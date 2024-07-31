Friendship Day is a time to cherish the special people in our lives who have stood by us through thick and thin. It’s a day to express our gratitude, strengthen our connections, and create new memories that will last a lifetime. By engaging in playful activities, we not only have unique friendship day celebration ideas but also deepen our understanding and appreciation for one another.

As the sun shines brightly on Friendship Day, I can’t help but feel a surge of excitement for all the wonderful ways we can come together and celebrate the bonds that make our lives so rich. Whether you’re planning a grand party or a cozy gathering, these 50 fun Friendship Day games are sure to bring out the child in all of us and create lasting memories with our nearest and dearest.

Also Read: Best Friendship Day quotes

Friendship Day Games For Adults

As we grow older, it’s easy to forget the simple joys of play. But Friendship Day is the perfect time to let loose and rediscover the inner child within. From classic party games to outdoor adventures, these eight Friendship Day Games are sure to get the adults in your life laughing, bonding, and creating unforgettable moments.

1. Charades

country living magazine

This timeless game of pantomime is a crowd-pleaser for any Friendship Day celebration. Here’s how you can play it:

Split into teams

Take turns acting out books, movies, or even inside jokes

Challenge your friends to guess the right answer.

After the time is up or the prompt is guessed correctly, the next team gets their turn. The roles are switched: a new player from the next team draws a prompt and acts it out.

The team with the most correct guesses wins the game.

2. Trivia Night

the new york times

Play trivia to test everyone’s knowledge and spread some competitive friendship cheer. Here’s a small guide.

Put your knowledge to the test with a lively trivia competition.

Prepare a mix of questions covering everything from pop culture to history.

Watch as your friends showcase their impressive (or not-so-impressive) recall abilities.

Start asking questions and let each player answer them correctly by either raising their hands or pressing a buzzer. At the end of the game, tally the scores and declare the winner.

3. Scavenger Hunt

team building

If you are hosting a large gathering this friendship day then add a friendship-themed scavenger hunt for some excitement.

Divide the participants into teams and briefly explain the rules.

Send your guests on a wild goose chase around the party venue or neighborhood.

Challenge them to find a list of quirky items or complete zany tasks.

The team that collects the most items wins bragging rights.

4. Karaoke

ADVERTISEMENT

little halo j

What better way to let loose and bond with friends than through the power of song? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to play karaoke-themed games:

Set up a karaoke machine.

Compile a playlist of popular songs or create a Friendship Day-themed list with songs about friendship, fun, or celebration. You can also let participants suggest their favorite songs.

If you want to add a competitive element, prepare a simple scoring system. This can be as informal as applause and cheers or a more structured scoring based on criteria like enthusiasm, accuracy, and stage presence.

Encourage everyone to showcase their vocal talents (or lack thereof) in a night of laughter and off-key crooning.

Also Read: Best Bollywood Movies About Friendship

5. Minute to Win It

it’s game night

This series of quick, hilarious challenges will have your friends on the edge of their seats. From stacking cups to moving cotton balls using only their noses, these games test both skill and creativity. Here’s the guide:

Compile a list of one-minute challenge games such as:

Cookie Face- Move a cookie from your forehead to your mouth without using your hands.

Stack Attack- Stack and unstack a set number of plastic cups into a pyramid and back into a single stack.

Penny Tower- Stack as many pennies (or coins) as possible into a single tower.

Junk in the Trunk- Shake a box filled with ping pong balls attached to the player’s waist until the box is empty.

Pasta Pickup- Transfer pasta shapes from one plate to another using a piece of spaghetti.

After all the games are completed, tally up the scores or wins and announce the winners.

6. Pictionary

pacific tradewinds hostel

No Friendship Day party can ever be complete without a friendly match of Pictionary. Here’s how to play it.

Grab a whiteboard and markers and let the artistic side of your friends shine.

Divide into teams.

Take turns drawing clues for your teammates to guess, sparking laughter and friendly competition.

7. Two Truths and a Lie

signup genius

It is a simple yet icebreaker and one of the best drinking games for adults that encourages fun interactions among participants. This is also considered to be one of the best bachelor party games. Here’s how to play:

Have everyone share three statements about themselves, with two being true and one being a lie.

See who can spot the deception!

Keep track of the guesses of each player.

The player with the most correct guesses wins.

