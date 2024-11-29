Christmas parties are the highlight of the holiday season, bringing together laughter, joy, and a sprinkle of friendly competition. Whether you’re hosting a cozy gathering with loved ones, a festive office celebration, or a party for a large group, adding engaging Christmas party games can turn any event into a memorable experience.

From classic activities to creative and silly ideas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. This article covers 50+ Christmas games for Christmas party, organized into categories for families, adults, and more, so you can find the perfect game for your celebration. Let’s make this holiday season unforgettable with these fun-filled ideas!

Christmas Party Games

Christmas party games are a must for any festive gathering. These activities are designed to spark laughter and create joyful memories, whether you’re hosting a small event or a grand celebration. These are one of the Best Christmas Games To Play.

1. Christmas Charades

Charades is a classic game with a holiday twist.

How to Play:

Write down Christmas-related phrases (e.g., “decorating a Christmas tree” or “singing carols”) on slips of paper. Divide players into teams. One player acts out the phrase without speaking while their team guesses within a time limit.

2. Name That Carol

Test everyone’s holiday music knowledge.

How to Play:

Play a few seconds of a Christmas song. The first person to guess the song correctly earns a point. Continue until you’ve crowned the music master!

3. Christmas Bingo

A festive spin on the classic game.

How to Play:

Create bingo cards with holiday-themed items (e.g., ornaments, snowflakes, Santa hats). Call out items and have players mark their cards. The first person to get five in a row wins.

4. Snowball Toss

A fun game for all ages!

How to Play:

Set up buckets or hoops at varying distances. Give players “snowballs” (cotton balls or white ping-pong balls) to toss. Award points based on where the snowballs land.

5. Christmas Pictionary

Get everyone drawing with this creative game.

How to Play:

Write Christmas-related phrases on cards. Players take turns drawing the phrase while others guess. The team with the most correct guesses wins.

6. Ornament Relay

A hilarious relay race with a holiday twist.

How to Play:

Divide players into teams. Balance an ornament on a spoon and race to a finish line without dropping it. The first team to finish wins.

Family Games Christmas Party

Family games Christmas party ideas are perfect for creating joyful memories with all generations.

7. Pin the Nose on Rudolph

A festive twist on a classic game.

How to Play:

Blindfold players and spin them around. They must pin a red paper nose on a picture of Rudolph. Closest placement wins.

8. Holiday Word Scramble

Challenge everyone’s vocabulary skills.

How to Play:

Scramble holiday-related words (e.g., “snowflake,” “mistletoe”). Players race to unscramble the words. The fastest wins.

9. Christmas Tree Decorating Race

A creative and competitive activity.

How to Play:

Divide players into teams. Each team decorates a mini tree within a time limit. The best-decorated tree wins.

10. Guess the Christmas Scent

Put those noses to the test!

How to Play:

Place holiday scents (e.g., cinnamon, pine, peppermint) in containers. Blindfold players and have them guess each scent. Most correct guesses wins.

11. Christmas Scavenger Hunt

A family favorite that never gets old.

How to Play:

Create a list of holiday items to find around the house or venue. Teams race to collect items within a time limit. The first team to finish wins.

12. Holiday Freeze Dance

Keep everyone moving with this energetic game.

How to Play:

Play Christmas music and have players dance. Stop the music randomly; anyone still moving is out. Last one standing wins.

Christmas Games for Adults

These Best Christmas Party Games For Adults are ideal for adding a playful yet sophisticated touch to your celebration.

13. Christmas Trivia

Test everyone’s holiday knowledge.

How to Play:

Prepare trivia questions about Christmas traditions, movies, and songs. Players answer individually or in teams. The most correct answers win.

14. Secret Santa Guessing Game

Turn gift exchange into a game.

How to Play:

After gifts are opened, each person guesses who their Secret Santa was. Correct guesses earn points.

15. Holiday Movie Drinking Game

Perfect for a cozy adults-only evening. This is one of the best Fun Drinking Games.

