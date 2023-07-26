The Nintendo Switch is a versatile video game console with a distinctive gaming experience with its hybrid design. The console also offers top Nintendo Switch games. The console is unique in that it can be used in three different modes – handheld, tabletop, and television.
The console garnered significant fame, thanks to its versatile nature and ability to seamlessly switch between handheld and home console gaming. The console also features online multiplayer capabilities, in order to purchase and download games, a subscription service and cloud save backups.
In the list below, we have mentioned some popular Nintendo Switch games. Keep these in mind for your next gaming session!
|Sr. No
|Game Name
|Genre
|1
|Fortnite
|Action
|2
|Apex Legends
|Action
|3
|Warframe
|Action
|4
|Dauntless
|Adventure, Role-Play
|5
|Paladins
|Adventure
|6
|Brawlhalla
|Fighting
|7
|SMITE
|Adventure
|8
|Pokémon Quest
|Strategy, Adventure
|9
|Arena Of Valor
|Strategy, Action
|10
|Color Zen
|Puzzle
|11
|Stardew Valley
|Role-Playing, Simulation
|12
|Hollow Knight
|Action, Adventure
|13
|Celeste
|Action
|14
|Undertale
|Role-Playing
|15
|Enter The Gungeon
|Action, Adventure, Arcade
|16
|Hades
|Roguelike, Action, Role-Playing
|17
|Katana ZERO
|Neo-Noir, Action
|18
|Cuphead
|Action
|19
|Golf Story
|Adventure, Action
|20
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|Adventure, Action
|21
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Racing
|22
|Super Smash Bros Ultimate
|Action, Fighting, Multiplayer
|23
|Overcooked! 2
|Party
|24
|Splatoon 2
|Third-Person Shooter
|25
|Minecraft
|Action
|26
|Luigi’s Mansion 3
|Action, Adventure
|27
|Rocket League
|Sports, Racing, Action
|28
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Simulation
|29
|Fortnite
|Action
|30
|Snipperclips – Cut It Out, Together!
|Puzzle
|31
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Racing
|32
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|Racing
|33
|Team Sonic Racing
|Racing
|34
|GRID Autosport
|Racing
|35
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Racing
|36
|Fast RMX
|Racing
|37
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|Racing
|38
|Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
|Racing
|39
|V-Rally 4
|Racing
|40
|Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
|Racing
Free Nintendo Switch Games
1. Fortnite (2018)
- Genre: Action
- Developer: Epic Games
- Release Date: 2018
A battle royale game where players fight against each other to be the last one standing on a constantly shrinking map. Players can also build structures to gain advantages in combat.
2. Apex Legends (2021)
- Genre: Action
- Developer: Respawn Entertainment
- Release Date: 2021
This fast-paced battle royale game emphasizes team-based gameplay, with players forming squads of three and choosing from various unique characters, each with their own abilities.
3. Warframe (2018)
- Genre: Action
- Publisher: Digital Extremes
- Release Date: 2018
A cooperative third-person shooter set in a sci-fi universe, where players control advanced space ninjas known as Warframes. It offers a vast array of weapons, customization options, and missions to undertake.
Also Read: India’s Most Popular Gaming Streamers On YouTube
4. Dauntless (2019)
- Genre: Adventure, Role-Play
- Publisher: Phoenix Labs
- Release Date: 2019
An action RPG where players become Slayers, tasked with hunting and defeating Behemoths, gigantic monsters threatening the world. It features co-op gameplay, allowing players to team up to take down challenging foes.
5. Paladins (2018)
- Genre: Adventure
- Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios
- Release Date: 2018
A team-based first-person shooter with a diverse roster of champions, each possessing distinct abilities and playstyles. Players compete in objective-based matches to secure victory for their team.
6. Brawlhalla (2018)
- Genre: Fighting
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Release Date: 2018
A free-to-play platform fighting game with a large roster of characters inspired by various mythologies and pop culture. Players fight to knock opponents off the stage and become the last ones standing.
Also Read: Super Addictive Online Games To Play At Work
7. SMITE (2019)
- Genre: Adventure
- Developer: Hi-Rez Studios
- Release Date: 2019
Developed by Hi-Rez Studios, SMITE is a free-to-play MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game where players take control of mythological gods and goddesses, battling it out in team-based matches.
8. Pokémon Quest (2018)
- Genre: Strategy, Adventure
- Developer: Game Freak
- Release Date: 2018
An action-adventure game set in the world of Pokémon, featuring cube-shaped Pokémon and exploration on Tumblecube Island. Players can assemble a team of Pokémon and go on expeditions to find treasures and battle wild Pokémon.
