What’s better for gaming? An iPhone or Android? Well, iOS vs Android is an age-old debate, but since Android provides better specs at a cheaper price, it caters to a wider user base. So, if you are also an Android user and looking for best Android game that you can download right away, then this is for you. We have made a list of best game for android where you can also find best game for Android offline. The list consists of world best game for Android including best game for Android adventure.

You can find all best game for Android phones here such as Candy Crush and Clash Of Clans. Check out the best game for android online down below.

1. Battlegrounds Mobile India

ABP Live/ best game for android

Launched on July 2, 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India is essentially a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile. It was banned in India in September 2020 due to concerns about its data privacy and security. The game features the same battle royale gameplay that made PUBG Mobile popular worldwide. Players can customize their in-game characters with various outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and other cosmetic items. Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play game which can be downloaded from Google Play store.

Also Read: Texting Games

2. Candy Crush Saga

King/ best game for android

First released for Facebook in April 2012, Candy Crush Saga is a popular mobile puzzle game which later expanded to other platforms such as Android, iOS, and Windows Phone. It is a match-three puzzle game where players are presented with a grid filled with various colored candies. The objective is to match three or more candies of the same color by swapping adjacent candies. Players have a limited number of lives, which act as a form of in-game currency. Each time a player fails to complete a level, they lose a life. Candy Crush Saga is free-to-play game.

3. FIFA Mobile

Google Playstore/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA Mobile is a part of the long-running FIFA video game series based on the real-life FIFA World Cup and other international football competitions. Released on October 11, 2016, the game offers a variety of game modes and features that simulate real football matches. It features live events based on real-world football events while allowing players to participate in challenges. FIFA Mobile is free-to-play game.

Also Read: Best Fun Drinking Games

4. Clash of Clans

Supercell/ best game for android

Clash of Clans is a real-time strategy game where players build and expand their own villages, train troops, and attack other players’ villages to gather resources and earn trophies. It was released for iOS devices and Android devices in August 2012 and October 2013 respectively. The game combines city-building elements with player versus player (PvP) combat while making it both strategic and competitive. The game combines city-building elements with player versus player (PvP) combat, making it both strategic and competitive. Clash of Clans is free to download and play.

5. Gardenscapes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensor Tower/ best game for android

First released in August 2016 for iOS and Android devices, Gardenscapes combines elements of match-3 puzzles with a storyline that involves restoring and decorating a garden. In Gardenscapes, players follow the main character, Austin, a butler, as they embark on a journey to renovate a neglected garden in a large estate. The game is divided into levels, each represented by a different area of the garden or a room in the mansion. Gardenscapes is free-to-play for everyone.

Also Read: Most Popular Gaming Streamers

6. eFootball™ 2023

TOP/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer or PES, eFootball™ is a popular football video game series in which players control individual football players or teams in various game modes. The 2023 season of eFootball™ was released on August 25, 2022. The season has various currencies to acquire players. GP can be used to renew contracts, sign players, hire managers, buy collection packs, and more. players control individual football players or teams in various game modes, such as exhibition matches, leagues, cups, and online multiplayer modes. This game is free-to-play.

7. Evony: The King’s Return

YouTube/ best game for android

Evony, The King’s Return is a strategic mobile game that invites you to embark on a journey to build and expand your own empire. Launched in 2009, the sequel to the original Evony game, which was a browser-based massively multiplayer online game (MMOG). In the game, players play the lord or lady in a fictional medieval kingdom. Players start with a small castle and an undeveloped city. They must construct and upgrade various buildings to expand their city’s infrastructure and economy. It is a free-to-play game.

8. Diablo Immortal

Blizzard Entertainment/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched on June 2, 2022, Diablo Immortal is an action role-playing game (ARPG). It is a part of the Diablo series, which is known for its dark fantasy themes, deep lore, and intense gameplay. The game offers the classic Diablo gameplay experience, where players take on the role of heroes battling against the forces of evil in the world of Sanctuary. Players can choose from a selection of iconic Diablo classes, each with unique abilities and playstyles. It is a free-to-play game.

