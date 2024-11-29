The Christmas season is all about celebrating traditions, enjoying delicious food, and creating joyful memories. But how well do you really know your holiday facts? This Christmas quiz is the perfect way to challenge your family, friends, or coworkers and add some festive fun to your gatherings.

the economic times From classic traditions to modern holiday pop culture, these Christmas quiz questions will test your knowledge and spark conversations. Grab a pen, form some teams, and get ready for a merry competition filled with surprises and laughs. Let’s dive into 100+ holiday-themed questions that will make your Christmas celebration even brighter! Also Read: Best Funny Christmas Movies 1. What is the name of the Grinch’s dog in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas? A) Max

B) Spot

C) Buddy

D) Charlie

Answer: A) Max 2. In the song 12 Days of Christmas, what is given on the 10th day? A) Lords a-leaping

B) Maids a-milking

C) Pipers piping

D) Drummers drumming

Answer: A) Lords a-leaping 3. Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree? A) England

B) Germany

C) Norway

D) France

Answer: B) Germany 4. What is the best-selling Christmas song of all time? A) Jingle Bells

B) All I Want for Christmas Is You

C) White Christmas

D) Silent Night

Answer: C) White Christmas 5. In Home Alone, where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind? A) Paris

B) New York

C) Miami

D) London

Answer: A) Paris Also Read: Best Classic Christmas Movies 6. What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus? A) Kris Kringle and St. Nicholas

B) Father Christmas and Old Saint Nick

C) Saint Nicholas and Papa Noel

D) Kris Kringle and Santa Nico

Answer: A) Kris Kringle and St. Nicholas 7. What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding? A) A coin

B) A ring

C) A candy

D) A nut

Answer: A) A coin 8. What beverage company is known for its iconic Christmas advertisements featuring Santa? A) Pepsi

B) Coca-Cola

C) Dr. Pepper

D) Sprite

Answer: B) Coca-Cola 9. What is the name of Ralphie’s little brother in A Christmas Story? A) Randy

B) Robbie

C) Ronnie

D) Ricky

Answer: A) Randy 10. Which reindeer is known as Santa’s favorite? A) Rudolph

B) Dasher

C) Comet

D) Blitzen

Answer: A) Rudolph Also Read: Best Romantic Christmas Movies 11. In the movie Elf, what is Buddy’s favorite food? A) Candy canes

B) Maple syrup

C) Gingerbread

D) Chocolate

Answer: B) Maple syrup 12. What is the name of the island where misfit toys live in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? A) Island of Misfits

B) Island of Misfit Toys

C) Toy Island

D) Santa’s Island

Answer: B) Island of Misfit Toys 13. What was the first company to use Santa Claus in advertising? A) Macy’s

B) Coca-Cola

C) Montgomery Ward

D) Sears

Answer: B) Coca-Cola 14. How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol? A) Two

B) Three

C) Four

D) Five

Answer: C) Four 15. What do people traditionally do under the mistletoe? A) Hug

B) Kiss

C) Sing

D) Exchange gifts

Answer: B) Kiss Also Read: Best Family Christmas Movies 16. What color are the berries of the mistletoe plant? A) Red

B) Blue

C) White

D) Green

Answer: C) White 17. What animated 2004 film is about a train that takes children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve? A) The Polar Express

B) A Christmas Carol

C) Arthur Christmas

D) Santa’s Train

Answer: A) The Polar Express 18. In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born? A) Germany

B) Turkey

C) Greece

D) Italy

Answer: B) Turkey 19. What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas? A) Oogie Boogie

B) Jack Skellington

C) Zero

D) Lock, Shock, and Barrel

Answer: A) Oogie Boogie 20. What do the reindeer pull on Christmas Eve? A) Santa’s sleigh

B) A cart of gifts

C) A snowmobile

D) A magical train

Answer: A) Santa’s sleigh 21. What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver? A) Tinsel

B) Ornaments

C) Garland

D) Icicles

Answer: A) Tinsel 22. What is Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out of? A) A button

B) A carrot

C) A piece of coal

D) A stick

Answer: A) A button 23. In the movie The Santa Clause, what does Scott Calvin turn into? A) An elf

B) A snowman

C) Santa Claus

D) A reindeer

Answer: C) Santa Claus 24. Which reindeer is named after an astronomical object? A) Comet

B) Cupid

C) Blitzen

D) Dasher

Answer: A) Comet 25. What does the German word “Weihnachten” mean? A) Christmas

B) New Year

C) Holiday

D) Winter

Answer: A) Christmas 26. What was the first state in the United States to officially recognize Christmas? A) New York

