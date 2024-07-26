Gathered around the flickering glow of a screen, with snacks in hand and laughter in the air, there are many Ways To Celebrate This Friendship Day, and movie night with friends is a timeless joy. Whether you’re seeking belly laughs, heart-pounding action, or heartwarming moments, the right film can turn an ordinary evening into an unforgettable experience.

From classic comedies that never fail to tickle your funny bone to gripping adventures that keep you on the edge of your seat, here’s a curated list of over 55 movies to watch with friends. Ready the popcorn, dim the lights, and let the movie marathon begin!

Also Read: Savage Insults for Friends

1. Rock On! (2008)

Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal

Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal Supporting Artist: Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli

Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor Release date: August 29, 2008

August 29, 2008 Run Time: 145 minutes

145 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: ₹67 crore (approximately $9 million)

₹67 crore (approximately $9 million) Language: Hindi

The story revolves around four friends who reunite to relive their dreams of forming a rock band, “Magik,” which had disbanded years ago. Aditya, Joe, Rob, and KD navigate through personal struggles and conflicts while rediscovering their passion for music. This is one of the best movies to watch with friends.

2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: August 10, 2001

August 10, 2001 Run Time: 183 minutes

183 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹23 crore (approximately $3.2 million)

₹23 crore (approximately $3.2 million) Language: Hindi

It portrays the journey of three inseparable friends – Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth – as they navigate the complexities of life, love, and friendship. The story unfolds over some time, showcasing their pursuits, romantic entanglements, and personal growth.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Supporting Artist: Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher

Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: October 16, 1998

October 16, 1998 Run Time: 185 minutes

185 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹106 crore (approximately $14 million)

₹106 crore (approximately $14 million) Language: Hindi

The film unfolds in two distinct timelines: during their college years and several years later. Rahul and Anjali are best friends in college, with Rahul’s girlfriend Tina completing their trio. Unbeknownst to Rahul, Anjali harbors feelings for him but hesitates to confess. Circumstances lead Rahul and Tina to fall in love, leaving Anjali heartbroken. Years later, fate reunites Rahul and Anjali, now as adults with different life paths. This is one of the best Bollywood Movies About Friendship.

4. Dosti (1964)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Sudhir Kumar, Sushil Kumar

Sudhir Kumar, Sushil Kumar Supporting Artist: Sanjay Khan, Baby Farida

Sanjay Khan, Baby Farida Director: Satyen Bose

Satyen Bose Release date: 1964 (exact date not specified)

1964 (exact date not specified) Run Time: Approximately 163 minutes

Approximately 163 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Hindi

Ramu, a visually impaired boy, and Mohan, an orphaned boy with a physical disability, meet by chance and form an inseparable bond as they navigate the hardships of life together. The film portrays their struggles and triumphs, highlighting themes of empathy, loyalty, and the power of genuine friendship.

Also Read: Easy DIY Gifts For Friendship Day

5. Dostana (2008)

Lead actors: Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra

Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra Supporting Artist: Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani

Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Tarun Mansukhani Release date: November 14, 2008

November 14, 2008 Run Time: 145 minutes

145 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: ₹87 crore (approximately $12 million)

₹87 crore (approximately $12 million) Language: Hindi

It is a romantic comedy that revolves around two friends, Sam and Kunal, who pretend to be gay to secure an apartment in Miami. Their plan hits a snag when they both fall for their attractive and spirited roommate, Neha. As they vie for Neha’s affection while maintaining their facade, their friendship is tested and they must navigate hilarious and heartwarming situations.

6. Anand (1971)

Lead actors: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan

Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan Supporting Artist: Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo

Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Release date: March 12, 1971

March 12, 1971 Run Time: 122 minutes

122 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Anand Sehgal, a cheerful and optimistic young man suffering from a terminal illness. Through his infectious positivity, Anand touches the lives of everyone around him, including his friend and doctor, Dr. Bhaskar Banerjee. As Anand’s health deteriorates, he continues to spread joy and wisdom, teaching those around him valuable lessons about life, love, and mortality.

Also Read: Bff friendship day memes

7. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Lead actors: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Supporting Artist: Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah

Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Release date: February 10, 2012

February 10, 2012 Run Time: 110 minutes

110 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Revenue: ₹39 crore (approximately $5.4 million)

₹39 crore (approximately $5.4 million) Language: Hindi

The story follows Rahul Kapoor, a young architect who is on a visit to Las Vegas, where he unexpectedly meets and impulsively marries Riana Braganza during a night of revelry. However, their relationship takes an unexpected turn when they decide to annul their marriage but end up spending more time together due to unforeseen circumstances.