9. Kingdom Hunter Heroes

RedFox Games/ best game for android

Released in May 2023, Kingdom Hunter Heroes combines a strategy simulation game (SLG) and a card trading game (TCG). In the game, players become the lord of the city, grow attractive heroes with various skills, develop the city, and experience intense strategic competition by engaging in fierce battles with enemy alliances on the real-time world map battlefield. It is a free-to-play game.

10. Undawn

Undawn/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Undawn was officially launched on June 13, 2023. In Undawn, players must survive in a treacherous and devastated open world filled with undead creatures and hostile survivors. Undawn is a free-to-play game, providing players with a thrilling and immersive gaming experience without any upfront cost.

11. Call of Duty Mobile Season 6

CoD/ best game for android

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: Templar’s Oath was launched on July 5, 2023. It is a free-to-play first-person shooter game that can be played on mobile devices. The game features a variety of multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Search and Destroy. There is also a Battle Royale mode, where players can compete to be the last one standing. Season 6 introduces the Mythic Operator Templar — Couteau’s Oath. Templar is a powerful character who is known for his strength and resilience. The game is free to download and play.

12. 8 Ball Pool

Miniclip/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

8 Ball Pool is a free-to-play online multiplayer billiard game developed and published by Miniclip. The game was first launched on January 23, 2013, and has since become one of the most popular mobile games in the world. There are no characters in 8 Ball Pool, but players can customize their appearance with different avatars and clothing. You’ll find yourself in one-on-one battles or tournaments with players from around the world. The objective is to pocket your balls faster than your opponent and seize the winning opportunity when the time comes to pocket the black 8 ball. The game is free to play.

13. Carrom Pool: Disc Game

Miniclip/best game for android

Disc Game is a free-to-play multiplayer board game developed and published by Miniclip. The game was first launched on November 12, 2018, and is a digital adaptation of the traditional carrom board game. There are no characters in Carrom Pool: Disc Game, but players can customize their appearance with different strikers and pucks. The game is free to play, but there are some in-app purchases that can be made, such as coins and power-ups.

14. Bloodlust Rebellion: Otome

TapTap/best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloodlust Rebellion was officially launched on June 29, captivating otome fans with its unique storytelling and immersive gameplay. Throughout the game, players must navigate a web of emotions, bonds, and conflicts as they strive to find their own path and uncover hidden truths. In the game, players assume the role of a spirited young woman, navigating through a world where dark secrets and forbidden romances intertwine. Bloodlust Rebellion is available as a free-to-play game.

15. Tower of God: New World

Netmarble/ best game for android

The game was first launched on July 26, 2023, and it has since been downloaded over 1 million times. Players can choose from a variety of characters to create their own team, and they can then battle their way through the Tower of God. players can choose from a diverse roster, each possessing their own distinctive abilities and traits. For a quick overview of how to play, engage in challenging battles against formidable foes, climb the Tower to uncover its mysteries, and form alliances with other players to conquer even greater challenges. The game is free to download and play.

16. Nexus War: Civilization

Android & iOS New Games/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Nexus War: Civilization was launched in June 7, 2022. In the game, players can build their own cities, train their armies, and battle other players from around the world. The game features a variety of different game modes, including PvP, PvE, and Guild Wars. There are no such characters in the game. The game follows a freemium model, offering players the option to enjoy the base game for free while providing in-app purchases for premium content, exclusive items, and various enhancements.

17. Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Steam/ best game for android

Launched on March 27, 2020, Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a puzzle-platform game. The game follows the story of Izzy, a young girl who is struggling to cope with her grandmother’s illness. The game is played from a top-down perspective, and players use the touchscreen to move Izzy around the world and interact with objects. It is a free to play for the first two chapters, $3.99 for the full game.