8. Crafting Party

ADVERTISEMENT

lovetoknow

Crafting Party Friendship Day games for adults can be a fun and creative way to celebrate while also making some memorable keepsakes. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play these crafting-based games:

Unleash your inner creativity by setting up a DIY station with supplies for making friendship bracelets, painted mugs, or any other crafty project. This can be one of the best DIY Gifts For Friendship Day.

Write down or prepare instructions for each craft activity. Make sure they are clear and easy to follow.

Encourage everyone to create a unique keepsake to remember the occasion.

Enjoy the process and the beautiful results of your collective creativity!

9. Themed Costume Party

parade

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Themed Costume Party:

Decide on a theme (e.g., “Favorite Movie Characters,” “Superheroes”).

Participants come dressed according to the theme.

Include themed games, trivia, or photo sessions.

Give awards for the best costumes or most creative interpretations.

Also Read: Insults for Friends

Friendship Day Games For Boys

Friendship Day is the perfect time to tap into the boundless energy and enthusiasm of the boys in your life. These eight games will have them running, laughing, and creating unforgettable memories with their closest pals.

10. Capture the Flag

wikipedia

The game involves strategy, teamwork, and a bit of physical activity. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to play Capture the Flag with a Friendship Day twist:

Divide the group into two teams and designate a neutral “safe zone” in the middle.

The objective is to sneak into the opposing team’s territory, capture their flag, and bring it back to your side without getting tagged.

Establish safe zones or “jail” areas where players will go if they are tagged. Each team should have their jail area.

Teammates can rescue players from jail by reaching the jail and tagging them, allowing them to return to their base.

A team wins if they successfully capture the opposing team’s flag and return it to their base without being tagged.

11. Water Balloon Toss

milawaukee with kids

Water Balloon Toss is a fun and refreshing game that’s perfect for Friendship Day, especially for boys who enjoy a bit of friendly competition and getting a little wet. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Fill a large number of water balloons. You can use a water balloon filler or manually fill it with a sink or hose.

Mark a starting line for each team or pair. You can use chalk, tape, or cones.

Toss water balloons back and forth without breaking them. Each successful toss increases the distance between partners.

The last pair or team standing, or the pair/team that has managed the farthest distance without breaking their balloons wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Obstacle Course

first cry parenting

An Obstacle Course is an exciting and physically engaging game perfect for Friendship Day, especially for boys who enjoy challenges and teamwork. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play an obstacle course game:

Set up a challenging course of tunnels, hurdles, and other obstacles for the boys to navigate.

Time them as they race through, and award prizes for the fastest and most creative completions.

Also Read: Bff friendship day memes

13. Relay Races

keeping kids in motion

Relay Races are a classic and exciting game that’s perfect for Friendship Day, particularly for boys who enjoy teamwork and friendly competition. Relay races involve teams passing a baton or completing a series of tasks in sequence. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play relay races:

From three-legged races to egg-and-spoon challenges, relay races are a classic way to get the boys working together and cheering each other on. Each team runs a set distance or completes a series of tasks in sequence, passing a baton to the next runner or team member. The runner or participant completes the distance or task assigned. For tasks, this might involve actions like carrying an object, solving a puzzle, or performing a challenge. The team that crosses the finish line first, with all team members having completed their parts of the relay correctly, wins.

14. Dodgeball

premiere education

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play dodgeball:

Split participants into two teams.

Mark the boundaries of the playing area and place a line in the center.

Place dodgeballs in the center of the court.

On the signal, teams rush to the center to grab the balls and begin throwing them at the opposing team.

Players are out if they are hit by a ball or if a ball is caught by an opponent.

The game ends when all players on one team are out or when a predetermined time limit is reached.

15. Frisbee Golf

ADVERTISEMENT

euroschool

Frisbee Golf is a fun, engaging game that combines elements of golf and Frisbee. It’s perfect for a Friendship Day celebration, offering a mix of skill, strategy, and outdoor activity. Here’s how to play it step-by-step:

Transform your backyard or local park into a Frisbee golf course, complete with makeshift “holes” for the boys to aim for.

See who can navigate the course with the fewest throws.

When the Frisbee lands in or hits the target (or reaches the designated spot), the hole is complete.

Include special challenges or mini-games at certain holes, such as throwing from a designated spot or hitting a moving target.

