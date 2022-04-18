This or that questions are prompts that ask participants to choose one of two options. The topics are often funny but can be hard too. The purpose is to help adults break the ice, or serve as a fun game. These prompts are also known as “either or questions”, “make me choose between two things”, and the “pick one of two choices game.”

From dating, food, life, movies and everything else, here are some questions we curated. What choice are you going to make?

1. Bad haircut or bad dye job?

2. Winning the lottery or finding your soulmate?

3. Misquoted movies or mistaken lyrics? 

4. Zombies or vampires?

5. Bad breath or body odour?

6. Comedian in serious film or serious actor in a comedy film?

7. Silly hats or silly socks?

8. Instagram famous or movie star?

9. Passwords or secret handshakes?

10. Loud neighbours or nosey neighbours?

11. Vacation or staycation?

12. Netflix or Theatres?

13. Night or morning?

14. Rich and famous or rich and unknown?

15. Train or aeroplane?

16. Coffee or tea?

17. Be embarrassed or be afraid?

18. City or countryside?

19. Wine or Vodka?

20. Cooking or being cooked for?

21. Play or standup show?

22. Banta or Barf Ka Gola?

23. Roommates or live alone?

24. Attend a party or host a party?

25. Reality shows or documentaries?

26. Street food or fine dining?

27. The smartest person in the world or richest person in the world?

28. See the future or change the past?

29. Time machine or magic wand?

30. Words or actions?

31. Money or love?

32. Misunderstood after death or forgotten after death?

33. Hero or antihero?

34. Mumbai or Delhi?

35. Massive success by accident or modest success on purpose?

36. Free travel for one year or free lodging for five years?

37. A second chance at love or a second chance for your career?

38. A dirty bathroom or dirty kitchen?

39. Dine-in or delivery?

40. Rains or moon?

41. Instagram or Twitter?

42. Tourist or Traveller?

43. Early bird or night owl?

44. Fame or fortune?

45. Asking questions or answering questions?

46. Tattoos or Piercings?

47. Star Wars or Lord of The Rings?

48. Apple or Android?

Making choices is a part of adulthood- even if it is between movies and food. So, what did you choose?