8. 3 Idiots (2009)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Supporting Artist: Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya

Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Release date: December 25, 2009

December 25, 2009 Run Time: 171 minutes

171 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: ₹460 crore (approximately $90 million)

₹460 crore (approximately $90 million) Language: Hindi

Rancho, a free-spirited and innovative student, challenges the traditional education system with his unconventional methods and ideologies. The film alternates between their college days and the present, as Farhan and Raju embark on a journey to find their long-lost friend Rancho, who inspired and transformed their lives. It has also given many Famous Dialogues On Indian Friendship.

9. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh

Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh Supporting Artist: Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt

Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Release date: December 19, 2003

December 19, 2003 Run Time: 156 minutes

156 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹61 crore (approximately $9 million)

₹61 crore (approximately $9 million) Language: Hindi

Munna Bhai is a local goon with a good heart who pretends to be a medical student to fulfill his father’s wish. His compassionate nature and unique approach to medicine win the hearts of patients and colleagues alike, especially Dr. Suman, whom he falls for. As Munna navigates the challenges of medical school while maintaining his facade, he learns valuable lessons about empathy, honesty, and the true meaning of being a doctor. This is the film to watch with friends.

10. Sholay (1975)

Lead actors: Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan Supporting Artist: Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan

Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy Release date: August 15, 1975

August 15, 1975 Run Time: 204 minutes

204 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹35 crore (approximately $70 million adjusted for inflation)

₹35 crore (approximately $70 million adjusted for inflation) Language: Hindi

Set in a rural village in India, the story revolves around two ex-convicts, Veeru and Jai, who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh, to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh. The film explores themes of friendship, revenge, and justice as Veeru and Jai team up with Thakur to combat Gabbar Singh’s tyranny. Their journey unfolds with memorable action sequences, iconic dialogues, and a powerful narrative that delves into the complexities of morality and human relationships.

Also Read: Quirky Gifts For Your Besties For Friendship Day

11. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Lead actors: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza

Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza Supporting Artist: Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal

Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Release date: July 4, 2008

July 4, 2008 Run Time: 155 minutes

155 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹56 crore (approximately $8 million)

₹56 crore (approximately $8 million) Language: Hindi

The film takes viewers through their journey as they navigate relationships, misunderstandings, and personal growth. It explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery amidst a backdrop of youthful exuberance and urban life in Mumbai. The narrative is complemented by a refreshing soundtrack and engaging performances that capture the essence of modern-day relationships and the complexities of emotions. This is one of the Feel Good Bollywood Movies.

12. Wake Up Sid (2009)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma Supporting Artist: Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna

Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Release date: October 2, 2009

October 2, 2009 Run Time: 138 minutes

138 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹69 crore (approximately $11 million)

₹69 crore (approximately $11 million) Language: Hindi

Sidharth Mehra is a carefree and aimless young man living in Mumbai. His life takes a significant turn when he meets Aisha Banerjee, an aspiring writer from Kolkata who is determined and focused on her career goals. As Sid navigates the challenges of adulthood, including responsibilities and self-discovery, Aisha becomes his mentor and helps him recognize his potential and pursue his passions.

13. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor

Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor Supporting Artist: Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten

Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Release date: January 26, 2006

January 26, 2006 Run Time: 157 minutes

157 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹97 crore (approximately $15 million)

₹97 crore (approximately $15 million) Language: Hindi

The film follows a group of young friends in contemporary India who are initially disconnected from their country’s history and socio-political issues. Their perspective changes when they are cast in a documentary film that revisits the lives of freedom fighters from India’s struggle for independence, including Bhagat Singh and his companions.

14. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Supporting Artist: Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Release date: May 31, 2013

May 31, 2013 Run Time: 160 minutes

160 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹319 crore (approximately $49 million)

₹319 crore (approximately $49 million) Language: Hindi

The story begins during their college days, when Bunny is a carefree and adventurous soul with dreams of traveling the world, while Naina is a studious and reserved girl. Years later, they reunite for a wedding, and their paths cross again, leading to a journey of self-discovery, love, and friendship. As they confront their past and present aspirations, they navigate the complexities of relationships and personal growth.

Also Read: Things That Make Your Friendship Stronger

15. Student of the Year (2012)

Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed

Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: October 19, 2012

October 19, 2012 Run Time: 146 minutes

146 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3

5.3 Revenue: ₹85 crore (approximately $13 million)

₹85 crore (approximately $13 million) Language: Hindi

The story revolves around three main characters: Rohan Nanda, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shanaya Singhania. The film unfolds in a prestigious boarding school, where the students compete for the coveted title of “Student of the Year.” This is one of the apt movies to see with friends. This movie has shown us that Best Of Friendships End With College.

