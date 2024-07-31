Friendship is a remarkable treasure that enriches our lives. It’s a connection that knows no boundaries, offering us steadfast support, joy, and unforgettable moments. With Friendship Day around the corner, it’s an ideal opportunity to appreciate the wonderful friendships we’ve cultivated and to convey our sincere thanks to those who have profoundly influenced our journey.

In this article, we’ve curated a collection of over 100+ emotional friendship day quotes, which are a beautiful way to convey the depth of your appreciation and the profound impact your friends have had on your life.

Also Read: Funny Friendship Day Quotes

Emotional Friendship Day Quotes

Friendship Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the special individuals who have become an integral part of our journey. Through thick and thin, they have stood by our side, offering a listening ear, a shoulder to lean on, and a constant source of encouragement. These emotional friendship day quotes capture the essence of friendship while bringing tears to your face.

1. “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.’” – C.S. Lewis

2. “A true friend is someone who is there for you when they would rather be anywhere else.” – Len Wein

3. “Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” – Mencius

4. “There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family.” – Unknown

5. “A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” – Elbert Hubbard

ADVERTISEMENT

6. “In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips.” – Salman Rushdie

7. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” – Walter Winchell

8. “Friendship is not about who you’ve known the longest; it’s about who walked into your life, said ‘I’m here for you,’ and proved it.” – Unknown

9. “A true friend is not just someone who stands by your side in good times, but one who is there for you in the darkest of moments, offering light, love, and unwavering support. Happy Friendship Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

10. “Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” – Muhammad Ali

11. “The language of friendship is not words but meanings.” – Henry David Thoreau

12. “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” – Helen Keller

13. “A friend is someone who makes you laugh when you think you’ll never smile again.” – Unknown

14. “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” – Woodrow Wilson

15. “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” – William Shakespeare

16. “Friendship is the wine of life.” – Edward Young

17. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” – Bernard Meltzer

18. “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” – Helen Keller

19. “A true friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes when everyone else thinks you’re smiling.” – Unknown.

20. “Some people come into your life and make such a positive impact, you can’t imagine your life without them. That’s you to me.”

Also Read: Bollywood Movies About Friendship

Close Friend Emotional Friendship Day Quotes

Our closest friends are the ones who have seen us at our best and our worst and have loved us unconditionally. They did Savage Insults at times, but they also stood for us when things were falling apart. These close friend emotional friendship day quotes capture the depth and significance of those cherished friendships that have stood the test of time.

21. “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” – Unknown

22. “A close friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.” – Unknown

23. “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves, and a close friend is like a heartbeat in a world that can be so cold.” – Unknown

24. “In the garden of life, friends are the roses that brighten our days and lift our spirits.” – Unknown

25. “A close friend is someone who makes your problems their problems, just so you don’t have to go through them alone.” – Unknown

ADVERTISEMENT

26. “A true friend sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face.” – Unknown

27. “Close friends are the ones who understand your past, believe in your future, and accept you just the way you are.” – Unknown

28. “A close friend is someone who knows you better than you know yourself and still loves you all the same.” – Unknown

29. “A close friend is someone who understands you without words, stands by you without question, and loves you without conditions. Thank you for being that friend to me. Happy Friendship Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

30. “A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” – Unknown

31. “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” – Hubert H. Humphrey

32. “Friendship is the only thing in the world concerning the usefulness of which all mankind are agreed.” – Cicero

33. “A friend is someone who makes you feel totally acceptable, exactly as you are.” – Dianne Sawyer

34. “Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” – John Evelyn

35. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” – Elisabeth Foley

36. “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” – Woodrow Wilson

37. “Friendship is a sheltering tree.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge

38. “Friendship is the shadow of the evening, which increases with the setting sun of life.” – Jean de La Fontaine

39. “Friendship is the purest love.” – Sir Thomas More

40. “You are the missing piece of my puzzle, the one who makes my world complete. Grateful for a friend like you.”

