We all love our bhai-log way too much. It’s time we compliment them using not just basic AF words like nice and awesome but go a little desi , true to the roots of our friendship.
So, why not go the extra mile and compliment them in super desified rhymes? Why, you ask? Because they deserve it, that’s why.
Arz kiya hai….
ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out – Smart-Ass Insults To Destroy Your friends
ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out – Brutal Insults For Your Best Friends
ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out – Savage Insults For Your Best Friend
ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out – Smartass Insults posters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bhai-bhai. Chalo, now go shower them with some love.
Design credits- Lucky Mehendiratta
Top picks for you
EntertainmentHarshita Singh29 minutes ago | 6 min read