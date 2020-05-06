We all love playing games and amidst the lockdown, games are the most preferred means to cure the boredom. It doesn't matter if you have the latest flagship or an old smartphone, here are the top 9 games that you can play on any Android phone. Not just that, these games are under 10MB in size.



1. Mekorama

If you love playing puzzle games, you must try Mekorama. The game has a 4.5 star rating and is marked as an Editor's choice on Google Play Store. The game is free to play and can be downloaded from here.

2. Singularity

Singularity is a challenging game where you have to find your ways to go down using shadows in both black and white platforms. The game comes with minimal ads which can be removed by in-app purchases. You can download the game from here.

3. Dr Driving

With simple controls and a rating of 4.2 stars, Dr Driving is an easy-to-play game which is designed for racing and adventure game lovers. The game is available in both online and offline modes and can be downloaded from here.

4. Modern Sniper

If you love shooting games, Modern Sniper is something you must try. The game lets you play as a sniper who is on a mission to kill all his enemies. The game can be downloaded from here.

5. Shadow Skate

If you are into vector games, Shadow Skate is something that you should try. It is a very straightforward skating game that one can easily play on any smartphone. The game has more than 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store. You can download the game from here.

6. Cricket Black

With a rating of 4.3 stars, Bricket Black is for all the cricket game lovers out there. The game gives you a limited number of balls to play where you have to tap the screen with the correct timing to play a shot. The player with the highest score wins that game. You can download the game from here.

7. Chain Reaction

Chain Reaction is one of the best lightweight strategy game where you have to take control of the board by eliminating your opponents. Players take turns to place their orb in a cell.

Once a cell has reached its limit, the orbs explode into the surrounding cells adding an extra orb and claiming the cell for the player. You can download the game from here

8. Connect Dots - Connect Flow Free

It's a very popular game where you have to connect the same colour dots by forming a pipe. The pipes shouldn't cross each other or they will break. If the game sounds interesting, you can download it from here.

9. Racing Moto

Racing Moto is an endless bike racing game where you can ride your bike as fast as you can. You can tilt your phone to control the movement of your bike. A crash must be avoided as it will result in a game over. You can download the game from here.

If you are bored during the lockdown, these small games will keep you engaged for long hours.