16. Tug-of-War

together active

It’s a game of strength, teamwork, and strategy, making it an exciting and engaging way to celebrate with friends. It is one of the Games That 90s Kids Used To Play. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Tug-of-War:

Divide the group into two teams and have them pull on opposite ends of a sturdy rope, testing their strength and teamwork as they try to pull the other side across the line. Use cones, flags, or tape to mark each team’s centerline and boundaries. Dress teams in matching colors or themed costumes to add a fun element to the game. The game is won when one team pulls the rope past the centerline or the designated boundary line.

17. Human Knot

icebreaker ideas

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Human Knot:

Have all participants stand in a circle and put their hands in the center.

Each participant grabs the hands of two different people across the circle.

Without letting go of each other’s hands, participants work together to untangle themselves into a circle.

The activity is complete when the group has successfully untangled the knot.

Also Read: Famous Dialogues On Indian Friendship

18. Video Game Tournament

freepik

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Video Game Tournament:

Select a game that most participants enjoy and are skilled at. Consider multiplayer options like: Call of Duty, Overwatch, PUBG, etc.

Choose a format like single elimination, double elimination, or round-robin.

Based on the number of participants, create a tournament bracket.

Ensure all gaming systems are connected and working properly.

Create a schedule for matches, considering breaks and time limits.

Encourage players to respect opponents and celebrate victories gracefully.

Friendship Day Games For Girls

Friendship Day is the perfect opportunity to bring out the creativity, imagination, and camaraderie of the girls in your life. These eight activities are sure to have them giggling, bonding, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

19. Dance Party

ADVERTISEMENT

cityline TV

A Dance Party is a fantastic way to celebrate Friendship Day, especially for girls who enjoy music, movement, and fun! Here are some lively and engaging Dance Party games that will add excitement to your celebration:

Crank up the music and let the girls showcase their best dance moves. Encourage them to get creative with costumes, choreography, and even friendly competitions to see who can get the crowd most hyped. Combine dancing with a freeze tag twist. When a participant is tagged, they must freeze in place until another player dances by and “unfreezes” them by tagging them.

20. Spa Day

pinterest

A Spa Day for Friendship Day is a wonderful idea for girls who enjoy relaxation and pampering. To make the day even more special, you can incorporate some fun and engaging spa-themed games that complement the relaxing activities. Here is the guide:

Provide a variety of natural ingredients (e.g., honey, yogurt, avocado, oatmeal) for making facial masks.

Divide participants into teams or pairs.

Each team or pair creates their facial mask using the available ingredients.

Participants apply the masks and relax while the “judges” evaluate based on creativity, presentation, and ingredients used.

Award prizes or fun titles for the most creative or effective masks.

21. Talent Show

youtube

It’s a fun, supportive, and engaging way to appreciate each other’s abilities and have a great time. Here’s the guide:

Have participants sign up in advance for their talent performances (e.g., singing, dancing, magic tricks).

Allow time for participants to rehearse and prepare their acts.

Create a stage area or performance space with decorations, lighting, and a sound system if needed.

Each participant or group performs their talent in front of the audience.

Consider having judges or let the audience vote on categories like “Most Creative,” “Best Performance,” or “Audience Favorite.”

Award fun prizes or certificates for various categories and celebrate everyone’s efforts.

Also Read: Best Of Friendships End With College

22. Friendship Bracelets

los Angeles times

This craft not only allows for creativity but also symbolizes the bond of friendship. Here’s the guide:

Provide various supplies such as embroidery floss, beads, charms, clasps, and scissors.

Set up crafting stations with all the necessary materials for making bracelets.

Offer a brief tutorial on basic bracelet-making techniques, such as braiding, knotting, or beading.

Participants create their own bracelets, choosing colors, patterns, and designs that reflect their personalities or friendships.

After making their bracelets, participants exchange them with each other as a symbol of friendship.

23. Picnic in the Park

ADVERTISEMENT

signup genius

A picnic in the park is a delightful way to celebrate Friendship Day, offering a relaxed setting for fun games and activities. These are some of the Things That Make Your Friendship Stronger. Here’s the guide:

Design bingo cards with picnic-themed items or activities (e.g., picnic blanket, sandwich, butterfly).

Give each participant a bingo card and a pen.

Call out the items or show pictures.

