Gathered around the flickering glow of a screen, with snacks in hand and laughter in the air, there are many Ways To Celebrate This Friendship Day, and movie night with friends is a timeless joy. Whether you’re seeking belly laughs, heart-pounding action, or heartwarming moments, the right film can turn an ordinary evening into an unforgettable experience.
From classic comedies that never fail to tickle your funny bone to gripping adventures that keep you on the edge of your seat, here’s a curated list of over 55 movies to watch with friends. Ready the popcorn, dim the lights, and let the movie marathon begin!
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|Rock On! (2008)
|7.7
|2.
|Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
|8.1
|3.
|Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
|7.5
|4.
|Dosti (1964)
|8.5
|5.
|Dostana (2008)
|6.4
|6.
|Anand (1971)
|8.1
|7.
|Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
|5.8
|8.
|3 Idiots (2009)
|8.4
|9.
|Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)
|8.1
|10.
|Sholay (1975)
|8.1
|11.
|Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)
|7.4
|12.
|Wake Up Sid (2009)
|7.6
|13.
|Rang De Basanti (2006)
|8.1
|14.
|Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)
|7.2
|15.
|Student of The Year (2012)
|5.3
|16.
|Friends with Benefits (2011)
|6.5
|17.
|Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
|7.4
|18.
|Easy A (2010)
|7
|19.
|Thank You for Smoking (2005)
|7.5
|20.
|Forrest Gump (1994)
|8.8
|21.
|Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
|7.8
|22.
|Horrible Bosses (2011)
|6.9
|23.
|Toy Story 3 (2010)
|8.3
|24.
|American Pie (1999)
|7
|25.
|Office Space (1999)
|7.6
|26.
|Grown Ups (2010)
|6
|27.
|21 Jump Street (2012)
|7.2
|28.
|Knocked Up (2007)
|6.9
|29.
|Role Models (2008)
|6.8
|30.
|Our Idiot Brother (2011)
|6.4
|31.
|Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
|7.7
|32.
|Mean Girls (2004)
|7.1
|33.
|O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
|7.7
|34.
|Bridesmaids (2011)
|6.8
|35.
|Fired Up! (2009)
|6.1
|36.
|What’s Your Number? (2011)
|6
|37.
|Now and Then (1995)
|6.8
|38.
|Clueless (1995)
|6.9
|39.
|Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
|6.1
|40.
|Girls Trip (2017)
|6.2
|41.
|Never Been Kissed (1999)
|6
|42.
|Charlie’s Angels (2000)
|5.6
|43.
|10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
|7.3
|44.
|Legally Blonde (2001)
|6.5
|45.
|Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
|6.7
|46.
|How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
6.5
|47.
|Dumb and Dumber (1994)
|7.3
|48.
|This Is the End (2013)
|6.6
|49.
|The Big Lebowski (1998)
|8.1
|50.
|Just Go with It (2011)
|6.4
|51.
|Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
|6.9
|52.
|No Hard Feelings (2023)
|6.4
|53.
|Liar Liar (1997)
|6.9
|54.
|The Family Plan (2023)
|6.3
|55.
|Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)
|5.9
1. Rock On! (2008)
- Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal
- Supporting Artist: Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli
- Director: Abhishek Kapoor
- Release date: August 29, 2008
- Run Time: 145 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: ₹67 crore (approximately $9 million)
- Language: Hindi
The story revolves around four friends who reunite to relive their dreams of forming a rock band, “Magik,” which had disbanded years ago. Aditya, Joe, Rob, and KD navigate through personal struggles and conflicts while rediscovering their passion for music. This is one of the best movies to watch with friends.
2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna
- Supporting Artist: Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Release date: August 10, 2001
- Run Time: 183 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: ₹23 crore (approximately $3.2 million)
- Language: Hindi
It portrays the journey of three inseparable friends – Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth – as they navigate the complexities of life, love, and friendship. The story unfolds over some time, showcasing their pursuits, romantic entanglements, and personal growth.
3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Supporting Artist: Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: October 16, 1998
- Run Time: 185 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: ₹106 crore (approximately $14 million)
- Language: Hindi
The film unfolds in two distinct timelines: during their college years and several years later. Rahul and Anjali are best friends in college, with Rahul’s girlfriend Tina completing their trio. Unbeknownst to Rahul, Anjali harbors feelings for him but hesitates to confess. Circumstances lead Rahul and Tina to fall in love, leaving Anjali heartbroken. Years later, fate reunites Rahul and Anjali, now as adults with different life paths. This is one of the best Bollywood Movies About Friendship.
