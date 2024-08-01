As a lifelong prankster, I’ve always found joy in keeping my friends on their toes with a good laugh. Whether it’s a classic prank or a more creative twist, there’s nothing quite like the sound of your friends’ laughter to brighten up the day.
In this article, I’m excited to share with you over 50 hilarious pranks on friends that you can pull to keep the fun and mischief alive! It’s one of the best friendship day celebration ideas.
Easy Pranks to do on Friends
Let’s start with some simple yet effective easy pranks to do on friends that are sure to get a few giggles. These Easy Prank Ideas are perfect for those spontaneous moments when you just need to liven things up.
1. The Switched-Up Salt and Sugar Prank
Swap out the salt and sugar containers in your friend’s kitchen, then sit back and watch the hilarity unfold as they season their morning coffee with salt or try to sweeten their food with sugar.
2. The Disappearing Stapler Trick
Discreetly remove the stapler from your friend’s desk and watch their confusion as they search high and low for the missing office essential.
3. The Fake Spider Scare
Place a realistic-looking plastic spider in a conspicuous spot, then wait for your friend’s reaction when they spot the “intruder.”
4. The Whoopee Cushion Classic
A tried-and-true prank, the whoopee cushion never fails to elicit laughter, especially when your friend least expects it.
5. The Saran Wrap Surprise
Cover your friend’s doorway or other high-traffic areas with clear plastic wrap, then enjoy the comical moment when they walk straight into it.
6. Soap That Won’t Lather
Cover a bar of soap with clear nail polish so it won’t lather, then watch as your friend struggles to get it to work.
7. Voice-Controlled Toilet
To pull off the “Voice-Controlled Toilet” prank, place a humorous sign on the bathroom door that reads “Voice-Controlled Toilet” with instructions to speak commands like “Flush” or “Open Lid.” Make sure the sign looks convincing, and add some fake high-tech buttons for extra effect. When your friend tries to follow the “instructions” and nothing happens, their confusion and laughter will be the highlight of this easy prank.
8. Shampoo Swap
Replace the shampoo in the bottle with mayonnaise or a similar-looking substance, and watch the confusion ensue.
9. Mouse Prank
Place a small piece of tape over the bottom of your friend’s computer mouse sensor, making it stop working.
10. Change Autocorrect
If you have access to their phone or computer, change a commonly used word in their autocorrect settings to something funny.
Pranks to Pull on Your Friends Over Text
In the digital age, we’ve got a whole new playground for pranking our friends. Here are some hilarious text-based pranks that are sure to keep the laughs coming.
11. The Fake Emergency
Send your friend a panicked text about a made-up emergency, like a flat tire or a lost pet, and watch their reaction as they try to help.
12. Emoji Overload
Respond to their messages using only emojis, especially if they don’t quite fit the context, and see how confused they get.
13. The Fake Coupon Prank
Send your friend a screenshot of a fake coupon for a free item or service, then sit back and enjoy their excitement when they try to redeem it.
14. The Delayed Reaction
Schedule a text to be sent at a later time, catching your friend off guard when they receive it unexpectedly.
15. The Fake Voicemail
Record a silly or misleading voicemail message and send it to your friends, making them wonder what on earth is going on.
16. Fake Text Alert
Send a message claiming they’ve won a non-existent contest or prize and need to reply with personal details to claim it.
17. Text Message Puzzle
Send a series of texts that form a puzzle or riddle, making them work to piece together a funny or nonsensical message.
18. Mysterious Code
Send a text with a random string of letters and numbers, claiming it’s a secret code that needs to be deciphered.
19. “Wrong Person” Text
Pretend to be someone else and send them a confusing or amusing message about a made-up event.
20. Fake Breaking News
Share a ridiculous piece of fake “news” with them and see how long it takes for them to figure out it’s not true.
Emotional Pranks to Do on Friends Over Text
Sometimes, the best pranks are the ones that elicit a strong emotional response from your friends. These emotional pranks to do on friends over text can be a bit more elaborate, but the payoff is well worth it.
21. The Fake Breakup
Send your friend a heartbroken text about a made-up breakup, complete with dramatic details, and watch their concerned reactions.
22. The Surprise Proposal
Secretly coordinate with your friend’s significant other to send a fake proposal text, capturing their genuine and surprised response.
23. The Lottery Winner Hoax
Pretend to have won the lottery and send your friend an ecstatic message, only to reveal it was all a prank.
24. The Surprise Birthday Bash
Coordinate with your friend’s friends and family to plan a surprise birthday party, then send them a text hinting at the big event.
25. The Fake Job Offer
Send your friend a text about a dream job opportunity, only to reveal that it was all a prank to get a genuine reaction.
26. “I Need Your Advice” Scenario
Create a fake emotional dilemma, like needing advice on a non-existent breakup, and then reveal it’s just a joke.
27. Imaginary Situation
Text them with a heartfelt apology or a serious issue, like you accidentally broke their favorite item, then let them know it was a prank.