Participants mark off items on their cards when they spot them or complete tasks.

The first to complete a row or column shouts “Bingo!” and wins a prize.

24. Friendship Scrapbook

youtube

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Friendship Scrapbook:

Provide scrapbook supplies such as blank pages, markers, stickers, glue, and decorative paper.

Ask participants to bring photos, drawings, or mementos related to their friendships.

Each participant creates a page or a section of the scrapbook, decorating it with their memories and writing messages or notes about their friends. You can also write Desi Poems For Your Friends inside it.

Combine all the pages into one scrapbook.

Present the completed scrapbook and read some of the heartfelt messages. This can be a great keepsake to cherish the memories.

25. Friendship Photo Booth

pinterest

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Friendship Photo Booth:

Create a designated photo area with a backdrop and a variety of props such as hats, glasses, and signs with friendship-themed phrases.

Participants take turns posing with the props and taking photos.

Print out the photos or share them digitally with everyone.

Compile the photos into a digital or physical album as a memento of the day.

Also Read: Types Of Friends We All Have

26. Friendship Collage

pinterest

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Friendship Collage:

Provide materials such as magazines, colored paper, markers, glue, scissors, and a large poster board or canvas.

Ask participants to bring in photos, drawings, or other memorabilia that represent their friendships or favorite memories.

Participants work together to arrange and glue the items onto the poster board or canvas to create a vibrant and meaningful collage.

As the collage comes together, discuss the significance of the items and memories being added.

Once finished, display the collage prominently as a reminder of the special day and the friendships celebrated. This is one of the Quirky Gifts For Your Besties For Friendship Day.

27. Truth or Dare (with a Friendship Twist)

ADVERTISEMENT

style craze

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Truth or Dare:

Decide how you’ll start the game. Here are a few options: The classic method. Whoever the bottle points to gets to choose truth or dare. Write everyone’s name on slips of paper, put them in a hat, and draw one. Go around in a circle, with each person taking a turn.

The chosen player is asked, “Truth or dare?” You can also play it as one of Best Fun Drinking Games.

If they choose truth, they must answer a question honestly.

If they choose to dare, they must complete a challenge.

Continue taking turns around the circle, ensuring everyone gets a chance to ask or answer questions.

Indoor Friendship Day Games To Play At Home

When the weather doesn’t cooperate or you’re looking for cozy, low-key ways to celebrate Friendship Day, these eight indoor games are the perfect solution. From classic board games to creative crafts, these activities will have you and your friends laughing and bonding in no time.

28. Board Game Night

reviewed- USA today

A Board Game Night is a fantastic way to celebrate Friendship Day indoors, offering fun, laughter, and bonding opportunities. Here’s how you can organize an engaging and enjoyable Board Game Night for Friendship Day at home:

Dust off your favorite board games and gather your friends for a friendly (but competitive!) game night.

From Monopoly to Settlers of Catan, these classics are sure to spark laughter and camaraderie.

Add a competitive and fun element with a mini-tournament involving different board games.

Add a fun twist to traditional board games with themed challenges or rules.

29. Puzzle Race

flipkart

A Puzzle Race is an exciting and engaging indoor game that works well for Friendship Day. It combines teamwork, competition, and problem-solving in a fun way. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to organize and play a Puzzle Race at home:

Ensure you have the right puzzles for the game and that they are suitable for the group size and skill level. Choose several puzzles with varying levels of difficulty. These can be jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, or even brain teasers. Make sure each puzzle is complete and in good condition. If using jigsaw puzzles, ensure all pieces are present and sorted if necessary.

Also Read: Best Diwali Games

30. Escape Room Challenge

mindtrap escape room

An Escape Room Challenge is a thrilling and interactive indoor game that’s perfect for Friendship Day. It encourages teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play it at home:

Create a storyline that fits the theme. For example, in a “Mysterious Mansion” theme, the story could be about solving clues to find a hidden treasure before time runs out.

Design puzzles that lead to clues or keys needed to “escape.” For example Riddles: Write riddles that reveal codes or locations of hidden clues.

Arrange the space to reflect the theme and ensure the puzzles are in place.

If teams get stuck, offer hints or clues to help them progress.

Stop the timer when a team successfully solves all the puzzles and “escapes.”