B) Alabama

C) Virginia

D) Massachusetts

Answer: B) Alabama 27. What’s the traditional Christmas flower called? A) Holly

B) Poinsettia

C) Mistletoe

D) Ivy

Answer: B) Poinsettia 28. What popular toy caused riots in stores during the 1983 Christmas season? A) Cabbage Patch Kids

B) Transformers

C) Tickle Me Elmo

D) Beanie Babies

Answer: A) Cabbage Patch Kids 29. Who wrote A Christmas Carol? A) Charles Dickens

B) Mark Twain

C) Victor Hugo

D) Jane Austen

Answer: A) Charles Dickens 30. What is the Italian name for Santa Claus? A) Babbo Natale

B) Papa Noel

C) Père Noël

D) St. Nicolas

Answer: A) Babbo Natale 31. What is the famous Christmas ballet performed during the holiday season? A) The Nutcracker

B) Swan Lake

C) Sleeping Beauty

D) Giselle

Answer: A) The Nutcracker Also Read: Best Christmas Gift Ideas 32. In It’s a Wonderful Life, what happens every time a bell rings? A) A child smiles

B) An angel gets its wings

C) Santa loads his sleigh

D) A reindeer flies

Answer: B) An angel gets its wings 33. How many gifts are given in total in the song The 12 Days of Christmas? A) 78

B) 364

C) 144

D) 412

Answer: B) 364 34. What’s the name of the elf in Elf on the Shelf? A) Buddy

B) Scout

C) Jingles

D) Merry

Answer: B) Scout 35. What holiday drink contains sugar, milk, and eggs? A) Eggnog

B) Mulled wine

C) Hot cocoa

D) Wassail

Answer: A) Eggnog 36. What color suit did Santa wear before red? A) Green

B) Blue

C) Brown

D) White

Answer: A) Green 37. What is the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time? A) Home Alone

B) The Grinch (2018)

C) Elf

D) A Christmas Carol

Answer: A) Home Alone 38. What is the name of the reindeer with the same name as a famous valentine’s mascot? A) Cupid

B) Comet

C) Dasher

D) Blitzen

Answer: A) Cupid Also Read: Best Christmas TV Show 39. What country is credited with creating eggnog? A) France

B) England

C) Germany

D) The Netherlands

Answer: B) England 40. What’s the name of the department store featured in Miracle on 34th Street? A) Macy’s

B) Bloomingdale’s

C) Harrods

D) Nordstrom

Answer: A) Macy’s 41. In the song Frosty the Snowman, what brought Frosty to life? A) A magical scarf

B) A top hat

C) A carrot nose

D) A Christmas wish

Answer: B) A top hat 42. Which country donates the Christmas tree displayed in London’s Trafalgar Square? A) Norway

B) Sweden

C) Denmark

D) Finland

Answer: A) Norway 43. What snack is traditionally left out for Santa on Christmas Eve? A) Milk and cookies

B) Candy canes

C) Hot cocoa

D) Mince pies

Answer: A) Milk and cookies 44. What is the name of the child in The Polar Express? A) Billy

B) Chris

C) Hero Boy

D) Tommy

Answer: C) Hero Boy 45. What’s the traditional drink for adults served during Christmas in Germany? A) Glühwein (mulled wine)

B) Eggnog

C) Hot toddy

D) Sparkling cider

Answer: A) Glühwein (mulled wine) Also Read: Best Christmas Games To Play 46. Which U.S. state has a town called Santa Claus? A) California

B) Indiana

C) Texas

D) Florida

Answer: B) Indiana 47. In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, what is the name of Scrooge’s deceased business partner? A) Jacob Marley

B) Bob Cratchit

C) Fezziwig

D) Tiny Tim

Answer: A) Jacob Marley 48. What’s the most popular ornament for the top of a Christmas tree? A) Angel

B) Star

C) Bow

D) Santa

Answer: B) Star 49. What is the significance of December 26th in the United Kingdom? A) Boxing Day

B) Saint Stephen’s Day

C) Day of Thanks

D) Post-Christmas Day

Answer: A) Boxing Day 50. In which ocean is Christmas Island located? A) Pacific Ocean

B) Indian Ocean

C) Atlantic Ocean

D) Arctic Ocean

Answer: B) Indian Ocean 51. Who invented electric Christmas lights? A) Thomas Edison

B) Joseph Swan

C) Edward H. Johnson

D) Nikola Tesla

Answer: C) Edward H. Johnson 52. What does the song Let It Snow famously not mention? A) Christmas