Also Read: Bff friendship day memes

Friendship Quotes Emotional

Friendship is a bond that transcends time and distance, and these friendship quotes emotional capture the profound impact that our friends have on our lives. They remind us of the importance of cherishing these special relationships and the joy they bring. They speak volumes of emotions much more than Easy DIY Gifts For Friendship Day.

41. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” – Elisabeth Foley

42. “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” – Thomas Aquinas

43. “True friends are like stars; you don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.” – Unknown

44. “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.” – Edna Buchanan

ADVERTISEMENT

45. “A best friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face.” – Unknown

46. “With a best friend, you can say anything, share everything, and be absolutely yourself without ever feeling judged.” – Unknown

47. “A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” – Jim Morrison

48. “The best mirror is an old friend.” – George Herbert

ADVERTISEMENT

49. “A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” – Unknown

50. “Friendship isn’t about whom you’ve known the longest. It’s about who came and never left your side.” – Unknown

51. True friends are like stars; you don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there. Their light guides you even in the darkest times.

52. “The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” – Hubert Humphrey

53. “It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

54. “There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson

55. “Friendship is the greatest gift.” – Unknown

56. “A true friend is someone who can make you laugh even in your darkest days.” – Unknown

57. “A friend is someone who knows all your flaws and loves you anyway.” – Unknown

58. “I value the friends who can make me laugh, even when I don’t feel like it.” – Unknown

59. “Friendship is not about who you have known the longest, but about who came and never left your side.” – Unknown

60. “True friends are like diamonds, precious and rare.” – Unknown

Also Read: Famous Dialogues On Indian Friendship

Emotional Quotes for Bestie For Friendship Day

Our best friends are the ones who have seen us at our most vulnerable, who have laughed and cried with us, and who have become an integral part of our lives. These emotional quotes for your bestie on Friendship Day are a heartfelt way to express your gratitude and the depth of your friendship. This is one of the best Ways To Celebrate This Friendship Day.

61.”Happy Friendship Day! You’ve been my partner in laughter and my shoulder to cry on. Thank you for your unwavering support and for being the incredible friend you are. Here’s to a lifetime of shared dreams and endless adventures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

62. “To my dearest friend, on this Friendship Day, I want to remind you of how special you are to me. Your kindness, loyalty, and love have touched my heart in ways words can’t express. Thank you for being you.”

63. “Friendship Day is a perfect time to tell you how much you mean to me. Your friendship is a treasure that brightens my life, and I’m so grateful for every moment we share. Here’s to many more years of friendship and love.”

64. “Happy Friendship Day to the friend who has seen me at my best and my worst, yet has loved me through it all. Your friendship is a rare and beautiful gift, and I treasure every moment we spend together.”

65. “On this Friendship Day, I want you to know that no matter where life takes us, our bond will always remain strong. Thank you for being a constant source of joy, understanding, and love in my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

66. “Happy Friendship Day! Your friendship is a precious gift that I cherish every day. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Here’s to many more memories together.”

67. “On this special day, I want you to know just how much your friendship means to me. You’ve been a guiding light in my darkest moments and a source of endless joy. Happy Friendship Day to my amazing friend!”

Also Read: Best Of Friendships End With College

68. “Wishing you a Friendship Day filled with as much happiness and love as you’ve given me. Your presence in my life is a blessing, and I’m forever grateful for the bond we share.”

69. “To my best friend: You’re the one who knows my heart better than I do, who sees the beauty in my flaws, and who has walked with me through every high and low. Happy Friendship Day to the one who means the world to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

70. “A best friend is someone who loves you when you forget to love yourself.” – Unknown

71. “A best friend is someone who makes you laugh even when you think you’ll never smile again.” – Unknown

72. “A best friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” – Unknown

73. “A best friend is someone who is there for you, no matter what. They’re the shoulder you cry on, the voice of reason, and the one who makes you laugh until you can’t breathe.” – Unknown

74. “A best friend is someone who knows your flaws and loves you anyway.” – Unknown

75. “A best friend is someone who you can be completely yourself with, without judgment.” – Unknown

76. “A best friend is someone who will always be there for you, no matter what life throws your way.” – Unknown

77. “A best friend is someone who makes you a better person, just by being in your life.” – Unknown

78. “You’re the kind of friend that everyone dreams of. Thank you for being my constant, my confidante, and my partner in crime.”