How to Play:

Choose a holiday movie and create rules (e.g., take a sip every time someone says “Christmas”). Enjoy responsibly!

16. Ugly Sweater Contest

Turn fashion into fun.

How to Play:

Have everyone wear their ugliest Christmas sweater. Vote for the best (or worst) one. Winner gets a small prize.

17. Holiday Two Truths and a Lie

Get to know each other with a festive twist. There are many 2 truths one lie ideas which you can find here.

How to Play:

Each player shares three holiday-related statements (two true, one a lie). Others guess which one is the lie.

18. Christmas Cocktail Making

Show off bartending skills. This is one of the Exciting Drinking Games.

How to Play:

Provide ingredients for holiday-themed drinks. Players create their best cocktail. Judge based on taste and creativity.

Games for Pinoy Christmas Party

Celebrate the Filipino spirit of togetherness and fun with these games for Pinoy Christmas party.

19. Bring Me

A Filipino party staple that always gets laughs.

How to Play:

The host calls out items for participants to find (e.g., “Bring me a red sock!”). Players race to bring the item to the host. The first person to deliver the item wins a prize.

20. Pabitin

A fun traditional game for all ages.

How to Play:

Hang a bamboo rack filled with goodies (candies, small gifts). Lower and raise it while players jump to grab items. The one with the most goodies wins!

21. Tumbang Preso

A classic Filipino outdoor game with a Christmas twist.

How to Play:

Use a decorated can as the target. Players take turns knocking it down with slippers or balls. Earn points for each successful hit.

22. Christmas Videoke Battle

Filipinos love karaoke—turn it into a competition!

How to Play:

Set up a karaoke machine or use YouTube karaoke tracks. Players compete for the highest score or best performance. Award categories like “Most Festive Singer” or “Funniest Performance.”

23. Palosebo Challenge

A fun and hilarious tradition.

How to Play:

Grease a bamboo pole and hang a prize at the top. Players attempt to climb the pole and retrieve the prize. The first person to succeed wins.

24. Christmas Pinoy Henyo

A holiday version of the iconic guessing game.

How to Play:

One player wears a headband with a Christmas-related word. Their partner gives clues while they guess within a time limit. The team with the most correct answers wins.

Silly Christmas Party Games

Lighten the mood with these silly Christmas party games guaranteed to bring laughs.

25. Santa Hat Relay

A funny and fast-paced game.

How to Play:

Divide players into teams. Each team member must run to a designated spot, put on a Santa hat, and return. The fastest team wins!

26. Marshmallow Snowman Challenge

Creative and silly!

How to Play:

Provide marshmallows, toothpicks, and other materials. Players build the tallest snowman possible within a time limit. Judge based on height and creativity.

27. Reindeer Antler Ring Toss

A holiday spin on a carnival game.

How to Play:

One player wears antlers while others toss rings onto them. Award points for each successful toss. The player with the highest score wins.

28. Holiday Guess the Song Backward

A tricky musical challenge.

How to Play:

Play Christmas songs in reverse. Players guess the correct title within a time limit. The most correct guesses win.

29. Eggnog Chugging Contest

For adventurous drinkers!

How to Play:

Provide small cups of eggnog for each participant. Players race to drink them as fast as possible. First to finish wins—no spills allowed!

30. Human Christmas Tree

Turn your friends into walking decorations. There are many Innovative Christmas Tree Ideas.

How to Play:

Divide into teams and choose one “tree” per group. Use tinsel, ornaments, and lights to decorate the “tree.” Vote for the most creative or hilarious design.

Office Christmas Party Games

Keep your coworkers entertained with these office Christmas party games.

31. Christmas Office Bingo

Perfect for large groups.

How to Play:

Create bingo cards with office-themed holiday items (e.g., “Secret Santa reveal,” “holiday sweater”). Players mark items as they occur during the party. First to get bingo wins!

32. White Elephant Gift Exchange

A classic holiday office game.