28. “You Won’t Believe What Happened”
Start a text conversation with dramatic details about an outlandish situation, like a wild adventure, and then clarify it was fictional.
29. Phony Confession
Send a text confessing something outrageous or overly dramatic, like “I’ve been secretly eating your snacks,” then reveal the prank.
30. Fake Compliment Crisis
Tell them you’ve received a message from someone claiming they’re in love with them, only to say it was just a silly joke.
Pranks to do on Friends on the Phone
While text-based pranks can be fun, sometimes the best reactions come from good old-fashioned phone calls. Here are some hilarious pranks to do on friends on the phone. You can also take ideas from Simple April Fools Day Pranks.
31. The Mysterious Caller
Call your friend from a blocked or unknown number and engage in a bizarre or cryptic conversation, leaving them scratching their head.
32. The Accent Challenge
Call your friend and speak to them in a completely different accent, seeing how long you can keep the charade going.
33. The Prank Call Classic
Disguise your voice and call your friend with a silly or outrageous request, like asking them to help you locate a lost pet or retrieve a package.
34. The Wrong Number Ruse
Call your friend and pretend to have the wrong number, leading to a comical back-and-forth as you try to figure out who you’re talking to.
35. The Reverse Prank
Encourage your friend to prank someone, then reveal that you were the one on the other end of the line all along.
36. Celebrity Impersonation
Impersonate a celebrity or a well-known character and call your friend, trying to convince them of your “identity” in a humorous way.
37. Confusing Call
Engage in a nonsensical conversation where you only speak in riddles or random phrases, then reveal the prank when they get confused.
38. Delayed Response
When they answer the phone, pretend you’re having a delayed response or are on another call, making them think there’s a technical issue.
39. Fake Survey
Call and pretend you’re surveying something absurd, like “How many times a day do you think about unicorns?”
40. Voice Modulator
Use a voice-changing app to alter your voice and call your friend, pretending to be someone else. Have fun with different characters and see how long it takes them to figure out it’s you.
Pranks to do on Friends at Home
Sometimes, the best pranks happen right in the comfort of your friends’ own homes. Here are a few pranks to do on friends at home.
41. The Fridge Switcheroo
Rearrange the contents of your friend’s refrigerator, swapping items or placing them in unexpected locations.
42. The Furniture Flip
Subtly move or rearrange your friend’s furniture, like flipping their couch cushions or switching the positions of their chairs.
43. The Bathroom Surprise
Replace the toilet paper with a roll of something unexpected, like tissue paper or even a roll of paper towels.
44. The Snack Swap
Replace your friend’s favorite snacks with similar-looking (but less desirable) alternatives, like swapping out their chocolate chip cookies for raisins.
45. The Decoy Decoration
Strategically place a fake or unusual decoration in your friend’s home, then sit back and watch their reaction when they discover it.
46. Frozen Toilet
Freeze a layer of water in the toilet bowl and let your friend discover it when they try to use the bathroom.
47. Balloon Avalanche
Tape a plastic sheet or trash bag filled with balloons above a door so they fall on your friend when they open it.
48. Upside-Down Cup
Fill a cup with water, place a piece of cardboard over it, then carefully flip it over and place it on a table. Remove the cardboard to reveal a surprise.
49. Googly Eyes
Stick googly eyes on various items in the fridge or around the house, creating a funny and eerie effect.
50. Toothpaste Oreos
Replace the cream filling in Oreo cookies with white toothpaste and offer them to your friend, then reveal the prank before they take a bite.
Pranks on Friends Online
In the digital age, the internet has become a playground for pranksters. Here are some hilarious pranks on friends online.
51. The Fake Social Media Post
Create a silly or embarrassing post on your friend’s social media accounts, then quickly delete it before they can react.
52. The Photoshop Prank
Edit a photo of your friend and share the altered image online, seeing how long it takes for them to notice the changes.
53. The Fake Email Scam
Send your friend a convincing but fake email, like a phishing attempt or a message from a long-lost relative, and see how they respond.
54. The Surprise Video Call
Randomly video call your friend at an unexpected moment, catching them off guard and potentially in a compromising situation. This is one of the best Quirky Gifts For Your Besties For Friendship Day.
55. The Online Profile Prank
Create a fake online profile for your friend, complete with embarrassing details or exaggerated personality traits.
56. Mysterious Links
Share a link to a harmless but funny or confusing website and watch their reaction. Ensure it’s not malicious or inappropriate.
57. Profile Picture Switch
Temporarily change your profile picture to something funny or confusing and see how long it takes them to notice.
58. Chatbot Confusion
Use an online chatbot to have a conversation with your friend, then reveal that they were chatting with an automated response system.
59. Profile Tagging
Tag them in old or embarrassing photos on social media and see their reaction. Make sure the photos are not genuinely harmful or embarrassing.
60. Virtual Background Prank
If you’re on a video call, use a funny or confusing virtual background and act like it’s your real location.
These pranks to do on friends are designed to be funny and harmless, ensuring that the laughs are shared and the memories are unforgettable.