gets its wings

33. How many gifts are given in total in the song The 12 Days of Christmas?

  • A) 78
  • B) 364
  • C) 144
  • D) 412
    Answer: B) 364

34. What’s the name of the elf in Elf on the Shelf?

  • A) Buddy
  • B) Scout
  • C) Jingles
  • D) Merry
    Answer: B) Scout

35. What holiday drink contains sugar, milk, and eggs?

  • A) Eggnog
  • B) Mulled wine
  • C) Hot cocoa
  • D) Wassail
    Answer: A) Eggnog

36. What color suit did Santa wear before red?

  • A) Green
  • B) Blue
  • C) Brown
  • D) White
    Answer: A) Green

37. What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?

  • A) Home Alone
  • B) The Grinch (2018)
  • C) Elf
  • D) A Christmas Carol
    Answer: A) Home Alone

38. What is the name of the reindeer with the same name as a famous valentine’s mascot?

  • A) Cupid
  • B) Comet
  • C) Dasher
  • D) Blitzen
    Answer: A) Cupid

39. What country is credited with creating eggnog?

  • A) France
  • B) England
  • C) Germany
  • D) The Netherlands
    Answer: B) England

40. What’s the name of the department store featured in Miracle on 34th Street?

  • A) Macy’s
  • B) Bloomingdale’s
  • C) Harrods
  • D) Nordstrom
    Answer: A) Macy’s

41. In the song Frosty the Snowman, what brought Frosty to life?

  • A) A magical scarf
  • B) A top hat
  • C) A carrot nose
  • D) A Christmas wish
    Answer: B) A top hat

42. Which country donates the Christmas tree displayed in London’s Trafalgar Square?

  • A) Norway
  • B) Sweden
  • C) Denmark
  • D) Finland
    Answer: A) Norway

43. What snack is traditionally left out for Santa on Christmas Eve?

  • A) Milk and cookies
  • B) Candy canes
  • C) Hot cocoa
  • D) Mince pies
    Answer: A) Milk and cookies

44. What is the name of the child in The Polar Express?

  • A) Billy
  • B) Chris
  • C) Hero Boy
  • D) Tommy
    Answer: C) Hero Boy

45. What’s the traditional drink for adults served during Christmas in Germany?

  • A) Glühwein (mulled wine)
  • B) Eggnog
  • C) Hot toddy
  • D) Sparkling cider
    Answer: A) Glühwein (mulled wine)

46. Which U.S. state has a town called Santa Claus?

  • A) California
  • B) Indiana
  • C) Texas
  • D) Florida
    Answer: B) Indiana

47. In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, what is the name of Scrooge’s deceased business partner?

  • A) Jacob Marley
  • B) Bob Cratchit
  • C) Fezziwig
  • D) Tiny Tim
    Answer: A) Jacob Marley

48. What’s the most popular ornament for the top of a Christmas tree?

  • A) Angel
  • B) Star
  • C) Bow
  • D) Santa
    Answer: B) Star

49. What is the significance of December 26th in the United Kingdom?

  • A) Boxing Day
  • B) Saint Stephen’s Day
  • C) Day of Thanks
  • D) Post-Christmas Day
    Answer: A) Boxing Day

50. In which ocean is Christmas Island located?

  • A) Pacific Ocean
  • B) Indian Ocean
  • C) Atlantic Ocean
  • D) Arctic Ocean
    Answer: B) Indian Ocean

51. Who invented electric Christmas lights?

  • A) Thomas Edison
  • B) Joseph Swan
  • C) Edward H. Johnson
  • D) Nikola Tesla
    Answer: C) Edward H. Johnson

52. What does the song Let It Snow famously not mention?

  • A) Christmas
  • B) Snowflakes
  • C) Cold weather
  • D) Winter
    Answer: A) Christmas

53. How many points does a snowflake traditionally have?

  • A) Four
  • B) Five
  • C) Six
  • D) Eight
    Answer: C) Six

54. What’s the name of the magical train in The Polar Express?

  • A) The Christmas Express
  • B) The North Pole Express
  • C) The Polar Express
  • D) Santa’s Train
    Answer: C) The Polar Express

55. In Home Alone 2, what New York hotel does Kevin stay in?

  • A) The Ritz-Carlton
  • B) The Plaza Hotel
  • C) Waldorf Astoria
  • D) Marriott Marquis
    Answer: B) The Plaza Hotel

56. What is the title of the famous Christmas ballet composed by Tchaikovsky?

  • A) The Nutcracker
  • B) Swan Lake
  • C) Sleeping Beauty
  • D) Coppélia
    Answer: A) The Nutcracker