9. Arena Of Valor (2018)
- Genre: Strategy, Action
- Developer: Tencent Games
- Release Date: 2018
A mobile-style MOBA developed by Tencent Games, offering fast-paced 5v5 battles. Players choose from a wide range of heroes with unique abilities and engage in intense team-based matches.
Also Read: Top Games Under 10 MB
10. Color Zen (2019)
- Genre: Puzzle
- Developer: Cypronia
- Release Date: 2019
A puzzle game where players immerse themselves in beautiful abstract worlds of colors. The objective is to match colors and shapes to clear the puzzles and create a harmonious experience.
Cheap Nintendo Switch Games
1. Stardew Valley (2016)
- Genre: Role-Playing, Simulation
- Developer: Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone
- Release Date: 2016
A farming simulation game where you inherit a run-down farm and turn it into a thriving homestead. Grow crops, raise animals, mine for resources, and build relationships with the townsfolk.
2. Hollow Knight (2017)
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Developer: Team Cherry
- Release Date: 2017
An atmospheric and challenging action platformer set in a beautifully hand-drawn world. Explore the depths of the underground kingdom of Hallownest, encounter bizarre creatures, and uncover secrets.
Also Read: Texting Games To Play
3. Celeste (2018)
- Genre: Action
- Developer: Maddy Makes Games
- Release Date: 2018
A critically acclaimed platformer that follows the journey of a young woman named Madeline as she climbs the eponymous Celeste Mountain. The game combines tight controls with an emotional narrative.
4. Undertale (2018)
- Genre: Role-Playing
- Developer: 8-4
- Release Date: 2018
A unique RPG where players can choose to fight monsters or befriend them through non-violent means. Your choices and interactions with characters have a lasting impact on the story.
Also Read: Best Fun Drinking Games
5. Enter The Gungeon (2017)
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Arcade
- Developer: Devolver Digital
- Release Date: 2017
A fast-paced, challenging bullet-hell dungeon crawler where players explore procedurally generated levels and battle hordes of enemies to find the ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.
6. Hades (2020)
- Genre: Roguelike, Action, Role-Playing
- Developer: Supergiant Games
- Release Date: 2020
A rogue-like action game with a Greek mythology theme. Play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, as you attempt to escape the Underworld. Experience dynamic gameplay, engaging characters, and a captivating story.
7. Katana ZERO (2019)
- Genre: Neo-Noir, Action
- Developer: Justin Stander
- Release Date: 2019
A stylish action platformer where you play as a samurai assassin with time-manipulating abilities. Plan your moves carefully to overcome enemies and complete missions.
8. Cuphead (2022)
- Genre: Action
- Developer: Studio MDHR
- Release Date: 2022
An artfully animated run-and-gun platformer with a 1930s cartoon-inspired art style. Battle challenging bosses and navigate through hand-drawn levels.
9. Golf Story (2017)
- Genre: Adventure, Action
- Developer: Sidebar Games
- Release Date: 2017
An RPG that blends golf mechanics with an engaging story. Embark on a quirky adventure as you progress through golf-related challenges and quests.
10. SteamWorld Dig 2 (2017)
- Genre: Adventure, Action
- Developer: Rising Star Games
- Release Date: 2017
A Metroidvania-style platformer where you play as a steam-powered robot miner exploring underground worlds, uncovering secrets, and solving puzzles.
Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017)
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Nintendo Tencent Games
- Release Date: 2017
A classic and fun kart racing game featuring iconic Nintendo characters, power-ups, and a variety of exciting tracks. Race against friends locally or online in multiplayer mode.
2. Super Smash Bros Ultimate (2020)
- Genre: Action, Fighting, Multiplayer
- Developer: Nintendo
- Release Date: 2020
A crossover fighting game that brings together characters from various video game franchises. Battle it out with friends in action-packed brawls with easy-to-learn mechanics but deep gameplay.
3. Overcooked! 2 (2018)
- Genre: Party
- Developer: Team17
- Release Date: 2018
A cooperative cooking simulation game where players work together as a team to prepare and serve dishes in chaotic and dynamic kitchens. Communication and coordination are crucial to success.
4. Splatoon 2 (2017)
- Genre: Third-Person Shooter
- Developer: Nintendo EPD
- Release Date: 2017
An ink-based team shooter where players control squid-like Inklings and compete in turf wars or various objective-based game modes. The team with the most territory covered in ink wins.
