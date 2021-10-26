You're chilling at your apartment with your girlfriend, watching movies and drinking cocktails. As the evening draws to a close, she considers playing a truth or dare game to have some fun. Continue reading because you don't want to be caught off guard when it's time to ask those not easy-to-answer questions.

1. Truth: What's your personal secret you've never shared with anyone?

2. Dare: Do something you enjoy doing when you're alone and no one's watching.

3. Truth: What's the most embarrassing thing you've done while commuting?

4. Dare: Eat a snack without using your hands

5. Truth: What will be your first reaction if my parents found us in the bedroom together?

6. Dare: Share your oldest selfie on Instagram for 24 hours.

7. Truth: Have you considered having sex somewhere you shouldn't?

8. Dare: Show me your secret talent.

9. Truth: What's your guilty pleasure?

10. Dare: Wear your clothes backwards for the rest of the day.

11. Truth: Did you ever fake an orgasm?

12. Dare: Pole dance with an non-existent pole.

13. Truth: What's your biggest turn on?

14. Dare: Kiss your bestfriend.

15. Truth: Which friend would you eliminate from your life if you had to?

