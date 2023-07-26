The Nintendo Switch is a versatile video game console with a distinctive gaming experience with its hybrid design. The console also offers top Nintendo Switch games. The console is unique in that it can be used in three different modes – handheld, tabletop, and television.

The console garnered significant fame, thanks to its versatile nature and ability to seamlessly switch between handheld and home console gaming. The console also features online multiplayer capabilities, in order to purchase and download games, a subscription service and cloud save backups.

Credits: Nintendo Switch

In the list below, we have mentioned some popular Nintendo Switch games. Keep these in mind for your next gaming session!

Sr. No Game Name Genre 1 Fortnite Action 2 Apex Legends Action 3 Warframe Action 4 Dauntless Adventure, Role-Play 5 Paladins Adventure 6 Brawlhalla Fighting 7 SMITE Adventure 8 Pokémon Quest Strategy, Adventure 9 Arena Of Valor Strategy, Action 10 Color Zen Puzzle 11 Stardew Valley Role-Playing, Simulation 12 Hollow Knight Action, Adventure 13 Celeste Action 14 Undertale Role-Playing 15 Enter The Gungeon Action, Adventure, Arcade 16 Hades Roguelike, Action, Role-Playing 17 Katana ZERO Neo-Noir, Action 18 Cuphead Action 19 Golf Story Adventure, Action 20 SteamWorld Dig 2 Adventure, Action 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Racing 22 Super Smash Bros Ultimate Action, Fighting, Multiplayer 23 Overcooked! 2 Party 24 Splatoon 2 Third-Person Shooter 25 Minecraft Action 26 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Action, Adventure 27 Rocket League Sports, Racing, Action 28 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Simulation 29 Fortnite Action 30 Snipperclips – Cut It Out, Together! Puzzle 31 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Racing 32 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Racing 33 Team Sonic Racing Racing 34 GRID Autosport Racing 35 Asphalt 9: Legends Racing 36 Fast RMX Racing 37 Horizon Chase Turbo Racing 38 Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Racing 39 V-Rally 4 Racing 40 Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Racing Nintendo Switch Games

Free Nintendo Switch Games

1. Fortnite (2018)

Credits: Vox

Genre: Action

Developer: Epic Games

Release Date: 2018

A battle royale game where players fight against each other to be the last one standing on a constantly shrinking map. Players can also build structures to gain advantages in combat.

2. Apex Legends (2021)

Credits: PeakPX

Genre: Action

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Release Date: 2021

This fast-paced battle royale game emphasizes team-based gameplay, with players forming squads of three and choosing from various unique characters, each with their own abilities.

3. Warframe (2018)

Genre: Action

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Release Date: 2018

A cooperative third-person shooter set in a sci-fi universe, where players control advanced space ninjas known as Warframes. It offers a vast array of weapons, customization options, and missions to undertake.

4. Dauntless (2019)

Credits: Vivay Li

Genre: Adventure, Role-Play

Publisher: Phoenix Labs

Release Date: 2019

An action RPG where players become Slayers, tasked with hunting and defeating Behemoths, gigantic monsters threatening the world. It features co-op gameplay, allowing players to team up to take down challenging foes.

5. Paladins (2018)

Credits: Art Station

Genre: Adventure

Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios

Release Date: 2018

A team-based first-person shooter with a diverse roster of champions, each possessing distinct abilities and playstyles. Players compete in objective-based matches to secure victory for their team.

6. Brawlhalla (2018)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Fighting

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: 2018

A free-to-play platform fighting game with a large roster of characters inspired by various mythologies and pop culture. Players fight to knock opponents off the stage and become the last ones standing.

7. SMITE (2019)

Credits: VS Battles

Genre: Adventure

Developer: Hi-Rez Studios

Release Date: 2019

Developed by Hi-Rez Studios, SMITE is a free-to-play MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game where players take control of mythological gods and goddesses, battling it out in team-based matches.

8. Pokémon Quest (2018)

Credits: AK Pure

Genre: Strategy, Adventure

Developer: Game Freak

Release Date: 2018

An action-adventure game set in the world of Pokémon, featuring cube-shaped Pokémon and exploration on Tumblecube Island. Players can assemble a team of Pokémon and go on expeditions to find treasures and battle wild Pokémon.

9. Arena Of Valor (2018)

Credits: Pan Daily

Genre: Strategy, Action

Developer: Tencent Games

Release Date: 2018

A mobile-style MOBA developed by Tencent Games, offering fast-paced 5v5 battles. Players choose from a wide range of heroes with unique abilities and engage in intense team-based matches.