57. What is the main ingredient in a gingerbread cookie?

  • A) Nutmeg
  • B) Cinnamon
  • C) Ginger
  • D) Cloves
    Answer: C) Ginger

58. In what year was The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) written?

  • A) 1940
  • B) 1945
  • C) 1950
  • D) 1955
    Answer: B) 1945

59. Which country is the largest exporter of Christmas trees?

  • A) United States
  • B) Canada
  • C) Denmark
  • D) Norway
    Answer: C) Denmark

60. What’s the name of the town in It’s a Wonderful Life?

  • A) Bedford Falls
  • B) Pleasantville
  • C) Mapleton
  • D) Riverwood
    Answer: A) Bedford Falls

61. What fruit is traditionally placed in Christmas stockings?

  • A) Apple
  • B) Orange
  • C) Pear
  • D) Plum
    Answer: B) Orange

62. In The Christmas Chronicles, who plays Santa Claus?

  • A) Kurt Russell
  • B) Tim Allen
  • C) Billy Bob Thornton
  • D) Bruce Willis
    Answer: A) Kurt Russell

63. What’s the name of the department store in Elf?

  • A) Macy’s
  • B) Gimbels
  • C) Bloomingdale’s
  • D) Nordstrom
    Answer: B) Gimbels

64. What holiday drink is known as “milk punch”?

  • A) Eggnog
  • B) White Russian
  • C) Peppermint Mocha
  • D) Irish Cream
    Answer: A) Eggnog

65. What is the shape of the candy cane modeled after?

  • A) A shepherd’s crook
  • B) A Christmas tree
  • C) A musical note
  • D) Santa’s sleigh
    Answer: A) A shepherd’s crook

66. Which U.S. President established Christmas as a federal holiday?

  • A) Abraham Lincoln
  • B) Ulysses S. Grant
  • C) George Washington
  • D) Franklin D. Roosevelt
    Answer: B) Ulysses S. Grant

67. What’s the highest-grossing Christmas song in history?

  • A) All I Want for Christmas Is You
  • B) White Christmas
  • C) Jingle Bell Rock
  • D) Feliz Navidad
    Answer: B) White Christmas

68. What was the first Christmas movie ever made?

  • A) A Christmas Carol (1910)
  • B) The Night Before Christmas (1898)
  • C) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)
  • D) It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
    Answer: B) The Night Before Christmas (1898)

69. How many reindeer does Santa traditionally have, including Rudolph?

  • A) Eight
  • B) Nine
  • C) Ten
  • D) Twelve
    Answer: B) Nine

70. In which European country is Silent Night said to have been written?

  • A) Germany
  • B) Austria
  • C) Switzerland
  • D) France
    Answer: B) Austria

71. What is the main setting of the movie Die Hard, often considered a Christmas movie?

  • A) A shopping mall
  • B) A bank
  • C) Nakatomi Plaza
  • D) An airport
    Answer: C) Nakatomi Plaza

72. What is the name of the magical item Frosty the Snowman wears?

  • A) A scarf
  • B) A belt
  • C) A top hat
  • D) Gloves
    Answer: C) A top hat

73. In the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas, what kind of pudding is demanded?

  • A) Rice pudding
  • B) Figgy pudding
  • C) Plum pudding
  • D) Bread pudding
    Answer: B) Figgy pudding

74. Who narrated the classic 1966 TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

  • A) Boris Karloff
  • B) James Earl Jones
  • C) Burl Ives
  • D) Fred Astaire
    Answer: A) Boris Karloff

75. What do the Peanuts gang use as their Christmas tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas?

  • A) A tall pine tree
  • B) A small, scraggly tree
  • C) A fake plastic tree
  • D) A wooden post
    Answer: B) A small, scraggly tree

76. What Christmas beverage is also known as “Wassail”?

  • A) Mulled cider
  • B) Eggnog
  • C) Hot chocolate
  • D) Spiced rum
    Answer: A) Mulled cider

77. In the movie Elf, what are the four main food groups according to Buddy?

  • A) Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup
  • B) Chocolate, marshmallows, sprinkles, and caramel
  • C) Peppermint, fudge, gumdrops, and licorice
  • D) Sugar, cookies, gingerbread, and soda
    Answer: A) Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup

78. What year was the song Jingle Bells written?

  • A) 1840
  • B) 1857
  • C) 1901
  • D) 1912
    Answer: B) 1857

79. What traditional Christmas decoration is made from evergreen branches?

  • A) Garland
  • B) Wreath
  • C) Tinsel
  • D) Ornaments
    Answer: B) Wreath

80. In the song Frosty the Snowman, what made Frosty come to life?

  • A) A magical hat
  • B) A carrot nose
  • C) A wish from a child
  • D) A Christmas miracle
    Answer: A) A magical hat

81. In the movie Love Actually, who performs the hilarious version of Love Is All Around?

  • A) Billy Mack
  • B) Jamie Bennett
  • C) David the Prime Minister
  • D) Sam the drummer
    Answer: A) Billy Mack

82. What is Santa’s wife’s first name traditionally known as?

  • A) Carol
  • B) Jessica
  • C) Mary
  • D) Mrs. Claus
    Answer: D) Mrs. Claus

83. What is traditionally placed at the top of a Christmas tree?

  • A) Star
  • B) Angel
  • C) Ribbon
  • D) Ornament
    Answer: A) Star

84. What do people in Japan often eat for Christmas dinner?

  • A) Turkey
  • B) KFC fried chicken
  • C) Sushi
  • D) Roast beef
    Answer: B) KFC fried chicken

85. What is the final line of A Visit from St. Nicholas (commonly known as The Night Before Christmas)?

  • A) “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”
  • B) “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a peaceful night!”
  • C) “And they heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight!”
  • D) “And to all, a joyful Christmas Eve night!”
    Answer: A) “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

86. What is the opening line of It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year?

  • A) “There’ll be parties for hosting…”
  • B) “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”
  • C) “With the kids jingle-belling…”
  • D) “There’ll be much mistletoeing…”
    Answer: B) “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”

87. What animal is mentioned in the lyrics of The 12 Days of Christmas?

  • A) Dove
  • B) Swan
  • C) Partridge
  • D) All of the above
    Answer: D) All of the above

88. What is the name of the traditional Mexican Christmas procession reenacting Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay?

  • A) Las Posadas
  • B) Noche Buena
  • C) La Fiesta
  • D) El Camino
    Answer: A) Las Posadas

89. What is the most popular Christmas plant in the United States?

  • A) Holly
  • B) Poinsettia
  • C) Ivy
  • D) Mistletoe
    Answer: B) Poinsettia

90. In The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, what is the name of the Grinch’s home?

  • A) Mount Crumpit
  • B) Whoville Heights
  • C) Grinch Peak
  • D) Mount Whoville
    Answer: A) Mount Crumpit

91. What is the name of the holiday celebrated on December 26th by African Americans to honor their heritage?

  • A) Kwanzaa
  • B) Boxing Day
  • C) Hanukkah
  • D) Yule
    Answer: A) Kwanzaa

92. Which U.S. state grows the most Christmas trees?

  • A) North Carolina
  • B) Michigan
  • C) Oregon
  • D) Washington
    Answer: C) Oregon

93. What is the name of the train conductor in The Polar Express?

  • A) Tom
  • B) Chris
  • C) Hero Boy
  • D) He’s unnamed
    Answer: D) He’s unnamed

94. What fruit is traditionally associated with the Feast of St. Nicholas?

  • A) Apple
  • B) Orange
  • C) Banana
  • D) Pear
    Answer: B) Orange

95. What does Alvin want in the song The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)?

  • A) A hula hoop
  • B) A bicycle
  • C) A puppy
  • D) A dollhouse
    Answer: A) A hula hoop

96. What figure is traditionally placed in the center of a nativity scene?

  • A) Mary
  • B) Joseph
  • C) Baby Jesus
  • D) The Angel
    Answer: C) Baby Jesus

97. What is the original title of the poem The Night Before Christmas?

  • A) A Visit from St. Nicholas
  • B) Santa’s Christmas Eve
  • C) The Story of Santa Claus
  • D) Christmas Eve with Santa
    Answer: A) A Visit from St. Nicholas

98. In what year was the first Christmas card sent?

  • A) 1836
  • B) 1843
  • C) 1855
  • D) 1860
    Answer: B) 1843

99. What color is Santa’s belt traditionally depicted as?

  • A) Red
  • B) Black
  • C) Gold
  • D) Brown
    Answer: B) Black

100. What gift did Harry Potter receive for his first Christmas at Hogwarts?

  • A) A wand
  • B) An invisibility cloak
  • C) A broomstick
  • D) A pet owl
    Answer: B) An invisibility cloak

This collection of 100 Christmas quiz questions offers the perfect way to bring some holiday cheer to your celebrations. Whether you’re hosting a family gathering, planning a festive office party, or simply looking for some holiday fun, these questions are sure to entertain and spark conversation.