31. Who Am I?

ADVERTISEMENT

times of india

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Who Am I?:

Write down the names of famous people or fictional characters on sticky notes.

Place a sticky note on each participant’s forehead without them seeing it.

Participants take turns asking yes-or-no questions to figure out who they are.

Continue until everyone guesses their identity or time runs out.

32. Would You Rather?

country living magazine

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Would You Rather?:

Create a list of “Would you rather?” questions (e.g., “Would you rather have the ability to fly or be invisible?”). Each person takes turns asking a question to the group. Participants answer and discuss their choices and the reasons behind them. Encourage participants to share stories related to their answers.

33. Movie or TV Show Bingo

pinterest

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Movie or TV Show Bingo:

Design bingo cards with movie or TV show-related scenarios or phrases (e.g., “Plot twist,” “Romantic scene,” “Hero saves the day”).

Watch a movie or TV show together, marking off items on the bingo card as they occur.

The first person to mark off a complete line shouts “Bingo!” and wins a small prize.

Also Read: Best Game for Android

34. Guess That Song

popxo

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Guess That Song:

Create a playlist of song clips or write down lyrics from popular songs.

Play a short clip of a song or read the lyrics aloud.

Participants guess the song title or artist.

Award points for correct answers and tally them to determine the winner.

35. Craft and Chat

ADVERTISEMENT

healthline

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Craft and Chat:

Choose simple craft projects (e.g., decorating picture frames, making friendship bracelets). Provide all necessary craft supplies. As participants work on their crafts, engage in casual conversation and share stories. Once finished, showcase and admire each other’s creations.

36. Memory Lane

health hub

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Memory Lane:

Create memory prompts or questions (e.g., “What was our favorite vacation together?”).

Participants take turns answering the prompts and sharing their memories.

Discuss the memories and enjoy reminiscing about past experiences.

37. Cook-Off Challenge

youtube

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Cook-Off Challenge:

Determine if participants will compete individually or in teams.

Decide on a specific cuisine, dish type (appetizer, main course, dessert), or a mystery ingredient challenge.

Ensure you have all necessary cooking equipment, utensils, and dishes.

If possible, have judges taste the dishes without knowing who prepared them.

38. Movie Marathon

bewakoof

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Movie Marathon:

Choose Best Movies to watch with friends (Marvel, Harry Potter, Star Wars, etc.).

Determine the order in which you’ll watch the movies.

Prepare a variety of snacks and drinks to enjoy during the marathon.

Plan short breaks between movies for bathroom breaks, snacks, and stretching.

Discuss the movies with your friends during breaks.

Also Read: Best Games for Nintendo Switch

39. Storytelling Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

stylecraze

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Storytelling Challenge:

Pick a random word to kick off the story. Decide on a genre (e.g., sci-fi, fantasy, mystery) to set the tone.

Determine how long each person gets to add to the story (e.g., 30 seconds, 1 minute).

The first person starts the story with a sentence related to the chosen starting point. The next person adds a sentence to continue the story, building on the previous sentence.

Encourage unexpected turns and twists to keep the story interesting.

40. Pottery Painting Party

class bento

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and play Storytelling Challenge:

Choose a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles to accommodate different preferences. Acrylic paints are ideal for pottery. Provide different sizes of brushes

Provide a brief demonstration of basic painting techniques.

Encourage guests to experiment with colors, patterns, and designs.

Provide clear instructions for caring for the painted pottery until firing.

Provide clear instructions for caring for the painted pottery until firing.

Outdoor Friendship Day Games

When the sun is shining and the weather is warm, there’s no better way to celebrate Friendship Day than with a selection of exciting outdoor games. From classic team sports to high-energy challenges, these ten activities are sure to get your friends laughing, bonding, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

41. Hula Hoop Contest

empowered parents

A Hula Hoop Contest is a fun and active outdoor game for Friendship Day that encourages friendly competition and laughter. Here’s how you can set up and play:

Obtain enough hula hoops for each participant or team.

The goal is to keep the hula hoop spinning for as long as possible without dropping it.

Set a timer for the duration of the contest (e.g., 1-2 minutes).

The participant who keeps their hula hoop spinning the longest is declared the winner.

42. Croquet Tournament

lehman’s

A Croquet Tournament is a classic and engaging outdoor game that can add a touch of sophistication and fun to Friendship Day. Here’s a step-by-step guide to play:

Gather supplies such as croquet sets including mallets, balls, wickets, and stakes.

