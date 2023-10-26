Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a campaign to promote Hindi, that included translating various government documents. Under the same program, we’ve translated popular pickup lines. I know people go through immense pain to come up with brilliant pick-up lines, that ultimately don’t work, but trust me, these Hindi pickup lines have so much firepower, they’re on a whole new level. If these can’t get you laid, nothing ever will!

Here’s our list of some really nice pickup lines translated to Hindi. Remember, with great power, comes great responsibility! Don’t misuse them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Check Out – Innocently Naughty Riddles

5.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.

7.

Check Out – Jokes For Stoners

8.

9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out – Best Smart-Ass Insults

10.

11.

12.

Check Out – Desi Poems For Your Friend

13.

ADVERTISEMENT

14.

15.

16.

Check Out – Savage Insults For Your Best Friend

17.

ADVERTISEMENT

18.

19.

20.

21.

ADVERTISEMENT

22.

23.

24.

I hope this speeds up your dating life, because hope is all I have for you.Peace.