How to Play:

Have everyone bring a wrapped gift. Draw numbers to determine the order of choosing gifts. Gifts can be “stolen” up to three times before they’re locked in.

33. Holiday Office Trivia

Test everyone’s holiday knowledge.

How to Play:

Prepare trivia questions about Christmas traditions and pop culture. Divide into teams for a fun, competitive game. Most points win.

34. Desk Decorating Contest

Add a festive touch to your workspace.

How to Play:

Encourage employees to decorate their desks with a holiday theme. Judge for creativity, humor, or most festive. Winners receive prizes like gift cards or extra vacation time.

35. Candy Cane Hunt

A sweet twist on a scavenger hunt.

How to Play:

Hide candy canes around the office. Players search for as many as they can find within a time limit. Most candy canes collected wins.

36. Christmas Stocking Guess

A fun guessing game.

How to Play:

Fill stockings with mystery items (e.g., candy, office supplies). Players guess the contents without looking inside. Most correct guesses win!

Christmas Party Games for Large Groups

Engage everyone at big gatherings with these Christmas party games for large groups.

37. Pass the Present

A crowd-pleaser!

How to Play:

Wrap a gift in multiple layers of wrapping paper. Pass the gift around while music plays. When the music stops, the player holding the gift unwraps one layer. The final person wins the gift.

38. Holiday Limbo

A festive twist on the limbo game.

How to Play:

Use a decorated stick or garland as the limbo bar. Players take turns limboing under the bar as it gets lower. The last one standing wins.

39. Snowball Fight

A great way to burn energy!

How to Play:

Divide players into two teams. Use crumpled paper or soft “snowballs” for a safe indoor fight. The team with the fewest hits wins.

40. Giant Jingle Bell Toss

Perfect for large groups.

How to Play:

Set up buckets or hoops at varying distances. Players take turns tossing jingle bells into the targets. Award points based on difficulty.

41. Christmas Carol Karaoke

Get the group singing!

How to Play:

Divide into teams and choose a Christmas carol. Teams perform their songs, and judges score based on creativity and enthusiasm. The best performance wins.

42. Holiday Freeze Tag

Keep everyone active.

How to Play:

Choose one player to be “It.” When tagged, players must freeze in a holiday pose. Last person untagged wins.

43. Christmas Cookie Decorating Contest

How to Play:

Provide plain cookies, icing, and sprinkles. Set a timer and let players decorate their cookies. Judge on creativity, presentation, or humor, and award prizes.

44. Holiday Memory Game

How to Play:

Arrange a tray with Christmas items (e.g., candy canes, ornaments, ribbons). Let players view the tray for 30 seconds. Remove the tray and have them write down as many items as they remember. The most correct items win.

45. Christmas Balloon Pop

How to Play:

Fill balloons with small prizes, challenges, or funny tasks. Players must sit on the balloons to pop them and claim the contents. Continue until all balloons are popped.

46. Reindeer Ring Toss

How to Play:

One player wears a reindeer antler headband. Others toss rings onto the antlers from a distance. Score points for each successful ring.

47. Santa Beard Relay

How to Play:

Divide players into teams. Use cotton balls and petroleum jelly. Players stick cotton balls to their faces to create a “Santa beard” and race to the finish line. The team with the fullest beard wins.

48. Holiday Guess Who

How to Play:

Write names of holiday characters (e.g., Santa, Frosty) on sticky notes. Attach a note to each player’s forehead. Players ask yes/no questions to guess their character.

49. Christmas Ornament Balance

How to Play:

Provide a spoon and small ornaments for each player. Players race to carry ornaments on their spoon to a finish line without dropping them. Fastest without dropping wins!

50. Holiday Piñata

How to Play:

Fill a piñata with Christmas-themed treats and small gifts. Blindfold players and let them take turns hitting the piñata. The person who breaks it open unleashes the fun for everyone!

These games ensure you have even more festive fun for your Christmas party!

Also Read: 20 questions game