B) Snowflakes

C) Cold weather

D) Winter

Answer: A) Christmas Also Read: Best Christmas Party Games For Adults 53. How many points does a snowflake traditionally have? A) Four

B) Five

C) Six

D) Eight

Answer: C) Six 54. What’s the name of the magical train in The Polar Express? A) The Christmas Express

B) The North Pole Express

C) The Polar Express

D) Santa’s Train

Answer: C) The Polar Express 55. In Home Alone 2, what New York hotel does Kevin stay in? A) The Ritz-Carlton

B) The Plaza Hotel

C) Waldorf Astoria

D) Marriott Marquis

Answer: B) The Plaza Hotel 56. What is the title of the famous Christmas ballet composed by Tchaikovsky? A) The Nutcracker

B) Swan Lake

C) Sleeping Beauty

D) Coppélia

Answer: A) The Nutcracker 57. What is the main ingredient in a gingerbread cookie? A) Nutmeg

B) Cinnamon

C) Ginger

D) Cloves

Answer: C) Ginger 58. In what year was The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) written? A) 1940

B) 1945

C) 1950

D) 1955

Answer: B) 1945 59. Which country is the largest exporter of Christmas trees? A) United States

B) Canada

C) Denmark

D) Norway

Answer: C) Denmark 60. What’s the name of the town in It’s a Wonderful Life? A) Bedford Falls

B) Pleasantville

C) Mapleton

D) Riverwood

Answer: A) Bedford Falls Also Read: Best Animated Christmas Movies 61. What fruit is traditionally placed in Christmas stockings? A) Apple

B) Orange

C) Pear

D) Plum

Answer: B) Orange 62. In The Christmas Chronicles, who plays Santa Claus? A) Kurt Russell

B) Tim Allen

C) Billy Bob Thornton

D) Bruce Willis

Answer: A) Kurt Russell 63. What’s the name of the department store in Elf? A) Macy’s

B) Gimbels

C) Bloomingdale’s

D) Nordstrom

Answer: B) Gimbels 64. What holiday drink is known as “milk punch”? A) Eggnog

B) White Russian

C) Peppermint Mocha

D) Irish Cream

Answer: A) Eggnog 65. What is the shape of the candy cane modeled after? A) A shepherd’s crook

B) A Christmas tree

C) A musical note

D) Santa’s sleigh

Answer: A) A shepherd’s crook 66. Which U.S. President established Christmas as a federal holiday? A) Abraham Lincoln

B) Ulysses S. Grant

C) George Washington

D) Franklin D. Roosevelt

Answer: B) Ulysses S. Grant 67. What’s the highest-grossing Christmas song in history? A) All I Want for Christmas Is You

B) White Christmas

C) Jingle Bell Rock

D) Feliz Navidad

Answer: B) White Christmas 68. What was the first Christmas movie ever made? A) A Christmas Carol (1910)

B) The Night Before Christmas (1898)

C) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)

D) It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Answer: B) The Night Before Christmas (1898) 69. How many reindeer does Santa traditionally have, including Rudolph? A) Eight

B) Nine

C) Ten

D) Twelve

Answer: B) Nine 70. In which European country is Silent Night said to have been written? A) Germany

B) Austria

C) Switzerland

D) France

Answer: B) Austria 71. What is the main setting of the movie Die Hard, often considered a Christmas movie? A) A shopping mall

B) A bank

C) Nakatomi Plaza

D) An airport

Answer: C) Nakatomi Plaza Also Read: Innovative Christmas Tree Ideas 72. What is the name of the magical item Frosty the Snowman wears? A) A scarf

B) A belt

C) A top hat

D) Gloves

Answer: C) A top hat 73. In the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas, what kind of pudding is demanded? A) Rice pudding

B) Figgy pudding

C) Plum pudding

D) Bread pudding

Answer: B) Figgy pudding 74. Who narrated the classic 1966 TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas? A) Boris Karloff

B) James Earl Jones

C) Burl Ives

D) Fred Astaire

Answer: A) Boris Karloff 75. What do the Peanuts gang use as their Christmas tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas? A) A tall pine tree

B) A small, scraggly tree

C) A fake plastic tree

D) A wooden post

Answer: B) A small, scraggly tree 76. What Christmas beverage is also known as “Wassail”? A) Mulled cider

B) Eggnog

C) Hot chocolate

D) Spiced rum

Answer: A) Mulled cider 77. In the movie Elf, what are the four main food groups according to Buddy? A) Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup

B) Chocolate, marshmallows, sprinkles, and caramel

C) Peppermint, fudge, gumdrops, and licorice

D) Sugar, cookies, gingerbread, and soda

Answer: A) Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup 78. What year was the song Jingle Bells written? A) 1840

B) 1857

C) 1901

D) 1912

Answer: B) 1857 79. What traditional Christmas decoration is made from evergreen branches? A) Garland

B) Wreath

C) Tinsel

D) Ornaments

Answer: B) Wreath 80. In the song Frosty the Snowman, what made Frosty come to life? A) A magical hat

B) A carrot nose

C) A wish from a child

D) A Christmas miracle

Answer: A) A magical hat 81. In the movie Love Actually, who performs the hilarious version of Love Is All Around? A) Billy Mack

B) Jamie Bennett

C) David the Prime Minister

D) Sam the drummer

Answer: A) Billy Mack 82. What is Santa’s wife’s first name traditionally known as? A) Carol

B) Jessica

C) Mary

D) Mrs. Claus

Answer: D) Mrs. Claus 83. What is traditionally placed at the top of a Christmas tree? A) Star

B) Angel

C) Ribbon

D) Ornament

Answer: A) Star 84. What do people in Japan often eat for Christmas dinner? A) Turkey

B) KFC fried chicken

C) Sushi

D) Roast beef

Answer: B) KFC fried chicken 85. What is the final line of A Visit from St. Nicholas (commonly known as The Night Before Christmas)? A) “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

B) “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a peaceful night!”

C) “And they heard him exclaim as he drove out of sight!”

D) “And to all, a joyful Christmas Eve night!”

Answer: A) “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!” 86. What is the opening line of It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year? A) “There’ll be parties for hosting…”

B) “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…”

C) “With the kids jingle-belling…”

D) “There’ll be much mistletoeing…”

Answer: B) “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…” 87. What animal is mentioned in the lyrics of The 12 Days of Christmas? A) Dove

B) Swan

C) Partridge

D) All of the above

Answer: D) All of the above 88. What is the name of the traditional Mexican Christmas procession reenacting Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay? A) Las Posadas

B) Noche Buena

C) La Fiesta

D) El Camino

Answer: A) Las Posadas 89. What is the most popular Christmas plant in the United States? A) Holly

B) Poinsettia

C) Ivy

D) Mistletoe

Answer: B) Poinsettia 90. In The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, what is the name of the Grinch’s home? A) Mount Crumpit

B) Whoville Heights

C) Grinch Peak

D) Mount Whoville

Answer: A) Mount Crumpit 91. What is the name of the holiday celebrated on December 26th by African Americans to honor their heritage? A) Kwanzaa

B) Boxing Day

C) Hanukkah

D) Yule

Answer: A) Kwanzaa 92. Which U.S. state grows the most Christmas trees? A) North Carolina

B) Michigan

C) Oregon

D) Washington

Answer: C) Oregon 93. What is the name of the train conductor in The Polar Express? A) Tom

B) Chris

C) Hero Boy

D) He’s unnamed

Answer: D) He’s unnamed 94. What fruit is traditionally associated with the Feast of St. Nicholas? A) Apple

B) Orange

C) Banana

D) Pear

Answer: B) Orange 95. What does Alvin want in the song The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)? A) A hula hoop

B) A bicycle

C) A puppy

D) A dollhouse

Answer: A) A hula hoop 96. What figure is traditionally placed in the center of a nativity scene? A) Mary

B) Joseph

C) Baby Jesus

D) The Angel

Answer: C) Baby Jesus 97. What is the original title of the poem The Night Before Christmas? A) A Visit from St. Nicholas

B) Santa’s Christmas Eve

C) The Story of Santa Claus

D) Christmas Eve with Santa

Answer: A) A Visit from St. Nicholas 98. In what year was the first Christmas card sent? A) 1836

B) 1843

C) 1855

D) 1860

Answer: B) 1843 99. What color is Santa’s belt traditionally depicted as? A) Red

B) Black

C) Gold

D) Brown

Answer: B) Black 100. What gift did Harry Potter receive for his first Christmas at Hogwarts? A) A wand

B) An invisibility cloak

C) A broomstick

D) A pet owl

Answer: B) An invisibility cloak This collection of 100 Christmas quiz questions offers the perfect way to bring some holiday cheer to your celebrations. Whether you’re hosting a family gathering, planning a festive office party, or simply looking for some holiday fun, these questions are sure to entertain and spark conversation.