79. “Our friendship is a bond that time cannot break, distance cannot weaken, and adversity cannot destroy. You’re my forever person.”

80. “In a world full of chaos, you’re my calm. Thank you for always being my rock and my safe place.”

Also Read: Quirky Gifts For Your Besties For Friendship Day

Emotional Friendship Day Wishes

Friendship Day is the perfect opportunity to express your heartfelt appreciation for the friends who have enriched your life. These emotional Friendship Day wishes are here to convey the depth of your gratitude and the significance of the bond you share. These are some of the Things That Make Your Friendship Stronger.

81. “Happy Friendship Day! Your presence in my life is a gift that I cherish deeply. Through every joy and challenge, your support has been unwavering. Thank you for being a friend I can always count on.”

82. “To my incredible friend, today is all about celebrating you and the amazing bond we share. Your kindness, understanding, and love have touched my heart in ways words can’t express. Happy Friendship Day!”

83. “On this Friendship Day, I want to thank you for being my rock and my confidant. Your friendship has been a source of strength and joy in my life, and I am endlessly grateful for you.”

84. “Happy Friendship Day to the person who has seen me at my best and my worst and has loved me through it all. Your friendship is a treasure, and I am so blessed to have you in my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

85. “Today, I celebrate you and the incredible bond we share. Your friendship has brought so much light and happiness into my life. Happy Friendship Day to the one who makes every day brighter.”

86. “To my dearest friend, your presence in my life has been a blessing beyond measure. On this Friendship Day, I want you to know how much I value and appreciate every moment we share.”

87. “Happy Friendship Day! Your friendship is like a beacon of light that guides me through life’s challenges and joys. Thank you for being a constant source of love, laughter, and support.”

88. “On this special day, I want to let you know how deeply I cherish our friendship. Your unwavering support and genuine care have made a profound difference in my life. Happy Friendship Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Desi Poems For Your Friends

89. “Happy Friendship Day to the friend who has made my life richer and more beautiful just by being in it. Your kindness and understanding are a true gift, and I’m grateful for you every single day.”

90. “Wishing you a Friendship Day filled with laughter, joy, and the knowledge that you are cherished beyond measure. You are a true blessing in my life.”

91. “On this Friendship Day, I am reminded of the countless ways you have supported me, encouraged me, and brought happiness into my life. You are the best friend I could ever ask for.”

92. “Friendship is a gift that keeps on giving, and I am so grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as special as you are.”

93. “Friendship is a bond that transcends time and distance, and I am forever thankful that our paths have crossed. Wishing you a Friendship Day that celebrates the incredible person you are.”

94. “Friendship is the foundation upon which we build our lives, and I am so blessed to have you as my friend. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as wonderful as you are.”

95. “On this Friendship Day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support, your infectious laughter, and your ability to always lift me up. You are a true gem in my life.”

96. “Friendship is a gift that cannot be bought or sold, but only cherished and nurtured. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as special as the friendship we share.”

97. “Friendship is the glue that holds our lives together, and I am so grateful to have you by my side. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is filled with all the love and joy you deserve.”

Also Read: Types Of Friends We All Have

98. “Friendship is a bond that transcends time and space, and I am blessed to have you as a part of my life. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as wonderful as you are.”

99. “Friendship is the foundation upon which we build our lives, and I am so thankful to have you as my friend. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as special as the bond we share.”

100. “To the friend who knows me better than I know myself, Happy Friendship Day. Your unwavering support and endless love have been my guiding stars. Here’s to a lifetime of shared laughter, tears, and unforgettable memories.”

Friendship Day Emotional Message for Best Friend

Your best friend is the one who has seen you at your best and your worst, and has loved you unconditionally. This friendship day emotional message for best friend are a heartfelt way to express your gratitude and the depth of your friendship. These are the Things That Make School Friendships So Special.