18. Ludo Titan

Google Playstore/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched on February 22, 2023, Ludo Titan is a free-to-play online multiplayer board game. It is a digital adaptation of the classic Ludo board game. There are no characters in Ludo Titan, but players can customize their appearance with different avatars and boards. The game is free to play, but there are some in-app purchases that are available.

19. Need for Speed No Limits

EA/ best game for android

Need for Speed No Limits is a free-to-play racing game which was first launched on September 30, 2015, and it is available on both iOS and Android devices. In Need for Speed No Limits, players can build their own dream cars and race against other players from around the world. There are no characters in Need for Speed No Limits, but players can customize their cars with different decals, rims, and body kits.

20. Solitaire – Classic Card Games

Google Playstore/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Solitaire-Classic Card Games was launched on January 9, 2008. In Solitaire, players must move cards around the board to create sequences of cards in ascending order. The goal of the game is to move all of the cards to the foundation piles. There are no characters in Solitaire, but players can customize the appearance of the cards and the board. The game is free to play.

21. Subway Surfers

KJC eSports/ best game for android

This action-packed arcade game hit the virtual streets on May 24, 2012, and it continues to captivate players with its fast-paced gameplay and vibrant graphics. Subway Surfers is an endless runner game where you play as Jake, who is running away from the grumpy Inspector and his dog. You can swipe left, right, up, and down to avoid obstacles, collect coins, and use power-ups. It is a free-to-play game.

22. Temple Run 2

IGN/best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched on January 16, 2013, Temple Run 2 is an endless runner game where you play as an explorer who is running away from a giant monkey. You can swipe left, right, up, and down to avoid obstacles, collect coins, and use power-ups. The default character in Temple Run 2 is an unnamed explorer, but there are many other characters that you can unlock, including Scarlett Fox, Guy Dangerous, Francisco Montoya, and Usain Bolt. It is a free-to-play game.

23. Spider Fighter 2

MEmu/ best game for android

Launched on March 8, 2023, Spider Fighter 2 is a fighting game where you play as Spider-Man and battle against a variety of villains. You can use Spider-Man’s webs to attack your opponents, perform combos, and dodge their attacks. Spider-Man is the main character in Spider Fighter 2. He is a superhero who has the ability to shoot webs and climb wall. The game is free to play, allowing players to experience the thrilling spider fighting action without any upfront costs. However, it may contain in-app purchases for optional power-ups and enhancements.

24. Fruit Ninja

Google Playstore/ best game for android

ADVERTISEMENT

Fruit Ninja is a touchscreen free-to-play game where you slice fruit that is thrown into the air. You can use your fingers to swipe the screen to slice the fruit. The goal is to slice as much fruit as possible without slicing the bombs. It was launched on April 21, 2010. There is no specific character in Fruit Ninja. The player is simply a ninja who is slicing fruit.

25. Math | Riddle and Puzzle Game

Google Playstore/ best game for android

Launched on February 28, 2019, Math | Riddle and Puzzle game is a math puzzle game where you solve math riddles and puzzles to progress through the levels. You can use hints to help you solve the puzzles, but you will need to use your logic and problem-solving skills to complete the levels. There is no specific character in Math | Riddle and Puzzle game. The game is free to download and play, offering players an intellectual workout without any upfront costs.

Which game do you like to play the most?

FAQ’s

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. Which is the No. 1 game in world in Android?

A. According to SensorTower data, Roblox is the number one Android game in the world.

Q. Which one is best game for Android?

A. Asphalt 9: Legends is the best game for Android. It has 4.4/5 rating on Google Play Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. What is the most downloaded game in India?

A. As per reports, Teen Patti was the most downloaded mobile game in India in 2022.

Q. How to download game for android mobile?

A. You can download games from Google Play Store for your Android device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. Which are the world best game for android free?

A. Royal Match is reportedly the best game in the world that comes free. Roblox, and Candy Crush Saga are the second and third game on the list respectively.