16. Friends with Benefits (2011)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis

Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis Supporting Artist: Patricia Clarkson, Jenna Elfman, Woody Harrelson

Patricia Clarkson, Jenna Elfman, Woody Harrelson Director: Will Gluck

Will Gluck Release date: July 22, 2011

July 22, 2011 Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $150.5 million

$150.5 million Language: English

The story revolves around Jamie and Dylan, two friends who decide to embark on a casual sexual relationship without any emotional attachment or commitment. They set ground rules to maintain their friendship while exploring physical intimacy.

Also Read: Desi Poems For Your Friends

17. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Lead actors: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone

Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Glenn Ficarra, John Requa Release date: July 29, 2011

July 29, 2011 Run Time: 118 minutes

118 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: $142.9 million

$142.9 million Language: English

The story follows Cal Weaver, a middle-aged man whose life unravels when his wife Emily reveals she wants a divorce and has cheated on him. Heartbroken and adrift, Cal finds himself at a bar where he meets Jacob Palmer, a charismatic womanizer who takes Cal under his wing and helps him navigate the dating scene.

18. Easy A (2010)

Lead actors: Emma Stone, Penn Badgley

Emma Stone, Penn Badgley Supporting Artist: Amanda Bynes, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson

Amanda Bynes, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson Director: Will Gluck

Will Gluck Release date: September 17, 2010

September 17, 2010 Run Time: 92 minutes

92 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Revenue: $75 million

$75 million Language: English

The story revolves around Olive Penderghast, a high school student who becomes the center of gossip and speculation after a white lie about losing her virginity spreads throughout her school. Olive embraces her newfound notoriety and decides to use it to her advantage by fabricating more stories about her sexual exploits. As she continues to play the role of the school’s “easy” girl, Olive faces both admiration and criticism from her peers and teachers.

Also Read; Best Action Movies Of All Time

19. Thank You for Smoking (2005)

Lead actors: Aaron Eckhart, Cameron Bright

Aaron Eckhart, Cameron Bright Supporting Artist: Maria Bello, Adam Brody, Katie Holmes

Maria Bello, Adam Brody, Katie Holmes Director: Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman Release date: March 17, 2006 (initial release date)

March 17, 2006 (initial release date) Run Time: 92 minutes

92 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $39.3 million

$39.3 million Language: English

The story follows Nick Naylor, a charismatic spokesperson for Big Tobacco, who skillfully spins arguments to defend the rights of smokers and cigarette manufacturers. Nick’s job involves navigating public relations challenges, political maneuvering, and media scrutiny while promoting smoking amidst growing health concerns. Despite his morally dubious profession, he is portrayed as a charming and witty character who excels in manipulating public opinion.

Also Read; Types Of Friends We All Have

20. Forrest Gump (1994)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Supporting Artist: Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field

Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: July 6, 1994

July 6, 1994 Run Time: 142 minutes

142 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.8

8.8 Revenue: $677.9 million

$677.9 million Language: English

This movie follows the extraordinary life of Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man with limited intellectual abilities. The film unfolds as Forrest narrates his life story while sitting at a bus stop, recounting his journey from childhood through adulthood. Despite his challenges, Forrest achieves remarkable success in various aspects of life, including sports, business, and military service during the Vietnam War.

21. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Lead actors: Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick Supporting Artist: Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones

Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones Director: John Hughes

John Hughes Release date: June 11, 1986

June 11, 1986 Run Time: 103 minutes

103 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $70.1 million

$70.1 million Language: English

It follows high school student Ferris Bueller on an epic adventure in Chicago. Ferris decides to skip school for the day and, with the help of his best friend Cameron Frye and girlfriend Sloane Peterson, concocts an elaborate scheme to outwit his parents and the school principal, Ed Rooney. This is one of the best movies to watch with friends.

Also Read; Best Hollywood Action Movies

22. Horrible Bosses (2011)

Lead actors: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis

Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis Supporting Artist: Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx

Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx Director: Seth Gordon

Seth Gordon Release date: July 8, 2011

July 8, 2011 Run Time: 98 minutes

98 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $209.6 million

$209.6 million Language: English

The movie revolves around three friends – Nick Hendricks, Kurt Buckman, and Dale Arbus – who are each burdened with unbearable bosses. Facing relentless mistreatment and frustration in their respective workplaces, the trio concocts a desperate plan to alleviate their misery by conspiring to eliminate their bosses.

23. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Lead actors: Tom Hanks (as Woody)

Tom Hanks (as Woody) Supporting Artist: Tim Allen (as Buzz Lightyear)

Tim Allen (as Buzz Lightyear) Director: Lee Unkrich

Lee Unkrich Release date: June 18, 2010

June 18, 2010 Run Time: 103 minutes

103 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Revenue: $1.067 billion

$1.067 billion Language: English

This movie continues the beloved animated saga of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their toy friends. As Andy, their owner, prepares for college, the toys face an uncertain future. Accidentally donated to a daycare center, they encounter new toys and a seemingly idyllic environment that turns out to be less than perfect. The toys must work together to escape the daycare and find their way back to Andy before he leaves for college.

