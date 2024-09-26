2 Truths and One Lie is a classic icebreaker game that’s perfect for any gathering, whether you’re meeting new people, hanging out with friends, or looking for a fun way to pass the time. It’s simple, creative, and always leads to interesting conversations. The game works by having each person share two true statements and one lie about themselves, while the rest of the group tries to figure out which statement is false. The game can be lighthearted, funny, or even revealing, depending on the group’s mood.

In this guide, we’ve gathered 100 of the best 2 Truths One Lie ideas to inspire your next game. Whether you’re looking for funny, tricky, or thought-provoking ideas for 2 truths and a lie, we’ve got you covered. Plus, we’ll show you how to play and offer tips to make your lies more convincing!

How to Play 2 Truths and One Lie

Playing 2 Truths and One Lie is super easy, and you only need a few participants. The objective of the game is to get your fellow players to guess incorrectly about which statement is the lie.

Steps to Play:

Each player thinks of two true facts and one lie about themselves. The lie should be believable, so it’s not easy to guess. One person shares their three statements. The rest of the group has to guess which statement is false. Once everyone has guessed, the player reveals the lie. It’s always fun to see the reactions when the lie is revealed! The next player shares their statements, and the game continues.

The 2 lies and a truth ideas game is a fantastic way to learn fun facts about people, test your poker face, and improve your lying skills in the most entertaining way!

Tips for Playing 2 Truths and One Lie

Make your lie close to the truth.

The trickier the lie, the harder it will be for others to guess! Use random or shocking truths.

The more unbelievable your truths are, the more likely people will think they're lies. Keep it light and fun. The game is meant to be an icebreaker, so avoid anything too serious or uncomfortable.

1. Travel Adventures

How to Play: Share three travel-related experiences. One should be a fib, but make it sound as believable as possible.

I’ve been skydiving in Australia. I’ve visited every continent except Antarctica. I’ve never traveled outside of my country.

2. Childhood Memories

How to Play: Think back to your childhood and mix in some 2 truths and a lie ideas funny or unique memories.

I broke my arm twice before I was 10. I was once in a commercial as a kid. I won a spelling bee in third grade.

3. Food Facts

How to Play: Use interesting or quirky details about your food preferences or dining experiences.

I’m allergic to peanuts. I’ve eaten escargot in France. I hate chocolate.

4. Sports Feats

How to Play: Share your achievements or embarrassing moments from sports.

I once ran a marathon. I’ve played tennis against a pro. I was captain of my high school basketball team.

5. Celebrity Encounters

How to Play: Use any celebrity encounters or stories to create an interesting mix of truths and lies.

I’ve met Beyoncé backstage at a concert. I was once asked to be an extra in a movie. I got a selfie with a famous actor in an airport.

6. Random Talents

How to Play: Reveal your hidden talents or exaggerate a skill for the lie.

I can juggle five objects at once. I can solve a Rubik’s cube in under a minute. I can speak three languages fluently.

7. College Days

How to Play: Reflect on your college years with both real and fabricated stories.

I failed my freshman year of college. I was a DJ at my college radio station. I graduated with honors.

8. Work Stories

How to Play: Share your work-related stories, whether about your job or quirky office moments.

I’ve worked for three different companies in the last year. I once accidentally emailed the entire company a meme. I’ve never had a job interview.

9. Fun with Animals

How to Play: Bring in your encounters or experiences with animals, real or made-up.

I’ve swum with dolphins. I own three dogs and a parrot. I’m terrified of cats.

10. Embarrassing Moments

How to Play: Share those awkward moments—real or fictional!

I accidentally called my teacher “Mom” in school. I once walked into the wrong bathroom. I’ve never been embarrassed in public.

11. Vacation Escapades

How to Play: Share highlights from vacations, blending the amazing and the fake.

I got lost in Venice for five hours. I’ve hiked the Great Wall of China. I’ve never been on an airplane.

12. Childhood Dreams

How to Play: Share what you wanted to be when you grew up, mixing truth with fiction.

I always wanted to be an astronaut. I wanted to be a magician when I was little. I dreamed of becoming a famous chef.

13. Crazy Dares

How to Play: Share your experience with dares, pranks, or challenges.

I’ve gone streaking at a sports event. I’ve eaten a ghost pepper on a dare. I’ve never backed out of a dare.