5. Minecraft (2018)
- Genre: Action
- Developer: Mojang Studios
- Release Date: 2018
An open-world sandbox game that allows players to build, explore, and survive together. Whether you’re creating structures or venturing into the unknown, multiplayer adds a new dimension to the experience.
6. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (2019)
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Developer: Nintendo
- Release Date: 2019
A spooky and humorous action-adventure game where players can team up as Luigi and Gooigi to explore a haunted hotel, solve puzzles, and capture mischievous ghosts.
7. Rocket League (2017)
- Genre: Sports, Racing, Action
- Developer: Psyonix
- Release Date: 2017
A high-octane sports game that combines soccer with rocket-powered cars. Play in teams to score goals and perform thrilling aerial maneuvers.
8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020)
- Genre: Simulation
- Developer: Nintendo EPD
- Release Date: 2020
A relaxing life simulation game where players can create their island paradise, visit each other’s islands, and trade items, fostering a sense of community.
9. Fortnite (2018)
- Genre: Action
- Developer: Epic Games
- Release Date: 2018
A popular battle royale game that allows players to team up and compete against other squads in a fast-paced fight for survival.
10. Snipperclips – Cut It Out, Together! (2017)
- Genre: Puzzle
- Developer: SFB Games
- Release Date: 2017
A charming puzzle game where players cooperate to solve creative challenges by cutting out shapes from each other to match the objectives.
Nintendo Switch Racing Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017)
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Nintendo Tencent Games
- Release Date: 2017
A fun and fast-paced kart racing game featuring Mario and friends.
2. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (2019)
- Genre: Racing, Arcade
- Developer: Activision
- Release Date: 2019
A remastered version of the classic Crash Team Racing, offering kart racing action with Crash Bandicoot characters.
3. Team Sonic Racing (2019)
- Genre: Racing, Arcade
- Developer: SEGA USA
- Release Date: 2019
A kart racing game featuring characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, emphasizing team-based gameplay.
4. GRID Autosport (2019)
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Codemasters
- Release Date: 2019
A realistic racing simulation with various cars and tracks to choose from.
5. Asphalt 9: Legends (2019)
- Genre: Racing, Arcade, Sports
- Developer: Gameloft
- Release Date: 2019
An arcade-style racing game with fast cars and spectacular visuals.
6. Fast RMX (2017)
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Shin’en Multimedia
- Release Date: 2017
An anti-gravity racing game with high-speed futuristic vehicles.
7. Horizon Chase Turbo (2015)
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Aquiris Game Studio
- Release Date: 2015
A retro-inspired arcade racing game reminiscent of classic titles like Out Run and Top Gear.
8. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (2017)
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Sumo Digital
- Release Date: 2017
A racing game that not only features Sonic characters but also other Sega franchises in transforming vehicles.
9. V-Rally 4
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Nacon
- Release Date: 2019
A rally racing game that offers different terrains and weather conditions.
10. Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
- Genre: Racing
- Developer: Vector Unit
- Release Date: 2020
An arcade-style kart racer with various power-ups and fun tracks.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: Can I find a mix of genres in the best games for Nintendo Switch?
Absolutely! One of the fantastic things about the Nintendo Switch is the diverse and extensive library of games available. You can find a mix of genres ranging from action-adventure, platformers, RPGs, puzzle games, sports, racing, and much more.
Q: Are these games suitable for players of all ages?
Most of the games listed above are suitable for players of all ages, but it’s essential to note that individual preferences and sensitivities may vary. Nintendo, as a family-friendly gaming company, generally ensures that many of its first-party titles and a significant portion of third-party games are appropriate for a wide range of audiences.
Q: Can I play these games in both handheld and docked mode on Nintendo Switch?
Yes, you can play all the games mentioned on the Nintendo Switch in both handheld and docked mode.
Q: Are there any multiplayer games among the best games for Nintendo Switch?
Yes, there are several multiplayer games among the best games for Nintendo Switch. The Switch’s versatility and Joy-Con controllers make it an excellent platform for multiplayer gaming, whether you’re playing with friends locally or connecting with players online.
Q: Are there any free or affordable games on the list of best games for Nintendo Switch?
Yes, they are mentioned above in the article.
Q: Can I get recommendations based on my preferred genres or gameplay styles?
Yes, whether you’re into action adventure, RPGs, puzzle games, platformers, or any other genre, you can discover games that align with your preferences.
Now, you know the best games to play on Nintendo Switch. Let us know which one is your favorite in the comments!