Also Read; Best Gangster Movies To Watch

24. American Pie (1999)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas

Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas Supporting Artist: Alyson Hannigan, Shannon Elizabeth, Tara Reid, Seann William Scott

Alyson Hannigan, Shannon Elizabeth, Tara Reid, Seann William Scott Director: Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz

Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz Release date: July 9, 1999

July 9, 1999 Run Time: 95 minutes

95 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Revenue: $235.5 million

$235.5 million Language: English

It is a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows four high school friends – Jim, Kevin, Oz, and Finch – as they navigate the awkward and humorous challenges of adolescence. The plot revolves around their pact to lose their virginity before their high school graduation. This is one of the best Comedy Movies Hollywood.

25. Office Space (1999)

Lead actors: Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston

Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston Supporting Artist: David Herman, Ajay Naidu, Stephen Root

David Herman, Ajay Naidu, Stephen Root Director: Mike Judge

Mike Judge Release date: February 19, 1999

February 19, 1999 Run Time: 89 minutes

89 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Revenue: $12.8 million

$12.8 million Language: English

The film follows Peter Gibbons, a disillusioned office worker who despises his job at Initech, a software company. Fed up with his monotonous routine and his obnoxious boss Bill Lumbergh, Peter transforms a hypnotic session gone awry leaves him carefree and indifferent to his job.

26. Grown Ups (2010)

Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade

Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade Supporting Artist: Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider

Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider Director: Dennis Dugan

Dennis Dugan Release date: June 25, 2010

June 25, 2010 Run Time: 102 minutes

102 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Revenue: $271.4 million

$271.4 million Language: English

It is a comedy film that follows five childhood friends who reunite after several years to mourn the passing of their former basketball coach. The group includes Lenny Feder, Eric Lamonsoff, Kurt McKenzie, Marcus Higgins, and Rob Hilliard. During their Fourth of July weekend reunion with their families at a lakeside house, the friends reminisce about their youth and attempt to recapture their carefree days.

Also Read; Best Friendship’s Day Video To Watch

27. 21 Jump Street (2012)

Lead actors: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum

Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum Supporting Artist: Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Ice Cube

Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Ice Cube Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Release date: March 16, 2012

March 16, 2012 Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $201.6 million

$201.6 million Language: English

It is a comedic action film that follows two underachieving police officers, Schmidt and Jenko, who are assigned to an undercover operation in a high school to investigate a drug ring. Despite their initial difficulties in fitting in, they eventually embrace their youthful personas and forge unexpected friendships with students while unraveling the mysteries of the drug trade. This is one of the adventure movies of Hollywood.

28. Knocked Up (2007)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lead actors: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl

Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl Supporting Artist: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel

Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Release date: June 1, 2007

June 1, 2007 Run Time: 129 minutes

129 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: $219.1 million

$219.1 million Language: English

It is a romantic comedy directed by Judd Apatow that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between Alison Scott, a successful TV host, and Ben Stone, a laid-back stoner. When Alison discovers she’s pregnant, she decides to keep the baby despite barely knowing Ben. This is one of the Best Action-Comedy Movies.

29. Role Models (2008)

Lead actors: Paul Rudd, Seann William Scott

Paul Rudd, Seann William Scott Supporting Artist: Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bobb’e J. Thompson

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bobb’e J. Thompson Director: David Wain

David Wain Release date: November 7, 2008 (USA)

November 7, 2008 (USA) Run Time: 99 minutes

99 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $92 million

$92 million Language: English

The story revolves around Danny and Wheeler, two energy drink salesmen who crash their company truck and are ordered by the court to perform community service as mentors to troubled kids. Danny, dealing with a recent breakup and disillusionment with his life, is paired with a nerdy teenager named Augie, while Wheeler is assigned to mentor a foul-mouthed youngster named Ronnie.

30. Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Lead actors: Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Mortimer

Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Mortimer Director: Jesse Peretz

Jesse Peretz Release date: August 26, 2011 (USA)

August 26, 2011 (USA) Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: $24.8 million

$24.8 million Language: English

The story follows Ned, a good-hearted and naive organic farmer who, after a stint in jail for selling marijuana to a uniformed police officer, finds himself homeless and without a job. He relies on his family for support, staying with each of his three sisters in turn: Liz, Miranda, and Natalie.

Also Read: Things That Make School Friendships So Special

These movies to see with friends are guaranteed to make your next gathering with friends an absolute blast.