14. Odd Jobs

How to Play: Use your job history or fictional odd jobs you “held” in the past.

I worked as a professional mascot for a year. I’ve been a barista at five different coffee shops. I’ve never had a summer job.

15. Fears and Phobias

How to Play: Share your real and exaggerated phobias.

I’m afraid of heights. I can’t stand the sight of clowns. I have no fear of spiders.

16. Favorite Hobbies

How to Play: Talk about your hobbies and sneak a lie into the mix.

I love knitting. I spend my weekends painting landscapes. I’ve never read a book for fun.

17. Music Love

How to Play: Reveal your musical taste, concerts you’ve attended, or instruments you “play.”

I can play the guitar. I’ve seen over 50 live concerts. I’ve never been to a music festival.

18. Family Fun

How to Play: Share interesting facts or fabrications about your family.

I have seven siblings. My family owns a private jet. We have a family tradition of camping every year.

19. School Achievements

How to Play: Mix up your true and exaggerated academic achievements.

I was valedictorian of my class. I once got a perfect score on a math test. I’ve never failed a class.

20. Social Media Secrets

How to Play: Share your true and fake social media habits.

I have over 10,000 followers on Instagram. I’ve never posted a selfie. I once went viral on TikTok.

21. TV Shows & Movies

How to Play: Talk about your favorite (or not-so-favorite) TV shows and films.

I’ve watched every episode of Friends. I hate horror movies. I’ve never cried during a movie.

22. Fashion Faux Pas

How to Play: Share your style triumphs or disasters.

I’ve worn mismatched shoes to work. I once dyed my hair green on purpose. I’ve never worn a suit or dress.

23. Party Moments

How to Play: Talk about wild (or not-so-wild) party experiences.

I’ve stayed up for 48 hours at a party. I’ve crashed a wedding. I’ve never been to a New Year’s Eve party.

24. Tattoos & Piercings

How to Play: Share your ink or body art—or make something up!

I have a tattoo of my favorite band’s logo. I once had my nose pierced. I’ve never gotten a tattoo.

25. Bucket List

How to Play: Talk about what you’ve crossed off your bucket list, or wish you had.

I’ve skydived over the Grand Canyon. I’ve always wanted to visit Japan. I’ve swum with sharks in the Bahamas.

26. Holiday Stories

How to Play: Share your memorable holiday moments, real or fake.

I once spent Christmas on the beach. I’ve never celebrated Halloween. I’ve been snowed in on Thanksgiving.

27. Sports Stories

How to Play: Share your sports moments—both real and exaggerated.

I’ve run a half marathon. I’ve never watched the Super Bowl. I once broke a world record in swimming.

28. Bad Habits

How to Play: Share your bad habits, real or fictional.

I bite my nails when I’m nervous. I’ve never been late to work. I used to be addicted to coffee.

29. Firsts

How to Play: Share the first time you did something, with one fabricated story.

My first concert was Taylor Swift. I got my first car at 16. I’ve never ridden a rollercoaster.

30. Funniest Pranks

How to Play: Talk about the pranks you’ve pulled, or claim a prankster title!

I once hid in a friend’s closet for an hour to scare them. I’ve never pulled a prank on anyone. I once TP’d someone’s house on Halloween.

31. Extreme Sports

How to Play: Make the daredevils guess which of these extreme activities is the lie.

I’ve bungee-jumped off a bridge. I’ve gone skydiving twice. I’m terrified of roller coasters.

32. Famous Friends

How to Play: Bluff about your celebrity run-ins or relationships!

My cousin is a famous actor. I’ve never met a celebrity. I once had dinner with a famous musician.

33. Awkward Crushes

How to Play: Everyone’s had a crush. Share real and fake stories about them.

I had a crush on my teacher in high school. I’ve never had a crush on a celebrity. I’ve dated my crush from middle school.

34. Academic Mishaps

How to Play: Share funny or embarrassing academic moments.

I’ve forgotten my lines during a school play. I once fell asleep during a final exam. I’ve never failed a quiz.

35. Crazy Dreams

How to Play: Mix real-life aspirations or outrageous, made-up dreams.

I’ve dreamt of being in a band. I’ve had the same recurring dream for years. I’ve never had a weird dream.

36. Childhood Embarrassments

How to Play: Dig deep into childhood memories and mix truth with fiction.