10. Color Zen (2019)

Credits: IGN

Genre: Puzzle

Developer: Cypronia

Release Date: 2019

A puzzle game where players immerse themselves in beautiful abstract worlds of colors. The objective is to match colors and shapes to clear the puzzles and create a harmonious experience.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Games

1. Stardew Valley (2016)

Credits: Gadgets360

Genre: Role-Playing, Simulation

Developer: Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone

Release Date: 2016

A farming simulation game where you inherit a run-down farm and turn it into a thriving homestead. Grow crops, raise animals, mine for resources, and build relationships with the townsfolk.

2. Hollow Knight (2017)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Action, Adventure

Developer: Team Cherry

Release Date: 2017

An atmospheric and challenging action platformer set in a beautifully hand-drawn world. Explore the depths of the underground kingdom of Hallownest, encounter bizarre creatures, and uncover secrets.

3. Celeste (2018)

Credits: Gadgets360

Genre: Action

Developer: Maddy Makes Games

Release Date: 2018

A critically acclaimed platformer that follows the journey of a young woman named Madeline as she climbs the eponymous Celeste Mountain. The game combines tight controls with an emotional narrative.

4. Undertale (2018)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Role-Playing

Developer: 8-4

Release Date: 2018

A unique RPG where players can choose to fight monsters or befriend them through non-violent means. Your choices and interactions with characters have a lasting impact on the story.

5. Enter The Gungeon (2017)

Credits: IGN

Genre: Action, Adventure, Arcade

Developer: Devolver Digital

Release Date: 2017

A fast-paced, challenging bullet-hell dungeon crawler where players explore procedurally generated levels and battle hordes of enemies to find the ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.

6. Hades (2020)

Credits: Wired

Genre: Roguelike, Action, Role-Playing

Developer: Supergiant Games

Release Date: 2020

A rogue-like action game with a Greek mythology theme. Play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, as you attempt to escape the Underworld. Experience dynamic gameplay, engaging characters, and a captivating story.

7. Katana ZERO (2019)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Neo-Noir, Action

Developer: Justin Stander

Release Date: 2019

A stylish action platformer where you play as a samurai assassin with time-manipulating abilities. Plan your moves carefully to overcome enemies and complete missions.

8. Cuphead (2022)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Action

Developer: Studio MDHR

Release Date: 2022

An artfully animated run-and-gun platformer with a 1930s cartoon-inspired art style. Battle challenging bosses and navigate through hand-drawn levels.

9. Golf Story (2017)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Adventure, Action

Developer: Sidebar Games

Release Date: 2017

An RPG that blends golf mechanics with an engaging story. Embark on a quirky adventure as you progress through golf-related challenges and quests.

10. SteamWorld Dig 2 (2017)

Credits: Wallpaper Flare

Genre: Adventure, Action

Developer: Rising Star Games

Release Date: 2017

A Metroidvania-style platformer where you play as a steam-powered robot miner exploring underground worlds, uncovering secrets, and solving puzzles.

Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017)

Credits: YouTube

Genre: Racing

Developer: Nintendo Tencent Games

Release Date: 2017

A classic and fun kart racing game featuring iconic Nintendo characters, power-ups, and a variety of exciting tracks. Race against friends locally or online in multiplayer mode.

2. Super Smash Bros Ultimate (2020)

Credits: PeakPX

Genre: Action, Fighting, Multiplayer

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: 2020

A crossover fighting game that brings together characters from various video game franchises. Battle it out with friends in action-packed brawls with easy-to-learn mechanics but deep gameplay.

3. Overcooked! 2 (2018)

Credits: My Hot Posters

Genre: Party

Developer: Team17

Release Date: 2018

A cooperative cooking simulation game where players work together as a team to prepare and serve dishes in chaotic and dynamic kitchens. Communication and coordination are crucial to success.

4. Splatoon 2 (2017)

Credits: Wallpaper Flare

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Release Date: 2017

An ink-based team shooter where players control squid-like Inklings and compete in turf wars or various objective-based game modes. The team with the most territory covered in ink wins.

5. Minecraft (2018)

Credits: Amazon

Genre: Action

Developer: Mojang Studios

Release Date: 2018

An open-world sandbox game that allows players to build, explore, and survive together. Whether you’re creating structures or venturing into the unknown, multiplayer adds a new dimension to the experience.

6. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (2019)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Action, Adventure

Developer: Nintendo

Release Date: 2019

A spooky and humorous action-adventure game where players can team up as Luigi and Gooigi to explore a haunted hotel, solve puzzles, and capture mischievous ghosts.

7. Rocket League (2017)

Credits: Rocket League

Genre: Sports, Racing, Action

Developer: Psyonix

Release Date: 2017

A high-octane sports game that combines soccer with rocket-powered cars. Play in teams to score goals and perform thrilling aerial maneuvers.

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020)

Credits: Walmart

Genre: Simulation

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Release Date: 2020

A relaxing life simulation game where players can create their island paradise, visit each other’s islands, and trade items, fostering a sense of community.

9. Fortnite (2018)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Action

Developer: Epic Games

Release Date: 2018

A popular battle royale game that allows players to team up and compete against other squads in a fast-paced fight for survival.

10. Snipperclips – Cut It Out, Together! (2017)

Credits: Games Spot

Genre: Puzzle

Developer: SFB Games

Release Date: 2017

A charming puzzle game where players cooperate to solve creative challenges by cutting out shapes from each other to match the objectives.

Nintendo Switch Racing Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017)

Credits: UBuy

Genre: Racing

Developer: Nintendo Tencent Games

Release Date: 2017

A fun and fast-paced kart racing game featuring Mario and friends.

2. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (2019)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Racing, Arcade

Developer: Activision

Release Date: 2019

A remastered version of the classic Crash Team Racing, offering kart racing action with Crash Bandicoot characters.

3. Team Sonic Racing (2019)

Credits: PS

Genre: Racing, Arcade

Developer: SEGA USA

Release Date: 2019

A kart racing game featuring characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, emphasizing team-based gameplay.

4. GRID Autosport (2019)

Credits: IGN

Genre: Racing

Developer: Codemasters

Release Date: 2019

A realistic racing simulation with various cars and tracks to choose from.

5. Asphalt 9: Legends (2019)

Credits: Wallpaper Abyss

Genre: Racing, Arcade, Sports

Developer: Gameloft

Release Date: 2019

An arcade-style racing game with fast cars and spectacular visuals.

6. Fast RMX (2017)

Credits: Nintendo Life

Genre: Racing

Developer: Shin’en Multimedia

Release Date: 2017

An anti-gravity racing game with high-speed futuristic vehicles.

7. Horizon Chase Turbo (2015)

Credits: IMDb

Genre: Racing

Developer: Aquiris Game Studio

Release Date: 2015

A retro-inspired arcade racing game reminiscent of classic titles like Out Run and Top Gear.

8. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (2017)

Credits: Wallpaper Flare

Genre: Racing

Developer: Sumo Digital

Release Date: 2017

A racing game that not only features Sonic characters but also other Sega franchises in transforming vehicles.

9. V-Rally 4

Credits: Steam

Genre: Racing

Developer: Nacon

Release Date: 2019

A rally racing game that offers different terrains and weather conditions.

10. Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure

Credits: Steam

Genre: Racing

Developer: Vector Unit

Release Date: 2020

An arcade-style kart racer with various power-ups and fun tracks.

Credits: Nintendo

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I find a mix of genres in the best games for Nintendo Switch?

Absolutely! One of the fantastic things about the Nintendo Switch is the diverse and extensive library of games available. You can find a mix of genres ranging from action-adventure, platformers, RPGs, puzzle games, sports, racing, and much more.

Q: Are these games suitable for players of all ages?

Most of the games listed above are suitable for players of all ages, but it’s essential to note that individual preferences and sensitivities may vary. Nintendo, as a family-friendly gaming company, generally ensures that many of its first-party titles and a significant portion of third-party games are appropriate for a wide range of audiences.

Q: Can I play these games in both handheld and docked mode on Nintendo Switch?

Yes, you can play all the games mentioned on the Nintendo Switch in both handheld and docked mode.

Q: Are there any multiplayer games among the best games for Nintendo Switch?

Yes, there are several multiplayer games among the best games for Nintendo Switch. The Switch’s versatility and Joy-Con controllers make it an excellent platform for multiplayer gaming, whether you’re playing with friends locally or connecting with players online.

Q: Are there any free or affordable games on the list of best games for Nintendo Switch?

Yes, they are mentioned above in the article.

Q: Can I get recommendations based on my preferred genres or gameplay styles?

Yes, whether you’re into action adventure, RPGs, puzzle games, platformers, or any other genre, you can discover games that align with your preferences.

Now, you know the best games to play on Nintendo Switch. Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments!