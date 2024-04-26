Laughter is timeless, and the magic of a good comedy film can transport us to a world of hilarity, wit, and unbridled fun. Hollywood has a rich history of producing some of the most beloved and best comedy movies of all time, spanning decades of cinematic excellence. From slapstick comedies to witty satires, it has gifted us with an array of films that never fail to tickle our funny bones and leave us in stitches.

In this article, we embark on a journey through the annals of Hollywood history to celebrate the 50 best comedy movies ever made. So, here’s the list of comedy movies in Hollywood for you.

1. Ready or Not (2019)

Lead actors: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody

Samara Weaving, Adam Brody Supporting Artist: Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny

Mark O’Brien, Henry Czerny Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Release date: August 21, 2019

August 21, 2019 Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes

1 hour and 35 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $57.6 million

$57.6 million Language: English

Grace, a newlywed bride finds herself thrust into a deadly game of hide-and-seek on her wedding night. As part of her husband’s wealthy and eccentric family tradition, Grace must survive until dawn while being hunted by her in-laws, who believe that sacrificing her is essential to maintaining their fortune. This is one of the best comedy movies in Hollywood.

2. Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)

Lead actors: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk

Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk Supporting Artist: Katrina Bowden, Jesse Moss

Katrina Bowden, Jesse Moss Director: Eli Craig

Eli Craig Release date: January 22, 2010

January 22, 2010 Run Time: 1 hour and 29 minutes

1 hour and 29 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $5.7 million

$5.7 million Language: English

Tucker and Dale, two well-meaning but misunderstood hillbillies embark on a peaceful vacation to their newly acquired cabin in the woods. However, their plans take a hilariously sinister turn when a group of college students mistake them for deranged killers.

3. The Lost Boys (1987)

Lead actors: Jason Patric, Corey Haim

Jason Patric, Corey Haim Supporting Artist: Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman

Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman Director: Joel Schumacher

Joel Schumacher Release date: July 31, 1987

July 31, 1987 Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

1 hour and 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $32.2 million

$32.2 million Language: English

Michael and Sam Emerson, two brothers move to the fictional coastal town of Santa Carla with their mother. As they adjust to their new surroundings, Michael becomes enamored with a group of motorcycle-riding teenagers led by the charismatic David.

4. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Lead actors: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Supporting Artist: Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis

Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright Release date: April 9, 2004

April 9, 2004 Run Time: 1 hour and 39 minutes

1 hour and 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: $30 million

$30 million Language: English

Shaun, a directionless electronics store employee is stuck in a rut with his mundane life and strained relationship with his girlfriend, Liz. When a zombie outbreak sweeps across London, Shaun and his slacker friend Ed, played by Nick Frost, find themselves caught in the chaos. This is one of the best horror comedy movies Hollywood.

5. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Lead actors: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried Supporting Artist: Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody

Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody Director: Karyn Kusama

Karyn Kusama Release date: September 18, 2009

September 18, 2009 Run Time: 1 hour and 42 minutes

1 hour and 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Revenue: $31.6 million

$31.6 million Language: English

When Jennifer, a teenage girl, becomes possessed by a demonic entity after a botched ritual by a rock band, she develops an insatiable hunger for human flesh. As Jennifer’s body undergoes disturbing transformations, Needy realizes that her friend has become a threat to their small town.

6. Tusk (2014)

Lead actors: Justin Long, Michael Parks

Justin Long, Michael Parks Supporting Artist: Genesis Rodriguez, Haley Joel Osment

Genesis Rodriguez, Haley Joel Osment Director: Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith Release date: September 19, 2014

September 19, 2014 Run Time: 1 hour and 42 minutes

1 hour and 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: $1.9 million

$1.9 million Language: English

Wallace Bryton, a podcaster travels to Canada in search of bizarre and interesting stories for his show. During his trip, Wallace comes across an ad from a mysterious man offering free lodging in exchange for an interesting conversation.

7. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Lead actors: Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis

Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis Supporting Artist: Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini

Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: July 31, 1992

July 31, 1992 Run Time: 1 hour and 44 minutes

1 hour and 44 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $149 million

$149 million Language: English

The story follows two rivaling women, Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp, whose longstanding feud intensifies when Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé, Ernest Menville, a meek and talented plastic surgeon. Years later, their rivalry reignites, leading to a series of bizarre events when they encounter a mysterious woman who offers them a potion that promises eternal youth and immortality.

8. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Lead actors: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon

Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon Supporting Artist: Barry Bostwick, Richard O’Brien

Barry Bostwick, Richard O’Brien Director: Jim Sharman

Jim Sharman Release date: August 14, 1975

August 14, 1975 Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: $113.9 million

$113.9 million Language: English

Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, a newly engaged couple, find themselves stranded on a stormy night and seek shelter in a mysterious castle. Inside, they encounter an eccentric and flamboyant transvestite scientist named Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is hosting a bizarre gathering to unveil his latest creation – a muscular and attractive man named Rocky Horror.

9. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Lead actors: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi Supporting Artist: Jonathan Brugh, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer

Jonathan Brugh, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer Directors: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi Release date: January 20, 2014

January 20, 2014 Run Time: 1 hour and 26 minutes

1 hour and 26 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $6.9 million

$6.9 million Language: English

The story follows a group of vampire roommates living in a flat in Wellington, New Zealand, as they navigate the challenges of modern life. The film humorously explores their struggles with mundane tasks like paying rent, doing chores, and adapting to modern technology, all while maintaining their supernatural lifestyle. This is one of the best horror comedy movies Hollywood.

10. Zombieland (2009)

Lead actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson Supporting Artist: Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin

Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Director: Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer Release date: October 2, 2009

October 2, 2009 Run Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes

1 hour and 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $102.4 million

$102.4 million Language: English

Set in a post-apocalyptic United States overrun by zombies, the story follows Columbus, a neurotic college student, who has survived by adhering to a strict set of survival rules. As Columbus travels alone across the zombie-infested landscape, he encounters Tallahassee, a rugged and resourceful zombie hunter. Reluctantly teaming up, they embark on a road trip to find sanctuary in an amusement park rumored to be zombie-free.

11. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Lead actors: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg

Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Supporting Artist: Selena Gomez, Kevin James

Selena Gomez, Kevin James Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky Release date: September 28, 2012

September 28, 2012 Run Time: 1 hour and 31 minutes

1 hour and 31 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $358.4 million

$358.4 million Language: English

The story is set in a world where monsters and mythical creatures coexist and focus on Count Dracula, who operates a lavish resort called Hotel Transylvania as a haven for monsters to relax away from human persecution. Dracula’s world is turned upside down when a human backpacker, Jonathan, stumbles upon the hotel. To protect his daughter Mavis, from discovering the outside world and falling in love with a human, Dracula disguises Jonathan as a monster and tries to keep him away from Mavis.

12. Tremors (1990)

Lead actors: Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward

Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward Supporting Artist: Finn Carter, Michael Gross

Finn Carter, Michael Gross Director: Ron Underwood

Ron Underwood Release date: January 19, 1990

January 19, 1990 Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

1 hour and 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $16.6 million

$16.6 million Language: English

The story follows a group of townspeople who find themselves under attack by giant subterranean creatures known as Graboids. As the townspeople band together to survive, they must outwit the intelligent and relentless creatures, which hunt by sensing vibrations in the ground.

13. Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Lead actors: Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller

Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller Supporting Artist: Joey Morgan, Sarah Dumont

Joey Morgan, Sarah Dumont Director: Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon Release date: October 30, 2015

October 30, 2015 Run Time: 1 hour and 33 minutes

1 hour and 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $16.1 million

$16.1 million Language: English

Scouts, Ben, Carter, and Augie, three teenage boys, find themselves battling against a zombie outbreak in their small town. As the undead begin to overrun their community, the trio, along with a cocktail waitress named Denise, embark on a mission to save their friends, families, and the entire town.

14. An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Lead actors: David Naughton, Jenny Agutter

David Naughton, Jenny Agutter Supporting Artist: Griffin Dunne, John Woodvine

Griffin Dunne, John Woodvine Director: John Landis

John Landis Release date: August 21, 1981

August 21, 1981 Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

1 hour and 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $30.6 million

$30.6 million Language: English

David Kessler and Jack Goodman, two American college students are backpacking through England. During a stop at a local pub, they are warned by the villagers to stick to the roads and beware of the full moon. Ignoring the warning, they venture off into the moors and are attacked by a werewolf. Jack is killed, but David survives the attack, though the werewolf bites him.

15. Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Lead actors: Emilio Estevez, Pat Hingle

Emilio Estevez, Pat Hingle Supporting Artist: Laura Harrington, Yeardley Smith

Laura Harrington, Yeardley Smith Director: Stephen King

Stephen King Release date: July 25, 1986

July 25, 1986 Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

1 hour and 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: $7.4 million

$7.4 million Language: English

The story unfolds as the Earth passes through the tail of a comet, causing all machines and electronic devices to become sentient and malevolent. The film primarily takes place at a truck stop in North Carolina, where a group of survivors led by a man named Bill Robinson, find themselves besieged by a horde of homicidal semi-trucks and other vehicles.

16. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Lead actors: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg Supporting Artist: Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin

Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Director: Ruben Fleischer

Ruben Fleischer Release date: October 18, 2019

October 18, 2019 Run Time: 1 hour and 39 minutes

1 hour and 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $122.8 million

$122.8 million Language: English

the story picks up ten years after the events of the original film, with the core group of survivors—Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock—now settled into life in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. The group has created a makeshift family, but tensions arise as they struggle with the monotony of their existence and the challenges of living in a world filled with the undead. This comes in the priority list of comedy movies Hollywood.

17. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Lead actors: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene

Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene Supporting Artist: Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin

Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin Director: Frank Oz

Frank Oz Release date: December 19, 1986

December 19, 1986 Run Time: 1 hour and 34 minutes

1 hour and 34 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $39.4 million

$39.4 million Language: English

Seymour Krelborn, a nerdy floral shop assistant discovers a mysterious and exotic plant that he names Audrey II, after his coworker and love interest, Audrey. Audrey II quickly becomes the star attraction of the struggling flower shop, attracting customers and media attention. However, Seymour soon discovers that Audrey II has an insatiable appetite for human blood and flesh, and its growth is dependent on feeding it.

18. Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Lead actors: Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans

Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans Supporting Artist: Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall

Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Keenen Ivory Wayans Release date: July 4, 2001

July 4, 2001 Run Time: 1 hour and 23 minutes

1 hour and 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: $141.2 million

$141.2 million Language: English

The story follows a group of college students who are invited to spend the weekend at a haunted mansion as part of a research project led by their professor, Professor Oldman. Once at the mansion, the students encounter various supernatural occurrences and must navigate through a series of hilarious and over-the-top parodies of iconic horror films, including “The Exorcist,” “The Haunting,” and “Poltergeist.”

19. The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Lead actors: Clu Gulager, James Karen

Clu Gulager, James Karen Supporting Artist: Don Calfa, Thom Mathews

Don Calfa, Thom Mathews Director: Dan O’Bannon

Dan O’Bannon Release date: August 16, 1985

August 16, 1985 Run Time: 1 hour and 31 minutes

1 hour and 31 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $14.2 million

$14.2 million Language: English

Set in a small town, the story revolves around a group of employees at a medical supply warehouse who accidentally release a toxic gas from a sealed canister, which reanimates the dead and turns them into flesh-eating zombies.

20. Freaky (2020)

Lead actors: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton

Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton Supporting Artist: Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich

Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich Director: Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon Release date: November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020 Run Time: 1 hour and 42 minutes

1 hour and 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $15.2 million

$15.2 million Language: English

The story follows a high school student named Millie Kessler, who becomes the target of a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher. However, when the Butcher stabs Millie with an ancient dagger, they both awaken the next day to discover that they have switched bodies. This is one of the best romantic comedy movies Hollywood.

21. How to Be Single (2016)

Lead actors: Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson

Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson Supporting Artist: Leslie Mann, Alison Brie

Leslie Mann, Alison Brie Director: Christian Ditter

Christian Ditter Release date: February 12, 2016

February 12, 2016 Run Time: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: $112.3 million

$112.3 million Language: English

The story revolves around four women navigating the complexities of single life in New York City. As the women explore dating, relationships, and self-discovery, they experience the highs and lows of single life in the bustling city.

22. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Lead actors: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles

Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles Supporting Artist: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik Director: Gil Junger

Gil Junger Release date: March 31, 1999

March 31, 1999 Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

1 hour and 37 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $53.5 million

$53.5 million Language: English

Bianca, the younger sister, is eager to date but is forbidden from doing so until her older sister, Kat, starts dating. However, Kat is fiercely independent and outspoken, making her an intimidating prospect for potential suitors. Cameron James becomes infatuated with Bianca and hatches a plan to find someone to date Kat so he can pursue Bianca.

23. Sixteen Candles (1984)

Lead actors: Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall

Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall Supporting Artist: Justin Henry, Michael Schoeffling

Justin Henry, Michael Schoeffling Director: John Hughes

John Hughes Release date: May 4, 1984

May 4, 1984 Run Time: 1 hour and 33 minutes

1 hour and 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $23.7 million

$23.7 million Language: English

Samantha Baker, a high school sophomore’s sixteenth birthday is overshadowed by her sister’s upcoming wedding. As Sam’s family forgets her birthday amidst the chaos of wedding preparations, she navigates the ups and downs of adolescence, including crushes, embarrassing encounters, and family drama.

24. La La Land (2016)

Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Supporting Artist: John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt

John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt Director: Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle Release date: December 9, 2016

December 9, 2016 Run Time: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $446.1 million

$446.1 million Language: English

Mia, an aspiring actress and Sebastian, a jazz musician initially cross paths in a series of chance encounters, but as they pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry, their lives become increasingly intertwined. Despite their initial clashes, they gradually develop a deep connection and fall in love. This is one of the best romantic comedy movies in Hollywood.

25. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Lead actors: Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin

Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin Supporting Artist: Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow

Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow Director: Jason Moore

Jason Moore Release date: September 28, 2012

September 28, 2012 Run Time: 1 hour and 52 minutes

1 hour and 52 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $115.4 million

$115.4 million Language: English

Beca Mitchell, a college freshman reluctantly joins an all-female a cappella group called the Barden Bellas at Barden University. As Beca navigates her way through college life, she forms friendships with her quirky fellow Bellas, including the energetic Fat Amy, and the perfectionist Aubrey. Together, they strive to win the collegiate a cappella championship, facing off against their male rivals, the Treblemakers.

26. New York, I Love You (2008)

Lead actors: Shia LaBeouf, Natalie Portman

Shia LaBeouf, Natalie Portman Supporting Artist: Bradley Cooper, Orlando Bloom

Bradley Cooper, Orlando Bloom Directors: Multiple (segmented film)

Multiple (segmented film) Release date: October 16, 2009

October 16, 2009 Run Time: 1 hour and 43 minutes

1 hour and 43 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $8.7 million

$8.7 million Language: English

Set against the backdrop of different neighborhoods and cultures within New York City, the interconnected stories follow a range of characters as they navigate the complexities of romance, longing, and connection.

27. Knocked Up (2007)

Lead actors: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl

Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl Supporting Artist: Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann

Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Release date: June 1, 2007

June 1, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours and 9 minutes

2 hours and 9 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $219.1 million

$219.1 million Language: English

Ben Stone, a laid-back slacker, and Alison Scott, an ambitious entertainment journalist have a one-night stand that results in Alison becoming pregnant. As they grapple with the unexpected news and their vastly different lifestyles, they both must navigate the challenges of pregnancy, impending parenthood, and their evolving relationship. This is one of the best comedy movies in Hollywood.

28. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Lead actors: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener

Steve Carell, Catherine Keener Supporting Artist: Paul Rudd, Romany Malco

Paul Rudd, Romany Malco Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Release date: August 19, 2005

August 19, 2005 Run Time: 1 hour and 56 minutes

1 hour and 56 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $177.4 million

$177.4 million Language: English

Andy Stitzer, a middle-aged man has never had sex and is still a virgin at the age of 40. Andy’s lack of sexual experience becomes a source of embarrassment among his coworkers at the electronics store where he works. When his coworkers learn about Andy’s virginity, they make it their mission to help him lose it.

29. Guys and Dolls (1955)

Lead actors: Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons

Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons Supporting Artist: Frank Sinatra, Vivian Blaine

Frank Sinatra, Vivian Blaine Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Joseph L. Mankiewicz Release date: November 3, 1955

November 3, 1955 Run Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $13.3 million

$13.3 million Language: English

The story is set in New York City and follows the lives of two contrasting couples involved in the world of gambling. As the characters navigate the complexities of love, loyalty, and morality, they are swept up in a series of colorful musical numbers and misadventures.

30. Pretty in Pink (1986)

Lead actors: Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer

Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer Supporting Artist: Andrew McCarthy, Harry Dean Stanton

Andrew McCarthy, Harry Dean Stanton Director: Howard Deutch

Howard Deutch Release date: February 28, 1986

February 28, 1986 Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

1 hour and 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $40.5 million

$40.5 million Language: English

Andie Walsh, a quirky and independent high school student, navigates the complexities of teenage life in the 1980s. She comes from a working-class background and faces social challenges at her affluent high school. Despite this, she remains true to herself and her unique sense of style, often creating her clothing from thrift store finds.

These best comedy movies hollywood all time will transport you to the world of laughter and madness.