4. Dosti (1964)
- Lead actors: Sudhir Kumar, Sushil Kumar
- Supporting Artist: Sanjay Khan, Baby Farida
- Director: Satyen Bose
- Release date: 1964 (exact date not specified)
- Run Time: Approximately 163 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: Information not available
- Language: Hindi
Ramu, a visually impaired boy, and Mohan, an orphaned boy with a physical disability, meet by chance and form an inseparable bond as they navigate the hardships of life together. The film portrays their struggles and triumphs, highlighting themes of empathy, loyalty, and the power of genuine friendship.
5. Dostana (2008)
- Lead actors: Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra
- Supporting Artist: Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani
- Director: Tarun Mansukhani
- Release date: November 14, 2008
- Run Time: 145 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: ₹87 crore (approximately $12 million)
- Language: Hindi
It is a romantic comedy that revolves around two friends, Sam and Kunal, who pretend to be gay to secure an apartment in Miami. Their plan hits a snag when they both fall for their attractive and spirited roommate, Neha. As they vie for Neha’s affection while maintaining their facade, their friendship is tested and they must navigate hilarious and heartwarming situations.
6. Anand (1971)
- Lead actors: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan
- Supporting Artist: Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo
- Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
- Release date: March 12, 1971
- Run Time: 122 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: Information not available
- Language: Hindi
The story revolves around Anand Sehgal, a cheerful and optimistic young man suffering from a terminal illness. Through his infectious positivity, Anand touches the lives of everyone around him, including his friend and doctor, Dr. Bhaskar Banerjee. As Anand’s health deteriorates, he continues to spread joy and wisdom, teaching those around him valuable lessons about life, love, and mortality.
7. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
- Lead actors: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Supporting Artist: Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah
- Director: Shakun Batra
- Release date: February 10, 2012
- Run Time: 110 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.8
- Revenue: ₹39 crore (approximately $5.4 million)
- Language: Hindi
The story follows Rahul Kapoor, a young architect who is on a visit to Las Vegas, where he unexpectedly meets and impulsively marries Riana Braganza during a night of revelry. However, their relationship takes an unexpected turn when they decide to annul their marriage but end up spending more time together due to unforeseen circumstances.
8. 3 Idiots (2009)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi
- Supporting Artist: Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Release date: December 25, 2009
- Run Time: 171 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.4
- Revenue: ₹460 crore (approximately $90 million)
- Language: Hindi
Rancho, a free-spirited and innovative student, challenges the traditional education system with his unconventional methods and ideologies. The film alternates between their college days and the present, as Farhan and Raju embark on a journey to find their long-lost friend Rancho, who inspired and transformed their lives. It has also given many Famous Dialogues On Indian Friendship.
9. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)
- Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh
- Supporting Artist: Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Release date: December 19, 2003
- Run Time: 156 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Revenue: ₹61 crore (approximately $9 million)
- Language: Hindi
Munna Bhai is a local goon with a good heart who pretends to be a medical student to fulfill his father’s wish. His compassionate nature and unique approach to medicine win the hearts of patients and colleagues alike, especially Dr. Suman, whom he falls for. As Munna navigates the challenges of medical school while maintaining his facade, he learns valuable lessons about empathy, honesty, and the true meaning of being a doctor. This is the film to watch with friends.
10. Sholay (1975)
- Lead actors: Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan
- Supporting Artist: Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, Amjad Khan
- Director: Ramesh Sippy
- Release date: August 15, 1975
- Run Time: 204 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: ₹35 crore (approximately $70 million adjusted for inflation)
- Language: Hindi
Set in a rural village in India, the story revolves around two ex-convicts, Veeru and Jai, who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh, to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh. The film explores themes of friendship, revenge, and justice as Veeru and Jai team up with Thakur to combat Gabbar Singh’s tyranny. Their journey unfolds with memorable action sequences, iconic dialogues, and a powerful narrative that delves into the complexities of morality and human relationships.
11. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)
- Lead actors: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza
- Supporting Artist: Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal
- Director: Abbas Tyrewala
- Release date: July 4, 2008
- Run Time: 155 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Revenue: ₹56 crore (approximately $8 million)
- Language: Hindi
The film takes viewers through their journey as they navigate relationships, misunderstandings, and personal growth. It explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery amidst a backdrop of youthful exuberance and urban life in Mumbai. The narrative is complemented by a refreshing soundtrack and engaging performances that capture the essence of modern-day relationships and the complexities of emotions. This is one of the Feel Good Bollywood Movies.
12. Wake Up Sid (2009)
- Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma
- Supporting Artist: Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher, Rahul Khanna
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Release date: October 2, 2009
- Run Time: 138 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: ₹69 crore (approximately $11 million)
- Language: Hindi
Sidharth Mehra is a carefree and aimless young man living in Mumbai. His life takes a significant turn when he meets Aisha Banerjee, an aspiring writer from Kolkata who is determined and focused on her career goals. As Sid navigates the challenges of adulthood, including responsibilities and self-discovery, Aisha becomes his mentor and helps him recognize his potential and pursue his passions.