I once peed my pants at a birthday party. I won a dance competition in kindergarten. I’ve never been in trouble at school.

37. Unique Talents

How to Play: Share your most random or false talents.

I can twist my arm behind my head. I can whistle through my nose. I’ve never been able to do a cartwheel.

38. Drunk Stories

How to Play: Share funny or fabricated drunk moments (keep it light!).

I’ve never been drunk. I once sang karaoke while drunk. I’ve never blacked out after drinking.

39. Big Purchases

How to Play: Talk about large purchases you’ve made—or wish you had!

I once bought a car on impulse. I’ve never owned a designer handbag. I spent $1,000 on concert tickets.

40. Guilty Pleasures

How to Play: Mix up your secret indulgences and fibs.

I love watching reality TV shows. I have a secret stash of candy in my room. I’ve never watched a soap opera.

41. Secret Obsessions

How to Play: Reveal your real and fictional obsessions.

I’m obsessed with collecting stamps. I binge-watch true crime documentaries every weekend. I’ve never been obsessed with anything.

42. Artistic Skills

How to Play: Share real or exaggerated artistic skills.

I’ve painted a mural for a local business. I’m a self-taught photographer. I can’t draw to save my life.

43. Unusual Collections

How to Play: Talk about your quirky collections, real or not.

I collect vintage cameras. I have over 50 comic books. I’ve never collected anything.

44. Embarrassing Injuries

How to Play: Share your silliest or most serious injuries, or make them up!

I once tripped over my own feet and broke my arm. I’ve never had a broken bone. I got a black eye playing soccer.

45. Unexpected Achievements

How to Play: Mix up your real and fabricated accomplishments.

I once won a dance contest. I can recite the alphabet backward. I’ve never been on stage.

46. Language Skills

How to Play: Share your real and exaggerated language abilities.

I can speak five languages. I’ve never learned a second language. I can communicate using sign language.

47. Volunteer Stories

How to Play: Discuss your volunteer experiences, real or made up.

I once helped build a house with Habitat for Humanity. I volunteer every year at an animal shelter. I’ve never volunteered for anything.

48. Cultural Faux Pas

How to Play: Share real or fictional cultural mishaps from your travels.

I once accidentally insulted someone’s culture during a trip. I’ve never made a cultural mistake while traveling. I accidentally ate something I was allergic to on vacation.

49. Tech Savvy

How to Play: Talk about your tech expertise—or lack thereof.

I built my own computer from scratch. I’ve never used a smartphone. I can fix most tech problems on my own.

50. Unusual Fears

How to Play: Reveal your true and fictional fears.

I’m afraid of flying. I can’t stand being in crowded places. I’m not afraid of heights.

51. Childhood Mischief

How to Play: Talk about your naughty childhood pranks or make up some trouble!

I once glued the teacher’s desk shut. I’ve never gotten detention. I once broke a neighbor’s window while playing baseball.

52. Future Ambitions

How to Play: Share your real and far-fetched goals.

I want to write a best-selling novel. I’ve always wanted to live on a farm. I’ve never made a bucket list.

53. Car Trouble

How to Play: Mix real or made-up car problems into the game.

I once had to drive home with a flat tire. I’ve never had a driver’s license. I once drove the wrong way down a one-way street.

54. Holiday Traditions

How to Play: Talk about your family’s holiday traditions, real or made-up.

My family has a tradition of opening presents at midnight. We celebrate Christmas in July every year. I’ve never had a Christmas tree.

55. Life’s Biggest Regrets

How to Play: Share a few real and fictional regrets.

I regret not studying abroad in college. I’ve never had any major regrets in life. I regret never learning to ride a bike.

56. Hometown Secrets

How to Play: Share fun or fabricated secrets about your hometown.

My hometown has the world’s largest ball of yarn. I’ve never left my hometown. My hometown was once in a Hollywood movie.

57. Favorite Books

How to Play: Talk about your favorite books, real or not.

I’ve read Harry Potter seven times. I’ve never finished reading a book. I love reading mystery novels.

58. Adventure Stories

How to Play: Share your adventurous tales, real or imagined.

I’ve climbed a mountain. I’ve never been camping. I once sailed across an ocean.

59. Artistic Failures

How to Play: Share your artistic missteps or embellish your skills.

I once tried to make pottery and it exploded in the kiln. I’ve never taken an art class. I’ve painted a portrait that’s in a gallery.

60. Celebrity Crushes

How to Play: Talk about your real or fake celebrity crushes.

I’ve had a crush on Ryan Gosling. I’ve never had a crush on a celebrity. I once met my celebrity crush.

61. Unforgettable Concerts

How to Play: Mix in real and fictional concert experiences to keep others guessing.

I’ve seen Beyoncé perform live. I’ve never been to a concert. I once got on stage at a rock concert.

62. Unexpected Skills

How to Play: Share some of your hidden talents or make up a few surprising ones.

I can tie a cherry stem with my tongue. I’ve never learned how to ride a bike. I can tap dance.

63. Vacation Mishaps

How to Play: Share travel blunders—both real and made-up!

I missed my flight and got stranded at the airport. I’ve never lost my luggage while traveling. I accidentally boarded the wrong flight once.

64. Terrible Dates

How to Play: Talk about bad dating experiences, whether real or fictional.

I once spilled a drink all over my date. I’ve never been on a blind date. I’ve gone on a date where no one spoke a word the whole time.

65. Pet Peeves

How to Play: Reveal real and made-up pet peeves to stump your friends.

I can’t stand the sound of people chewing. I hate when people are always late. I love waking up early in the morning.

66. Strange Jobs

How to Play: Mix your real job history with some fictional, quirky roles.

I’ve worked as a circus performer. I’ve never worked in retail. I was once a dog walker.

67. Silly Childhood Fears

How to Play: Share your actual childhood fears and mix in a fabricated one.

I was afraid of the dark until I was 12. I used to believe monsters lived under my bed. I’ve never been afraid of clowns.

68. Family Traditions

How to Play: Mention your family traditions, both real and made-up.

My family has a yearly tradition of going skydiving together. We always have pizza for Christmas dinner. I’ve never celebrated Thanksgiving with my family.

69. Travel Goals

How to Play: Share your travel aspirations, including some that are made-up.

I want to visit every country in the world. I’ve never been to Europe. I’m planning a trip to Antarctica next year.

70. Unusual Fandoms

How to Play: Reveal your niche interests or make up some to throw others off.

I’m obsessed with collecting action figures. I’ve never been a fan of any TV show. I’ve attended Comic-Con every year since I was 18.

71. House Decorating Disasters

How to Play: Share stories about real or fictional home improvement mishaps.

I painted my entire bedroom the wrong color. I’ve never redecorated any room in my house. I once built a bookshelf that collapsed after a week.

72. Outdoor Adventures

How to Play: Use stories from camping, hiking, or other outdoor activities.

I’ve camped in the desert for a week. I’ve never been camping. I once hiked to the top of a mountain in flip-flops.

73. Secret Talents

How to Play: Mention some surprising abilities, real and fake.

I can sing opera in Italian. I’ve never learned to whistle. I can do a perfect handstand.

74. Phobias

How to Play: Share your real phobias or make up some that sound believable.

I’m terrified of flying. I’ve never been scared of spiders. I’m afraid of swimming in the ocean.

75. Nightmares

How to Play: Reveal real and made-up nightmares to confuse the group.

I’ve had the same nightmare for 10 years. I never remember my dreams. I once had a dream that predicted the future.

76. Tech Fails

How to Play: Share your real tech mishaps along with some fictional ones.

I once deleted an entire project the day before it was due. I’ve never used a smartphone. I once sent an email to the wrong person with embarrassing details.

77. Embarrassing Texts

How to Play: Share your most cringe-worthy texts or make some up.

I’ve accidentally texted my boss instead of my friend. I’ve never sent an embarrassing text. I’ve sent a text with autocorrect mistakes that made no sense.

78. Gym Fails

How to Play: Share funny or awkward moments from the gym, real or made-up.

I’ve dropped weights on my foot at the gym. I once fell off a treadmill. I’ve never been to a gym.

79. Crazy Purchases

How to Play: Mention real and fictional impulse buys to stump your friends.

I once bought a pet lizard on a whim. I’ve never bought anything online. I once spent $500 on a pair of shoes I’ve never worn.

80. Unusual Dreams

How to Play: Share your most outlandish dreams, real and fake.

I once dreamt I was best friends with a celebrity. I’ve never had a lucid dream. I’ve dreamt of being able to fly.

81. Favorite School Subjects

How to Play: Mix up your true favorite school subjects with some false ones.

I loved math in high school. I’ve never enjoyed history class. I once aced a chemistry test without studying.

82. Cringe-Worthy Fashion Choices

How to Play: Talk about your fashion disasters—real or imagined!

I wore bell-bottoms long after they were out of style. I’ve never cared about fashion trends. I once wore socks with sandals to a formal event.

83. Worst Vacations

How to Play: Share stories about disastrous vacations, whether real or not.

I once got food poisoning while traveling abroad. I’ve never had a bad vacation. My flight got canceled, and I had to sleep in the airport overnight.

84. Quirky Collections

How to Play: Reveal your real and fictional collections.

I collect vintage postcards. I’ve never collected anything in my life. I once had a massive collection of comic books.

85. Roommate Drama

How to Play: Share real and fabricated stories about living with roommates.

I once had a roommate who never cleaned. I’ve never had a roommate. I once accidentally locked my roommate out for a whole day.

86. Weirdest Jobs

How to Play: Mix real jobs with fake, unusual ones.

I’ve worked as a beekeeper. I’ve never had a job. I once worked at a petting zoo.

87. Worst Fears

How to Play: Mix real phobias with some invented ones.

I’m terrified of thunderstorms. I’m afraid of balloons popping. I’ve never been scared of roller coasters.

88. Language Mix-Ups

How to Play: Talk about real or fictional language-related embarrassments.

I accidentally said something embarrassing in another language. I’ve never traveled to a country where I didn’t speak the language. I once mistook a word in a foreign language for a curse word.

89. Craziest Adventures

How to Play: Mix true and false stories about exciting adventures.

I once went bungee jumping off a cliff. I’ve never been camping. I got lost hiking in the wilderness for two days.

90. Unique Skills

How to Play: Share real or made-up quirky skills.

I can identify any bird by its call. I can touch my nose with my tongue. I’ve never been good at balancing on one foot.

91. Fearless Moments

How to Play: Reveal your bravest (or completely fictional) moments.

I once rescued a kitten from a tree. I’ve never been afraid of heights. I’m terrified of deep water but swam in the ocean anyway.

92. Famous Look-Alike

How to Play: Bluff about looking like a celebrity or not.

People say I look like a famous actor. I’ve never been compared to a celebrity. I once got mistaken for a movie star at an airport.

93. Random Acts of Kindness

How to Play: Mix real kind acts with fabricated ones.

I once paid for a stranger’s meal at a restaurant. I’ve never done a random act of kindness. I once helped someone change a flat tire on the side of the road.

94. Cultural Misunderstandings

How to Play: Share real or fake moments of confusion in foreign cultures.

I once insulted someone without knowing it. I’ve never traveled outside my home country. I misunderstood a foreign custom and made a fool of myself.

95. Strange Food Preferences

How to Play: Share your real or made-up food quirks.

I dip my fries in ice cream. I’ve never eaten sushi. I once ate a bug as part of a dare.

96. Childhood Dreams

How to Play: Reveal the careers you dreamed of as a child, real or fake.

I wanted to be an astronaut when I was a kid. I’ve never had a dream job. I dreamed of becoming a famous artist when I was little.

97. Guilty Pleasures

How to Play: Share your real guilty pleasures, mixed with some fictional ones.

I secretly love watching reality TV. I’ve never eaten an entire pizza by myself. I’ve listened to the same song on repeat for hours.

98. Prank Stories

How to Play: Mix real pranks you’ve pulled with some fake, but believable ones.

I once put sticky notes all over a friend’s car. I’ve never pulled a prank on anyone. I once hid an alarm clock in my roommate’s room that went off at 3 AM.

99. Misunderstandings

How to Play: Share real or made-up moments where you misunderstood something.

I once showed up at the wrong venue for a friend’s wedding. I’ve never misunderstood directions. I once ordered something completely wrong at a foreign restaurant.

100. Personal Record Achievements

How to Play: Share true and false accomplishments that are impressive or silly.

I once held a plank for 10 minutes straight. I’ve never broken a personal record in anything. I’ve run 10 miles without stopping.

These ideas for two truths and a lie will add variety and fun to your next game night. Whether you’re playing with close friends, new acquaintances, or even during an icebreaker event, these two truths one lie ideas will help spark conversation, laughter, and lots of guessing!