101. “Happy Friendship Day to my dearest best friend! Your unwavering support, boundless love, and endless laughter have made my life so much richer. Thank you for being the incredible person you are and for standing by my side through everything.”

102. “To my best friend, on this special day, I want to remind you how deeply you are cherished. Your friendship has been a source of strength and joy in my life. No matter where life takes us, our bond will always remain unbreakable.”

103. “Happy Friendship Day! You have a way of making the darkest days brighter and the joyful moments even more special. I am so grateful for your constant presence, understanding, and the way you always know how to make me smile.”

ADVERTISEMENT

104. “On this Friendship Day, I want to celebrate the extraordinary bond we share. You’ve been my confidant, my cheerleader, and my greatest source of joy. Thank you for being the best friend anyone could ever ask for.”

105. “To the friend who knows me better than anyone else, your friendship has been my greatest comfort and my greatest joy. Happy Friendship Day! I’m so lucky to have you in my life, and I look forward to many more years of shared adventures and cherished moments.”

106. “Dear [Best Friend’s Name], on this Friendship Day, I want to express how truly grateful I am to have you in my life. You have been my rock, my confidant, and my partner in crime, and I don’t know what I would do without you. Your unwavering support, your infectious laughter, and your ability to always see the best in me have been a constant source of strength and inspiration. You are not just my best friend, but a part of my soul, and I am so blessed to call you mine. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as wonderful as you are.”

107. “To my dearest [Best Friend’s Name], Friendship Day is the perfect opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me. From the moment we met, you have been a constant source of joy, laughter, and unconditional love. You have seen me at my best and my worst, and have loved me through it all. Your ability to always be there for me, to listen without judgment, and to offer the perfect words of wisdom has been a true gift. I am so grateful to have you as my best friend, and I cherish the bond we share. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as amazing as you are.”

108. “My dear [Best Friend’s Name], on this Friendship Day, I want to celebrate the incredible friendship we have built over the years. You have been my partner in crime, my shoulder to lean on, and the person who has always had my back, no matter what. Your unwavering support, your infectious laughter, and your ability to always see the best in me have been a constant source of inspiration and strength. I am so blessed to have you as my best friend, and I am grateful for the countless memories we have created together. Wishing you a Friendship Day that is as special as you are.”

109. To the one who knows me inside out, who’s always been my biggest cheerleader and confidante. Thank you for being the constant in my ever-changing world. Happy Friendship Day!

110. Our friendship is a masterpiece painted with colors of laughter, trust, and endless support. Here’s to many more years of this beautiful bond. Happy Friendship Day!

111. You’re the missing piece to my puzzle, the sunshine on my cloudy days, and the laughter in my heart. Thank you for being my best friend. Happy Friendship Day!

112. I’ve found my person in you. Someone who understands me without words, who lifts me up when I’m down, and who celebrates with me in my triumphs. Happy Friendship Day!

113. Through thick and thin, you’ve been my rock. Your loyalty and unwavering support mean the world to me. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship. Happy Friendship Day!

114. Distance can’t diminish the bond we share, and time can’t fade the memories we’ve made. You’re my forever friend. Happy Friendship Day!

115. I’m grateful for a friend like you, who’s always there to lend an ear, offer advice, and share a laugh. You’re the best! Happy Friendship Day!

116. Our friendship is a treasure I cherish more than words can say. Thank you for being the most amazing friend anyone could ask for. Happy Friendship Day!

117. You’re the kind of friend people write songs about. Loyal, supportive, and always there. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Friendship Day!

118. In a world full of chaos, our friendship is my peaceful haven. Thank you for being my constant source of happiness and comfort. Happy Friendship Day!

119. Here’s to the countless memories, inside jokes, and adventures we’ve shared. Can’t wait to make many more with my favorite person. Happy Friendship Day!

120. “I’m so grateful for a friend like you, whose loyalty is unwavering and whose heart is pure gold. You’ve been my constant source of strength and inspiration. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship filled with laughter, love, and endless adventures.”

Celebrate the bond of friendship with our curated selection of happy friendship day emotional quotes and messages today!

Also Read: Best Friendship’s Day Video To Watch