Players aim to hit their ball through a series of wickets in a specific order and then hit the final stake to win.

Form teams if playing doubles or larger groups.

Ensure all participants follow the official croquet rules or your modified rules for the game.

The first player or team to complete the course according to the rules is declared the winner.

Also Read: Christmas Party Games For Adults

43. Giant Jenga

ADVERTISEMENT

pam garrison

Giant Jenga is a fun and interactive outdoor game that can add excitement to your Friendship Day celebration. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Ensure you have a set of large wooden blocks (typically 54 blocks for a standard set).

Stack the blocks in a 3×3 pattern, alternating the direction of the blocks with each layer.

Remove one block at a time from the tower and place it on top without causing the tower to collapse.

The player who successfully places a block on the tower without causing it to collapse wins.

44. Beach Volleyball

pikiwizard

Beach Volleyball is an exhilarating outdoor game perfect for Friendship Day, especially if you’re near a beach or have access to a sand court. Here’s how to set up and play:

A volleyball net, ideally set up at the appropriate height for your group.

Score points by sending the ball over the net and into the opponent’s court, while preventing the ball from hitting the ground on your side.

Decide which team serves first using a coin toss or another method.

Watch for rules such as not touching the net, not holding or lifting the ball, and ensuring that the ball is hit, not caught.

The first team to reach 21 points wins the set. If a third set is played, it is usually played to 15 points.

46. Giant Tic-Tac-Toe

hgtv

Giant Tic-Tac-Toe is a visually engaging and fun outdoor game that’s perfect for Friendship Day. Here’s how to set up and play:

Create or purchase a large tic-tac-toe board, typically made from wood, plastic, or fabric. The board should be about 3×3 feet or larger.

Set up the board on a flat surface, such as grass, sand, or a paved area.

Players take turns placing their X or O on the grid to form a line of three (horizontally, vertically, or diagonally) before their opponent does.

The first player places their symbol on the board, followed by the second player.

The player who aligns three symbols in a row wins the game.

47. Water Gun Battle

first cry parenting

A Water Gun Battle is a refreshing and energetic outdoor game ideal for Friendship Day, especially on a hot day. Here’s how to organize and play:

Define the boundaries of the playing area using markers or cones. Ensure the area is free of hazards.

Tag other players with water from your water gun while avoiding getting hit.

Players tag opponents by shooting them with water. Players are out when they are hit, or when a predetermined rule is met.

Depending on the format, declare a winning team or individual based on the game’s objectives.

48. Campfire (if allowed)

ADVERTISEMENT

sun outdoors

A campfire can provide a cozy and engaging setting for outdoor Friendship Day activities. Here’s how to organize and enjoy various games around a campfire:

Ensure you have a safe and designated area for the campfire, with a fire pit or ring, firewood, and matches. Position seating around the campfire to ensure everyone can participate comfortably. Take turns telling spooky, funny, or adventurous stories. Encourage creativity and add props or sound effects if desired. Start a story and have each person add a line or paragraph as it goes around the circle.

49. Egg and Spoon Race

verywell family

The Egg and Spoon Race is a classic and fun outdoor game that adds a touch of friendly competition to Friendship Day. Here’s how to set it up and play:

If using raw eggs, have a backup plan for potential spills. Alternatively, use plastic eggs for a cleaner game.

Participants must carry an egg on a spoon from the start line to the finish line without dropping it.

Have participants line up at the start line with their spoons and eggs.

If an egg is dropped, the participant must return to the start line and begin again with a new egg.

The first participant to reach the finish line with their egg still balanced on the spoon is the winner.

50. Backyard Olympics

the many little joys

Backyard Olympics is a fantastic way to celebrate Friendship Day with a mix of friendly competition and fun activities. Here’s a step-by-step guide to organizing and playing:

Collect various items for different events such as cones, balls, hula hoops, spoons, eggs, relay batons, and jump ropes.

Use different areas of your backyard for various events (e.g., a space for running races, a spot for ball games).

Brief participants on the different events and their rules. Examples include relay races, sack races, or tug-of-war.

Tally the scores from each event and announce the winners.

These friendship day games are sure to bring out the child in all of us and create lasting memories that we’ll cherish for years to come.