13. Rang De Basanti (2006)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor
- Supporting Artist: Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Release date: January 26, 2006
- Run Time: 157 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Revenue: ₹97 crore (approximately $15 million)
- Language: Hindi
The film follows a group of young friends in contemporary India who are initially disconnected from their country’s history and socio-political issues. Their perspective changes when they are cast in a documentary film that revisits the lives of freedom fighters from India’s struggle for independence, including Bhagat Singh and his companions.
14. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)
- Lead actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone
- Supporting Artist: Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Release date: May 31, 2013
- Run Time: 160 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Revenue: ₹319 crore (approximately $49 million)
- Language: Hindi
The story begins during their college days, when Bunny is a carefree and adventurous soul with dreams of traveling the world, while Naina is a studious and reserved girl. Years later, they reunite for a wedding, and their paths cross again, leading to a journey of self-discovery, love, and friendship. As they confront their past and present aspirations, they navigate the complexities of relationships and personal growth.
15. Student of the Year (2012)
- Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan
- Supporting Artist: Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: October 19, 2012
- Run Time: 146 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.3
- Revenue: ₹85 crore (approximately $13 million)
- Language: Hindi
The story revolves around three main characters: Rohan Nanda, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shanaya Singhania. The film unfolds in a prestigious boarding school, where the students compete for the coveted title of “Student of the Year.” This is one of the apt movies to see with friends. This movie has shown us that Best Of Friendships End With College.
16. Friends with Benefits (2011)
- Lead actors: Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis
- Supporting Artist: Patricia Clarkson, Jenna Elfman, Woody Harrelson
- Director: Will Gluck
- Release date: July 22, 2011
- Run Time: 109 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Revenue: $150.5 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around Jamie and Dylan, two friends who decide to embark on a casual sexual relationship without any emotional attachment or commitment. They set ground rules to maintain their friendship while exploring physical intimacy.
17. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
- Lead actors: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone
- Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa
- Release date: July 29, 2011
- Run Time: 118 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Revenue: $142.9 million
- Language: English
The story follows Cal Weaver, a middle-aged man whose life unravels when his wife Emily reveals she wants a divorce and has cheated on him. Heartbroken and adrift, Cal finds himself at a bar where he meets Jacob Palmer, a charismatic womanizer who takes Cal under his wing and helps him navigate the dating scene.
18. Easy A (2010)
- Lead actors: Emma Stone, Penn Badgley
- Supporting Artist: Amanda Bynes, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson
- Director: Will Gluck
- Release date: September 17, 2010
- Run Time: 92 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Revenue: $75 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around Olive Penderghast, a high school student who becomes the center of gossip and speculation after a white lie about losing her virginity spreads throughout her school. Olive embraces her newfound notoriety and decides to use it to her advantage by fabricating more stories about her sexual exploits. As she continues to play the role of the school’s “easy” girl, Olive faces both admiration and criticism from her peers and teachers.
19. Thank You for Smoking (2005)
- Lead actors: Aaron Eckhart, Cameron Bright
- Supporting Artist: Maria Bello, Adam Brody, Katie Holmes
- Director: Jason Reitman
- Release date: March 17, 2006 (initial release date)
- Run Time: 92 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Revenue: $39.3 million
- Language: English
The story follows Nick Naylor, a charismatic spokesperson for Big Tobacco, who skillfully spins arguments to defend the rights of smokers and cigarette manufacturers. Nick’s job involves navigating public relations challenges, political maneuvering, and media scrutiny while promoting smoking amidst growing health concerns. Despite his morally dubious profession, he is portrayed as a charming and witty character who excels in manipulating public opinion.
20. Forrest Gump (1994)
- Lead actors: Tom Hanks
- Supporting Artist: Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Release date: July 6, 1994
- Run Time: 142 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.8
- Revenue: $677.9 million
- Language: English
This movie follows the extraordinary life of Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man with limited intellectual abilities. The film unfolds as Forrest narrates his life story while sitting at a bus stop, recounting his journey from childhood through adulthood. Despite his challenges, Forrest achieves remarkable success in various aspects of life, including sports, business, and military service during the Vietnam War.
21. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
- Lead actors: Matthew Broderick
- Supporting Artist: Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones
- Director: John Hughes
- Release date: June 11, 1986
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Revenue: $70.1 million
- Language: English
It follows high school student Ferris Bueller on an epic adventure in Chicago. Ferris decides to skip school for the day and, with the help of his best friend Cameron Frye and girlfriend Sloane Peterson, concocts an elaborate scheme to outwit his parents and the school principal, Ed Rooney. This is one of the best movies to watch with friends.
22. Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Lead actors: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis
- Supporting Artist: Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx
- Director: Seth Gordon
- Release date: July 8, 2011
- Run Time: 98 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $209.6 million
- Language: English
The movie revolves around three friends – Nick Hendricks, Kurt Buckman, and Dale Arbus – who are each burdened with unbearable bosses. Facing relentless mistreatment and frustration in their respective workplaces, the trio concocts a desperate plan to alleviate their misery by conspiring to eliminate their bosses.
23. Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Lead actors: Tom Hanks (as Woody)
- Supporting Artist: Tim Allen (as Buzz Lightyear)
- Director: Lee Unkrich
- Release date: June 18, 2010
- Run Time: 103 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Revenue: $1.067 billion
- Language: English
This movie continues the beloved animated saga of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their toy friends. As Andy, their owner, prepares for college, the toys face an uncertain future. Accidentally donated to a daycare center, they encounter new toys and a seemingly idyllic environment that turns out to be less than perfect. The toys must work together to escape the daycare and find their way back to Andy before he leaves for college.
24. American Pie (1999)
- Lead actors: Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas
- Supporting Artist: Alyson Hannigan, Shannon Elizabeth, Tara Reid, Seann William Scott
- Director: Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz
- Release date: July 9, 1999
- Run Time: 95 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0
- Revenue: $235.5 million
- Language: English
It is a coming-of-age teen comedy that follows four high school friends – Jim, Kevin, Oz, and Finch – as they navigate the awkward and humorous challenges of adolescence. The plot revolves around their pact to lose their virginity before their high school graduation. This is one of the best Comedy Movies Hollywood.
25. Office Space (1999)
- Lead actors: Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston
- Supporting Artist: David Herman, Ajay Naidu, Stephen Root
- Director: Mike Judge
- Release date: February 19, 1999
- Run Time: 89 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.7
- Revenue: $12.8 million
- Language: English
The film follows Peter Gibbons, a disillusioned office worker who despises his job at Initech, a software company. Fed up with his monotonous routine and his obnoxious boss Bill Lumbergh, Peter transforms a hypnotic session gone awry leaves him carefree and indifferent to his job.
26. Grown Ups (2010)
- Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade
- Supporting Artist: Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider
- Director: Dennis Dugan
- Release date: June 25, 2010
- Run Time: 102 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.0
- Revenue: $271.4 million
- Language: English
It is a comedy film that follows five childhood friends who reunite after several years to mourn the passing of their former basketball coach. The group includes Lenny Feder, Eric Lamonsoff, Kurt McKenzie, Marcus Higgins, and Rob Hilliard. During their Fourth of July weekend reunion with their families at a lakeside house, the friends reminisce about their youth and attempt to recapture their carefree days.
27. 21 Jump Street (2012)
- Lead actors: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum
- Supporting Artist: Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Ice Cube
- Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
- Release date: March 16, 2012
- Run Time: 109 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Revenue: $201.6 million
- Language: English
It is a comedic action film that follows two underachieving police officers, Schmidt and Jenko, who are assigned to an undercover operation in a high school to investigate a drug ring. Despite their initial difficulties in fitting in, they eventually embrace their youthful personas and forge unexpected friendships with students while unraveling the mysteries of the drug trade. This is one of the adventure movies of Hollywood.
28. Knocked Up (2007)
- Lead actors: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl
- Supporting Artist: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel
- Director: Judd Apatow
- Release date: June 1, 2007
- Run Time: 129 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Revenue: $219.1 million
- Language: English
It is a romantic comedy directed by Judd Apatow that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between Alison Scott, a successful TV host, and Ben Stone, a laid-back stoner. When Alison discovers she’s pregnant, she decides to keep the baby despite barely knowing Ben. This is one of the Best Action-Comedy Movies.
29. Role Models (2008)
- Lead actors: Paul Rudd, Seann William Scott
- Supporting Artist: Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bobb’e J. Thompson
- Director: David Wain
- Release date: November 7, 2008 (USA)
- Run Time: 99 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: $92 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around Danny and Wheeler, two energy drink salesmen who crash their company truck and are ordered by the court to perform community service as mentors to troubled kids. Danny, dealing with a recent breakup and disillusionment with his life, is paired with a nerdy teenager named Augie, while Wheeler is assigned to mentor a foul-mouthed youngster named Ronnie.
30. Our Idiot Brother (2011)
- Lead actors: Paul Rudd
- Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Mortimer
- Director: Jesse Peretz
- Release date: August 26, 2011 (USA)
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Revenue: $24.8 million
- Language: English
The story follows Ned, a good-hearted and naive organic farmer who, after a stint in jail for selling marijuana to a uniformed police officer, finds himself homeless and without a job. He relies on his family for support, staying with each of his three sisters in turn: Liz, Miranda, and Natalie.
These movies to see with friends are guaranteed to make your next gathering with friends an absolute blast.